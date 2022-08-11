Alarmism Climate Attribution

Biden falsely links Kentucky floods to ‘climate change’ – Reality Check: Floods ‘have not increased in frequency or intensity’ – White House ignores peer-reviewed studies & IPCC & data

Climate Depot Reality Check:

Study in the Journal of Hydrology finds no increase in floods – ‘Compelling evidence for increased flooding at a global’ scale is lacking’

Extreme Weather expert Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. comments on new study: ‘New empirical study: Are floods increasing in North America and Europe? No (and consistent with IPCC.)’

Study published in the Journal of Hydrology, Volume 552, September 2017, Pages 704-717. The study found:

‘The number of significant trends was about the number expected due to chance alone.’

‘Changes in the frequency of major floods are dominated by multidecadal variability.’

‘The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded (Hartmann et al., 2013) that globally there is no clear and widespread evidence of changes in flood magnitude or frequency in observed flood records.’

‘The results of this study, for North America and Europe, provide a firmer foundation and support the conclusion of the IPCC (Hartmann et al., 2013) that compelling evidence for increased flooding at a global scale is lacking.’

Journal of Hydrology
Volume 552, September 2017, Pages 704-717

Related Links: 

2018 US climate assessment: Bjorn Lomborg: The report found: On flooding, the assessment accepts the IPCC’s finding, which “did not attribute changes in flooding to anthropogenic [human] influence nor report detectable changes in flooding magnitude, duration or frequency.”

2019: Dr. Roger Pielke Jr.: Why Climate Activists Need To Stop Hyping ‘Extreme Weather’ – ‘Floods, drought, tornadoes & tropical cyclones – have not increased in frequency or intensity over the long-term’

2017 Study on floods finds ‘approximately the number expected due to chance alone’ – No ‘global warming’ signal – A study published in the Journal of Hydrology found “the number of significant trends in major-flood occurrence across North America and Europe was approximately the number expected due to chance alone.”

Via Chapter excerpt of Green Fraud:

Not-So-Extreme Weather Events

In 2017 Roger Pielke Jr. of the University of Colorado testified to Congress there was simply “‘no evidence’ that hurricanes, floods, droughts, tornadoes are increasing.”

A 2020 study by Pielke published in the journal Environmental Hazards found that the “evidence signal of human-caused climate change in the form of increased global economic losses from more frequent or more intense weather extremes has not yet been detected.”

On nearly every metric, extreme weather is on either no trend or a declining trend on climate timescales. Even the UN IPCC admitted in a 2018 special report that extreme weather events have not increased. The IPCC’s special report found that “there is only low confidence regarding changes in global tropical cyclone numbers under global warming over the last four decades.” The IPCC report also concluded “low confidence in the sign of drought trends since 1950 at global scale.”

Pielke testified to Congress on the current state of weather extremes, “It is misleading, and just plain incorrect, to claim that disasters associated with hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, or droughts have increased on climate timescales either in the United States or globally.”

Floods

A 2017 study on floods found “approximately the number expected due to chance alone.”

Another 2017 study in the Journal of Hydrology found no increase in global floods: “Compelling evidence for increased flooding at a global scale is lacking.”59

A 2019 study found that the world is the safest from climate-related disasters that it has ever been: “A decreasing trend in both human and economic vulnerability is evident. Global average mortality and loss rates have dropped by 6.5 and nearly 5 times, respectively, from 1980 to 1989 to 2007–2016. Results also show a clear negative relation between vulnerability and wealth.”

Climatologist John Christy has explained why the extreme weather claims are unscientific: “The non-falsifiable hypotheses can be stated this way, ‘whatever happens is consistent with my hypothesis.’ In other words, there is no event that would ‘falsify’ the hypothesis. As such, these assertions cannot be considered science or in any way informative since the hypothesis’ fundamental prediction is ‘anything may happen.’ In the example above if winters become milder or they become snowier, the non-falsifiable hypothesis stands. This is not science.”

‘Floods are not increasing’: Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. slams ‘global warming’ link to floods & extreme weather – How does media ‘get away with this?’ – Pielke Jr. on how extreme weather is NOT getting worse: ‘Flood disasters are sharply down. U.S. floods not increasing either.’ “Floods suck when they occur. The good news is U.S. flood damage is sharply down over 70 years,” Pielke explained.

