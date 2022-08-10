scream_thermometer.jpg
Climate ugliness Opinion

Claim: Some People are Suffering Debilitating Eco-Anxiety – But their Fears are Justified

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

If you wanted to help someone suffering debilitating eco-anxiety, would your starting point be reinforcing their delusions by agreeing with them?

Climate change and extreme heat are making us more anxious

Published: August 11, 2022 4.50am AEST
Kiffer George Card
Assistant Professor in Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University

Globally, heat waves have become an increasingly frequent summer affair, as much of the world faces extremely high temperatures. 

The rising frequency and intensity of heat waves can trigger various forms of emotional distress affecting people’s mental health. One such emerging form of distress is eco-anxiety, which is defined by the American Psychological Association as the chronic fear of environmental doom that comes from observing climate change. In other words, people are worried about what a changing planet means for them and future generations. 

According to a landmark survey on eco-anxiety, 68 per cent of adults reported experiencing “at least a little eco-anxiety” and 48 per cent of young people report that climate change negatively affects their daily life and functioning.

As a social and behavioural epidemiologist, I study how environments — social and natural — influence individuals and their health. For example, recent research by my team at Simon Fraser University found that a small number of people experience debilitating levels of eco-anxiety that cause cognitive and functional impairments that limit their ability to live happy and healthy lives.

Eco-anxiety: climate change’s new coping mechanism

These worries are normal and even rational. We are connected to the land, air and water around us. So when our environments change, a primal sadness and worry is perfectly appropriate and perhaps even advantageous for survival.

As highlighted by last year’s IPCC report, the evidence showing that climate change causes greater frequency and intensity of extreme heat events is more certain than any other documented effect of climate change. Unfortunately, the same report predicts that global temperatures will continue to rise and their effects will worsen.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/climate-change-and-extreme-heat-are-making-us-more-anxious-187830

In my opinion it is ridiculous to assert that “primal worry and sadness” is justified, even if you accept IPCC climate science at face value.

Look at all the predictions of climate disasters which have fallen flat, like the prediction the Great Barrier Reef will die – a claim which looks totally ridiculous in the light of the recent news of record coral cover.

Look at Al Gore’s silly polar ice prediction, or the grandaddy of global warming predictions, the 30 year old UN prediction that the world would end in 10 years. Guess what – we’re still here.

Or the fact the worst heatwaves in the instrumental record occurred in the 1930s, not in recent times. Or the massive fall in the number of deaths from weather related disasters, thanks to our fossil fuel wealth, which gives us better forecasting, planning, medical care and housing construction. Or the fact the Earth is measurably greening, as the ecosystem responds to global warming and CO2 fertilisation.

CO2 and global warming by every reasonable metric to date has been good for the health of our ecosystem, and good for humans.

Maybe people who are suffering climate panic to the point of debilitation are incapable of listening to or evaluating contrary evidence. But surely trying to talk them down from their state of debilitating panic has got to be a better plan than reinforcing their delusions, by telling them their fears are justified.

Alexy Scherbakoff
August 10, 2022 6:05 pm

Is there a special name for being pissed off by this kind of BS?

Scissor
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 10, 2022 7:39 pm

Not sure, but it might involve two words and one finger.

roaddog
August 10, 2022 6:07 pm

“It’s time to switch to whiskey, we’ve been drinking beer all night.” – Corb Lund

People who are afflicted with climate anxiety remind me of Wife 2.0.

She was a world-class hypochondriac; sometimes just to test the waters, we would make up symptoms of diseases that do not exist and describe them to her. She would then explain that she had had that disease.

Steve Case
Reply to  roaddog
August 10, 2022 6:18 pm

 “. . . we would make up symptoms of diseases that do not exist and describe them to her. She would then explain that she had had that disease.”
_________________________________________________

Factual or not, what a great analogy. +10

roaddog
Reply to  Steve Case
August 10, 2022 8:07 pm

That’s a great point that had not even occurred to me. Living with it was exhausting.

beng135
August 10, 2022 6:14 pm

Yeah, they should be afraid, but not suffering from eco-anxiety, but from deliberate cultural/economic destruction from their so-called leaders.

Edward Katz
August 10, 2022 6:15 pm

If people listen too much to the mainstream media, they’ll find that as much as 80% of its environmental reporting is alarmist since chances are good that the big networks and publications are accepting under-the-table donations from the likes of Greenpeace and Sierra Club to spread the doom&gloom scenario. And when left-tilting governments are also on the take, they disseminate the hogwash even further. So it’s no wonder eco-anxiety has spread, except there’s one crucial mitigating factor. Being concerned about climate change is one thing; actually willing to accept new taxation and restrictions and making major lifestyle changes is another. That’s the reason that fossil fuels continue to dominate global energy generation and emissions keep rising.

Joe Gordon
August 10, 2022 6:20 pm

Psychiatry has definitely taken a different approach to mental health these days. If a four-year-old boy asserts that despite all evidence to the contrary, he is either a girl, a fire truck or a kangaroo, a psychiatrist must immediately validate a set of new pronouns rather than assess the problem.

I suppose it’s one step ahead of the lobotomies and shock treatments of recent decades, but that’s definitely a profession that civilization would be better off without.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
August 10, 2022 6:20 pm

Further evidence that the alarmists aren’t actually interested in helping people.

roaddog
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
August 10, 2022 8:09 pm

It’s clear that alarmists want most of us dead. I sincerely hope that every climate nutter has been vaccinated.

Terry
August 10, 2022 6:28 pm

Snowflake melt in heat. Perhaps that’s the solution. More heat. Here the the great Pacific Northwest more heat would be really welcome. Coldest spring I’ve experienced in my 78 years of life.

roaddog
Reply to  Terry
August 10, 2022 8:11 pm

We don’t really have spring here in Wyoming, but if experience tells me anything it is that weather is dramatically and predictably unpredictable, and linear extrapolations (climate models) are useless.

John in Oz
August 10, 2022 6:30 pm

Eco anxiety is not from observing climate change but from the false reporting of climate doom.

Children are fed a steady diet of catastrophe but have not lived long enough to observe change.

Doonman
August 10, 2022 8:36 pm

You know, if they put Xanax in the water, all this anxiety would disappear. Or stop writing fear porn about the weather continuously.

I went outside today. I didn’t see anything unusual about the weather.

