Climate Economics Green New Deal

Resources for the Future: Retail Electricity Rates Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
16 Comments

Roger Caiazza

Resources for the Future (RFF) has published an Issues Brief titled Retail Electricity Rates Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.  According to the report the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) legislation, will “save typical American households up to $220 per year over the next decade and substantially reduce electricity price volatility.”  This setoff my BS detector so I got some data from Texas to see if the state with the most total renewable energy production has seen reduced costs from their wind and solar development.

I am not going to address the IRA provisions directly.  The Institute for Energy Research described the huge renewable tax incentives and subsidies earlier this week.  Anthony Watts applauded the Wall Street Journal and Bjorn Lomborg for showing how useless the IRA is at tackling climate.  The RFF report was one of the analyses that alleged that the IRA would benefit consumers and I will focus solely on that.

RFF analyzed the effects on the crucial electricity sector using their in-house Haiku Electricity Market Model to “project electricity retail rates for a range of potential scenarios that account for variability in future fuel prices, capital and technology costs, and uptake of specific provisions of the legislation.  The analysis found that if the legislation is passed:

• Retail costs of electricity are expected to decline 5.2-6.7 percent over the next decade, saving

electricity consumers $209-278 billion, given expected natural gas prices.

• The average household will experience approximately $170-$220 in annual savings from smaller electricity bills and reductions in the costs of goods and services over the next decade.

• Ratepayers are insulated from volatility in natural gas prices, with electricity rates projected to

decrease even under a high natural gas price scenario.

• 2030 electricity sector emissions are projected to drop to 69.8 percent to 74.9 percent below 2005 levels, compared to 48.5 percent below 2005 levels without the policy.

The RFF Haiku model analyzes regional electricity markets and interregional electricity trade in the continental United States.  It is all the rage for consulting companies to develop an in-house model suitable for projecting future electric system resources.  RFF claims that:

“The model accounts for capacity planning, investment, and retirement over a multi-year horizon in a perfect foresight framework, and for system operation over seasons of the year and times of day. Market structure is represented by cost-of-service (average cost) pricing and market-based (marginal cost) pricing in various regions. The model includes detailed representation of state-level policies including state and regional environmental markets for renewable energy and carbon emissions and frequently has been used to advise state and regional planning.”

I have had to deal with these electric production and costs models for over 40 years. I cannot over emphasize that even the most sophisticated of these models have difficulties dealing with the generation capacity needed for peak loads and the intricacies of the transmission grid.  The Haiku Electricity Market Model documentation shows that the model is so simplified that I don’t think it can get reasonable projections correct.    For example, the model simulates the contiguous United States with 21 regions and calculates the transmission between those regions in order to estimate capacity requirements.  New York alone has eleven control areas and the transmission constraints for those areas and adjoining regions are needed to accurately estimate generating resource needs.  All the little constraints that are averaged out in the RFF model mask a major portion of the capacity requirements and energy needs that under-estimate costs.  This is a particular problem as more and more wind and solar energy resources are added to systems.  The RFF model and others like it have consistently under-estimated the emission reductions from fuel switching from coal and oil to natural gas electricity production and I think they are under estimating the difficulty replacing natural gas generation with wind and solar.  Moreover, somebody, somewhere has to account for the intermittent nature and lack of ancillary services from wind and solar.  I don’t think a simple model can capture those costs.

On the other hand, if adding renewable resources in certain jurisdictions has led to lower costs then my reservations are wrong.  According to a recent US News and World Report article Texas produces produce the most total renewable energy (millions of megawatt-hours), according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.  That article notes that: “In the first quarter of 2022, Texas led all states in overall renewable energy production, accounting for over 14% of the country’s totals, due in large part to the state’s prolific wind energy program”.

The United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) Electricity Data Browser  enables a user to access electricity generation and consumption data as well as electricity sales information.  The data can be filtered as needed.  I filtered the data to look only at Texas data.  I downloaded the monthly total net generation (GWh) and the net generation from just renewable resources so I could calculate the percentage of renewable generation energy.  Then I downloaded the average monthly residential average price of electricity.  The following graph shows the results.  The residential cost of electricity has been increasing steadily since 2001.  The percentage of renewable energy has increased from almost nothing in 2001 to recent months over 30%.  I am not seeing that the deployment of renewable resources produced a reduction in costs.

Texas Monthly Residential Electricity Price and percent renewable generation

In conclusion, the Texas data do not show that renewable energy deployment reduces costs.  The RFF projections that the IRA will reduce costs due to renewable development are very unlikely because the overly simplified model cannot reproduce the features of the electric system that lead to higher prices from intermittent wind and solar resources.

—————————————————————————————————————————————

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.  More details on the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act are available here. This represents his opinion and not the opinion of any of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Garrett
August 11, 2022 2:12 pm

My eyes rolled and I stopped reading the minute I saw these ridiculous assumptions:

• Retail costs of electricity are expected to decline 5.2-6.7 percent over the next decade, saving electricity consumers $209-278 billion, given expected natural gas prices.

• The average household will experience approximately $170-$220 in annual savings from smaller electricity bills and reductions in the costs of goods and services over the next decade.

• Ratepayers are insulated from volatility in natural gas prices, with electricity rates projected to decrease even under a high natural gas price scenario.

4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  John Garrett
August 11, 2022 3:00 pm

No matter how many times those lies are refuted, they keep trotting them out.

1
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  John Garrett
August 11, 2022 3:20 pm

Those are not assumptions – those are the results from their model. They are projections. To some, who don’t know anything about this, they are The Truth.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
August 11, 2022 2:34 pm

Renewables (wind) CANNOT reduce electricity rates, period.

The EIA LCOE has since at least 2015 claimed on shore wind was at parity with CCGT. This is simply false, based on deliberately bad underlying assumptions. The worst is that EIA explicitly assumes both have useful capital lives of 30 years. That is at best gross negligence, at worst deliberate prevarication. The modern on shore big wind turbines (~2-3 MW each) have at best 20 year lives. The problem is inherent in the uneven axial bearing loading since wind at the top has a higher velocity than wind at the bottom. Axial bearing failure is sudden death, and for an older turbine not worth a very expensive repair. CCGT has at worst a 40 year life (GE warranty). And in practice 45-50.

Some years ago (2016 IIRC) over at Judith’s I posted ‘True cost of wind’ illustrating then fixing the basic obvious EIA errors. The result was CCGT LCOE about $58/MWh, while wind (based on the Texas ERCOT grid at then about 10% penetration) was $146/MWh.

No amount of IRA incentivizing or Biden pontificating can fix the basic problem that wind is MUCH more expensive. And this is also easily demonstrated for Europe without EIA LCOE annuity calculations by simply graphing wind penetration versus retail electrify rates by country. A very strong positive linear correlation. Higher penetration always means higher rates.

5
Reply
Richard Greene
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 11, 2022 3:58 pm

LCOE distortions include

Excessive lifespans for windmills and solar panels
(20 years for huge windmills in salt water = wishful thinking)

Maintenance of windmills and solar panels,
including keeping them clean

Too short lifespans assumed for natural gas, coal and nuclear power plants

Full new transmission line costs and right of way legal delays

Grossly insufficient battery backup capacity (the big “money saver”)

The cost of utility customers buying generators, flashlights and candles for backing up a significantly less reliable grid (I’m not kidding)

Nut Zero is the unaffordable, infeasible vision (not a detailed “plan”) to spend a lot of money to make electric grids less reliable. Managed by leftists, with a reputation of ruining everything they touch, Electric grids will not be the first exception.

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Richard Greene
0
Reply
Tom Halla
August 11, 2022 2:46 pm

The other consideration wind causes is investment misallocation. Given production tax credits and other subsidies, wind looks more attractive than conventional sources. As the subsidy miners are not penalized for the intermittent nature of wind, it tends to reduce investment in dispatchable supplies.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 11, 2022 3:02 pm

Yes. Wind is subsidized and not forced to cover intermittency backup costs. So it’s penetration grows thanks to subsidy miners. The conventional generators are forced to cover grid intermittency for ‘free’. But in reality it is a big cost because their dispatchable generating equipment becomes underutilized. They have the fixed cost, but not the full covering revenue ‘stolen’ by wind. So of course dispatchable investment is reduced. The higher the wind penetration, the worse the problem. See the extremis grid distress UK and Germany now have.

1
Reply
Chris Hanley
August 11, 2022 3:19 pm

Models be damned the empirical evidence is overwhelming: the more wind and solar the higher the cost:
comment image
Anyone out there who can cite one country where the wind and solar have replaced fossil fuels and reduced the retail cost of electricity? Nick Stokes?

2
Reply
Simonsays
August 11, 2022 3:20 pm

Can someone explain how a red state like Texas known for its oil, got so sucked into the renewable energy.

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Simonsays
August 11, 2022 3:23 pm

The number of folks who moved from California (the Bay Area) to Austin.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Simonsays
August 11, 2022 3:33 pm

Subsidy farming can be quite profitable. And then there is bright blue Austin.

1
Reply
Kit P
August 11, 2022 3:41 pm

Roger C did not get it right, Rud and Tom also.

Predicting the future cost of producing electricty with gas is difficult if not imposible.

I have been right about that for 30 years.

The mistake we make in the US is trading low short term production cost for long term stanlity.

Coal and nuclear have higher capital cost but very stable fuel cost.

So the mistake was over building CCGT. Based on that mistake, wind could mitigate natural gas prices.

On a personal level, I have both covered. I have invested in both subsidy miners and coal miners.

0
Reply
Richard Greene
Reply to  Kit P
August 11, 2022 4:01 pm

“Predicting the future cost of producing electricty with gas is difficult if not imposible.”

Predicting ANYTHING is nearly impossible.
Especially the climate in 100 years.

0
Reply
Richard Greene
August 11, 2022 3:47 pm

I’m the editor of a climate science and energy blog that has had over 330,000 page views. I present articles by other authors that I’ve read online every day. My skill is determining which authors know what they are talking about, support their conclusions with facts and data, and communicate well.

My job is made easier by a minority of authors who ALWAYS be trusted.

One of those authors is Roger Caiazza
(link to his blog below)

Although Calazza’s blog is about New York State, and I was interested mainly because I spent the first 23 years of my life in New York state, the lessons learned will apply to other states being ruined by leftists.

Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York – Balancing the risks and benefits of environmental initiatives

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Richard Greene
0
Reply
Bob
August 11, 2022 3:48 pm

I am so sick and tired of the endless lies and double talk coming from my government, at some point these miserable bottom feeders need to be held accountable.

0
Reply
2% Milk
August 11, 2022 3:54 pm

A more interesting final graph would be inflation adjusted and have average electric costs delta for the bottom 10 states for renewables. Maybe The Texas increase is half of what they might have been, maybe they are twice as much as the do nothing option. Can’t tell with data presented.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Green New Deal

Apocalyptic Versus Post-Apocalyptic Climate Politics

18 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Green New Deal Intermittent Wind and Solar

Big Wind/Solar Roll Taxpayers, Landscape: Legislative Bonanza: A Terror Unleashed

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

How China Dominates the World’s Solar PV Supply

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics COP conferences

Reuters: COP27 to be a Battle Over Climate Change Compensation

3 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Economics Green New Deal

Resources for the Future: Retail Electricity Rates Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate Attribution

Biden falsely links Kentucky floods to ‘climate change’ – Reality Check: Floods ‘have not increased in frequency or intensity’ – White House ignores peer-reviewed studies & IPCC & data

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

WSJ and Lomborg show just how useless the “Inflation Reduction Act” is at tackling climate

10 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Agriculture

Why Red Meat Negative Health Claims are False

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: