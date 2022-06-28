Climate data heat wave

U.S. Heat Waves: Dessler Continues to Step In It

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
12 Comments

Atmospheric scientist Andrew Dessler of Texas A&M University created a stir online at Twitter last year when he decided that a graph published by the EPA, and cited by Bjorn Lomborg a year ago “just didn’t look right.”

Science doesn’t follow, “just didn’t look right” as a rule of discovery or investigation, and as a scientist, Dessler should know better. Following a personal viewpoint of “just doesn’t look right” is a fast track to confirmation bias. Here is what Dessler said:

But, like many climate alarmists, Dessler just has a hard time believing that any time in the past could be worse than the present when it comes to weather. There has been so much rhetoric about the age we live in as being “hottest ever” and “unprecedented” that some people actually begin to reject contrary data that has been around for years.

In this case, Dessler would have us believe that the “dust bowl” period in United States history is nothing compared to the ravages of heat waves and drought experienced in the United States today, and he set out to prove his beliefs with a series of Tweets which you can read here.

Recently, during a discussion with ClimateDepot’s Marc Marano. Dessler brought up the thread from last year again.

But what are the real facts about the 1930’s heat wave? Is it merely a statistical aberration or a “cherry pick” as Dessler suggests? Or is it real? And if it isn’t real, but “cherry picking” of data, as Dessler contends, why would the EPA publish it?

Research yields the following undisputable facts about the 1930’s heat waves, contradicting Dessler’s viewpoint. First, the World Meteorological Organization defines a heat wave as five or more consecutive days during which the daily maximum temperature surpasses the average maximum temperature by 5 °C (9 °F) or more.

1. Yes, extended heat and drought did actually occur through a majority of the United States during that period. The year 1936 was particularly bad. Wikipedia notes this:

July 1936, part of the “Dust Bowl,” produced one of the hottest summers on record across the country, especially across the Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes regions. Nationally, about 5,000 people died from the heat.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1936_North_American_heat_wave

The U.S. National Weather Service says:

… the summer of 1936 featured the most widespread and destructive heat wave to occur in the Americas in centuries.

https://www.weather.gov/ilx/july1936heat

2. The heat waves of 1934 and 1936 were caused by natural ocean patterns, according to this peer-reviewed paper from 2015 which said,

Two ocean hot spots have been found to be the potential drivers of the hottest summers on record for the Central US in 1934 and 1936. The research may also help modern forecasters predict particularly hot summers over the central United States many months out.

Markus G. Donat, Andrew D. King, Jonathan T. Overpeck, Lisa V. Alexander, Imke Durre, David J. Karoly. Extraordinary heat during the 1930s US Dust Bowl and associated large-scale conditionsClimate Dynamics, 2015; DOI: 10.1007/s00382-015-2590-5

3. The Fourth U.S. National Climate Assessment (NCA) from 2017 did a detailed analysis of the United States heat waves, including cold and warm spells going back to 1900, and found the exact same thing the EPA did. Below is figure 6.4 from chapter 6. Note the very bottom panel.

Observed changes in cold and heat waves in the contiguous United States. The top panel depicts changes in the frequency of cold waves; the middle panel depicts changes in the frequency of heat waves; and the bottom panel depicts changes in the intensity of heat waves. Cold and heat wave frequency indices are defined in Zhang et al., and the heat wave intensity index is defined in Russo et al. Estimates are derived from long-term stations with minimal missing data in the Global Historical Climatology Network–Daily dataset. (Figure source: NOAA/NCEI).

The NCA added this, bold mine.

Since the mid-1960s, there has been only a very slight increase in the warmest daily temperature of the year (amidst large interannual variability). Heat waves (6-day periods with a maximum temperature above the 90th percentile for 1961–1990) increased in frequency until the mid-1930s, became considerably less common through the mid-1960s, and increased in frequency again thereafter (Figure 6.4). As with warm daily temperatures, heat wave magnitude reached a maximum in the 1930s. The frequency of intense heat waves (4-day, 1-in-5 year events) has generally increased since the 1960s in most regions except the Midwest and the Great Plains. , Since the early 1980s (Figure 6.4), there is suggestive evidence of a slight increase in the intensity of heat waves nationwide as well as an increase in the concurrence of droughts and heat waves.

https://science2017.globalchange.gov/chapter/6#fig-6-4

This 2017 NCA report clearly supports the EPA chart, and contradicts Dessler’s viewpoints of heat waves being worse in the present, and that the 1930’s heat wave spike was a result of some “cherry picking” of data.

4. An independent data analysis of heat wave events also contradicts Dessler.

The figure below is a result from 671 individual U.S. Historical Climatology Network (USHCN) stations with greater than 94 percent data availability.  This is the number of days in “heat waves” lasting at least 5 days in length, in which each day is above the 95th percentile of the distribution of the daily values per date.

There were 671 stations which qualified for the 94 percent available data of the total 1218 USHCN stations.

Note that the Western United States  (ID+OR+WA, CA+NV and AZ+CO+NM+UT) had their highest number of Heat Wave Days in the last decade, but the rest of the country was near/below the national average.  Clearly there have been some regional changes in the last 110 years, suggesting weather pattern changes, but for the nation as a whole (gray bars), the decade of 1932-1941 still stands out as the warmest.

Interestingly, this is a very different result compared to Dessler’s claims, especially when it comes to some of the graphs he posted, such as this one in his Twitter thread:


Dessler’s graph indicates the dataset he is using (Berkeley Earth) has had some temperature adjustments applied. The difference is not geographic as the result from the USHCN stations is weighted by area also. We can get Dessler’s result, more or less, if we add 1°F to each daily temperature from 1980 to 2005 and then 2°F more from there to the end of the data.  This gives a rough estimate of the magnitude of the adjustments that have been applied to the dataset he used.  

The bottom line: unless you use adjusted data, you can’t get to Dessler’s results.

If Dessler wants to claim that the hundreds of observers that made high temperature measurements over decades should have that hard-earned data adjusted, he can claim that, but he ends up with a result he claims to abhor, one that is “cherry picked” by using adjusted data rather than the actual high temperatures that were recorded through history. Adjusted high temperature data is not the same as actual measured high temperatures, it isn’t even real.

Imagine if your evening news weather report, when reporting high temperatures for your area that day, used adjusted high temperature data to present the results to viewers. The backlash would be swift and vicious.

You can compare all of the facts in points 1-4 above to Dessler’s “just didn’t look right” analysis and make your own judgments about when heat waves were worse in the United States. You can believe the real actual data measured at the time, or the data that has but put through a statistical adjustment mill decades later.

4.9 12 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
June 28, 2022 2:07 pm

Why do “adjustments” if one cannot demagogue them?

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 28, 2022 2:39 pm

No need to change definitions, just change the data.

1
Reply
Phil Salmon
June 28, 2022 2:11 pm

Dessler the data botherer

0
Reply
Terry
June 28, 2022 2:16 pm

I listened to Dressler on Josh Rogan a couple of months ago. All I could think was God, please give me 15 minutes to cross examine this clown. (I’m an ex criminal defense counsel).Dressler is an idiot – his comment about it not looking right would get him destroyed on the stand.

2
Reply
john harmsworth
June 28, 2022 2:20 pm

The flip side of this is that he nods approvingly at any old garbage, so long as it :looks right”. By which he means, shows a sufficiently scary amount of warming. “Sufficiently scary” being defines as , worse than the last thing he looked at.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by john harmsworth
0
Reply
Joe Gordon
June 28, 2022 2:20 pm

The Dessler Effect: the perception of past temperature decreases in inverse proportion to the observer’s demonstrated religious activity.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
June 28, 2022 2:27 pm

Dessler published a positive cloud feedback paper in 2010 that used a comparison of CERES clear sky to all sky. The only problem was that his regression analysis had an r^2 of 0.02–meaningless. And he didn’t notice that ‘that doesn’t feel right’.

He probably also thinks Steinbeck’s novel Grapes of Wrath about the dust bowl years is just a work of pure fiction based on a fevered imagination.

Nicely done, AW. Ridicule is the best response.

4
Reply
Lance
June 28, 2022 2:33 pm

Dessert just doesn’t look right!!!

1
Reply
Zoe Phin
June 28, 2022 2:41 pm

Does Dessler’s gridded data include the oceans? Those are ridiculously filled in, and can’t be trusted prior to 1979.

Judging by his graph, he’s using Python. I bet the poor fool doesn’t do the proper math for oblate spheroid Earth:

http://phzoe.com/2022/06/23/python-netcdf-latitude-area-weighted-global-average/

Probably thinks the Earth is a ball.

0
Reply
David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Editor
June 28, 2022 2:48 pm

Did Dessler check with the EPA? The graph is on their website.

comment image

This figure shows the annual values of the U.S. Heat Wave Index from 1895 to 2020. These data cover the contiguous 48 states. An index value of 0.2 (for example) could mean that 20 percent of the country experienced one heat wave, 10 percent of the country experienced two heat waves, or some other combination of frequency and area resulted in this value.

Data source: Kunkel, 20219

Web update: April 2021

https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-heat-waves

1
Reply
MarkW
June 28, 2022 2:50 pm

If the data doesn’t match what you are hearing in the media, maybe you should question what you are hearing in the media, rather than the data.

0
Reply
MarkW
June 28, 2022 2:53 pm

Let’s take Berkley Earth’s gridded daily maximum

There’s your problem right there.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate ugliness heat wave

Heatwave Lockdowns Have Arrived

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism heat wave

Heatwaves Getting Worse In India? More BBC Lies

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Antarctic Arctic heat wave Modeling

MSM Scares Themselves, Confuse ‘Unprecedented’ Weather Model Temperature Spikes with Actual Temperatures

3 months ago
Anthony Watts
EPA heat wave

EPA promotes U.S. heatwave increase since 1960s while downplaying HUGE DECREASE in U.S. heatwaves since 1930s

4 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate data heat wave

U.S. Heat Waves: Dessler Continues to Step In It

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
Climate Models Weather

Study: Global Warming is Causing a DECLINE in Tropical Cyclones

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
CO2

Media Claims CO2 “Traps Heat”! A Big Lie or A Big Stupid ???

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Forecasting

Forecast For 22nd June 2050

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: