WSJ and Lomborg show just how useless the “Inflation Reduction Act” is at tackling climate

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
Orginally published on Climate Realism today.

On August 8th , just a day after the passage of the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” containing  a suite of climate-related spending and tax credits, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) editorial board published a scathing editorial titled “Tilting at Climate Windmills – Schumer-Manchin will have little effect on the world’s temperature,” showing how the provisions of the bill will have virtually no effect on climate at all.

WSJ uses analysis with the help of the IPCC climate models and Dr. Bjorn Lomborg to come up with a number, and the number is vanishingly small. They write:

Nearly all of Washington—Democrats, the press, lobbyists—is taking a victory lap with Senate passage of the Schumer-Manchin tax, climate and drug price control bill. The climate lobby is especially thrilled, claiming a historic victory that will reduce temperatures, hold back the rising sea, and save the planet.

Or, maybe not. Our contributor Bjorn Lomborg looked at the Rhodium Group estimate for CO2 emissions reductions from Schumer-Manchin policies. He then plugged them into the United Nations climate model to measure the impact on global temperature by 2100. He finds the bill will reduce the estimated global temperature rise at the end of this century by all of 0.028 degrees Fahrenheit in the optimistic case. In the pessimistic case, the temperature difference will be 0.0009 degrees Fahrenheit.

So, as seen in the figure below provided by Lomborg, we get somewhere between 0.028 and 0.0009°F reduction in temperature by 2100 for about 400 billion dollars in climate spending contained in the bill.

At that rate, simple math (see Excel sheet below) suggests the amount of money required to achieve the much desired 1.5°C (2.7°F) reduction in temperature using the best case reduction of 0.028°F would be $38,571,428,571,428 or approximately 39 Trillion dollars. The worst-case temperature reduction of 0.0009°F would cost a staggering 1,200,000,000,000,000 dollars or ONE QUADRILLION TWO HUNDRED TRILLION DOLLARS.

cost-of-temp-reduction.xlsxDownload

To put that number in perspective, according to the World Bank, the 2020 world economy in U.S. dollars was approximately $84.7 trillion. Assuming it would actually work, to have a meaningful effect on climate, the world would have to spend about half the global annual economy for the best-case scenario. If you think inflation is bad now, just wait for those sorts of numbers.

The worst-case scenario is out of reach of world wealth.

President Biden had this to say:

Now, let me be clear: This bill would be the most significant legislation in history to tackle the climate crisis and improve our energy security right away.  And it’ll give us a tool to meet the climate goals that are set — that we’ve agreed to — by cutting emissions and accelerating clean energy.

Meanwhile, New York Times economist Paul Krugman suggested Democrats “saved civilization” with climate provisions in the spending bill.

There are just no words to describe this sort of disconnect between believing you’re a climate superhero and climate reality, especially when you’re a Nobel winning economist. Kudos to WSJ and Lomborg for pointing out the climate folly of the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

(Thanks to Charles Rotter for checking the math in the Excel file -Anthony)

Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
August 11, 2022 6:04 am

In any event, there is nothing to tackle.

Yooper
August 11, 2022 6:08 am

So, when the planet starts having measurable cooling will they claim “I did That”? They stopped global warming….

Alastair Brickell
Reply to  Yooper
August 11, 2022 7:07 am

Of course. Any temperature reductions in the future will just be due to their heroic green triumph over the rest of us. Father Nature will have had nothing at all to do with it.

John K. Sutherland.
August 11, 2022 6:10 am

However, possibly the most amazing thing in the scramble to achieve this ‘pie in the sky’ over-reach, is just how much energy from fossil fuels will be needed to achieve this. Talk about a CATCH-22.

John Garrett
August 11, 2022 6:26 am

Thank god I didn’t have a career as a professional liar.

I’d have shot myself.

I truly do not understand how people like Krugman, Schumer and Biden look in the mirror.

Quilter52
August 11, 2022 6:51 am

Is there any way at all that we can hold politicians responsible for the misuse of public funding? There are so many people that could be benefited from this money and yet it is being wasted with no consequences for the people who are wasting it.

michel
August 11, 2022 6:53 am

Yes, this craziness is a constant feature of green climate policy proposals. And this is why I say policy is where skeptics should focus their efforts.

The idea that anything the US does will have any effect on climate is absurd. Its absurd to think there will be any direct effects, and its even more absurd to think there will be any effects from others following the US example.

Good news is that the WSJ is making the point, and making it forcefully and in a way that can’t be argued with.

Alastair Brickell
Reply to  michel
August 11, 2022 7:10 am

“Good news is that the WSJ is making the point, and making it forcefully and in a way that can’t be argued with.”

Sadly, they won’t argue with it…they’ll just completely ignore it like they’ve always done!

tgasloli
August 11, 2022 6:56 am

Actually, since CO2 does not cause any increase in global mean temperature, the world could spend an infinite amount of money and fail to change the global mean temperature.

Antigriff
Reply to  tgasloli
August 11, 2022 7:19 am

Next election ….throw the demrat bums out and reverse all this foul legislation.

