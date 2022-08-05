Ten Years of Curiosity on Mars

From NASA

Aug 5, 2022

Curiosity’s Dusty Selfie

Today marks 10 years since the Curiosity rover landed on Mars. Since August 2012, Curiosity has been exploring 3-mile-high Mt. Sharp in Gale Crater. The rover has climbed more than 2,000 feet (612 meters), reaching progressively younger rocks that serve as a record on how Mars has evolved from a wet, habitable planet to a cold desert environment.

The photogenic rover created this self-portrait at Gale Crater on Sol 2082 (June 15, 2018) using the Mars Hand Lens Imager, or MAHLI.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Last Updated: Aug 5, 2022

Editor: Gary Daines

