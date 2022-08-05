Climate Politics Opinion

Chinese Threat: Renounce Taiwan, or the Global Climate Gets It

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

China’s suspension of climate cooperation, in response to Nanci Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, is giving climate change worriers a taste of the thuggish geopolitical bullying Taiwan has endured over the years.

China suspends climate change cooperation with US and sanctions Nancy Pelosi in retaliation for Taiwan visit

Lawrence Chung in Taipei Teddy Ng in Hong Kong and Amber Wang in Beijing
Published: 11:56pm, 5 Aug, 2022

China has suspended cooperation with the United States in the fight against climate change as part of a range of measures in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which also included sanctions on the House Speaker and her family.

Regular dialogues between the world’s two most powerful armed forces have also been cancelled, making it harder for them to prevent accidental conflicts. Beijing also said it would stop cooperating in tackling the drugs trade, fighting crime and repatriating illegal immigrants.

Pelosi, second in the presidential line of succession, is the most senior US politician to have been sanctioned by China after she became the first house speaker to visit the island in 25 years.

Shi Yinhong, an international relations professor at Renmin University, called the latest measures “unprecedentedly severe” and said China-US relations have now sunk to rock bottom.

“The sanctions against Pelosi show how angry Beijing is,” he said.

But Shi noted that Beijing used the word “suspension” regarding climate change and other areas of cooperation, leaving the door open for the two sides to normalise their ties “if Washington takes the first step”.

Read more: https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3187927/china-suspends-climate-change-cooperation-us-and-sanctions

I can’t help thinking China has miscalculated by issuing this threat.

China is forcing the Biden Administration to choose between competing values, US support for liberal democracies vs the Biden administration’s obsession with climate change. Democrats will have to admit that climate change is a secondary priority.

The unthinkable alternative, the possibility of the USA delivering a close friend and ally into the jaws of a monster, just to restore climate cooperation, would shatter the USA’s international reputation.

There is something strangely clumsy about this latest Chinese provocation. In my opinion there have been hints over the years that some influential voices in the current Chinese regime might be struggling to understand the US political system, that they might be attempting to interpret US politics through the lens of assuming Biden is an absolute tyrant like Xi Jinping. They must have seen and puzzled over Pelosi’s open defiance of Biden, when she made her Taiwan visit. Perhaps they are worried that if Biden falls, Pelosi, whom they must think of as a Taiwan hawk, might replace him – a genuine possibility under US law.

Obviously this is very speculative, but the Chinese regime might even hope this climate ultimatum will help Biden reassert his authority over Congress, and in return deliver China a clear path to attack Taiwan.

Correction (EW): h/t Tom HallaThe order of Presidential succession is controlled by US law, not the constitution.

4.5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
21 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
August 5, 2022 6:11 pm

The succession to President beyond the Vice President is a matter of legislation, not the Constitution. The backups have varied over time.
Pooh was looking for cover on climate change, so this is just a clear pretext for the Chinese Communist Party to do what it was going to do anyway, with a thin layer of hypocrisy overlaid.

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 5, 2022 6:20 pm

Thanks Tom. IMO Pooh never had any intention of fulfilling climate commitments, but that is not the same as actually announcing he won’t.

2
Reply
Bryan A
August 5, 2022 6:17 pm

I have 2 rhoids…
The one on the left I have named Vladimir Putin
The one on the right I have named Xi Jinping
Joe Biden is the A-hole between them.

5
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Bryan A
August 5, 2022 6:21 pm

Thanks for that image, its lunchtime in Australia… 🙂

1
Reply
william Johnston
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 5, 2022 6:51 pm

It must be five o’clock somewhere.

3
Reply
Bob Bailey
August 5, 2022 6:41 pm

What climate cooperation? Drug trade interdiction? Etc. all empty threats, because they’re not doing anything on any of those fronts anyway.

2
Reply
Dena
August 5, 2022 6:51 pm

The Biden family was bought and paid for by China while Biden was out of office. Xi can’t figure out why Biden isn’t responding to their requests even though the threats should make it clear and easy for him to do so. As you suggest, Biden’s hands are somewhat tied so he is unable to do what China demands. A Republic is structured so no one person has the final word and with the three branches of government, the executive is surprisingly toothless when the constitution is followed. Granted, the constitution has been ignored a lot lately but still the president can’t tell congress or the courts what to do.
The best way to counter this threat is to imminently return all of China’s students in the U.S. and suspend all vistas with the exception of major diplomatic staff. Next would be too block as many imports as possible and exports such as food would be cash and carry.
Naturally the green program would have to be put on the far back burner, maybe this isn’t as bad as we think.

2
Reply
B ZIpperer
Reply to  Dena
August 5, 2022 7:36 pm

“The Biden family was bought and paid for by China while Biden was out of office.”

Probably. But according to the T Carlson interview with Tony Bobulinski [Hunter Biden’s business partner] the dealings also occurred during Biden’s term as Vice President as well.

The fact that he is not doing everything the CCP wants [just most of what they want?]
reminded me of an old joke on the definition of an “honest politician”:
“A honest politician is one that stays bought.”

And here in central Arizona we had another beautiful, if hot [101 F], day which is completely
consistent with “climate change”.

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
August 5, 2022 6:53 pm

China got what it wanted and no longer needs to put up a facade of caring about CO2 induced climate change. They clearly took advantage of the developed world’s obsession and now that they’ve been weakened enough by green foolishness reinforced by inept American leadership, China can step in and take over, especially once they fully blockade Taiwan to starve them into submission as they accelerate the west’s recession into a depression by drying up the supply of chips.

2
Reply
Dena
Reply to  co2isnotevil
August 5, 2022 7:00 pm

If they attempt that, they may find it more difficult than they think. We just station several attack sub around Taiwan and if China starts something, they will soon find their navy at the bottom of the pacific. They probably don’t have the detection equipment to find a sub that wants to be invisible and the subs will be able to come and go as they please. Overflights will spot ship movement and the subs signaled with Ultra low frequency radio. Not going to be fun for the crews to be underwater for 3 months at a time but they are trained for it.

1
Reply
AndyHce
Reply to  Dena
August 5, 2022 7:31 pm

That scenario assumes a great deal not in evidence about the Biden Administration.

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
August 5, 2022 6:55 pm

From the article: “Shi Yinhong, an international relations professor at Renmin University, called the latest measures “unprecedentedly severe” and said China-US relations have now sunk to rock bottom.

“The sanctions against Pelosi show how angry Beijing is,” he said.”

Did you ever think that maybe the Chicoms are just pretending to be angry as a means of gaining what they want? They want you to blow their reaction out of proportion, and from what I hear, there are plenty of nervous nellies wringing their hands over possibly making the Chicoms angry.

It’s kind of pathetic, really.

I’m seeing a lot of nervous nellie Republicans, too. That’s pathetic, too. They’ve been listening to Tucker too much.

Last edited 45 minutes ago by Tom Abbott
1
Reply
Tom Abbott
August 5, 2022 7:11 pm

The Chicoms are at war with the United States. Any “cooperation” is one way, all in favor of the Chicoms.

The Chicoms are on a war footing. They are attacking every aspect of our lives right now. It’s about time the United States put a stop to the Chicom war.

I hear Biden visited with Chinese businessmen, Hunter’s pals, in the White House 15 times while Biden was Vice President.

It appears Biden owes the Chicoms Big Time. What’s the Chicom’s price, Joe? The total destruction of the United States? They couldn’t have made a better choice with you leading the charge.

See you in January, Joe.

Last edited 31 minutes ago by Tom Abbott
2
Reply
Dena
Reply to  Tom Abbott
August 5, 2022 7:18 pm

Google Rosemount Seneca. That was a structure created so China could “invest” and Hunter could control the money. As far as I know. China hasn’t pulled any of the money out of there.

2
Reply
yirgach
August 5, 2022 7:13 pm

this climate ultimatum will help Biden reassert his authority over Congress”

That will change with midterms in November when China ends up facing a formidable opponent next year. This is a wise move as the option will be taken and the new administration will not object.

1
Reply
AndyHce
August 5, 2022 7:22 pm

Considering the Biden administration’s general psychosis, I would not rule out it favoring climate above everything else, or even it taking this as a great opportunity to throw Taiwan under the bus.

2
Reply
John the Econ
August 5, 2022 7:25 pm

So in other words, China will dispense with the charade that Climate Change is nothing more that a carrot they dangle for gullible Progressives. Just as well. The honesty would be refreshing.

2
Reply
LdB
August 5, 2022 7:29 pm

Send Griff and all the XR stupids to China immediately to save us.

2
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  LdB
August 5, 2022 7:33 pm

Greens learned the hard way not to protest in Eastern countries, when they got arrested by Russia and thrown into a Siberian prison in 2013. Having said the Russians did treat them gently by Russian standards, the Greenpeace activists were kept separate from the other prisoners. Word was the Siberian prison population were very eager to meet the activists. They were released without charge a few months later from memory.

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
LdB
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 5, 2022 7:35 pm

Shhhh don’t tell them …. I had a win win lined up.

2
Reply
Janice Moore
August 5, 2022 7:37 pm

What’s not to like?

Support free Taiwan.

More* plant food to green the planet.

“The Big Guy” gets stiffed for his “10 percent.”**

.
.
*Theoretically, that is (China is pumping out as much CO2 as it can NOW)

**Assuming: “Chi-coms angry” = no cut for their front man.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Janice Moore
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

The Big Green Lie Almost Everyone Claims to Believe

18 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Climate Change Schizophrenia: Australian Payoffs to Coal, and a 47% 2030 Emissions Cut

22 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Climate Politics

Biden Promises, Policies and Political Problems

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
natural gas Opinion

Climate Scientist Andrew Dessler Proves Renewable Energy is Useless

3 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics Opinion

Chinese Threat: Renounce Taiwan, or the Global Climate Gets It

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Carbon sequestration

Worrying Finding in California’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Climate Initiative Reveals Problem with Using Forests to Offset CO2 Emissions

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
AMO Endangered Species

No, the Puffin is not a Bellwether of Climate Change

9 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Climate News

LIVE at NOON CDT TODAY: Where’s All the Extreme Weather?

10 hours ago
Anthony Watts
%d bloggers like this: