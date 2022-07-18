1953 Communist Art, slightly modified
Climate Propaganda Opinion

The Utopian Vision Driving Green Energy Enthusiasts

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

A glorious vision of green steel, green cement, green fertiliser, green hydrogen and a green energy export business. Prosperity revitalised. Shame the numbers don’t add up.

Albanese just laid out a radical new vision for Australia in the region: clean energy exporter and green manufacturer

John Mathews Professor Emeritus, Macquarie Business School, Macquarie University

Elizabeth Thurbon Scientia Associate Professor in International Relations / International Political Economy, UNSW Sydney

Hao Tan Associate Professor, Newcastle Business School, University of Newcastle

Sung-Young Kim Senior Lecturer in International Relations, Discipline of Politics & International Relations, Macquarie School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University

Published: July 14, 2022 6.03am AEST

Our clean and green transition is bigger than just renewables

Since Labor took office, we’ve heard a lot about our future as a renewables superpower. Often overlooked is the fact this would mean not just generating renewable electricity and green hydrogen at vast scale but also investing in new industries and processes to grasp as many opportunities as we can. 

This would mean investing in upstream industries such as solar array fabrication and electrolyser manufacture, as well as downstream industries such as green steel, green cement and green fertiliser. These new green products would be produced using locally generated supplies of green hydrogen and cheap clean renewable power, as economist Ross Garnaut has outlined. 

Green energy is no longer a niche concern. Australia’s largest companies are leading the way. 

Andrew Forrest’s new spin-off company, Fortescue Future Industries, has begun constructing a $1 billion project building green hydrogen manufacturing components, cabling and renewable generation in central Queensland. This single project is expected to double the global production capacity of green hydrogen. It will make Queensland home to a new green hydrogen fuel and components export industry.

If our new government can pull this off and turn vision to reality, we could embrace a new green growth economy and begin our own green industrial revolution. 

Better yet, Australia could finally make full use of its abundant land and renewable resources to fast-track the clean economic development of our Indo-Pacific neighbours.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/albanese-just-laid-out-a-radical-new-vision-for-australia-in-the-region-clean-energy-exporter-and-green-manufacturer-186815

I understand why people who prize order find this vision beautiful. The world remade, happy workers toiling in the sun, building a better future. A daydream, a worker’s paradise. In my experience though, the authors of such visions rarely picture themselves toiling in the sun alongside the other workers.

The vision of course is false. The numbers don’t add up, and have never added up. S&P’s massive copper shortfall. Billions of tons of material we just don’t have, a government funded chimera, a colossal, doomed waste of resources which will leave us poorer.

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
July 18, 2022 10:05 am

But it uses so many buzzwords the math does not matter/s

2
Reply
permiegirl
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 18, 2022 10:22 am

 I get paid more than $85 every hour for working on the web. I found out about this activity 3 months prior and subsequent to joining this I have earned effectively $15k from this without having internet working abilities. Simply go to the BELOW SITE and
start your work… http://Www.Profit97.Com

Last edited 37 minutes ago by permiegirl
-5
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  permiegirl
July 18, 2022 10:24 am

Delete this crap, someone, please.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  HotScot
July 18, 2022 10:37 am

Someone tell her she can earn much, much more on Onlyfans…

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  fretslider
July 18, 2022 10:47 am

and you know this how, fretslider? 😜

0
Reply
Randle Dewees
July 18, 2022 10:08 am

I’d say the backgrounds of the authors don’t add up

1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
July 18, 2022 10:09 am

That’s the beauty of magical thinking. Like with Peter Pan, all you need to do is Believe.

2
Reply
Steve Case
July 18, 2022 10:11 am

A glorious vision of green steel, green cement, green fertilizer, green hydrogen and a green energy export business.
________________________________________________

https://youtu.be/FQBISd0rZpA?t=40

1
Reply
Gunga Din
July 18, 2022 10:17 am

But I like gray cement.
(I’d love to have a green lawn. But a green driveway…)

Last edited 37 minutes ago by Gunga Din
0
Reply
Curious George
July 18, 2022 10:19 am

Not a single technical type there. Why should they be good at math?

1
Reply
Gunga Din
July 18, 2022 10:20 am

If you scratch any these green things is there red underneath?

1
Reply
Ron Long
July 18, 2022 10:24 am

Once again I find myself fretting over whether this Greenie CAGW crowd is stupid, dishonest, or some combination of the two. However, for sure it’s the same thing as our parents told us: follow the money.

0
Reply
HotScot
July 18, 2022 10:26 am

The Industrial Revolution put a satisfactory end to our last Green Utopia; its principle features being – poverty, starvation, appalling health, a short hard life and dreadful child mortality rates.

2
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  HotScot
July 18, 2022 10:52 am

Unlike Mao’s revolution, which REINTRODUCED poverty, starvation, appalling health, a short hard life and dreadful child mortality rates.

0
Reply
Michael E McHenry
July 18, 2022 10:28 am

Note the year 1973 https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-hydrogen-economy/

0
Reply
HotScot
July 18, 2022 10:28 am

This single project is expected to double the global production capacity of green hydrogen.

Doubling nothing, is nothing isn’t it?

1
Reply
Felix
July 18, 2022 10:35 am

I always get a kick out of Greenies who accuse libertarians of imagining an impossible utopia. There’s a big difference between a fiscal and physical impossibility and a mere philosophical unlikeliness.

0
Reply
MarkW
July 18, 2022 10:35 am

It will leave us poorer, but it will leave them richer. Which after all, was the real goal.

0
Reply
fretslider
July 18, 2022 10:35 am

Green – wet behind the ears – politician

Jam tomorrow as they say…

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
July 18, 2022 10:37 am

We have reached a point where we are forced to finance virtuous sounding programs instigated by math and economics challenged celebrities who become celebrities simply by espousing their virtuous sounding program time and time again in the various media outlets….who are voted into power by those who simply recognize the celebrity names on the ballot…those voters being a larger percentage than the voters who actually study what the candidates have said. In the end, the situation probably will result in a citizen’s revolt with a dictator holding the reins of power.

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
July 18, 2022 10:38 am

Just watched Justin Rowlatt go full Griff on BBC News tonight

0
Reply
markl
July 18, 2022 10:46 am

Typical exaggeration with usual lies thrown in to promise everyone life will be better if you just follow the ideology.

0
Reply
Oldseadog
July 18, 2022 10:48 am

Greenhorn.
Someone who hasn’t a clue.
If the cap fits …….. .

0
Reply
dk_
July 18, 2022 10:48 am

Just think about what’s in store

When people start doin’ what they oughta be doin’

Then they won’t be booin’ no more

When a President goes through the White House door

Does what he says he’ll do

We’ll all be drinkin’ that free bubble-ubb

And eatin’ that rainbow stew

Eatin’ rainbow stew in a silver spoon

Underneath that sky of blue\

Merle Haggard

Last edited 9 minutes ago by dk_
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Opinion

China Demands Preferential Treatment on Climate Change

21 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar Opinion

Does the Biden Administration Get Why China Dominates Intermittent Wind and Solar Manufacturing?

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate Propaganda

“Breaking Boundaries”David Attenborough Distorts the Science and Shills for “The Globalist Agenda”

5 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda

Claim: Republicans Need to See Evidence of Climate Change Harms

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Propaganda Opinion

The Utopian Vision Driving Green Energy Enthusiasts

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

A ‘Sixth Mass Extinction’ Coming Up? Crunching the Numbers

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #512

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

Easily Solvable

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: