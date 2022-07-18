CO2

Updated Atmospheric CO2 Concentration Forecast Through 2050 and Beyond

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
21 Comments

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Global Warming Blog

July 18th, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

Summary

The simple CO2 budget model I introduced in 2019 is updated with the latest Mauna Loa measurements of atmospheric CO2 and with new Energy Information Administration estimates of global CO2 emissions through 2050. The model suggests that atmospheric CO2 will barely double pre-industrial levels by 2100, with a total radiative forcing of the climate system well below the most extreme scenario (RCP8.5) used in alarmist literature (and the U.S. national climate assessment), with the closest match to RCP4.5. The model also clearly show the CO2 reducing effect of the Mt. Pinatubo eruption of 1991.

The Model

As described here, the simple CO2 budget model uses yearly sources and sinks of atmospheric CO2 to compute how much the atmospheric CO2 concentration changes from one year to the next.

The sink (removal) of “excess” atmospheric CO2 assumes that all of the biological and geophysical processes that remove CO2 from the atmosphere do so at a net rate proportional to the excess of the CO2 value above some ‘equilibrium’ value. When the model is calibrated with the yearly Mauna Loa CO2 data from 1959 through 2021, this rate of removal is 2.02% of the atmospheric excess above 294 ppm. So, for example, at the current CO2 concentration of 417 ppm, the biological and geophysical removal processes are removing 0.0202 x [417 – 294] = 2.48 ppm per year for 2022 (preliminary estimate).

The long-term source of CO2 increase is assumed to be anthropogenic. There are various estimates of yearly CO2 emissions, some from energy use along, some including cement production and land use. I’ve used the Boden et al. (2017) and Our World in Data yearly estimates for 1750 through 2009, and EIA.gov estimates of yearly emissions growth rates from 2010 to 2050, and then assumed their 2050 growth rate is constant to 2100.

I also have included an ENSO term (El Nino and La Nina) to empirically account for CO2 rising during El Nino and decreasing during La Nina. This term amounst to 0.45 times the Multivariate Enso Index (MEI) value averaged from May of the previous year through April of the current year. For example, the latest yearly-average MEI value is -1.29 (La Nina conditions), so 0.45 x [-1.29] =Â  -0.58 ppm CO2 decrease in 2022 from La Nina activity.Â 

The model is initialized in 1750. The MEI data are included starting in 1958-59.

Results

The model fit to Mauna Loa CO2 data is shown in Fig. 1. Note that the largest discrepancies between model and observations are due to major volcanic eruptions, especially Mt. Pinatubo in 1991.

Fig. 1. Model versus observed CO2 concentrations at Mauna Loa, HI.

Contrary to popular perception, these eruptions actually remove CO2 from the atmosphere. This is likely due to increased photosynthesis due to a large increase in diffuse solar radiation from the sky, from sunlight scattered by volcanic aerosols, which can penetrate deeper into vegetation canopies.

When we run the model using 2021 EIA estimates of yearly CO2 emissions increases from 2010 through 2050, and then assuming the 2050 increase remains the same to 2100, the resulting atmospheric CO2 scenario is closest to the IPCC RCP4.5 scenario. The model CO2 concentration barely reaches the 2XCO2 level, a doubling of the pre-industrial CO2 level.

Fig. 2. As in Fig. 1, but extended to 2100, with the various IPCC radiative forcing scenarios used in recent IPCC reports.

Note the model is well below the RCP8.5 scenario, which is the one most often used to promote alarmist projections of sea level rise, temperature increase, etc.

Discussion

Climate model projections depend critically upon how much atmospheric CO2 will rise in the future. That, in turn, depends upon (1) future anthropogenic emissions, and (2) how fast nature removes “excess” CO2 from the atmosphere.

A simple budget model of the atmospheric CO2 concentration very accurately matches the Mauna Loa CO2 data during 1959-2021 using yearly estimates of global anthropogenic CO2 emissions as a CO2 source, and the observed average rate of removal of CO2 by biological and physical processes, which is proportional to the “excess” of atmospheric CO2 over a baseline of 295 ppm. An empirical factor to account for El Nino and La Nina activity is also included.

The resulting model projection produces atmospheric CO2 concentrations late this century well below the IPCC RCP8.5 scenario, and even below the RCP6.0 scenario. This suggests that the most dire climate change impacts the public hears about will not happen. Note that this likely reduction in future global warming impacts is in addition to the evidence that the climate system is not as sensitive to increasing CO2 as is claimed by the IPCC. In other words, future climate change will likely be much weaker than projected due not only to (1) lower climate sensitivity, but also (2) weaker anthropogenic forcing, and it is the combination of the two that determines the outcome.

4.9 10 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
21 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
July 18, 2022 2:12 pm

All the ominous climate scenarios require stacked improbabilities. Using RCP8.5 and a very high sensitivity to CO2 requires enough unlikely events or processes as to be nearly impossible.

6
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 18, 2022 3:04 pm

“Fear is freedom! Subjugation is liberation! Contradiction is truth! These are the truths of this world! Surrender to those truths, you pigs who fawn over clothing!” ― Satsuki Kiryuuin

0
Reply
Bob Weber
July 18, 2022 2:26 pm

I argue there was never really CO2 ‘equilibrium’ back in the days before industrialization, so perhaps Dr. Spencer’s 295 ppm value for equilibrium isn’t physically valid. It is more likely the ocean was cold enough then for more CO2 sinking versus less CO2 outgassing than now.

If you look close enough to the 12m change in CO2 vs the same for HadSST3 (r=.84) you’ll see the effect of ENSO events there too, ie CO2 being thermo-regulated.

So while Dr. Spencer’s model ‘works’, it probably doesn’t capture the whole picture. For instance I can model the ML CO2 just as successfully as a function SST>25.5C. Accordingly, future CO2 rates should depend on ocean warm area growth too, not just on MME of CO2.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Bob Weber
July 18, 2022 2:52 pm

Bob maybe. Two possible counterpoints as ‘food for thought’.

  1. A lot of annual ocean sequestered dissolved CO2 is trapped deep by the thermohaline circulation, which has a return cycle of about 800 years (or more). I don’t think sea surface temperatures affect that at all.
  2. A proxy for dissolved CO2, pH, is much more affected by biological activity in the photic zone than by sea water temperature. Even in the cold southern ocean, the diurnal variation is about 0.5 pH.
1
Reply
bill
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 18, 2022 3:18 pm

Also, the volcanic impact is Fe related. In that, the fertilization at the surface of the ocean is the big driver. After all, the oceans are 70% of the CO2 absorption and the land-based absorption is really temporary.

0
Reply
Mr.
July 18, 2022 2:29 pm

Note that this likely reduction in future global warming impacts is in addition to the evidence that the climate system is not as sensitive to increasing CO2 as is claimed by the IPCC.

In other words, future climate change will likely be much weaker than projected due not only to (1) lower climate sensitivity, but also (2) weaker anthropogenic forcing, and it is the combination of the two that determines the outcome.

And that’s literally the bottom line on AGW.

2
Reply
Forrest
July 18, 2022 2:30 pm

Just go Nuclear and energy becomes cheaper while CO2 increases become negligible and you have the best of all worlds. The developing world uses carbon while the developed world goes Nuke.

But nope – it HAS to be solar and wind. Solar and wind. SOLAR and WIND.

The only two sources that cannot be sustainable ( wind doesn’t always blow, sun doesn’t always shine ) are apparently the ONLY sources deemed sustainable.

SO STUPID.

7
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Forrest
July 18, 2022 2:56 pm

Going nuclear only solves the electricity portion of the equation, not the industrial or transportation ‘carbon issues’. But since observational ECS is half modeled, and all the ‘future bad stuff’ only happens under impossible RCP8.5, there are in reality no ‘carbon issues’ to solve. Moderate warming is beneficial (longer temperate growing seasons), while the planet greens.

5
Reply
Hoser
Reply to  Forrest
July 18, 2022 3:50 pm

Why do you believe people are responsible for the observed CO2 rise? Just because everyone says so? Correlation is not causation.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 18, 2022 2:43 pm

I analyzed this some years ago in an effort to answer a slightly different question, ‘which RCP is most likely to be BAU (business as usual)?’, for purposes of writing parts of several essays in ebook Blowing Smoke. This was back when RCP 8.5 was touted as BAU, before the widespread skeptical realization that it was likely just impossible. My conclusion was something a bit above RCP 4.5 and well below RCP6.0. My analysis was neither as elegant nor as precisely matching the data as this post. But it reached the same basic conclusion by more general reasoning means. Triangulation on a result via different means is always comforting.

4
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 18, 2022 3:19 pm

If you just used physics and didn’t take the observed data into account, then your approach might be valid. Lorenz

On the other hand, if you used the observed data to tune your model, you’re just curve matching. It’s a rather simple curve so everyone should be able to reproduce it.

0
Reply
Peter Wells
July 18, 2022 2:50 pm

As was pointer out by a Harvard professor back in the 1960’s (“The Population Bomb”), our earth was at a starvation level for CO2, having been most likely put there by the meteor which killed off the dinosaurs and buried the latest bunch of coal (See the relatively recent study “Age of Coal”.) CO2 levels were far higher in previous geologic eras with no damage as a result. Our burning of coal to provide power has been our salvation, and we should continue to do so.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Peter Wells
July 18, 2022 3:32 pm

I did a calculation a while ago for a comment here. There are of course some uncertainties. But if you take 150ppm as the threshold for viable photosynthesis in C3 plants (experimentally determined), and estimate the rate of ocean sequestration as CaCO3 (experimentally determined by deposition rates above 2000 meters), then without plate tectonics and resulting subduction volcanism recycling of same into the atmosphere as CO2, the planet dies of CO2 suffocation in about 1.5-3 million years. Thank goodness for plate tectonics.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
July 18, 2022 3:21 pm

… future climate change will likely be much weaker than projected …

I’d rephrase that: the human factor in any future climate change is likely to be much weaker than projected.

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
1
Reply
MarkW
July 18, 2022 3:27 pm

This is likely due to increased photosynthesis due to a large increase in diffuse solar radiation from the sky

What about volcanic ash fertilizing nearby oceans with iron and sulfur?

0
Reply
Mr.
July 18, 2022 3:30 pm

Wasn’t the CO2 effect in the atmosphere logarithmic anyway (not linear), so “saturation effect” would mean that its potential to diminish back radiation into space would taper off rapidly as its atmospheric concentration increased?

1
Reply
Mike Jonas
Editor
July 18, 2022 3:44 pm

I wonder whether the CO2 decrease observed after a major volcano is simply due to the volcano cooling the oceans.

0
Reply
bill
Reply to  Mike Jonas
July 18, 2022 3:55 pm

The Australian forest fires were barely CO2 positive due to ocean fertilization re article on WUWT and its fast.
Volcanos are big Fe sources and we have a Tongan event still in play with red sky’s.
be interesting to see if they have an impact.

0
Reply
Hoser
July 18, 2022 3:48 pm

My guess is atmospheric CO2 will stabilize around 500 ppmv by 2100. Why? Two reasons – 1) CO2 levels seem to be driven mostly by biological activity, which follows warming; 2) There is only so much warming we will continue to have before the climate grows colder again and biological activity diminishes once more.

From the 1963 Bomb Spike, we know the half-life of CO2 in the atmosphere is 5 years. This time is far short of the 30-50 years required by IPCC to blame humans burning fossil fuels and wood since 1750.

If you look at the OCO2 (NASA satellite mission measuring atm CO2) model, you will see NH winter with most CO2 emanating from cities. As the arctic region thaws, plants begin to respire and burn stored energy to grow leaves. At this point, the NH is filled with CO2 dwarfing anything humans do. However, further into Spring, the NH CO2 drops dramatically, far below the level in early winter, because plants are scavenging all the CO2 they can from the air. In the equatorial region, particularly in the Amazon, a pulsing CO2 level is seen in the model. This pulsing is consistent with the diurnal cycle of light and dark, where CO2 rises at night and falls during the day. From this model it is clear biology dominates CO2 levels in the air. Humans only slightly perturb the system.

1
Reply
bill
Reply to  Hoser
July 18, 2022 3:58 pm

and rain also absorbs a lot look at nullschool CO2 levels. Low CO2 is when the rain is greatest.

0
Reply
Steve Case
July 18, 2022 3:58 pm

Only slightly off topic, GISTEMP Land Ocean Temperature Index is out for June 2022, and the number of changes made since the May 2022 publication is 261.
So far this year the the number of monthly changes looks like this:

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
291 243 252 401 346 261

This is a steady drone that goes on month after month, year after year

LINK

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

CO2

Media Claims CO2 “Traps Heat”! A Big Lie or A Big Stupid ???

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
CO2

Increased Plant Productivity: The First Key Benefit of Atmospheric CO2 Enrichment

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
CO2

Why is the CO₂ Concentration Rising?

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
CO2 Emissions

Sorry, But Hard Science is Not Done This Way.

3 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

CO2

Updated Atmospheric CO2 Concentration Forecast Through 2050 and Beyond

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda Opinion

The Utopian Vision Driving Green Energy Enthusiasts

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

A ‘Sixth Mass Extinction’ Coming Up? Crunching the Numbers

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #512

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: