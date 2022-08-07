As word of the recovery of the Great Barrier Reef spreads, the inevitable rationalization from alarmists appears. In response to a tweet thread by Bjorn Lomborg, we have the following:

Sigh. Internet law of bullshit asserts itself. You know this is going to be bullshit, but proving it is going to be a real chore.

Doesn't fit the narrative, but



Great Barrier Reef: Better than ever



So, coral cover did hit a high point, in the context of four mass bleaching events in the last seven years:

It was mostly a fast-growing, frail variety of coral. So perhaps what we’re looking at here is the bleaching events having killed off some of the more sturdy, long-lived corals and this fast-growing stuff is flourishing like scrub bushes after a wildfire.

There is no truth to his suggestion scientists are trying to downplay or conceal these numbers. I found stories about them everywhere: Axios, the Guardian, the Washington Post, etc., etc.

I did my part of the social media dance.

British media in 1991. It's the wrong kind of snow.



Climate hysterics in 2022. It's the wrong kind of coral. https://t.co/crPrU0QFI2 — Charles Rotter (@crotter8) August 7, 2022