Study Finds No Evidence Of Global Warming Increasing Extreme Rainfall

1000 year rainfall study suggests droughts and floods used to be longer, worse

Study: No Difference Between 20th-century Rainfall Patterns and Those in the Pre-­Industrial Era

Analysis: Record Rainfalls A Thing Of The Past:Note from Paul Homewood: “The rainfall from Harvey was the greatest from a single storm. However, this was just in one spot, as Harvey was stuck over Houston for a week. Other storms have dumped more rain, but spread over a wider area.” ‘We keep being told by climate alarmists that global warming is responsible for more intensive rainfall, the theory being that a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture. Funny then that when we look at rainfall records across the US for all sorts of different timescales, we find none at all since 1981.’

Warmist Blames India Monsoon On ‘Climate Change’ But Annual rainfall trends debunk –India’s monsoon rainfall has been running just above average this year, but within the normal range (regarded as 10% +/-)

Reality Check: Global Cooling Led To More Extremes Of Rainfall – ‘Rainfall actually increased sharply during the period of global cooling in the 1960s and 70s’

Scientist: ‘There Is No Such Thing As A 1000-Year Flood’ – Climate Statistician Dr. Matt Briggs: Phrases like “100 year rainfalls” or floods or whatever for whatever period of time are awful. They convey an improper idea of uncertainty. The phrase “X year event” is based on inverting the probability of the event; call that probability p. Thus “X year event” is equal to “1/p year event”, where p is the probability the event happens per year. That means a “100 year event” has a probability of 1%, and so on. A “1000 year event” sounds stupendous, and, to most ears, rarer than a 0.1% chance. Anyway, these are all wrong…It’s perfectly correct to make the statements like this: “The last time a flood this size occurred was in 1945.” That statement is not, however, equivalent to (in 2015) “That was a 70 year flood.”

Climatologist Dr. Roy Spencer: South Carolina Flooding is NOT a 1 in 1,000 Year Event – But a once on 1,000 year event? Sorry, but there is no way to determine that…there are simply not enough rainfall statistics over a long enough period of time to establish such a claim…Unfortunately, there seems to be an trend toward classifying events as “1 in 1,000 years”, when there is no way of knowing such things…For some areas the current flood is no doubt a 1 in 100 year event, or even worse. But remember, it is perfectly normal to have a 1 in 100 year event every year…as long as they occur in different locations. That’s how weather records work.

Meteorologist on 500/1000 year flood claims: ‘We are talking about billions of years of climate & usually just a hundred years of actual, observational data’

Meteorologist Topper Shutt – WUSA 9 TV: ‘A 500 year flood does not mean that an area will see a flood of that magnitude once in 500 years. It means that in any given year there is a .2% chance of a 500 year flood and likewise a 1% chance every year for a 100 year flood. Think of it like this. If I flip a coin and it lands heads 5 times in a row the 6th time I flip the coin the odds are still 50/50. The odds are always 50/50. There have been ‘100 year’ floods in Houston in 1929, 1935, Allison in 2001 and Ike in 2008. Folks are probably scratching their heads wondering what in the world is going on. There are several explanations. Firstly, the maps drawn to depict these floods were educated guesses. Remember, we are talking about billions of years of climate and usually just a hundred years of actual, observational data. Secondly, urban development reduces the surface of the ground that allows the rain to permeate into the ground. Adding parking lots, more roads and driveways create more runoff. Thirdly, at least in the case of Houston 1000s of homes have been built close to streams, creeks and bayous that should have never been built in the first place. Houston is the fourth largest city in the U.S.’

Climate Depot Note: The media and climate activists love to hype so-called 1 in 100/1000 year extreme weather events. What they do not not explain is that your chance of the winning the lottery is very low, but the chance of someone, somewhere winning the lottery are very high. So the activists essentially hype “lottery winners” of extreme weather events and try to imply these events are increasing and happening everywhere. Lottery and casino ads do the same by showing all the winners and implying you are just one ticket or spin away from joining the lucky winners. Climate activists are trying to scare the public into believing that they are one bad weather event away from doom and only EPA and the UN Paris climate pact can save them!

Feds declare no climate link to floods in 2015 – South Carolina’s ‘1000 year flood’ only a 10 year flood! U.S. Geological Survey: ‘No linkage between flooding & increase in GHGs’ –  Dr. Robert Holmes, USGS National Flood Hazard Coordinator:  ‘The data shows no systematic increases in flooding through time’ – ‘USGS research has shown no linkage between flooding (either increases or decreases) and the increase in greenhouse gases. Essentially, from USGS long-term streamgage data for sites across the country with no regulation or other changes to the watershed that could influence the streamflow, the data shows no systematic increases in flooding through time.’ 1000 year flood? ‘The majority of USGS streamgages had flood peaks that were less than 10-year floods.’ –  ‘Analysis show NO indication that a 1000-year flood discharge occurred at any USGS streamgages’

NOAA bastardizes science in Louisiana rain modeling study – Climatologists, data, & history refute NOAA’s claims

Climatologist Dr. Roger Pielke Sr. slams NOAA study as ‘manipulation of science for political reasons.’ ‘NOAA should be embarrassed.’

Pielke Sr.: ‘From under reviewed paper to NOAA PR to USA Today. A dismaying example of manipulation of science for political reasons.’

Climate Depot’s Marc Morano on new NOAA study: “No matter how hard federally funded climate activist scientists at NOAA try to bend and twist models and data to make it appear the invisible hand of ‘global warming’ has a role in almost every weather event, the facts refute their claims.”

Reality Check: The ‘1000 year Colorado flood’ is actually a 25-50 year flood

Prof. Roger Pielke Jr. Answers AP’s Seth Borenstein’s questions on Typhoon Hiayan: ‘The scientific evidence does not presently support claims of attribution of the effects of greenhouse gas emissions on tropical cyclone behavior with respect to century-long trends ‘much less the behavior of individual storms’

Pielke Jr. On ‘unsupportable quotes’ from Mann, Francis & Masters: ‘Of course, there are scientists willing to go beyond what can be supported empirically to make claims at odds with the overwhelming scientific consensus on this subject — e.g., [Michael] Mann, [Jennifer] Francis, [Jeff] Masters are always good for inscrutable and unsupportable quotes.’

STUDY: Covid lockdown’s rapid emissions drop linked to record rainfall in China – ‘Scientists say’ drop in emissions & aerosols ’caused atmospheric changes’– Study in journal, Nature Communications: “The chain of events that connects the pandemic shutdown to the floods is quite complex. There was heating over land due to aerosol reductions but also cooling over the ocean due to a decrease in greenhouse gases, which intensified the land/sea temperature difference in the summer,” explained lead author Prof Yang Yang from Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, in China. “This in turn, increased sea level pressure over the South China/Philippines sea and intensified the winds bringing moist air to eastern China which then saw intense precipitation.”

“Because emissions were reduced dramatically in early 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic emerged, it caused an immediate and abrupt change in various components of the climate system.” “Such sudden change of the climate system would be very different from changes in response to continuous but gradual policy-driven emissions reductions.”

Hourly Extreme Rainfall Claims Not Supported By Data

Warmist Blames India Monsoon On ‘Climate Change’ But Annual rainfall trends debunk– India’s monsoon rainfall has been running just above average this year, but within the normal range (regarded as 10% +/-)

Reality Check: Global Cooling Led To More Extremes Of Rainfall – ‘Rainfall actually increased sharply during the period of global cooling in the 1960s and 70s’

Claim: Climate change made Harvey rainfall 15 percent more intense

Billboard effort asks ‘climate polluters’ to pay ‘their fair share’ for Harvey – Claim 30% of rainfall due to AGW

28 New Papers: Solar, Ocean Cycles Modulate Rainfall Trends – Human Influence OnPrecipitation ‘Has Yet To Be Detected’

Analysis: Record Rainfalls A Thing Of The Past– Note from Paul Homewood: “The rainfall from Harvey was the greatest from a single storm. However, this was just in one spot, as Harvey was stuck over Houston for a week. Other storms have dumped more rain, but spread over a wider area.”

‘We keep being told by climate alarmists that global warming is responsible for more intensive rainfall, the theory being that a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture. Funny then that when we look at rainfall records across the US for all sorts of different timescales, we find none at all since 1981.’

“Take particular note of the four records in Texas:

  • Galveston 1871 – 3.95” in 15 minutes
  • Woodward Ranch 1935 – 15.0” in 2 hours
  • Thrall 1921 – 36.4” in 18 hours
  • Alvin 1979 – 43” in 24 hours

Storm Harvey never got anywhere near these sort of totals. And we find a very similar picture when we review global records, with the most recent record being as long ago as 1980.”

Warmist Kevin Trenberth claim: ‘The human contribution can be up to 30 percent or so up to the total rainfall coming out of the storm.’

The Atlantic Mag:  Warmist Kevin Trenberth claim: ‘The human contribution can be up to 30 percent or so up to the total rainfall coming out of the storm.’

Media claim: ‘Harvey is unprecedented—just the kind of weird weather that scientists expect to see more of as the planet warms’

New Study Finds No Evidence Of Global Warming Increasing Extreme Rainfall

The Thousand Year Rainfall Fallacy: ‘Conflating odds of one individual station getting a 20 inch rain, with odds of any station getting a 20 inch rain.’– ‘Your odds of winning the lottery are very small, but the odds of someone winning the lottery are quite high. What these geniuses are doing is conflating the odds of one individual station getting a 20 inch rain, with the odds of any station getting a 20 inch rain.’

South Carolina Floods – ‘A Thousand Year Rainfall’? Actually the worst since 1999! ‘There is nothing unprecedented about the single day rainfall this week in Charleston’

New paper suggests cosmic rays ‘may contribute to global temperature (& rainfall) in a significant way’ – Published in the Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics

Salon Mag. blames rainfall on AGW: ‘The deluge you’re getting may be due to climate change’ – Debunked: ‘Extreme Rainfall Records In The States’ Most are pre-1950, none since 1996

Reality Check on Salon Mag.: “Extreme Rainfall Records In The States” Most are pre-1950, none since 1996:

No new records have been set since 1996 and most are pre-1950. Not much sign of global warming having any effect there.

New paper finds lunar-tidal cycles influence climate: Study published in the International Journal of Climatology finds the 18.6 year lunar-tide cycle influences rainfall and climate over adjacent land areas’

Industrial pollution has allegedly ‘held back’ rainfall increases

Whoops! An inconvenient truth for ‘global warming makes more rain’ advocates: reduced pollution increases rainfall

Settled science: New paper challenges climate science consensus on winds & rainfall — Published in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics– Study ‘finds that condensation and evaporation merit attention as major, if previously overlooked, factors in driving atmospheric dynamics, including winds and rainfall. ‘This paper is really trying to bring the physics to formal attention of the climate scientists,” according to co-author Douglas Sheil. “We are asking them to disprove this theory and so far no one has been able to do that’

NOAA Establishes That CO2 & Hot Climates Do Not Cause Extreme Rainfall Events

New paper finds solar activity and natural climate cycles explain rainfall variations over past 160 years

‘A paper published today in the Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics finds that sunspot numbers and the assumption of natural climate cycles ‘accurately reproduces’ the patterns of rainfall in Fortaleza, Brasil ‘over the entire 160 years of observations.’

New paper shows no correlation between CO2 and rainfall: ‘Another tenet of AGW theory bites the dust in the face of real-world data’

‘AGW theory proposes that increased CO2 levels lead to increased water vapor in atmosphere (despite empirical data which shows the opposite). A paper published in Nature Climate Change February 2012 studied rainfall over Indian subcontinent 1813-2006 & finds rainfall has decreased since 1930s as CO2 emissions markedly increased. The data instead shows a natural, cyclical variability in mean annual rainfall that peaked in 1870s and 1930s with absolutely no correlation to levels of CO2’

Why climate change is causing upset stomachs in Europe: ‘Scientists are now suggesting that greater quantities of rainfall and bigger storms could be responsible for more unsettled stomachs in parts of Europe’– ‘Sweden, Spain, Hungary, Greece and Brazil. These countries are particularly vulnerable to climate change, being susceptible to heavy rainfall. Tests included analysing exposure levels to estimate the risk of disease associated with climate changes such as heavy rainfall’

Tom Halla
August 11, 2022 10:09 am

Ignoring history, or falsifying history, is rampant.

4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 11, 2022 11:52 am

In the modern woke world, everyone is entitled to their own reality.
Who are you to say that in their reality, there were never any floods until the evil gas was released into the atmosphere?

1
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  MarkW
August 11, 2022 12:22 pm

Woke history began with Trump.

0
Reply
John Garrett
August 11, 2022 10:14 am

Brandon needs to be moved to a retirement home.

3
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  John Garrett
August 11, 2022 12:21 pm

WTF are you talking about? He’s already in one!

1
Reply
griff
August 11, 2022 10:14 am

another ‘1 in 1,000 year’ rain event – well off the scale of previous Kentucky floods.

Of course this is climate change.

We are getting multiple new record 1 in 1,000 year floods across the globe every year now…

-25
Reply
IanE
Reply to  griff
August 11, 2022 10:35 am

Have you read the above? If so, your comprehension skills could do with a great deal of work.

12
Reply
Joao Martins
Reply to  griff
August 11, 2022 10:53 am

Another “4 in 1000 years” event: the election of a senile dementia suffering president…

(Beware, Americans, of the year 2268!)

3
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  griff
August 11, 2022 10:57 am

So maybe floods should be re-termed –
1-every-year-floods
?

1
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Mr.
August 11, 2022 12:19 pm

You can get them anywhere every year, many times a year around the world.

It isn’t climate change until it starts happening in the same place year after year

1
Reply
Fraizer
Reply to  griff
August 11, 2022 11:12 am

Wait griffy: Weren’t you just caterwauling about droughts last week?

6
Reply
James Schrumpf
Reply to  griff
August 11, 2022 11:24 am

Have you ever stopped to think that maybe the estimates of “what is a 1000 year event” are just plain wrong?

Serious people realize there is no force in nature called “climate change.” It doesn’t cause things to happen. Climate change is a RESULT of a long-term change in weather, usually recorded over a period of 30 years.

“Climate change” can’t cause hurricanes to increase, in frequency or power. It can’t cause droughts or floods. It can’t cause blizzards or dust storms — that’s putting the cart before the horse. If hurricanes measurably increased in frequency and power, if droughts and floods became more prevalent in the record, if blizzards became so prevalent that snow stayed in places for years, never melting away. of if dust storms because so huge they buried the Pyramids and the Sphinx (Ozymandias, anyone?) — then you might say the climate is changing.

But there’s no force to cause it, because “Climate change” doesn’t exist except as the sum of many weather events over decades.

3
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  griff
August 11, 2022 11:27 am

No, the climate in Kentucky is the same as it was in 1940 it is your cultish idiocy that makes you say such nonsense.

Meanwhile from the post you didn’t read:

Scientist: ‘There Is No Such Thing As A 1000-Year Flood’ – Climate Statistician Dr. Matt Briggs: Phrases like “100 year rainfalls” or floods or whatever for whatever period of time are awful. They convey an improper idea of uncertainty. The phrase “X year event” is based on inverting the probability of the event; call that probability p. Thus “X year event” is equal to “1/p year event”, where p is the probability the event happens per year. That means a “100 year event” has a probability of 1%, and so on. A “1000 year event” sounds stupendous, and, to most ears, rarer than a 0.1% chance. Anyway, these are all wrong…It’s perfectly correct to make the statements like this: “The last time a flood this size occurred was in 1945.” That statement is not, however, equivalent to (in 2015) “That was a 70 year flood.”

The IPCC and many published studies show NO increase in major floods which means you have nothing as usual, why continue to promote lies that will destroy your credibility as a climate cultist?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sunsettommy
4
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  griff
August 11, 2022 11:33 am

Desist pest, you are an affront to the cause of humanity.

If you didn’t have sh!t for brains you would have no brains at all.

Read the article, not that I expect you to understand it, my earlier sentence prevails.

Take your pick which one.

2
Reply
Redge
Reply to  griff
August 11, 2022 11:43 am

Griff, mate

“1 in 1000 year” doesn’t mean a rain event that happens on 4th April every 1000 years. It means a one-in-a-thousand-year rain event would have a 0.1% chance (1 divided by 1,000) of occurring in any given year

Educate yourself, Griff

2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Redge
August 11, 2022 11:59 am

griff actually believes that the world is only permitted 1 once in a thousand year event every 1000 years.

What he refuses to understand is that this statistic is only relevant to the place being measured. If you are measuring 1000 distinct places, there is a good chance that one of them will experience a 1 in a 1000 year event, every year.
There are millions of distinct places being measured around the world.

4
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  MarkW
August 11, 2022 12:24 pm

He doesn’t refuse to understand it, he’s incapable of understanding it.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  griff
August 11, 2022 11:54 am

With millions of places in the world, one would expect thousands of once in a thousand year events somewhere in the world, every year.

Only someone with absolutely no clue in how reality works would be surprised at this.

2
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  MarkW
August 11, 2022 12:27 pm

I seem to recall a thousand different occasions you have explained this to griff.

0
Reply
Independent
August 11, 2022 10:25 am

Illegitimate pseudo-president Joe Biden lied? Must be a day ending in -day.

7
Reply
Curious George
August 11, 2022 10:37 am

Kentucky Senator Dr. Paul Ryan says that the EPA did not allow rivers to be dredged.

5
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Curious George
August 11, 2022 12:02 pm

That was the cause of recent floods in England that griff is still trying to use as evidence.
Beyond that you also have to examine land use changes in the watershed for those rivers.
In Australia recent floods happened when managers refused to permit up river dams to be drained prior to heavy rain events because they were convinced by the alarmists that floods were a thing of the past and that permanent drought was their new reality.

2
Reply
Joao Martins
August 11, 2022 10:48 am

Biden falsely links Kentucky floods to ‘climate change’ – ignores peer-reviewed studies & IPCC & data
Understandable.
Senility.

1
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Joao Martins
August 11, 2022 12:32 pm

Joe Biden isn’t senile or demented. Never fall into the trap the narrative spins, even the opposition.

Joe’s always been as dumb as a box of rocks.

1
Reply
Steve Case
August 11, 2022 10:54 am

Do a Google search on: “The Flood of 1900”, “The Flood of 1901”, “The Flood of 1902”, “The Flood of 1903”, “The Flood of 1904” and so on, all the way to “The Flood of 2022” and you will get hits for every year.

On edit, Wikipedia has a page on Floods in the United States (1900–1999)

And they don’t mention the Galveston hurricane & flood of 1900 and it’s not because the decade doesn’t start until 1901 because they entered:

  7 Decade of the 1960s
  7.1 Michigan flood – April/May 1960

Last edited 1 hour ago by Steve Case
1
Reply
Andy Pattullo
August 11, 2022 10:57 am

The evidence is everywhere and massively abundant that this administration and the progressive, socialist wing-nuts who support them don’t care about facts. Their entire agenda is based on what they want people to believe, not what is true. This is why it will all come crashing down. If you build your house on myths and dreams it will crumble when the truth rides into town.

1
Reply
James Schrumpf
August 11, 2022 11:10 am

Reports said that parts of Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia got up to 10.5 in. of rain over a 48-hour period. That works out to about two-tenths of an inch per hour. Hardly unprecedented.

Everyone seems to have forgotten Hurricane Agnes back in 1972. I was 16 at the time and lived two blocks from the Ohio River at Wheeling, WV, and remember sitting on an embankment that was normally about 40 feet about normal stage and looking at the water just a few feet below me.

1
Reply
Dreadnought
August 11, 2022 11:19 am

We’ve got the same blight over here in the UK – every single episode of bad weather is now routinely attributed to man-made global warming in the MSM. People are being brainwashed on an industrial scale. }:o(

3
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Dreadnought
August 11, 2022 11:31 am

I thought the UK ended last week for the 33rd time. It’s something to think about before making travel plans. Not sure why it’s still listed by airlines.

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Dreadnought
August 11, 2022 12:16 pm

The nice thing about we Brits is, we have a peculiar attraction to savings. When government raids them to fund its failed policies, we get quietly resentful.

It’s not obvious, it’s not flag waving or jingoistic, it’s quietly malevolent.

If Liz Truss is to reverse the national vandalism of Cameron, May and Johnson she will have to do something substantial. And let’s face it, if Sunak were concerned at all about the UK he would withdraw from the ridiculous farce to appoint a new PM and let Truss get on with the job he was complicit in failing to do.

If Truss pulls the trigger on fracking right now, whilst legislating that, for the next 5 years Cuadrilla supplies the country on an exclusive basis at, say, cost plus 10% (pick a figure financial guru’s) whilst licensing them, and their competition, to exploit reserves thereafter at international rates, the country might drag itself out this mess much faster than many others.

Let’s call that what it is, nationalism light, or government price control, but for a moment in time until the country is back on its feet.

It’s a business deal. Cuadrilla get’s to frack gas and secure its future and profits and the British public get cheap gas. Meanwhile, the government pays to keep fuel prices down to an affordable level (like only 18 months ago) until our domestic gas production is flowing.

By all means, pay for it by a small, open and honest government tax on future domestic gas provision until the ‘debt’ is paid off. There is, at the very least, 50 years of shale gas in middle England. That’s going to be pennies on the average energy bill.

That tax could be represented on energy bills as “Taxing you to pay for government energy incompetence” with a countdown to the date we finally pay off the debt successive governments imposed on the public with ludicrous energy policies.

If the UK government does not do something before this winter, tens of thousands of people will die from starvation and/or hypothermia. It will of course be blamed on covid, but we all know the truth.

You might catch covid, you might not, but the country stood still for two years.

We will all catch fuel poverty, 100% guaranteed, every single one of us. Sure, the wealthy will ride it out, but two thirds of the country will suffer unimaginably badly.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
August 11, 2022 11:24 am

Pilotless Drone…..In Chief

1
Reply
Peta of Newark
August 11, 2022 11:30 am

Had a little wander around the Wunderground stations in that part of the world – interesting sort of weather innit?
I’m seeing a prevailing wind from the SSE – would that make it ‘Florida’ where the weather comes from

Looking at the weekly temps, a max to min variation through July of between 15°C up to 35°C – quite a big range = there ain’t as lot of moisture in the ground so, from my schooling of 50 yrs ago and if pushed for an answer:
Closer to Desert than Temperate or Maritime

And the rainfall, across numerous stations across the last couple of years is no different one year to the next.
The rain comes in intense bursts of 24 to 36 max hours duration, interspersed by anything up to 10 days between ‘storms’
Temperature drops considerably while its raining but recovers the following day.

These are just ‘Weather Grenades’, lobbed out of the Gulf.
For proof, go visit the lightning maps dot org right now to see the thunderstorm activity over Florida – so what hits Kentucky are old Floridian T-storms swept north by the prevailing wind.

Whether, in Kentucky, you get hit or not is purely Luck-of-the-Draw

So it is with the rules/laws/whatever of Chance or Lotteries – someone has to win.
And you stand a better chance of winning by buying a ticket and in this case, living near a city is Just The Ticket.
The UHI will be creating an epic updraught at this time of year and those remnant storms from the gulf will be sucked into that draught.
And that sets of the Weather Grenade.
Not that its guaranteed to make any more actual rain, its what the rain lands upon that defines ‘Flood’ or ‘No Flood’ so back to where we came in: a Desert Landscape defined by large diurnal temperature swing.
Cities are deserts

The floods were caused by inadequate infrastructure (maintenance of same) of the very places that are magnetic to heavy rainstorms.
And The Bureaucracy that should have planned, built and properly maintained that infrastructure is The Loudest Voice blaming everybody else via Climate Change

pathetic

Last edited 1 hour ago by Peta of Newark
0
Reply
ResourceGuy
August 11, 2022 11:32 am

Not to worry, Kentucky is getting a battery plant. That will fix it. /sarc

0
Reply
MarkW
August 11, 2022 11:51 am

If it’s bad, CO2 caused it. Actual data is not needed nor appreciated.

1
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  MarkW
August 11, 2022 12:18 pm

Actual data is catching up rapidly and will bite them on the arse badly.

0
Reply
fretslider
August 11, 2022 12:35 pm

The IPCC is nowhere near hardline enough. This is largely why it’s ignored between COPs The next one in Egypt may be more about the political weather…

“ Naomi Klein, Bill McKibben and the Green party MP Caroline Lucas are among those who have signed a letter detailing their concerns about holding Cop27 in Egypt, and demanding that the Egyptian authorities free thousands of political prisoners and prisoners of conscience.”

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jul/29/fears-egypt-cop27-summit-human-rights-abuses

Down with gravity!

0
Reply
Captain climate
August 11, 2022 12:49 pm

Remind us what “low confidence” means in IPCC speak? IIRC it would fail to reject the null in normal science.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

