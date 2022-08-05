Mining

Miners Explore Amazon Basin to Support “Green” Energy; New York Times Horrified

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

The front page of today’s New York Times features a big article clearly intended to get the readers riled up about the latest environmental horror that must be stopped. The headline is “The Illegal Airstrips Bringing Toxic Mining to Brazil’s Indigenous Land.” Subheadline: “The Times identified hundreds of airstrips that bring criminal mining operations to the most remote corners of the Amazon.”

Wow, this is bad. The airstrips are “illegal.” The mining is “toxic,” and not only toxic but also “criminal.” And it’s all happening in the most pristine place left in the whole world, the “remote corners of the Amazon,” much of it inhabited by the most innocent of all innocent indigenous people, the Yanomami.

So what is driving this big rush of miners into these remote regions? Could so-called “green energy” — with its vast demands for raw materials like nickel, manganese, aluminum and iron — have anything to do with it? If so, you won’t learn anything about that from the Times.

The obvious purpose of this lengthy Times piece is to get you outraged about the criminal mining wildcatters now said to be swarming the Amazon jungle. The piece starts with research conducted by the Times, using satellite photographs, that has identified a large number of airstrips — close to 1300 of them — that have been carved into the Amazon jungle, and that are now being used to bring in supplies to support the development of new mines.

Hundreds of airstrips have been secretly built on protected lands in Brazil to fuel the illegal mining industry, a Times investigation found, including 61 in this Yanomami Indigenous territory. The Times identified more than 1,200 other unregistered airstrips across the Brazilian Amazon — many of them part of criminal networks that are destroying Indigenous lands and threatening their people. . . . Carved into the dense, lush landscape, [the clandestine airstrips] . . . operate largely unchecked. . . .

And you will not be surprised to learn that this outrageous and illegal activity is all being facilitated by the callous and uncaring right-wing government of current Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Since taking office in 2019, Mr. Bolsonaro has championed industries driving the rainforest’s destruction, leading to record levels of deforestation. He has both loosened regulations to expand logging and mining in the Amazon and scaled back protections. He also slashed federal funds and staffing, weakening the agencies that enforce Indigenous and environmental laws.

The illegal mining is causing extensive harm to the indigenous people of the area, at least if you believe the Times:

A recent study by Hutukara, a Yanomami nonprofit, estimated that more than half of the people living in Yanomami Brazilian territory have been hurt by illegal mining. The fallout, according to the report, includes malnourishment because of destroyed or abandoned crops, and malaria spread by the proliferation of mosquitoes in open mining pits and deforested areas.

OK, but why exactly this sudden rush of mining businesses into these remote areas? The Times offers little clue, basically just one line saying that the illegal airstrips are “pushing the illegal mining of gold and tin ore” into remote areas. But gold and tin are relatively small volume commodities on the world markets. Could these really be the main drivers?

For a somewhat different perspective on the situation of mining in the Amazon, try this February 28, 2022 piece from a publication called Undark (put out by MIT), with the headline “U.S.-Backed Companies Poised to Expand Mining in the Amazon.”

As of November [2021], nine major mining companies considered key players in the extraction of rare metals for electric vehicle batteries had 225 active applications to expand operations into or near Indigenous territories in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest.

Aha! The “key players” in the mining rush into the Amazon are big companies looking for “rare metals for electric vehicle batteries.” Why am I not surprised?

So are the materials people are looking for mainly just gold and tin, or are there lots of other, higher-volume things to be found? From a publication called Mining Technology, February 12, 2018:

The Amazon rainforest in South America has large quantities of copper, tin, nickel, bauxite, manganese, iron ore and gold, making it attractive to mining companies all around the world.

Nickel and manganese — those are the big inputs to the electric vehicle batteries. Bauxite is ore for aluminum, the main material needed, along with copper, for the huge amounts of new electric transmission lines that need to be built to support wind and solar power. Iron ore? Vast amount of that will be needed for the coming onslaught of wind turbine bases.

Undark tells us that all the major American financial institutions — the same ones that are now boycotting the fossil fuel industries — are lining up to finance the big new mines in the Amazon:

U.S.-based financial institutions are among their top funders, according to a new report by Amazon Watch and the Association of Brazil’s Indigenous People, or APIB. . . . The report focuses on nine mining companies, including Vale, Anglo American, Belo Sun, and Glencore. . . . Capital Group, BlackRock, and Vanguard, which collectively invested $14.8 billion in the mining companies, are the top U.S. investors named in the report. The leading U.S.-based creditor is Bank of America, which provided $670 million in loans and underwriting services to the companies. Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase were also named as top creditors.

Hey, this is for EV batteries, transmission lines, wind turbine bases, and all other kinds of good things to make the world “green.” Of course all the big financial institutions are behind it. It’s ESG investing!

And please don’t blame the people at the New York Times for undermining their own incessant and strident advocacy for green energy. They’re just following the essential principles of the official New York progressive orthodoxy as brilliantly distilled on the Manhattan Contrarian “About” page, first posted back in 2012 — particularly this part:

[U]sage of energy is a human right, but all actual known methods of producing energy are environmentally unacceptable. . . .

Read the full article here:

Tom Halla
August 5, 2022 6:17 am

Minerals need to be mined somewhere. I would argue that the real issue is that many countries have nationalized mining rights, so the local inhabitants have no interest in mining.
If the Yanomami were getting royalties for the mining rights, they would be much less opposed. But as almost all greens are also socialists, they have a minor little problem on dealing with rights, period.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 5, 2022 7:17 am

Countries that care about the environment have significant regulations that makes mining these minerals very expensive. Mining with no concern for the environment dramatically increases profits in the same way that fake pharmaceuticals made from fentynal increases illegal drug profits. Notice that China is heavily involved in both.

Glen
August 5, 2022 6:53 am

Why am I not surprised?

2hotel9
August 5, 2022 6:56 am

Solar and wind only exist with massive amounts of toxic waste, environmental destruction and slave labor.

CD in Wisconsin
August 5, 2022 7:04 am

Environmental destruction in the Amazon is acceptable as long as it is for wind turbines and solar panels. The hypocrisy here defies belief.

co2isnotevil
August 5, 2022 7:08 am

The unintended consequences of insanity…

Craig
Reply to  co2isnotevil
August 5, 2022 7:18 am

Unintended necessarily implies unexpected. This may be undesirable to the hypocrites pushing the insanity, but it’s certainly not unexpected.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Craig
August 5, 2022 7:38 am

It’s unexpected by the ignorant masses, but not to those of us who are paying attention. This is the nature of the problem, where people have been so emotionally triggered with constant claims of a climate catastrophe, they don’t pay attention and are fooled into acting against their own best interests in the name of a false greater good. This isn’t just affecting climate science, but nearly every issue promoted by the left.

Shoki Kaneda
August 5, 2022 7:13 am

Maybe NYT can produce the minerals their Green wet dreams need by pulling them from an unlikely orifice.

Bruce Cobb
August 5, 2022 7:25 am

“We have to destroy the environment in order to “save the planet”. Priorities, you know.

ResourceGuy
August 5, 2022 7:34 am

Thought control is getting tricky these days with all the unintended consequences building up. Don’t forget to blame grid instability on the last 0.5% of the fossil fuel generators and unaffordable cars and housing on greed of the 1%.

ResourceGuy
August 5, 2022 7:37 am

You’re not implying NYT subscribers are easy to manipulate and fool are you?

John Bell
August 5, 2022 8:08 am

YUP! Progressives never think these things thru, they just see a marxist utopia future and do not think about the consequences.

Doonman
August 5, 2022 8:09 am

Real Wealth comes out of the ground. Always has, always will. Food, minerals, fiber and water, all the rest is fluff. If you don’t grow the food and mine the raw materials, then you fight to take them from those who do. Such is the condition of humans.

MarkW
Reply to  Doonman
August 5, 2022 8:57 am

Writing a program that increases worker productivity produces no wealth?

Richard Greene
August 5, 2022 8:10 am

The article presents no evidence to refute the claims by the New York Times

Olen
August 5, 2022 8:30 am

All they know is how to complain. Old sayings come to mind: You can’t have your cake and eat it too. There is no free lunch. And watch out what you wish for.

The green new deal is a wasteful disaster and if the Times likes it they shouldn’t complain about the consequences.

HotScot
August 5, 2022 8:35 am

A couple of positive things tumble out the NYT article.

First, in years gone by, this would largely have gone unnoticed until it was too late and enormous illegal mines had been excavated.

Thankfully, the NYT has access to fossil fuel powered aeroplanes (or even fossil fuel launched satellites) to scour the Amazon and discover the 1,300 airstrips. Frankly, that takes an awful lot of air miles to traverse a vast area of the rain forest to find them.

So well done NYT for burning lots of fossil fuel to retrieve the situation. I’m not sure how else it could have been done, even hot air balloons need heated air to function, which, to my knowledge, can only be provided by fossil fuels.

Second, being that I’m fairly certain the NYT would have accurately plotted the locations of each of the 1,300 airstrips, that information would have been turned over to the Brazilian authorities immediately so the airstrips could be investigated and closed down.

Perhaps the NYT will furnish the public with an expose of the Great Barrier Reef success reported just recently; y’know, just to add some environmental balance, and splash that across their front pages, celebrating a momentous occasion.

Dave Andrews
August 5, 2022 8:48 am

It’s EVs that are the main source behind this mining as the article states. Earlier this year the IEA published its Global EV outlook 2022 ‘Securing supplies for an electric future’

It noted that EV batteries were responsible for almost half of global lithium demand in 2021 and that by 2030 this demand could rise to 70 or 80% which would require 30 – 50 new lithium mines.

Nickel is the dominant cathode for EVs and demand for it would require 41 – 60 new nickel mines.

Cobalt is also essential for EVs and would require 11 – 17 new cobalt mines.

So that’s 82 – 127 new mines to get to a total of 200 – 250 million EVs by 2030.

(They conveniently ignore the fact that they have also previously said that on average it takes 16 years to bring a new mine into full production)

So replacing the over 1.4 billion ICEVs in the world with EVs is going to require a very much larger increase in mining.

Al Miller
August 5, 2022 8:50 am

Without hypocrisy the greens would have nothing…

