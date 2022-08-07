Great Barrier Reef, Jennifer Marohasy
It’s the Wrong Kind of Coral

As word of the recovery of the Great Barrier Reef spreads, the inevitable rationalization from alarmists appears. In response to a tweet thread by Bjorn Lomborg, we have the following:

Sigh. Internet law of bullshit asserts itself. You know this is going to be bullshit, but proving it is going to be a real chore.

So, coral cover did hit a high point, in the context of four mass bleaching events in the last seven years:

https://e360.yale.edu/digest/great-barrier-reef-coral-cover-2022-record

It was mostly a fast-growing, frail variety of coral. So perhaps what we’re looking at here is the bleaching events having killed off some of the more sturdy, long-lived corals and this fast-growing stuff is flourishing like scrub bushes after a wildfire.

There is no truth to his suggestion scientists are trying to downplay or conceal these numbers. I found stories about them everywhere: Axios, the Guardian, the Washington Post, etc., etc.

I did my part of the social media dance.

