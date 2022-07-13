Climate Propaganda

Claim: Republicans Need to See Evidence of Climate Change Harms

60 mins ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to climate research, Democrats are more likely to accept assurances from people who claim to be experts. Republicans don’t trust claims of expertise, they want to see the evidence.

How to talk about climate change: Highlight harms — not benefits — to alter behaviour

Eugene Y. Chan, Toronto Metropolitan University
Published: July 11, 2022 11.31am EDT

In a recent paper I co-authored with Jack Lin, a student at the California State University Northridge, we found that stressing the “seriousness” or “importance” of climate change could lead to counterintuitive results.

We recruited randomly selected 762 Americans and had them read a passage outlining the effects of climate change. But, in the passage given to half of the participants, we added words such as “serious” and “grave” to stress the importance of the harmful effects of climate change. 

We then asked the participants how likely they were to engage in various sustainable behaviours such as eating locally grown foods, taking public transportation and using less water.

You would think that saying that climate change is serious would promote more sustainable behavioural intentions. Instead, we found that using “serious” and other similar adjectives lowered behavioural intentions to make sustainable efforts. This effect was especially pronounced among participants who identified supporting the Republican Party.

Word choice can trigger your sense of free will

How could these results be explained? Well, Republican supporters generally are higher on “psychological reactance.” Meaning they are typically more averse to restrictions on their individual freedoms and sense of free will. Therefore, to say that climate change effects are “serious” are seen by these individuals as an attempt to influence their perceived views of climate change. Conservatives in other parts of the world also tend to score higher on psychological reactance.

Whether one is conservative or liberal, research has found that highlighting losses is better at promoting behaviours than highlighting gains. For example, indicating the harms to humans, animals and the environment from not acting is more effective than indicating the benefits from acting. Other research has also found that using pie charts to communicate statistics and figures is better at promoting comprehension than writing those figures down in text form.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/amp/how-to-talk-about-climate-change-highlight-harms-not-benefits-to-alter-behaviour-185356

The abstract of the study;

Published: 

Political ideology and psychological reactance: how serious should climate change be?

Eugene Y. Chan & Jack Lin 

Climatic Change volume 172, Article number: 17 (2022) Cite this article

Abstract

The divide in how people with different political views act upon climate change is evident, with conservatives generally less likely to take action to limit the effects of climate change. Typical communications aimed at conveying the importance of climate change and its effects on both the environment and human well-being typically stress the “seriousness” of such effects. In the current examination, we posit that using such adjectives can actually exacerbate the left–right divide. This is likely because, we propose, conservatives are higher on psychological reactance, and so they see communications conveying the “gravity” of climate change to be a limitation of their free will, thus producing the opposite behaviors of what such communications intend. We find support for our hypothesis in two studies with Americans with both dispositional as well as situational psychological reactance measures. Our results offer novel policy implications regarding by suggesting how a typical communication tactic could actually hamper the very aims of such communications.

This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution.

Read more: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10584-022-03372-5

Of course, the problem with having to present evidence of harm is that other people can present counter evidence.

For example, claims of climate harm look very shaky in the context of NASA’s evidence the world is greening. To date, adding CO2 to the atmosphere has been beneficial, and has increased plant growth rates across the entire planet.

What about possible future global warming?

The evidence from much warmer periods in the past demonstrates that primates and other mammals thrive in very warm conditions. Our primate ancestors thrived and spread across the planet during the Eocene Thermal Maximum, one of the warmest periods in the paleo record – a period which may have been as much as 14F (8C) warmer than today. Primates thrived during past periods of extreme global warming. If our small brained monkey ancestors figured out how to thrive during past periods of extreme global warming, I’m pretty confident big brained Humans could figure it out.

The evidence of current global greening, and the evidence of past abundance during warm periods, is quite a mountain to climb, for those who wish to persuade evidence based decision makers that a mere 1.5-2C of warming is a climate crisis.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
July 13, 2022 6:08 pm

We are coming out of the Little Ice Age, so warming is generally a good thing, as the LIA was war, famine, and plague.
What got me into taking climate change advocacy seriously was the 2000 attempt to use Mann’s hockey stick theme to deny that the LIA ever existed, and that any variability was human caused.

4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 13, 2022 6:46 pm

We still haven’t returned to the temperature level that the world enjoyed prior to the Little Ice Age.

1
Reply
Ron Long
July 13, 2022 6:11 pm

Great, Eric. There we have it. “persons who identified supporting the Republican Party” are more thoughtful, cautious, intelligent, and resistant to Green Crazy Nonsense. They also think Brandon and his script writers have destroyed the US economy.

4
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  Ron Long
July 13, 2022 6:21 pm

Ron, I agree with your comment, but I would change the word “think” in your second sentence to understand, making it read, They also understand Brandon and his script writers have destroyed the US economy.

Regards,
Bob

4
Reply
Chris Hanley
July 13, 2022 6:25 pm

For example, claims of climate harm look very shaky in the context of NASA’s evidence the world is greening …

True, the greening of the planet can be attributed at least partly to human CO2 emissions based on well established science whereas none of the supposed and well publicized harmful weather events like floods heat waves etc. etc. can be directly and unequivocally attributed to the modest warming since mid-century last, let alone any human influences.

4
Reply
James B.
Reply to  Chris Hanley
July 13, 2022 6:34 pm

Statistically significant weather event trends have gone down over the past century.

Human contributions of CO2 are < 4% of total CO2 emissions, so not much human influence, on either side of the cost/benefit analysis ledger.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Chris Hanley
July 13, 2022 6:48 pm

In addition, for every “extreme” weather event that has been recorded in the last few decades, we can point to even worse weather events that have been recorded over the last several hundred years. Long prior to any increase in CO2 levels.

1
Reply
Forrest Gardener
July 13, 2022 6:25 pm

This reads as research in how to make people believe what they should be skeptical about.

I’ll wait for the paper on how to make people skeptical about what they believe.

That after all is the basis of all scientific processes.

2
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Forrest Gardener
July 13, 2022 6:44 pm

Yes, its kind of a backfire from what the authors intended methinks… 🙂

1
Reply
Fraizer
July 13, 2022 6:43 pm

The short version being that R’s have a more sensitive BS meter.

2
Reply
Terry
July 13, 2022 6:43 pm

In a day and age where the sensible person can’t trust anything he she reads the result of this isn’t surprising.

1
Reply
observa
July 13, 2022 6:47 pm

You’re already deeply skeptical about their climastrology and they use more dooming/crisis words to frighten children and they expect what exactly from rational adults? They get taxpayer funded for this stuff?

0
Reply
Simonsays
July 13, 2022 6:52 pm

Funny how they found adding adjectives like Serious and Grave made people less convinced about the climate change argument. It just shows the more hyperbole and exaggerated statements you make the more people see these claims for what they are, that of a the snake oil salesman.

0
Reply
Old Man Winter
July 13, 2022 6:54 pm

Just desserts!

waswere.jpg
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Propaganda

NPR Spreads Misinformation About Climate Change and Models (Again!)

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda Ridiculae

Shameless: Aussie Climate Council Now Claims Floods Caused by CO2

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda

Climate Propaganda Award Winners

4 weeks ago
Kip Hansen
censorship Climate Propaganda

Biden’s Climate Czar Mccarthy Redefines ‘Disinformation’ As Questioning Whether Climate ‘Solutions’ Impact the Climate – Prods Big Tech To Crack Down On Dissenters

1 month ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Propaganda

Claim: Republicans Need to See Evidence of Climate Change Harms

60 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Commentary

Federalism Is the Key to Demonstrating the Disaster of Green Central Planning

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
coral reefs

Rebels to the Coral Reef Cause (Part 2)

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits Modeling

Let the Litigation Flow!

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: