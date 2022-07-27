Oil and Gas

Guyana, Suriname Oil Bonanza to Boost Economies, Help Meet Global Demand

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
11 Comments

From MasterResource

By Vijay Jayaraj

“Equatorial Guyana and Suriname have combined oil reserves estimated to be 17 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The biggest hurdle to the extraction of these reserves could come from lack of capital … if the international climate-industrial complex takes a strong stand against their extraction plans and their own governments acquiesce.”

The poverty-stricken Caribbean countries of Guyana and Suriname have hit the jackpot with the discovery of huge offshore oil reserves that are on track to produce revenue for decades.

Opposition from the United Nations and other anti-hydrocarbon entities might hamper the pace of production but won’t stop it. The global need for more crude is too great, and the economic situation of the two South American nations is too dire.

Suriname has been experiencing double-digit inflation for a while now (35 percent in 2020). The inflation rate is now above 50 percent due to the ongoing global energy crunch. Suriname’s economy shrank by 3.5% in 2021. Guyana’s economy is in a similar situation, with 40 percent of Guyana’s 800,000 living in poverty.

All this could change now, thanks to the oil discovery.

Equatorial Guyana and Suriname—situated side-by-side and bounded by the equator and Atlantic Ocean — have combined oil reserves estimated to be 17 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Together this represents the world’s largest oil discovery in the last two decades. Some call it the “the most promising oil discovery hotspot on earth.” Others say it is “the most exciting oil frontier on earth.” In addition, there are gas reserves of more than 30 trillion cubic feet.

According to a Hess Corporation report, the biggest Guyanese oil block—the Stabroek—“is operated by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana” with a 45 percent stake while Hess Guyana Exploration and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana hold 30 and 25 percent stakes, respectively. Guyana will deliver 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2027.

In Suriname, TotalEnergies and its partner Apache made discoveries of large oil reserves in what is known as the Block 58 offshore site. Block 58 is “situated on the same petroleum fairway which runs through Guyana’s Stabroek Block.”

Around 2035, the output from Guyana is expected to be around 1.4 bpd and that from Suriname 650,000 bpd, which would put them in the top five oil-producing countries in South America.

Still, analysts believe that output from Guyana could be much higher: “there is every indication, based on the latest developments, that output will be far higher by” 2027. “Government officials in Georgetown [Guyana’s capital] believe crude oil production could reach 1.5 million barrels per day, or more, from as many as 12 Floating Production Storage and Offloading facilities in five years.”

The biggest hurdle to the extraction of these reserves could come from lack of capital. Both Suriname and Guyana have an “underdeveloped capital market with limited financing options” for new projects.  These nations will be under severe financial stress if the international climate-industrial complex takes a strong stand against their extraction plans and their own governments acquiesce.

But awareness of this is increasing among leaders who are rushing to cut red tape for foreign investment. Last week, Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali promised that his “government will remove bureaucratic hurdles to smooth the journey for Saudis looking to invest in his country.”

Common sense suggests that the global markets will dictate the development of oil fields in these countries. With a continuing rise in demand for oil forecast by the International Energy Agency, one would expect crude from Guyana and Suriname to sell fast.

This will prove to be a win-win for global supply and the development of local economies. “Suriname’s nascent oil boom is gaining momentum” and will deliver a “significant fiscal and economic windfall,” says Matthew Smith at Oilprice.com,

“Guyana will materialize as a leading global oil exporter with its petroleum output far exceeding domestic demand, while government coffers will swell with annual income expected to be over $10 billion annually in less than a decade,” he says.

The ability of Guyana and Suriname—and their right—to develop economically by utilizing their oil reserves should not be impeded by the climate-frenzied.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, VA, and a Contributing Writer with the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation. He holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, UK, and resides in Bengaluru, India.

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
fretslider
July 27, 2022 2:28 am

“Common sense “

Does not feature in national or global politics. What counts is the narrative, no matter how insane it might be – Sri Lanka is just the latest example.  

We in the UK have already had the insane prices for electricity from Belgium – not even an eyebrow has been raised about that, let alone a word. And now rather than do something positive about the problem….

“This week, at an extraordinary summit, EU members agreed to a European Commission proposal to slash their gas use by a punishing 15 per cent over the next eight months. From August 2022 to March 2023, the lamps will, quite literally, be going out all over Europe.”

https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/07/27/the-lights-are-going-out-across-europe/

Please don’t mention common sense, politicians and climate change nonsense in the same sentence. They really don’t go together.

Like Parliament as a whole, Truss and Sunak have reiterated a top-line commitment to the net-zero emissions target set for 2050.

QED

4
Reply
Surrr
Reply to  fretslider
July 27, 2022 3:17 am

Lol, the EU is going to be a walk over in no time. Can’t keep the military defence going on renewables, but if the nth hemisphere winter is record breaking, maybe it will wake up the sheep. 1000s of frozen solid Europeans mite do it.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Surrr
July 27, 2022 3:55 am

 Can’t keep the military defence going on renewables,”

One shouldn’t really have to point out such an obvious fact.

“In 10 years, some of our brigade combat teams will be all-electric,” said Donald Sando, Deputy to the Commanding General, at the Association of the US Army’s annual meeting “

https://www.alphr.com/cars/1007425/the-us-army-has-its-sights-set-on-all-electric-tanks/

But one does.

0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  fretslider
July 27, 2022 3:34 am

In response to the gas slash, the Ukraine has offered to sell a bunch of electricity to the EU. link

I used to think that, when renewable energy stupidity started to cause real hardship for folks, people would examine climate change more closely. That doesn’t look like it’s happening. Sigh.

0
Reply
bob boder
July 27, 2022 2:50 am

Move the rigs in the US gulf fields, Brandon is going to shut them all down anyway.

2
Reply
Philip Mulholland
July 27, 2022 2:59 am

They should apply to join BRICS.

2
Reply
Sara Hall
July 27, 2022 3:22 am

I spent 6 weeks in Guyana in 2009, anchored about 50kms up the Essequibo river near Bartica, on one of only 4 yachts that had visited that year. The people were delightful and yes, mostly desperately poor. They really deserve some good fortune.

2
Reply
Alba
July 27, 2022 3:23 am

Possible sign of Germany maybe beginning to come to its senses. Well, it doesn’t have much choice, does it.
“Amazing: Not only may Germany keep operating 3 nuclear plants set to close at the end of this year, it could also *restart* the 3 closed last year within “a few months or weeks,” says the head of Germany’s safety regulator.”
Michael Schellenberger on Twitter
(I came across that linked to on the blog of a Free Church of Scotland Minister, David Robertson. The blog is called The Wee Flea.)

0
Reply
willem Post
July 27, 2022 3:36 am

The world uses 100 million barrels PER DAY, or 36.5 billion barrels per year
The 18 billion barrels of Guyana and Suriname, IF RECOVERABLE, would last 6 months, a big deal for the elites of these countries, no big deal for the world.
It would take about 5 years to start production

Last edited 23 minutes ago by willem Post
0
Reply
Ron Long
July 27, 2022 3:51 am

This offshore Guyana petro discovery is a good piece of work by Exxon-Mobil. Bonus Time: the oil is light and sweet. Light means flows easily and needs less refining, and sweet means low-sulfur, which gives access to more refineries. These discoveries could move Guyana and Suriname into increased wealth and health, or they could go the Venezuela route.

0
Reply
Art Slartibartfast
July 27, 2022 3:52 am

Let us just hope that the proceeds benefit the poor in these countries and not just the happy few.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics Oil and Gas

BRICS In the New World Energy Order: Hedging in Oil Geopolitics

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

U.S. Oil Companies Double Capital Expenditures Year-Over-Year

5 days ago
David Middleton
Oil and Gas

Biden to declare climate emergency? Ban offshore drilling?

7 days ago
David Middleton
Oil and Gas

SPR Oil Shipped to China, India & Europe

3 weeks ago
David Middleton

You Missed

Oil and Gas

Guyana, Suriname Oil Bonanza to Boost Economies, Help Meet Global Demand

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate Propaganda

Shark Attacks and Climate Change

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

John Kerry BBC Net Zero Rant: Instructs Tory Candidates Not to “Jigger” with 2050

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Commentary

Numbers –Tricky Tricky Numbers: Part 1

14 hours ago
Kip Hansen
%d bloggers like this: