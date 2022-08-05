Ten Years of Curiosity on Mars

Aug 5, 2022
Curiosity’s Dusty Selfie
Today marks 10 years since the Curiosity rover landed on Mars. Since August 2012, Curiosity has been exploring 3-mile-high Mt. Sharp in Gale Crater. The rover has climbed more than 2,000 feet (612 meters), reaching progressively younger rocks that serve as a record on how Mars has evolved from a wet, habitable planet to a cold desert environment.
The photogenic rover created this self-portrait at Gale Crater on Sol 2082 (June 15, 2018) using the Mars Hand Lens Imager, or MAHLI.
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
