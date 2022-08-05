Climate Politics

The Big Green Lie Almost Everyone Claims to Believe

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
35 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t M; Epoch Times Sticking it where it hurts, to all the politicians who have given lip service over the years to the climate crisis lie.

The Big Green Lie Almost Everyone Claims to Believe          

Patricia Adams
Lawrence Solomon

Almost every member of Congress, Democrat or Republican, pays homage to the Big Green Lie. So do all the past and remaining Conservative candidates vying to be prime minister of the UK and every candidate currently vying for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. So does virtually all of the mainstream press. The Big Green Lie—that carbon dioxide is a pollutant—is so pervasive that even those considered skeptics—including right-wing NGOs and pundits—generally adhere to the orthodoxy, differing not in their stated belief that CO2 is a pollutant but only in how calamitous a pollutant it is.

The claim that the “science was settled” on climate change never withstood scrutiny. Scientists around the world signed a series of petitions to dispute that claim. The 2008 Oregon Petition, spearheaded by a former president of the National Academy of Science and championed by Freeman Dyson, Albert Einstein’s successor at Princeton and one of the world’s most preeminent scientists, was signed by more than 31,000 scientists and experts who agreed that “the proposed limits on greenhouse gases would harm the environment, hinder the advance of science and technology, and damage the health and welfare of mankind. … Moreover, there is substantial scientific evidence that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide produce many beneficial effects upon the natural plant and animal environments of the Earth.”

What is settled is the abject failure of the three-decade-long attempt by the bureaucracies of the 195 countries of the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to convince anyone other than themselves, a credulous media, and a relatively few gullible people that climate change represents an existential threat. Poll after poll over the decades show the public gives climate change short shrift when asked to rank its importance.

Read more: https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-big-green-lie-almost-everyone-claims-to-believe_4639112.html

What bothers me most about the climate crisis is the opportunity cost, the needless economic pain people endure.

In the USA gasoline prices have skyrocketed, because Brandon’s rabid green administration refuses to allow domestic energy providers to drill for more oil, and refuses to build new pipelines like Keystone.

How many ordinary American families have missed out on visiting the grandparents, because they can’t afford the road trip? How many people will die this winter, because they can’t afford to warm their homes?

Britain, which has embraced this fable more than most, is expected to experience 70% household power bill increases this year, which no end of sight – even though the British people are literally sitting on vast reserves of shale gas, which could cut their energy bills almost overnight.

As for Australia, our nation is a mountain of coal and Uranium, but our government is trying to shut down the the coal and has forbidden the construction of nuclear power plants.

Sooner or later voters will tire of waiting for the promised low cost energy renewables are supposed to deliver, but when they finally awaken, it will still take many years more, to undo the damage this madness has caused.

5 20 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
35 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
UKJohn
August 5, 2022 2:19 am

As a Brit can I just say that UK energy costs have risen a lot more than 70%. Personally mine have doubled and we are being warned to expect large increases in the Autumn. The price cap imposed by the regulator is expected to rise to £3000 pa in October and predicted to rise to £4000pa by spring 2023. Already there is talk of campaigns of dissent.

16
Reply
Michael in Dublin
Reply to  UKJohn
August 5, 2022 3:23 am

A comment about the UK relevant to all countries following the green lunacy:
 “the absence of a proper cost-benefit analysis which stands up to scrutiny
(from paper Achieving Net Zero – Michael Kelly)

9
Reply
griff
Reply to  UKJohn
August 5, 2022 3:54 am

Because of world gas prices.

your bill would be even higher without the contribution of renewables paying back money when wholesale is higher than their strike price.

-19
Reply
Jim Gorman
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2022 4:05 am

Your reply doesn’t address the issue. The issue is the cost penalty that unreliable solar and wind cause.

How much unreliable generation needs to be built before, how much gas needs to be left in the ground, and much money in electric boilers and insulation must spent before heating and cooling rates diminish? Will they ever fall back to the levels at which they were when this mess started?

Ask yourself why the costs of periodic electricity has reached into the thousands. Does the term unreliable mean anything to you.

9
Reply
Bill Toland
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2022 4:08 am

Griff, stop peddling the nonsense that renewables reduce electricity prices. The evidence shows that the more renewable energy a country installs, the higher its electricity price.

https://wryheat.wordpress.com/2018/02/27/the-high-cost-of-electricity-from-wind-and-solar-generation/

7
Reply
Matthew Bergin
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2022 4:10 am

Griff there is no renewable energy. There is only unreliable energy created and backed up 100% by fossil fuel sources.

5
Reply
TheFinalNail
August 5, 2022 2:27 am

The 2008 Oregon Petition, spearheaded by a former president of the National Academy of Science and championed by Freeman Dyson, Albert Einstein’s successor at Princeton and one of the world’s most preeminent scientists, was signed by more than 31,000 scientists and experts…

Even Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls) signed the Oregon Petition, and still they ignored it!

-8
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  TheFinalNail
August 5, 2022 4:10 am

the Spice Girls

Manufactured pap – just like Greta Thunberg

Last edited 53 minutes ago by fretslider
8
Reply
Herbert
August 5, 2022 2:31 am

Eric,
In the Quarterly Essay of April 2021, “Getting to Zero” the former Chief Scientist of Australia Dr. Alan Finkel wrote-
“ A brief digression on Carbon Dioxide: it is not a pollutant.
Calling it a pollutant runs the risk of trivialising the toxic effects of true pollutants. CO2 is not toxic.
It is a product of human metabolism and we exhale it at more than 100 times concentration than is found in the atmosphere.
In the reverse cycle, plants absorb carbon dioxide to use as the food stock for photosynthesis.
Carbon dioxide is a fundamental part of our lifecycle but it also happens to be a greenhouse gas.”
Absolutely correct but Dr.Finkel’s subsequent explanation of GHE is controversial to say the least.
Now Australia has a NPI (National Pollutants Inventory) of 93 elements and compounds styled “non-greenhouse gas pollutants” and CO2,CH4 etc.now styled “greenhouse gas pollutants”.
The latter category has no scientific justification.
It is done to comply with Kyoto and Paris obligations.

14
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Herbert
August 5, 2022 5:02 am

They can only get away with this sort of bullshit because of a dumbed down media feeding a dumbed down society.

0
Reply
Speed
August 5, 2022 3:06 am

Eventually all the “true believers” will be unmasked and references to The Wizard of Oz will be overwhelming. “It was just a dream.”

8
Reply
Michael in Dublin
August 5, 2022 3:16 am

A small poll on The Biggest Problem Ireland Faces Right Now:

  • Inflation and the cost of Living 65%
  • Housing 26%
  • Crime 7%
  • Climate change 2%

Not what our politicians would like to see.
They also fail to make the connection between the green lunacy and the biggest problem in public opinion.

12
Reply
H.R.
August 5, 2022 3:18 am

Last sentence: “[…] but when they finally awaken, it will still take many years more, to undo the damage this madness has caused.”

I believe the intent is to cause such damage in the Western world that there will be no possible recovery. We are to be left in a state of pastoral bliss where the only energy sources are horses, oxen, our own muscles, and the odd water-powered mill.

How soon the masses awaken will determine if recovery takes many years or many decades or a century or two.

It’s hard to say what is going to happen, but there is no doubt that we ere are living in those “interesting times”.

10
Reply
fretslider
August 5, 2022 3:28 am

“31,000 scientists and experts”

One [utterly loony] organisation with science in its title dwarfs that… The Union of Concerned Scientists. Perhaps Mr Watts’ dog is still a member of this ‘august’ < /sarc > body?

“Nearly 120,000 UCS members contributed 60 percent of our total operating income. “

https://www.ucsusa.org/about/funding-financials

Eminence or scientific probity are no defence against cancellation for heresy. And the media along with woke big tech decides what is and what is not truth in these Orwellian times.

The Great Barrington Declaration is a case in point. Eminent scientists in their field at prestigious seats of learning who disagreed were now reduced to ‘fringe’ – ie crank epidemiologists…

“The Great Barrington Declaration: Shut down

Collins’s response to a memo signed by thousands of scientists should not have been to call for an immediate and devastating take down”

https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/the-gbd-is-silencing-me/

Email from Francis Collins to Anthony Fauci

“See https://gbdeclaration.org/ This proposal from the three fringe epidemiologists who met with the Secretary seems to be getting a lot of attention – and even a co-signature from Nobel Prize winner Mike Leavitt at Stanford. There needs to be a quick and devastating published take down of its premises. I don’t see anything like that on line yet – is it underway”?

6a01156e439be2970c01b8d2035091970c-1200×567.jpg (1200×567) (sciencebasedmedicine.org)

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
2
Reply
Steve4192
August 5, 2022 3:32 am

The climate change cult is built on two big lies.

  1. CO2 is a pollutant
  2. Warming is bad

For some god-forsaken reason, they seem to prefer the climate of the Little Ice Age over our warm and cozy modern climate. I can’t for the life of me figure out why. That period was chock full of cold deaths and crop failures and famines. Sounds like Hell on earth to me.

13
Reply
griff
Reply to  Steve4192
August 5, 2022 3:55 am

I’d prefer not to have a future of 40C heat and drought in the UK and can do without the floods and storms climate change is bringing

-8
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2022 3:57 am

Feel free to stop la Niña 😀

9
Reply
Jim Gorman
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2022 4:10 am

You must be a great dancer because you certainly have the talent in avoiding direct answers.

Why don’t you tell us that you want the temperatures to return to those in the early 1800’s, i.e., as cold as a well digger’s arse.

4
Reply
Disputin
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2022 4:31 am

“…the floods and storms climate change is bringing.”

Oh yes? Some evidence of that, please.

(Hint: there is none.)

2
Reply
Matthew Bergin
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2022 4:50 am

Griff there is nothing happening with the climate that hasn’t happened before. I have been listening to this crap since 1970 and nothing has changed.

0
Reply
griff
August 5, 2022 3:52 am

The Epoch Times is hardly a reliable source of information – it is a far right publication associated with Falun Gong…

-10
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2022 3:58 am

As you are as ignorant green /red watermelon 😀

4
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2022 4:15 am

The Guardian is hardly a reliable source of information – it was founded on the [rich] proceeds of slavery.

So one must conclude you have a bias. Who knew?

5
Reply
Disputin
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2022 4:32 am

Unlike the Guardian!

2
Reply
Don
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2022 5:00 am

Better to be far right than to be so-far-wrong.
Better associated with Falun Gong than politicized-pseudoscience-IPCC !

0
Reply
Tom Halla
August 5, 2022 3:58 am

I think Michael Crighton bringing up eugenics as a “scientific” fad that had malign consequences is in order.

5
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 5, 2022 4:44 am

Possibly related, it’s at least statistically interesting that covid deaths in Australia are currently exceeding their previous peak.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/australia/

0
Reply
fretslider
August 5, 2022 4:06 am

Some people are taking the green lies to real extremes.

“Far-left extremists in the Netherlands have threatened to attack farms in the country belonging to “right-wing nationalists”. The threat by far-left extremists in the Netherlands comes as farmers continue to fight EU green agenda measures in their country that could result in the closure of up to 30 per cent of livestock farms, something local government officials have decreed is part and parcel of an “unavoidable transition”.

According to a report by Der Telegraaf, extremists have threatened that they will soon occupy barns of “far-right nationalists” — also known as farmers trying to protect their livelihoods — in the country, and let lose livestock from their pens. “From next week we will occupy livestock farms and free the animals from the mega stables,” the publication reports one online declaration associated with the extremists as saying, who also took time to denounce the farmers themselves.

“They are right-wing nationalists and comparable to Nazis for the animals,” the post said, while urging netizens to join the so-called ‘Animals Defense Force’.”

Far-Left Threatens to Attack Businesses of ‘Right-Wing’ Dutch Farmers (breitbart.com)

Netherlands – European Test area #1 (Great Reset)

Last edited 56 minutes ago by fretslider
2
Reply
rah
August 5, 2022 4:09 am

Joe Bastardi and various others, including the Farmers Almanac are starting to project that a good part of the US will have a colder and more severe winter than we have seen in some time. Think 2013?

Based on those forecasts and the fact my home is heated with natural gas that is likely to double or triple in price this winter I decided it was time to install a fireplace insert.

My wife loves the ambiance of the open fire but on this one I overruled her.

I have a free source of cured hardwood that will be enough to last us the rest of our lives. All I have to do is cut it, split it, and store it. I have a lean-to off the back of my garage that holds more than 2 full cords. And will actually probably hold three or more when the wood is cut to the maximum 18″ length and split to the size optimum for use in the insert.

So I started shopping for a fireplace insert. Found what I wanted. The wood burning high efficiency noncatalytic unit is advertised to heat 2,000 sq. ft. More than enough for our home. With stainless steel ducting and cap, and an outside air kit, it cost me just under $2,400 new and delivered.

I went to the local fireplace shop to get a ballpark estimate on a similar unit they had including installation price. It was $7,000.

It was all my neighbor, and I could do to get it up over the steps of the deck and in the back door even after taking the firebrick out of it, but it now sits in the living room next to the fireplace awaiting installation.

First step was to call the chimney sweep we have used in the past. I will have him do his thing before I begin installation and since he is certified he can give me tips on the installation.

One thing I was relieved to find was that the slot in the back of my fireplace where ash is dumped will work perfectly for a route to supply the unit with outside air.

I figure that the unit will pay for itself in less than three winters. Thankfully this Hoosier lives in a place where it is highly unlikely the climate wackos can push through any ban on burning.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by rah
1
Reply
David Dibbell
August 5, 2022 4:35 am

“What bothers me most about the climate crisis is the opportunity cost, the needless economic pain people endure.”

Excellent point, Eric. And the wasted time and effort can never be recovered.

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  David Dibbell
August 5, 2022 4:48 am

“What bothers me most about the climate crisis is…”

I’ve yet to experience it. It’s always somewhere else – usually more exotic.

Cue griff and two hot days…

0
Reply
Quelgeek
August 5, 2022 4:42 am

You talk of opportunity costs and “it will still take many years more, to undo the damage”.

I fear you suffer from a normalcy bias. You badly underestimate the problem. The chilling effect on manufacturing investment when governments embrace Net Zero will be terminal. There will be no undoing it. Once manufacturing leaves it can’t and won’t ever come back. You give up the infrastucture it needs. You lose the skills the workforce needs. You lose the customer base. You lose the supply chains and logistics. You lose it all. Forever.

Factor in the use of the banking and insurance industries being recruited to enforce the policies and the job is done. End of.

My wife has had a tiny taste of what happens when the government burdens the banks with policing its new rules. The banks are not competent to do the job but do it they must. Under the threat of severe penalties the banks err on the side of caution and refuse service. There is no appeal.

0
Reply
commieBob
August 5, 2022 5:00 am

I always thought that, when green policies really start to harm people, the population will rise in rebellion. Lately, I have seen more and more green madness without much push back. I was beginning to despair. Then Sri Lanka happened.

Sri Lanka passed green (it’s really a four letter word) laws to force agriculture to go organic practically overnight. Of course agriculture collapsed. You really have to be well educated not to have predicted that. (With enough education you will believe anything, no matter how stupid.) The result is that the Sri Lanka president’s residence was overrun by the people in a manner that makes Jan. 6 look really tame. The president has resigned.

Michael Shellenburger has this to say about the situation.

0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  commieBob
August 5, 2022 5:02 am

With enough education you will believe anything, no matter how stupid.

Defund the universities!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

Climate Change Schizophrenia: Australian Payoffs to Coal, and a 47% 2030 Emissions Cut

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Climate Politics

Biden Promises, Policies and Political Problems

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

WSJ: Why Pretend Green Pork Will Stop Climate Change?

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

British MET Climate Change Clergy Face Unprecedented Social Media Uprising

6 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics

The Big Green Lie Almost Everyone Claims to Believe

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Climate Change Schizophrenia: Australian Payoffs to Coal, and a 47% 2030 Emissions Cut

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Hurricanes

NOAA Still Expects Above-Normal Atlantic Hurricane Season

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics

Shipping’s New ESG Rules Could Starve Millions

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: