Ten Years of Curiosity on Mars

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Aug 5, 2022

Curiosity’s Dusty Selfie

Today marks 10 years since the Curiosity rover landed on Mars. Since August 2012, Curiosity has been exploring 3-mile-high Mt. Sharp in Gale Crater. The rover has climbed more than 2,000 feet (612 meters), reaching progressively younger rocks that serve as a record on how Mars has evolved from a wet, habitable planet to a cold desert environment.

The photogenic rover created this self-portrait at Gale Crater on Sol 2082 (June 15, 2018) using the Mars Hand Lens Imager, or MAHLI.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Last Updated: Aug 5, 2022

Editor: Gary Daines

