"Breaking Boundaries"David Attenborough Distorts the Science and Shills for "The Globalist Agenda"

Jim Steele

The video reviews David Attenboroughs’ 2021 documentary “Breaking Boundaries: The science of our planet” and highlights the disturbing number of distortions and misleading information he presents that is contradicted by a wealth of peer-reviewed science. This video reveals that despite lower CO2 concentrations and lower temperatures, the Holocene’s climate has always been unstable, plagued by a multitude of natural mega-droughts that reduced biodiversity, collapsed civilizations, and resulted in millions and millions of deaths.

The video provides the easily understood science of the causes of the earth’s mega-droughts that contradict Attenborough narrative so he completely ignores that science, preferring to demonize CO2. The purpose of Attenborough and Rockstrum’s fearful and distorted science appears to be, based on their own words in the documentary, motivated by their desire for a world government run by the United Nations Security Council which would control our economies and energy policies and thus enforce what they believe to be the earth’s “breaking boundaries”.

Transcript is available at:

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2022/07/attenboroughs-breaking-boundaries.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

