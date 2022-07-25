Climate News

Boston Globe Admits Global Warming has Saved Lives

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
6 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t M; Cold is a far greater threat to the health of we hairless tropical apes than warmth – but MSM journalists who admit this obvious truth are few and far between.

Arguable – If you Can’t Take the Heat

Jeff Jacoby
Monday July 25, 2022

I hate hot weather. I’ve always hated hot weather. I’m quite sure that I always will hate hot weather. One of my children lives in Texas, and I have been monitoring with horror the heat wave that has sent temperatures in his city above 100 degrees every day for the last two weeks. It has been just as bad in much of Europe , where triple-digit temperatures have scorched England, France, and Spain. Then again, things aren’t much better in Boston, where the thermometer on Sunday afternoon officially reached 100 degrees

But there are two silver linings. One is that heat predictions for the United States are somewhat less dire than for other regions of the planet. The federal government’s latest National Climate Assessment points out that while the frequency of intense hot spells experienced by Americans since the 1960s has been increasing, we are still well below the records set nearly a century ago. “Heat wave magnitude reached a maximum in the 1930s,” the report says. “The Dust Bowl era of the 1930s remains the peak period for extreme heat.”

The other silver lining is considerably more encouraging: The decrease in extreme cold is saving many more lives than the increase in heat waves is costing. Worldwide, cold weather kills far more people than hot weather. A study published last summer in The Lancet found that between 2000 and 2019, there were nearly 5.1 million deaths caused by extreme temperatures. About 500,000 of those deaths were heat-related, while nearly 4.6 million were cold-related. 

Read more (Paywalled): https://www.bostonglobe.com/newsletters/arguable/

Jeff Jacoby at Arguable then goes on to point out how modern air conditioners help people cope with weather extremes, warm or cold.

But air conditioners only help if you can afford to run them.

In a world where energy is becoming increasingly unaffordable, thanks to clumsy green political intervention in our energy markets, large numbers of vulnerable people are being needlessly exposed to conditions which could harm their health.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dennis
July 25, 2022 6:12 pm

Air conditioning also fools people into believing that a hot summer day is extreme and many accept the climate emergency evening news weather presentation confirming that deception.

A builder I know well has commented that if people worked outdoors they would quickly discover the truth.

7
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Dennis
July 25, 2022 6:16 pm

Agreed, as an Aussie I’m well aware most people are fine on hot days providing they drink plenty of water, and how aircon can mess up your perception of heat. But the people who are dying are likely pretty fragile, some people really need a bit of help from aircon.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
3
Reply
Bill Pekny
July 25, 2022 6:41 pm

It’s about time!!!

1
Reply
Duane
July 25, 2022 6:56 pm

People do not die of extreme heat alone, it is always a result of multiple contributing factors … such as not seeking shade; failure to hydrate oneself; not wearing appropriate clothing; and overexerting oneself in the hot part of the day. Billions of humans and our ancestors survived the hottest weather in the hottest parts of the planet for millions of years before air conditioning became a thing.

It’s called adaptability, which explains the longevity and success of our species throughout dozens of radical climate shifts (from glaciations to interglacials) and across most of the globe from the Arctic to temperate to hot deserts and tropical rain forests.

But somehow the warmunists claim that we modern humans are going to be destroyed by another 0.5 deg C temp increase since the arbitrary base year of 1850.

0
Reply
william Johnston
July 25, 2022 6:57 pm

When someone wines about the “heat”, I just mention they could be laying shingles on roofs or working with hot mix bituminous paving.

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
July 25, 2022 7:05 pm

From the article: ““The Dust Bowl era of the 1930s remains the peak period for extreme heat.””

Yes, it does.

The United States and North America have been in a temperatue downtrend since the 1930’s.

CO2 does not seem to be a factor in determining the temperatures of North America.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News Government idiocy

Ability of mankind to solve problems is beyond imagination

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

UK High Court: Net Zero Policy Violates the Climate Change Act

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Victoria’s Green Zealots Banned Gas Fracking – Now Running Out of Gas

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

RIP – Dr. Patrick Michaels, 1950-2022

1 week ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Climate News

Boston Globe Admits Global Warming has Saved Lives

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness

Al Gore Disgustingly Compared Climate Skeptics to Uvalde Police Who Allowed Children to Be Massacred

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Climate ugliness Opinion

Al Gore: “climate deniers are … similar to all of those … law … officers in Uvalde, Texas”

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

Rebutting the IMF’s Carbon Arbitrage Scheme

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: