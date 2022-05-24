Announcements

Participate in the SurfaceStations Project – Version 2

7 hours ago
Anthony Watts
199 Comments

UPDATE:

UPDATE 5/24 I am contacting people individually by email now to get photos and I have updated the list of stations in the body of the post to show what has been surveyed. If you have not heard from me, and have photos to send, use our contact form.

Anthony


As many longtime readers of WUWT know, what brought this website to fame was the original surfacestations project done in 2007, 2008, and 2009. The exposure of the shoddy state of NOAA’s Cooperative Observer Network, and specifically its subset network the U.S. Historical Climatological Network (USHCN) caused quite a bit of consternation and embarrasment to NOAA as well as other agencies using the data such as NASA GISS, CRU in Britain, and others.

Since the publication of my How Not to Measure Temperature series and the subsequent booklet, NOAA has since disbanded the USHCN and no longer uses it in their National Temperature Index:

Please note: National USHCN monthly temperature updates have been discontinued. The official CONUS temperature record is now based upon nClimDiv. USHCN data for January 1895 to August 2012 will remain available for historical comparison.

https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/monitoring/national-temperature-index/

But they still use the data, they just don’t label it “USHCN.” Instead NOAA is favoring the “U.S. Climate Divisions” method, most likely due to the fact that we proved the USHCN network to be shoddily managed and unreliable. We reported back in 2012 that USHCN had been abandoned and Andy May did an analysis of the change, citing this passage from here, by NOAA:

“The switch [from USCHN] to nClimDiv has little effect on the average national temperature trend or on relative rankings for individual years, because the new dataset uses the same set of algorithms and corrections applied in the production of the USHCN v2.5 dataset. However, although both the USHCN v2.5 and nClimDiv yield comparable trends, the finer resolution dataset more explicitly accounts for variations in topography (e.g., mountainous areas). Therefore, the baseline temperature, to which the national temperature anomaly is applied, is cooler for nClimDiv than for USHCN v2.5. This new baseline affects anomalies for all years equally, and thus does not alter our understanding of trends.”

But, NOAA no longer had the public relations problem of refering to the compromised and embarrasing USHCN as nClimDiv became a new faceless dataset.

But many of those shoddy climate monitoring stations in the COOP network and USHCN remain open, and they are still used in the nClimDiv dataset either as primary stations or as stations used in pairwise comparisons for homogenization of the surface temperature record.

The bias effects of the poorly sited stations on the entire record is very clear, as I reported in 2015 at AGU.

Figure4-poster
Figure 1 – Comparisons of 30 year trend for compliant Class 1,2 USHCN stations to non-compliant, Class 3,4,5 USHCN stations to NOAA final adjusted V2.5 USHCN data in the Contiguous United States

Over a decade later since first starting the project, I want to find out what has changed, and how many stations have actually closed, gotten better, or gotten worse. So, I’m asking for your help again, to find and photograph those stations. We know some of the worst-case stations I embrassed them with have been closed.

Remember Marysville, CA, the poster child for bad station siting? It was the station that gave me my “light bulb moment” on the issue of station siting. Here is a photo I took in May 2007:

marysville_badsiting[1]
Figure 2 Marysville MMTS sensor in 2007

It was closed just a couple of months after I introduced it to the world as the prime example of “How not to measure temperature”. The MMTS sensor was in a parking lot, with hot air from a/c units from the nearby electronics sheds for the cell phone tower:

MarysvilleCA_USHCN_Site_small
Figure 3: wide view of Marysville MMTS sensor in 2007 with temperature data record

Another equally bad USHCN station has been closed, Tuczon Arizona, which was measuring climate change in the parking lot in front of the Atmospheric sciences building at the University of Arizona, Figure 4.

Figure 4: USHCN weather station in a parking lot. University of Arizona, Tucson (NOW CLOSED)

So, I want to find out what the state of the current surface temperature network is, and I need your help to do it. In the past three weeks, I have been traveling in California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana to look at some of the USHCN and COOP stations. What I’ve found so far on my sample suggests that in both the COOP and the USHCN, about 95% of the stations are compromised in some way and do not adhere to NOAA’s published siting standards, allowing a temperature bias to be part of the data. This has been proven by NOAA itself in a peer reviewed study, and vindicates me.

I’ve already found stations just as bad as before.

This is the USHCN station in Grants Pass, OR. Parking lots and air conditioners again.

NOAA USHCN station in Grants Pass, OR NOTE THE MMTS SENSOR ON THE TOWER

The worst part? NOAA/NWS knows about it and doesn’t care. I received this comment on my Facebook page:

As the former Engineering Director there for 13 years I can say more than once when the Medford NWS office visited I asked if it could be moved to more suitable position. I even offered to do it. But the suggestion was always declined. 

https://www.facebook.com/anthony.watts.chico/posts/5114537851927946?comment_id=5114579285257136

How can I help?

Well, it’s pretty simple, all you need is a cellphone (smartphone) and a web browser. If you really want to science it up, get a FLIR camera attachment for your phone.

Back in the day when I started the project, locating the stations was quite difficult. To NOAA’s credit, they have greatly improved the metadata for all surface stations an have a comprehensive database called the Historical Observing Metadata Repository (HOMR). In that database, you can find all the stations exact latitude/longitude, though they don’t give street address. Finding it on a map only requires Google Earth and dropping in the lat/lon values. Then you just drive there and look for it. Sometimes, you can even find them on Google Earth Street View.

So, I’m asking that wherever you live, you choose a station or two from the list below near you, announce it here in comments (to prevent doubling up), and follow the procedure I’ve listed below. Then post your photographs and description here, as well as emailing them as a zip file to me for inclusion in the database.

Here is the list of stations and their locations that I need to examine before the end of May 2022. These stations were included in my 2009 report IS THE U.S. SURFACE TEMPERATURE RECORD RELIABLE? Stations with line through them have either been closed or I have already surveyed them or plan to survey them. I have helpfully included a link to each one to the HOMR database that shows location. I’ve also included some notes on each station. You can see original photos of these stations in the original report in 2009.

Please see the procedure after the list on how to find and photograph them today.

Amherst, MA – Sewage Treatment Plant, 1 Mullins Way Amherst, MA 01002 GE Link
Ardmore, OK  – CLOSED 2009 for temperature reporting due to horrible siting on street GE Link
Ashland, OR  – Sewage Treatment Plant, 1295 Oak St, Ashland, OR 97520 GE LINK
Atchison, KS  – Benedictine College, 1020 N 2nd St, may be in courtyard GE LINK 
Baltimore, MD   – CLOSED for temperature reporting due to horrible siting on roof.
Bainbridge, GA – CLOSED 2010, sensor 8′ from road and A/C unit
Bartow, FL – Previously at P.D., sensor right on the street, MOVED. GE LINK Street View
Blacksburg, VA  Located at NWS Office, 1750 Forecast Drive, in the rear GE LINK Street View
Block Island, RI  – Original Report showed ASOS, HOMR element data shows a CRS, Find it please.
Brinkley, AR – Sewage Treatment Plant, 1185 Rusher Dr, Brinkley, AR 72021 GE Link
Brookville, IN – Brookville Water Works on Driveway, 898 Cliff St, Brookville, Indiana GE LINK
Buffalo Bill Dam, WY – May not be at vistor center, 4808 N Fork Hwy, Cody, WY 82414  GE Link
Bunkie, LA – Surveyed already Sewage Treatment Plant. GE Street View Link
Champion, MI  – CLOSED in 2011 due to location near parking lot. GE Street view Link
Clarksville, TN – at the WWTP off Quarry Rd. Lots of construction since original survey. GE Link
Conway, SC  – CLOSED, fire station closed, no new observer found.
Cornwall, VT  – 2900 Seth Warner Memorial Hwy (private residence, visible from road) GE Street View Link
Crosby, ND  – 209 1st Ave NW, Crosby, ND 58730 (private residence, visible from road) GE Link
Dayton, WA – Sewage Treatment Plant, Stockton Rd. GE Link
Detroit Lakes, MN –  At KLDM radio, (moved 70′ west) 1060 Richwood Rd, Detroit Lakes, MN – GE Link
Dillon, MT – Surveyed by A. Watts April 2022 Right next to campus generator bld, above sidewal – GE LINK
Drain, OR – Surveyed already – A. Watts Sewage Treatment Plant, Division Ave, Drain, OR GE Link
Durham, NH – US Forest Service, W End Path, 271 Mast Rd, Durham, NH 03824 GE Link
Ennis, MT  – Rainbow Valley Lodge, Hwy 287, Ennis MT GE Link
Enosburg Falls, VT  Looks to be on a farm, 27-1 Birch Ln Enosburg Falls, VT GE LINK
Falls Village, CT – CLOSED – went to automated SCADA data?
Fort Morgan, CO – MOVED in 2017 and 2018. May now be at private residence. GE LINK
Fort Scott, KS  – MOVED 2013 from Funderal Home to PRIVATE RESIDENCE – 1904 S. Margrave St, GE LINK
Gainesville, GA – Observer died in 2021, station disposition uncertain, 955 Sunset Blvd. GE Street View
Grace, Idaho – Surveyed by A. Watts April 2022, over concrete, bizarre placment of MMTS. GE Link
Greenville, TX – Surveyed already.
Greenwood, DE  CLOSED – Unknown reason GE Link
Gunnison, CO – At Gunnison County Electric Association near maintenance. GE Link GE Street View
Haskell, TX  – Moved from radio station, at private residence now. 900 N 8th St, GE Link GE Street View
Hay Springs, NE – CLOSED in 2018, directly next to building. GE Link GE Street View
Hendersonville, NC  – Still at WKHP radio next to satellite dish, road. GE LINK GE Street View
Heppner, OR  – Looks to be right on the street, at oil facility. 776-650 Riverside Ave. Heppner, OR GE Link
Hillsdale, MI  – At Wastewater Treatment Plant. W Galloway Dr, Hillsdale, GE Link
Hopkinsville, KY – Moved 2020 from ridiculous location at BBQ/AC 302 Briarwood Dr. GE Street View Link
Hot Springs, SD  – Looks to be next to parking lot, 501-599 N 5th St, Hot Springs, SD GE Link
Kennebec, SD – Looks to be in yard near garden, visible from 2nd street GE Link
Lampasas, Texas    CLOSED 2013 for temperature reporting due to horrible siting on street GE Street View
Lebanon, MO  – At KJEL-FM next to parking lot. 18553 Gentry Road, Lebanon, MO GE Link
Lenoir, NC  – On the sidewalk at City Municipal Bld. 605 Harper Ave. GE link GE Street View
Lexington, VA  -Looks to be at residence at 298-126 Walker St. GE Link
Logan, IA – at Sewage Treatment plant, CLOSED in 2021,
Lovelock, NV  – Already surveyed.
Marengo, IL – Sewage Treatment 1400 N State St CLOSED in 2019, equipment may still be there. GE Link
Marysville, CA Terrible location. CLOSED. Removed from service.
Miami, AZ – Terrible location. CLOSED. Removed from service due to “data default” in 2008.
Midland, MI – Sewage Treatment Plant, Kent Ct. Midland. Sensor recently moved. GE Link
Milwaukee, WI Sewage Treatment Plant, 501 Sentry Dr. Wakesha, GE Link
Mohonk Lake, NY Huguenot Dr New Paltz, NY GE Link
Monticello, MS – Municipal Bldg. 317 Main St. GE Link GE Street View
Morrison, IL – Sewage Treatment Plant, 503 W Winfield St. Near SW fence border? GE Link
Mount Vernon, IN – Municpal Bldg. College and Water St. GE Link
Napoleon, OH – CLOSED, Sewage Plant, terrible siting GE Link
Neosho, MO at Neosho National Fish Hatchery 700 E, McKinney GE Link GE Street View
Northfield, VT – CLOSED, Sewage plant, observer quit, GE Link
Okemah, OK – CLOSED, unlocatable
Orangeburg, SC – Sewage treatment plant, 395 Seaboard St NW, GE LINK
Orland, CA – Surveyed by A. Watts May 2022, still a good station. GE LINK
Orono, ME – CLOSED 2008, ridiculous siting on roof of steam generator plant. GE LINK GE Street View
Panguitch, UT – Moved 2009 and in 2022, near house with watered lawn. GE Street View
Paris, IL – Sewage Plant, Near S. Fence 50’s of road and sewage tank GE Link GE Street View
Paso Robles, CA – terrible siting at the off-ramp for Highway 101 over concrete, still open. GE Street View
Pocahontas, AR – Residence, 106 E. Wiley St. GE Link GE Street View
Racine, WI Sewage Treatment Plant, 417 21st St. In front of office near parking. GE Link
Red Cloud, NE – City Garage? 763 US-281, looks to be on W side rear of building. GE Link
Assumption Richardton Abbey, ND – 418 3rd Ave W, could be at maintenance bldg. GE Link
Rock Rapids, IA – Municipal Bldg. Between Street and Parking lot. GE Link GE Street View
Salisbury, MD – CLOSED 2011, Sewage Treatment Plant GE Street View
Sandpoint, ID Formerly Ag Exp. Station, now at Airport Granite Aviation 2099 Industrial Dr, appears to be next to tarmac. GE Link GE Street View
Santa Rosa, NM CLOSED, terrible siting in observers backyard. GE Link
Searchlight, NV – Highway maintence facility, 320 NV-164, changed to MMTS 2011. GE Link Street View
Spanish Fork, UT Electric Substation, 2129 E. Powerhouse Rd. behind office near concrete wall? GE Link
Spooner, WI – Ag Research Station, out front. GE Link GE Street View.
St. George, UT – MOVED 2015 to private residence, original was sited in parking lot. GE Link
St. Joseph, LA – Already surveyed.
State College, PA Unchanged from 2008, CRS behind Walker science building on grass GE LINK
Staunton, VA – Unchanged from survey in 2009, GE LINK
Tarboro, NC – Sewage treatment plant, unchanged from 2008. GE LINK
Thompson, UT – behind Utah Welcome Center off I-70 GE Link
Tifton, GA – Still next to sidewalk, A/C units, road at WWTP. GE LINK
Titusville, FL – Sewage treament plant 1205 Buffalo Rd, sensor may be moved GE Link
Troy, AL – Appears to be at Troy Univ. Downtown. 63 S. Court Square. May be on roof or in rear. GE Link
Troy Locks/Dam, NY – Appears to be near parking lot of admin bldg. GE Link
Tuckerton, NJ – CLOSED 2010 reason unknown, previously at residence.
Tucson, Ariz. – CLOSED. 2008 due to ridiculous siting in the parking lot. GE Street View Link
Tularosa, NM – CLOSED. 2019 due to lack of observer interest.
Tullahoma, TN – Unchanged from 2008, at sewage plant between transformers & concrete. GE LINK
Uniontown, PA – CLOSED 2019 Sewage Treatment plant, “NOT INTERESTED IN THE PROGRAM.”

The Procedure:

  1. Locate a station near you from the list above
  2. Make plans to visit. Leave a note in comments below to avoid duplication. Note that government locations, such as sewage treament plants oftn have locked gates on weekends
  3. When visiting, note that temperature sensor may not be near rain gauge. Look for MMTS or Stevenson Screen, also called a Cotton Region Shelter (CRS).
  4. Take a smartphone and/or camera with you. You may want to preload the address into maps.
  5. If using a smartphone, ALWAYS turn the phone/camera horizontal to take pictures
  6. If possible take pictures from 20 feet away looking at temperature sensor from 4 cardinal compass points, plus one or two overall photos (wide view) to show what is near it from different angles.
  7. Be respectful of tressaping signs etc. Often you can get pictures through and/or above fences.
  8. Post note in comments that you have it, I will contact you by email to have you email photos directly.
  9. Deadline: May 29th, 2022

BONUS ROUND:

The list above is the USHCN, but there are many other stations that are part of the Cooperative Observers Network that are also used to observe temperature for climate data. These are part of the “A” network and contain a GHCN ID to indicate they are part of the Global Historical Climatology Network.

May of these stations don’t adhere to the 100 foot rule NOAA specification seen here.

You can find that designtion in the HOMR database under the Station-Level tab, seen below.


These are used in homogenization processes and for infilling missing data. There are many more of these stations that the USHCN we originally looked at. Here is how to find them.

  1. Open up the HOMR web page and use the selector to choose where you live, such as state and county.
  2. Make sure you choose “COOP” in the right hand NETWORK selector, and then click on the “Display Open Stations Only” checkbox.
  3. The result will look something like this:

Click on the red balloon in the map, and you’ll then see another map below it with a blue square, click on it to get the lat/lon data:

Paste the lat/lon data into google Earth (I use the downloadable program but the website version also works.)

Use the Google Earth Street view tools to locate the address, if it is a residence, use caution or select another station. Many stations are also on public facilities.

Can’t do any of this but want to help? Consider a donation to support the work.

THANK YOU – Anthony

4.9 34 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
199 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alastair Brickell
May 7, 2022 3:45 pm

Anthony…great to see you carrying on this important work. It was what got me hooked on WUWT all those years ago and revealed the true extent of the scam they were pushing. Many thanks for your ongoing efforts.

71
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
May 7, 2022 4:46 pm

The meteorological authorities have absolutely no interest in correcting the faults in the surface stations as they are supplying them with the false readings that suit their political purpose. Accuracy and Truth are not their aim.

47
Reply
Another Scott
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
May 11, 2022 10:17 pm

They always let me know if something is not right with my coop site. They are very interested in accuracy and good data. If you don’t believe me, try operating a coop site yourself and see if your assertion is true.

0
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
May 7, 2022 5:44 pm

Another thing that has changed is that the NCDC (National Climatic Data Center)
is now NCEI (National Centers for Environmental Information):

NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) was created by the merger of NOAA’s National Climatic Data Center (NCDC), National Geophysical Data Center (NGDC), and National Oceanographic Data Center (NODC), including the National Coastal Data Development Center (NCDDC), per the Consolidated and Further Continuing Appropriations Act, 2015, Public Law 113-235. NCEI launched publicly on April 22, 2015.

It’s still a frustrating experience to find any data at the NCEI.

10
Reply
Juan Slayton
Reply to  Ric Werme
May 7, 2022 10:16 pm

I can pick up Barstow on the 20th.

0
Reply
Juan Slayton
Reply to  Juan Slayton
May 7, 2022 10:18 pm

Well, that won’t help. I gotta get new glasses. It’s a long way from Los Angeles to Florida.

2
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Juan Slayton
May 8, 2022 8:34 am

I think I’ll be getting that one.

2
Reply
Mike McMillan
Reply to  Ric Werme
May 7, 2022 11:43 pm

How about a nice direct link to the list of stations?
And one to the HOMR web page?

just to make it easier on us old folks

3
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
Reply to  Mike McMillan
May 8, 2022 6:25 am

These comments shouldn’t be under my comment! However,

https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/homr/

I didn’t use it last night, Lessee, for “my” Durham station, the USHCN list says:

USH00272174 43.1500 -70.9500  24.4 NH DURHAM             —— —— —— +5

There’s no header line with field names. There’s a layout file that confirms that the +5 is the timezone. Note it still has low resolution lat/long.

Oh, the search function is the thing to use, it’s not very intuitive. Neither are the results. The attached image shows a search that worked, and how I used the zoom/scrollbar below the information to extract just recent stuff. I clicked the little dot for relocations, and umm, it may indeed have been moved to a better, but not great, spot.

homr-result.jpg
3
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Mike McMillan
May 8, 2022 8:33 am

Thats all in the post. Every station has a direct link in its city/state name, and the link to HOMR for that station is that link.

4
Reply
Mike McMillan
Reply to  Anthony Watts
May 8, 2022 10:55 am

Thanks.

1
Reply
KentN
Reply to  Ric Werme
May 8, 2022 11:15 am

It would be great to see a full article here about how to access that data. I prefer to get it directly from tthe official source, to avoid arguments about truth. I know KNMI is good, but indirect. In 2014 I downloaded all data from Ashland, OR for analysis, from NCDC. I tried to update that analysis from NCEI a few years ago, and I was unable to get the same data. It seems they redesigned the user interface to make it nearly impossible to get a full set of data. By that I mean temperature readings at daily and/or monthly timescales, RAW and TOBS corrected data, precipitation, etc. with start and stop dates. In 2014, I found major adjustments had been done to data going back 100 years and more, like 10 degree adjustments. And the metadata changes did not correspond to the adjustments.

6
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
May 7, 2022 7:14 pm

I can do the Durham NH site. There are a pair of CRN stations in Durham I might be able to visit, they’re at different farms and not close to paved roads and all that. Do we have any tools for comparing CRN and USHCN data?

5
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Ric Werme
May 8, 2022 8:32 am

Thanks Ric

1
Reply
Eric Grey
Reply to  Ric Werme
May 9, 2022 3:40 am

I’m in Boston so if you can’t get to these let me know and I’ll try to get up Portsmouth way.

2
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
Reply to  Eric Grey
May 15, 2022 8:21 pm

I got ’em today, thanks for the offer.

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
May 7, 2022 7:37 pm

Anthony
I went to the NWS coop link and when I clicked on daily temps I received the message “Server Not Found.”

3
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
May 8, 2022 6:51 am

“Hmm. We’re having trouble finding that site.

We can’t connect to the server at http://www.weather.gov. ”

Getting this a lot …

Last edited 16 days ago by Sweet Old Bob
2
Reply
Donald L. Klipstein
May 7, 2022 8:13 pm

There is the matter that the US Climate Reference Network of especially good surface stations has warming rate close enough to the same as that of USHCN (US Historical Climate Network). This indicates that poorly situated USHCN stations are overall not getting worse over time. The few USHCN stations that are affectable by air conditioner exhaust would have heating from air conditioner exhaust decreasing as old air conditioners are replaced by more-energy-efficient newer ones that use less electricity and produce less heat, and this would offset the effect of some other USHCN stations being in growing urban heat islands. For that matter, haven’t lots of urban areas increased their presence of trees in the past couple decades?

-27
Reply
b.nice
Reply to  Donald L. Klipstein
May 8, 2022 4:06 am

No, it shows that nClimDiv is being adjusted to match USCRN.

USCRN is controlling nClimDiv.

Just imagine the egg on the face if they let nClimDiv climb while USCRN stayed level.

19
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
Reply to  Donald L. Klipstein
May 8, 2022 5:21 am

I haven’t followed all this very closely for the past few years, but one of the hallmarks NASA/GISS adjustments to the temperature is cooling past temperatures. While it’s annoying seeing so few CRN references in current reports, it may well be that the CRN is influencing the the more numerous nClimDiv staions, as b.nice states.

8
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Donald L. Klipstein
May 8, 2022 8:52 am

I think that what you are missing is that most of the heat that comes off the outside heat-exchanger is heat being removed from the inside of the building.

7
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
May 8, 2022 12:07 pm

I’m not sure what your point is, but note it takes energy to run a heat pump, so when the unit is cooling, then the exhaust is both the heat from indoors (from the whole building) plus waste heat expended to run the heat pump.

3
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Ric Werme
May 8, 2022 9:24 pm

My point is that I think that the heat being removed from the building is much larger than the heat produced by the motor.

I was in particular taking exception to Klipstein’s remark, “The few USHCN stations that are affectable by air conditioner exhaust would have heating from air conditioner exhaust decreasing as old air conditioners are replaced by more-energy-efficient newer ones that use less electricity and produce less heat, …”

I may well be wrong about this, but it is my understanding that modern legal refrigerants are not as effective as the older CFCs and there may be no real gain in finding other ways of making the heat pump more efficient. In any case, I think that his assumption that modern heat pumps produce less waste heat needs to be verified.

7
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
May 9, 2022 6:09 am

Whatever the efficiency of the heat pumps over time, it still remains that the majority of the heat load is going to be what is removed from the building, never the “overhead” for the equipment.

4
Reply
Timo, Not That One
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
May 9, 2022 8:55 am

It won’t matter if the station is moved away from any artificial heat source. That should be the standard.

1
Reply
beng135
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
May 13, 2022 10:59 am

My point is that I think that the heat being removed from the building is much larger than the heat produced by the motor.

Clyde Spencer, you are correct.

4
Reply
Karl
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
May 17, 2022 7:46 am

And concentrated by the exhaust/condenser fan directed toward the station.

A heat map will show the temperature gradient which should be at ambient near 100 ft distance.

It can easily be 2-3 degrees C hotter near the unit/exhaust than properly sited.

You’re not actually trying to argue that because the heat is from inside the house that improperly sited stations are actually measuring realistic temperatures? Are you?

When your car is parked in a parking lot, it’s absorbing the heat from the Sun like the rest of the surrounding area. Yet, we all know the temperature gauge on our dash will read 105° until we start drivin. Then it settles to the surrounding ambient temperature.

Is it 105° outside or is it 90°?

2
Reply
Donald L. Klipstein
May 7, 2022 8:31 pm

As for the Figure 1 1979-2008 graph: I noticed NOAA having a warming rate more than that of 3 worst classes of stations, which is more than that of the best 2 classes of stations.
I see time range being selected for cherrypicking.
Also, I wonder about stations being considered as the same station when they’re moved farther out of town. And, for better fair reporting, I ask for comparison between USHCN and USCRN over the time period so far when both exist.

-7
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
Reply to  Donald L. Klipstein
May 8, 2022 8:14 am

Hey, I think we have a volunteer!

6
Reply
Wayne Raymond
May 7, 2022 11:56 pm

Anthony, what time frame are you looking for? I could do Paso Robles CA in late July.

3
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Wayne Raymond
May 8, 2022 8:30 am

Yeah I need it by the end of May, but I can work with the Google street view for now. You can get it on your own time frame and I’ll update the database.

4
Reply
HotScot
May 8, 2022 1:40 am

Give em hell!

3
Reply
Art Slartibartfast
May 8, 2022 3:30 am

A note abut the FLIR camera adapters: you need to ensure that you charge them regularly. There are reports of the attachment’s batteries going flat and recharging anymore.
An alternative is getting a CAT S62 Pro phone that has a FLIR camera built-in. It is twice the cost of the adapter, but it has 160×220 pixels instead of 80×60, has more than twice the sensitivity 70 mK instead of 150 mK, and is integrated in to the phone, so guaranteed to work without software issues. I have one myself for 18 months now.
By the way, the frame rate of these cameras is limited to 9 fps because otherwise they fall under ITAR restrictions for military equipment.

8
Reply
Art Slartibartfast
Reply to  Art Slartibartfast
May 8, 2022 3:31 am

Do’h, that should be 160×120 pixels, not 160×220

2
Reply
niceguy
Reply to  Art Slartibartfast
May 10, 2022 9:06 am

Funny France stopped cheese exports as a punishment for Crimea (not camembert for you dirty Russians, that will teach you not to attack Ukraine), but until recently France was exporting FLIR for military use to Russia.

But French citizens can only own FLIR sold without attachment, consuming one hand. Can’t have those on your head, dirty French civilians!

2
Reply
niceguy
Reply to  Art Slartibartfast
May 10, 2022 9:12 am

ITAR restrictions for military equipment”

Do these Stinger missiles have reusable FLIR ranging modules, or is it 100% guaranteed tamper proof and only usable to shot down planes?
How many were sent?
To whom?
What are the chances all are recovered?
Do they expire?
Can they be remote killed like Tesla and Deere?

1
Reply
b.nice
May 8, 2022 3:56 am

“National USHCN monthly temperature updates have been discontinued.”

ftp://ftp.ncdc.noaa.gov/pub/data/ushcn/v2.5/

Looks up to date to me.

0
Reply
b.nice
May 8, 2022 4:01 am

nClimDiv is also deliberately matched to USCRN.

USCRN has brought US temperature adjustments under control.

Basically ignore anything before USCRN and being non-data.

Last edited 16 days ago by b.nice
2
Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
May 8, 2022 4:32 am

Greetings Anthony

I can handle Tifton, GA early next week although I don’t have a FLR attachment (looks like a neat gadget though)

3
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
May 8, 2022 8:29 am

No worries on the FLIR, just do what you can. Thanks.

2
Reply
Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
Reply to  Anthony Watts
May 18, 2022 8:06 am

Survey completed yesterday. Let me know what to do with the photos.

2
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Alan Watt, Climate Denialist Level 7
May 24, 2022 8:54 am

email sent to you

0
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
May 8, 2022 5:41 am

In 2019, I bought a bottom-of-the line thermal camera for my Pixels 3, “PerfectPrime IR0102 Thermal Imager for Android Cell Phones, -4-572°F, 9 Hz” see https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07FF8RD14/ .

It runs off the camera’s battery, and is a heavy load, even when the app isn’t running, requires that I take the camera out of it’s case, I have to reset the visual/IR alignment every time I start the phone if I want photos worth sharing, and has a remarkable 30×30 pixel array.

They have a better, cheaper model now, see https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08R93WZ6H/?th=1

It paid for itself diagnosing a frozen water in my well room. I thought the block was near floor level, it was where the porch/well room met the original house near the ceiling, a gap lets cold outside flow right over the pipe.

It may have a stuck pixel now. It was a good introduction. If I were to do it again, I’d probably go with Anthony’s recommendation. The two cameras near each other are a big win, as are the adjustable USB connector and internal battery.

3
Reply
joe x
May 8, 2022 6:22 am

reading thru the list of sites i noticed that there are many located near sewage treatment plants. like the one near me in hillsdale mi. so lets see, the climate jackals measure air temperature near industrial facilities where heat is a by byproduct of a process. what smells worse, the sewage being treated or the sewage they create? hell, why don’t they just take readings from the cabin temperature devices in every auto in america. is it just me or is anyone else here starting to question this man caused climate change thingy.

5
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
Reply to  joe x
May 8, 2022 8:18 am

You didn’t mention two things:

1) Sewage treatment requires energy to process stuff. Ultimately, it releases heat. Ditto the bacterial digestion going on.

2) A growing populating population multiplies the above heat release.

3
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Ric Werme
May 8, 2022 9:01 am

The sewage comes from heated homes, including the hot water used in showers/dish washers, travels underground, insulated from the ambient air temp, and then goes through the digesters at the treatment plant. The plants commonly flare off the methane that is produced, generating more heat. It may not be a lot of heat, but it adds to the temperature of the air probably at the precision level that is reported. Definitely not an ideal situation.

6
Reply
ResourceGuy
May 8, 2022 8:37 am

Here are your choices for explaining lack of quality control in temperature measurement systems under government mismanagement.

1) We’ve always done it this way
2) Senior management has a bias problem
3) The chain of decision command is not being investigated or reported on
4) “We don’t know what you’re talking about” deaf and dumb statement from headquarters
5) It might get stolen if it was not attached to the building with parking lots and government vehicles close by
6) Agendas come before local quality control efforts

Let’s see a copy of the siting manual for location and installation at government facilities. The work order completion report probably does not specify quality issues other than level mostly open location (in the distance beyond the building install site).

What could possibly go wrong?
Commander at Pearl Harbor relieved of his duties – HISTORY

7
Reply
Slowroll
May 8, 2022 10:12 am

Well, I’d help out, but given the siting preferences of officialdom, there probably isn’t a station within 30 miles of me. I live in a hilly, wooded countryside area, so I’m sure there are no stations; they would distort their data too much. Well, maybe within 30 miles, at an airport. The Temps reported by the local news from the airport are usually about 10 degrees hotter than I read. I’ll look, probably sited on the tarmac.

4
Reply
Mark Pawelek
May 8, 2022 10:18 am

Has anyone made parallel stations close to the offending UHI stations? If so, a few links would be appreciated as to how it went and what the difficulties will be.

This entire topic is ghoulishly fascinating – like a good horror movie

5
Reply
MichaelH
Reply to  Mark Pawelek
May 14, 2022 6:30 pm

I have been doing Urban Heat Island work for the the last few years. I created a website containing my results, which you might find interesting.

http://www.urbanhi.net/pdsi.html

http://www.urbanhi.net

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
May 8, 2022 10:51 am

Next question. Do any environmental students know anything about these issues much less UHI?

5
Reply
Captain climate
Reply to  ResourceGuy
May 13, 2022 4:06 am

No they don’t. Their just taught about the impacts of human development, ironically never realizing that that same development has irretrievably polluted the surface temperature record, and all of the gimmicks the computer nerds employ to “homogenize” the temperature record just spread the pollution around.

1
Reply
hiskorr
May 8, 2022 10:58 am

This reminds me of the way the government eliminated the corruption that was rife in the Bureau of Internal Revenue back in the early 1950s. They changed the name to Internal Revenue Service! That fixed it!

6
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  hiskorr
May 12, 2022 10:30 am

Is it just me or does I.R.S. sound more threatening than B.I.R?

1
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Richard Page
May 14, 2022 8:46 pm

Anytime the government starts calling any of its branches or agencies a “service,” start worrying.

2
Reply
KentN
May 8, 2022 11:06 am

I’ll check on Ashland , OR. I have a FLIR camera.

1
Reply
Steven furedy
May 8, 2022 11:51 am

I can do state College.

1
Reply
Steven furedy
Reply to  Steven furedy
May 8, 2022 2:09 pm

I got some pics.

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Steven furedy
May 10, 2022 11:00 am

look for something in your email

0
Reply
Mike S
Reply to  Steven furedy
May 14, 2022 8:02 pm

You beat me to it. Given my photography skill level, though, that’s probably for the best.

0
Reply
Gary Pearse
May 8, 2022 12:28 pm

An excellent idea. I was pleased to send funds for the first study and still have the little ‘prospectus’ report on the project. May I suggest you contact colleagues in Europe and and around the world to encourage a global project (locally managed of course).

I recall mentioning the idea should also be expanded to include other climate metrics, so that climateers don’t have a monopoly on the data, its manipulation, conclusions AND policy prescriptions.

What would be great, would be counter-reports like Jen. Marohasy’s work on the GBR and Susan Crockford’s on the health and numbers of polar bears, walruses, seals. They could use help and funds to run pograms, fielding grad students to count bears, dive on the largest coral reef in the world! ETC.

6
Reply
Gary Pearse
Reply to  Gary Pearse
May 8, 2022 1:47 pm

I also think it possible to undo the vandalism massively done, and continuing to be done by climateers on global station temperatures using a very simple statistic which I’ve demonstrated several times in comments:

The pattern of the raw temperatures of the US is faithfully repeated in the raw data of Canada, Greenland, Scandinavia, South Africa, Paraguay, Ecuador and even Australia (all had the record highs for the 20th century in the late 1930s, the great cooling that followed 1950s to 1979, 1990s highs and the Dreaded Pause). These patterns within a year or two corroborate each other as a global pattern.

This also is a bonafide discovery in climate science hidden by the vandalism of climate science for political and personal gain and celebrity. This is huge. It tells that climate changes such as the LIA and the other Holocene warm and cool periods were global phenomena occurring within a year or two around the globe! This tells us that a single high quality installation (perhaps a couple on each continent for security and redundancy) would be sufficient to provide a marker for any possible climate concern that may seem to require investigation. The hated tide gage network which underscores the lies of climateers estimating meters of SLR where it’s clear that in reality its inches is an example of what they are free up do with temperatures, coral or polar bears…

4
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Gary Pearse
May 12, 2022 10:35 am

I would have difficulty getting to the temperature stations in the UK but I did do a bit of a search using the Met Office list of stations and Google Earth, along with their requirements for siting. The ones I looked at were all compromised, either by nearby roads or overhanging foliage – I’d be shocked if less than 95% were compromised in some way.

2
Reply
Rob_Dawg
May 8, 2022 12:45 pm

Here is the Gargle Maps location of the LA NOAA station in Oxnard. Nice of them to have that huge logo and “green” instrument field for easy identification.

https://tinyurl.com/ycksr4u5

Zoom out a few times to see every siting violation possible. Of note their immediate neighbors, east Mission Produce is a fruit/vegetable chilling plant, north Proctor & Gamble diaper manufacturing.

3
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
May 10, 2022 11:01 am

here is a photo of the actual site

comment image

Last edited 14 days ago by Anthony Watts
6
Reply
Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Anthony Watts
May 11, 2022 11:25 am

Thanks Anthony. That’s one dirty Stevenson Screen.

2
Reply
beng135
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
May 13, 2022 11:16 am

Of note their immediate neighbors, east Mission Produce is a fruit/vegetable chilling plant, north Proctor & Gamble diaper manufacturing.

Well that stinks.

3
Reply
tomo
May 8, 2022 2:27 pm

O/T

but

Some of the folk you might be familiar with from the “climate crisis” space – “not for profits” etcetera…

2000 Mules

2
Reply
beng135
Reply to  tomo
May 13, 2022 11:20 am

Link broken.

1
Reply
Kevin kilty
May 8, 2022 2:27 pm

Anthony,

I can do a little loop and get Ft. Morgan and Gunnison, CO, then Thompson, Utah, this coming week?

K. Kilty

1
Reply
Kevin kilty
Reply to  Kevin kilty
May 10, 2022 10:05 am

Plans have expanded. My wife insists on another loop. I can also hit Hot Springs, SD and Buffalo Bill Dam, WY sooner than the other planned trip above.

1
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Kevin kilty
May 10, 2022 10:55 am

GREAT thanks!

0
Reply
larry brown
Reply to  Anthony Watts
May 11, 2022 1:40 pm

You are doing a huge loop(s). I could do Gunnison if you want to eliminate that part of your loop. I live about 2 hours from Gunnison.

1
Reply
Kevin kilty
Reply to  larry brown
May 16, 2022 8:03 pm

HI, Larry. Thanks for the offer. Gunnison is on my way from Pueblo, where I will stop for a visit to Thompson, Utah where I will get one more station. Five and I am done. Let me know. I am not opposed to having others help.

0
Reply
Kevin kilty
Reply to  larry brown
May 17, 2022 5:31 pm

Steve Randle apparently got the Thompson, Utah site, so there is no reason for me driving U.S. 50. Can you get Gunnison still?

0
Reply
john
May 8, 2022 3:00 pm

I have the FLIR One Pro and a regular FLIR handheld. I test substations and such out on the east side of the US. I travel extensively and will take a few pics of nearby the stations in question or if I see others. I’ve set up met gear before as well so I know what to look for👍

Last edited 15 days ago by john
2
Reply
john
May 8, 2022 3:03 pm

IR shot of transformer I took recently

4A445CCB-8015-4A45-AB16-05E8B8B86048.jpeg
2
Reply
john
May 8, 2022 3:21 pm

FLIR one pro used with FLIR tools app

1
Reply
AnonyMoose
May 8, 2022 7:19 pm

Looks like the original project database is still broken.
http://surfacestations.org/online_database.htm

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  AnonyMoose
May 10, 2022 10:55 am

well aware. It was hacked by some scumbag

0
Reply
Eric Grey
May 9, 2022 3:39 am

I can do the Amherst, Massachusetts location if it’s not already taken. I’m in Boston. I’ll drive out there Wednesday. I’ll look in the comments for any more that are open in the New England area.

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Eric Grey
May 10, 2022 10:54 am

thanks, go ahead

0
Reply
Eric Grey
Reply to  Anthony Watts
May 11, 2022 12:01 pm

I did Amherst today. I can send you the pictures and details if you email me. Sewage treatment plant. Sensor is 10 feet from a parking lot and has an asphalt path leading up to the crushed stone square it sits on. You can see how much hotter the stone/asphalt are than the surrounding grass on the FLIR.

4
Reply
Eric Grey
May 9, 2022 3:52 am

The Block Island, Rhode Island station seems to be in the middle of the runway on the airport. I can take the ferry over and try to get pictures but wondering if you have tips. Looks like I might be able to get a shot from the parking lot but at a few hundred feet.

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Eric Grey
May 10, 2022 10:50 am

no that is the ASOS …according to HOMR there’s an MMTS, probably near the FBO office

0
Reply
Eric Grey
Reply to  Anthony Watts
May 11, 2022 2:47 pm

Pardon my ignorance. What’s the FBO office?

0
Reply
Eric Grey
Reply to  Anthony Watts
May 12, 2022 10:42 am

FBO = Fixed Base Operator? Okay I will look for it.

0
Reply
Tom in Florida
May 9, 2022 8:48 am

I don’t know if the Visitor Center at Lake Mead in Nevada is an official site, but a couple of years ago I was there and noticed the MMTS was right next to the old Stevenson screen, next to a paved driveway, near the side of a newer shed.

0
Reply
Fred Harwood
May 9, 2022 9:31 am

Here’s Alford, Mass., next to a house and pool.

Alford.jpg
0
Reply
atticman
May 9, 2022 10:19 am

Anthony, a question:- why are sewage treatment plants such popular sites for these weather stations? Doesn’t the stuff tend to generate heat?

1
Reply
Gunga Din
Reply to  atticman
May 10, 2022 8:24 pm

A guess would be that they are on public land and the municipality volunteered to have a station. The individual employees may not have volunteered but it would be part of their job to take the readings.
And wastewater plants are usually in less developed areas downstream of the more more developed areas.

Last edited 13 days ago by Gunga Din
1
Reply
Paul C
Reply to  Gunga Din
May 11, 2022 12:22 pm

Yes, I believe it dates back to when local temperature records were desired by the authorities in the US, but the only government employees who were expected to provide cover every day of the year got the shitty end of the stick. The recorded temperature was never intended to be used for monitoring climate, but climateers found it particularly “useful” for the previously mentioned reasons.

2
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  atticman
May 14, 2022 8:51 pm

Seems you’ve answered your own question. They have a method to their madness after all…

1
Reply
Drew K
May 9, 2022 10:41 am

I can swing by Haskell TX on/around the 19th of May if someone doesn’t get there sooner.

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Drew K
May 10, 2022 10:46 am

thanks

0
Reply
Drew K
Reply to  Anthony Watts
May 20, 2022 5:22 pm

Anthony, I was able to get the pictures of this site as best I could

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Drew K
May 24, 2022 9:42 am

email sent to you

0
Reply
DrTorch
May 9, 2022 11:34 am

I posted a link to this announcement on Gab. You guys should grab a channel there, or at least post under a handle.

2
Reply
Derek in PDX
May 9, 2022 1:38 pm

I live close to the Oregon City, OR COOP station USC00356334. I photographed the station earlier today. If this station is representative of the broader set of COOP stations used for homogenization then I’d say that the UHI impact is worse than I thought. The station is right next to a sidewalk with cars that park in front of it regularly. It’s also right next to the parking lot of the local fire station and directly in front of a historic house. The public library across the street was expanded from 5,000 to 20,000 square feet about 5 years ago.

1
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Derek in PDX
May 10, 2022 10:46 am

look for something in your email

0
Reply
Derek in PDX
Reply to  Anthony Watts
May 18, 2022 6:32 am

Hi Anthony, I haven’t received anything from you in my email. I’ve also checked my junk mail folder (which I check nearly every day). Did you already send me something, or is that still pending?

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Derek in PDX
May 24, 2022 9:52 am

check your email now…been traveling

0
Reply
Jeffrey J Samida
May 9, 2022 4:38 pm

I can get Tarboro NC before May 29th. Here on business for a few months and may be able to get others in NC.

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Jeffrey J Samida
May 10, 2022 10:45 am

thanks, you may have trouble getting in during weekend, gate likely closed. IF gate closed during week days, you can probably walk the fenceline and get photo through fence.

0
Reply
Jeffrey J Samida
Reply to  Anthony Watts
May 12, 2022 6:43 am

Got photos – pretty drive this morning and nice folks at the site.

1
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Jeffrey J Samida
May 24, 2022 9:55 am

look for an email from me

0
Reply
griff
May 10, 2022 2:18 am

Or you could just use the Berkley Earth data – this skeptic funded and instigated project looked at tens of thousands of temperature stations and concluded there was no false UHI signal and that it was indeed warming.

-23
Reply
Captain Climate
Reply to  griff
May 10, 2022 9:41 am

Yeah they’re “skeptics” and OJ is really looking for the real killers.

7
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  griff
May 10, 2022 10:44 am

Griff, you are truly ignorant. Theye never inspected actual stations like I’m doing, they simply used their data, proving NOTHING.

7
Reply
b.nice
Reply to  griff
May 10, 2022 1:38 pm

Berkeley Earth are even more clueless than griff about the quality of stations they get pseudo-data from.

Heck, they don’t even know where most of them actually are.

They did not look at anything, just the lights during nighttime.

I bet none of them ever went anywhere near any of those surface stations.

Last edited 13 days ago by b.nice
4
Reply
angech
Reply to  griff
May 11, 2022 5:37 am

Griff, you could at least have a look at one near you.
Please?

2
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  angech
May 12, 2022 10:41 am

He daren’t – the ones in the UK are as equally bad as the ones in the USA.

4
Reply
SJ Martin
May 10, 2022 8:10 am

I have obtained photos relevant to the Midland, Michigan MMTS (Coop ID 205436). Please provide directions for transmitting them to you.

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  SJ Martin
May 10, 2022 10:43 am

thanks, check your email

0
Reply
Ken Barber
May 10, 2022 8:32 am

The link to the HOMR database produces a ‘404’.

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Ken Barber
May 10, 2022 10:42 am

works for me: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/homr/

0
Reply
Joe Feise
May 10, 2022 8:34 am

When I click on the link to the HOMR page I get a 404 error. I went directly to the NOAA website and tracked down the HOMR page there and also got a 404 error. Could it have been moved? Hmmm!!

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Joe Feise
May 10, 2022 10:42 am

works now: https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/homr/

0
Reply
John Hultquist
May 10, 2022 8:57 am

 One of the stations is in my State, namely Dayton WA.
However, it is a 3-hour, one way, drive.

Maybe someone in Dayton could be asked to fulfill the request.
My suggestion is:
Desperado Cowboy Bullets

The store is less than a mile from the facility.
Google Earth will show the location and gives a phone number.
You could do this, or I can with your approval.
Regards,
John H.

———
Several folks question the locations at sewage facilities. These places are semi-secured (fenced), public owned, and long-term fixed in space. In that sense, they are unlike many other locations that succumb to developments.
Years ago, I did the one at Cle Elum WA. It is still there, on red cinders, partially shaded, and 265 yards from the lagoon. After several moves, the one in Ellensburg is located near a similar facility near asphalt and shade.

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  John Hultquist
May 10, 2022 11:03 am

I’d apprciate it if you could ask.

0
Reply
John Hultquist
Reply to  Anthony Watts
May 10, 2022 7:37 pm

Will do.

0
Reply
Ted Semon
Reply to  John Hultquist
May 10, 2022 11:45 pm

Hi Anthony (and John!), I don’t know if you remember me or not, but I’m the guy who finished up Illinois for you way back when (I did 18-19 stations in central and downstate IL on a 5 day tour). I’ve since moved to Washington. The station at Dayton is about a 5 hour drive from me (plus some time to charge my Tesla) but I’m happy to do this for you and don’t mind the drive at all. So John, if you strike out with the people you were going to ask or if you just don’t want to bother, please let me know. Will make a nice day-trip for me.

2
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Ted Semon
May 24, 2022 10:06 am

Ted, that would be great if you can do that!

0
Reply
Cold Marc
May 11, 2022 6:20 am

I can get Hendersonville NC. It’s about 25 miles from me, but I drive there every Monday. So, next week. Don’t have a FLIR though.

Kind of ridiculous that they would place it there right within 20 feet of a black top parking lot and 50 feet of a heavily travel highway when there are huge areas all around me that would serve better.

3
Reply
Steve Randle
May 11, 2022 6:47 am

On my way home from an OHV outing in Moab, UT and can easily get the Thompson and Spanish Fork sites on my way home this morning.

1
Reply
Eric Grey
May 11, 2022 9:35 am

Amherst MA station done today and used a FLIR. It’s at a sewage treatment plant next to the UMass Amherst campus. It’s 10 feet from a parking lot with an asphalt path leading up to a square of crushed stone that it sits on.

1
Reply
W. Wilson
May 11, 2022 9:46 am

I have access to the Titusville, FL station at the Osprey waste water plant. The area is under construction with several structure upgrades. I believe the enclosure will be staying at its current location near the West gate.

0
Reply
W. Wilson
Reply to  W. Wilson
May 20, 2022 11:48 am

Not an ideal location, but beats being run over by trucks. Expected to be moved after construction completed. Will be a while.

Temp_temperature_Location.jpg
0
Reply
Steve Randle
May 11, 2022 3:25 pm

I have Thompson and Spanish Fork completed.

0
Reply
Kevin kilty
Reply to  Steve Randle
May 17, 2022 5:22 pm

OK. I guess I can cross Thompson off my list. It would help if you had checked this list. I could have driven a fair distan ce for no reason.

0
Reply
Another Scott
May 11, 2022 10:11 pm

Why don’t you also give examples of well sited and maintained coop sites? Some of us volunteer our time and money to gather data as properly as we can. Stories like this feel like a witch hunt.

-3
Reply
Eric Grey
Reply to  Another Scott
May 12, 2022 4:00 am

He’s done that already.

2
Reply
Another Scott
Reply to  Eric Grey
May 13, 2022 11:01 am

I would love to read it. Do you have a link or title?

-1
Reply
Eric Grey
Reply to  Another Scott
May 13, 2022 1:28 pm

Read this. He gives examples of good stations. http://surfacestations.org/

2
Reply
Another Scott
Reply to  Eric Grey
May 17, 2022 12:22 pm

The pdf “surfacestationsreport_spring09.pdf” does give some examples of well sited stations. What this project does not give is practical suggestions to improve the quality of data gathered. For the volunteers who maintain coop stations It takes time, money and technical acumen. It also takes commitment every day year after year as the weather doesn’t take any holidays. If Anthony wanted to improve the quality of the data collected he could go straight to the source – try to encourage people to volunteer running a coop station and running it right.

0
Reply
Eric Grey
Reply to  Another Scott
May 18, 2022 5:24 am

Because the government has ***already done that*** and has an entire protocol for siting of stations etc. The entire point of Watts’ project was to show their own standards weren’t being followed and the data quality is crap. https://www.weather.gov/media/epz/mesonet/CWOP-Siting.pdf

0
Reply
Another Scott
Reply to  Eric Grey
May 19, 2022 7:50 pm

Your comment is exactly what irks volunteers who are working hard to provide data that is not “crap”. My suggestion to you and everyone who thinks the government’s data is crap is stop complaining about it and do something to make it better – set up a good station and start sending good data yourself.

0
Reply
Eric Grey
Reply to  Another Scott
May 20, 2022 2:59 am

No. It requires both weeding out bad stations and keeping good ones. If volunteers can’t appropriately site a temperature station away from buildings and asphalt and put it on typical ground, maybe they’re not up to the task. You had one job. It’s not hard to read a document and follow instructions. If you messed up blame yourself, not the critics.

0
Reply
Another Scott
Reply to  Eric Grey
May 20, 2022 4:01 pm

So why don’t you set up a station, operate it correctly, and try to get added to the coop network? You could help make things better on two fronts: adding good data while also pointing out bad data that could be corrected.

If by “you” you are referring to me in your last comment, I personally read the manual and set everything up to spec as closely as possible. I’m not blaming critics for anything I’m just saying if they really care about it they should become part of the network and also make it better from within.

0
Reply
John Trinci
May 12, 2022 2:06 am

@antonywatts
Haven’t commented before, I very much appreciate the articles you and your contributers post here. Unfortunately I cannot help you with this project as I live in the UK. Has any one looked at the siting of UK weather monitoring stations? My guess is that they are not compromised (but I have no basis for this hunch!).

0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  John Trinci
May 12, 2022 10:48 am

I’ve not visited them in person but I had a look at the Met Office list of stations and siting requirements (all on their website), then put the coordinates into Google maps/earth to have a look. I looked at maybe a dozen and every single one was compromised. I have a feeling that, if we did the same project here, over 95% would be unfit for purpose.

3
Reply
zee
May 12, 2022 4:35 am

But they still use the data, they just don’t label it “USHCN.” Instead NOAA is favoring OAA:

0
Reply
Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
May 12, 2022 5:16 am

For those a little leery of spending a fair chunk, I can vouch for the worthiness of the USB port connecting FLIR infra red camera. It is an amazing technology.

It can be set to record a 24 hr time lapse video if you wish to see what a “day” looks like. Turn off the auto-ranging function so the colour set is preserved over whole time.

1
Reply
mkelly
May 12, 2022 2:57 pm

Anthony, recently Traverse City, Michigan has reported temperatures in the 90’s. Today the weather on local TV said the high was 95. This is the second or third record high.

I think something is amiss as cities around were not near those temps.

I tried to look up where the station might be but there are 7 listed for Traverse City with longest running one at the airport I believe. From 1938 and listed as FAA.

The temperatures for Traverse City are constantly higher even in the winter. It seems odd.

3
Reply
Howard
May 12, 2022 3:08 pm

I will check out Brentwood CA in Contra Costa county in California. I found one station in my neighborhood. I will check it out by tomorrow, but the satellite view seems to show it on top of my neighbor’s roof. This is a great project. It is so nice to do something helpful other than just blindly pushing back on the encroaching menace.

0
Reply
Howard
May 12, 2022 4:02 pm

How ironic. This is station is in my neighborhood near my home in Brentwood California. I am sure the HOA did not approve this installation. We are in a gated senior neighborhood (55+)

Here is the station location from the database
https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/homr/#ncdcstnid=30112825&tab=MSHR

Here is the Google satellite view showing the station on the roof
https://www.google.com/maps/place/37%C2%B053'56.3%22N+121%C2%B043'22.8%22W/@37.8990653,-121.7230247,139m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x144b6be7bbf7415e!8m2!3d37.898965!4d-121.722988

Here is my picture from the front (attached). Most of the station is obscured by the roof but the satellite picture indicates a larger footprint.

Brentwood CA Station.jpg
0
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
Reply to  Howard
May 13, 2022 5:46 am

That station isn’t on Anthony’s list, I assume you found it looking for stations close to you.

The HOMR data says it’s a CoCoRaHS station, they record only precip data. The typical station is at someone’s home. If you visit https://cocorahs.org/ViewData/StationPrecipSummary.aspx you can look up that station’s data, look for CA-CC-36. The owner is a bit lazy and doesn’t report zero precip days. That may be common in arid areas.

My station is NH-MR-63, I make a point to report zeros for all precip (including snow and snow depth) to make it very clear when I have none.

Last edited 11 days ago by Ric Werme
1
Reply
Howard
Reply to  Ric Werme
May 13, 2022 2:57 pm

Thanks Ric, I am a complete novice concerning these stations. I just clicked on stations from the database link in Tony’s post that were near my house. I guess I should look for other station types. Any suggestions?

1
Reply
Steven M Mosher(@stevemosher)
May 12, 2022 4:34 pm

as long as the biases dont change over time it doesnt affect the trend this is WHY we work in anomalies

also please double check and triple check gps, because the first survey made some glorious location errors.

-4
Reply
Captain climate
Reply to  Steven M Mosher
May 12, 2022 5:48 pm

What’s your evidence that the biases don’t change over time? Over 90% of the housing stock has been built since 1945. Development today is enormously more evident than years ago. You Berkeley clowns who deal in immaculate anomalies really need to take 1 to 2 minutes to think.

6
Reply
Eric Grey
May 13, 2022 5:58 am

Here are the pictures for Amherst MA. Sewage treatment plant. MMTS is on a bed of railroad ballast and about 10-20 feet from a parking lot and has a decaying asphalt path leading up to it.

A buddy and me are going to do a trip to Block Island and see if we can track that one down.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Xr5hL9m8R6j3h3h8WIQJ1lUW8KvtrskC

1
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Eric Grey
May 24, 2022 9:00 am

Thanks Eric!

0
Reply
beng135
May 13, 2022 10:52 am

State College, PA. Joe Bastardi lives there, he should be able to help w/that one.
https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=joe%20bastardi

1
Reply
Glenn Block
May 13, 2022 10:53 am

 I’m going to grab Paris and Morrison Illinois in the next few days and Milwaukee and Racine Wisconsin late next week.

The Cheddar Headed Survey Monkey  

1
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Glenn Block
May 24, 2022 1:15 pm

check your email

0
Reply
Ron Broadaway
May 13, 2022 1:21 pm

Tony,

Have the survey data for GHCN 00426644 in Park City, Utah. Can get the Spanish Fork UT station next week if you still need it…

1
Reply
Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
May 13, 2022 8:19 pm

Hello Anthony, first a big thank you for all the work that you do to keep this log going.

Now a suggestion.

We keep on hearing about the vast amount of CO2.

Yet as it’s measured in PPM, , that is obviously not true.

What about a series of pictures.. first in colour for all the gases in the atmosphere. All to sizes.

Then next one with only the Greenhouse gases…now as H2O is the big one at 1 %, it would be a line at the bottom.

But where is CO2. ? Is it that dot ?

Just a thought.

Michael VK5ELL

0
Reply
Matt
May 14, 2022 6:01 am

I can do Lenoir NC this weekend if it is still outstanding.

0
Reply
Matt
Reply to  Matt
May 14, 2022 11:04 am

I have the photos of Lenoir NC. For better or worse the Google Earth photos seem accurate for this location. But happy to send them upon Anthony’s direction.

1
Reply
Michael Jankowski
May 14, 2022 2:21 pm

“….State College, PA Unchanged from 2008, CRS behind Walker science building on grass…”

Home of Penn State and Michael Mann.

0
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Michael Jankowski
May 14, 2022 9:12 pm

Mikey is probably out there every day stoking a Hibachi underneath the Stevenson Screen.

2
Reply
MichaelH
May 14, 2022 6:07 pm

Hello Anthony. I could get photos of the station at Richardton, ND by next week. Richardton is only about 70 miles from Bismarck. If nobody is able to get the Crosby, ND station, I might be able to get that by the end of May, or beginning of June, but Crosby is 250 miles from Bismarck. P.S., I have a Flir thermal camera.

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  MichaelH
May 24, 2022 1:27 pm

check your email

0
Reply
Dacre Bush
May 14, 2022 6:19 pm

Anthony – just did some wine tasting in Paso, and took pics of the weather station at 1240 Street, Paso Robles. It looks basically like the Google Street pic. I will send once contacted.

1
Reply
Dacre Bush
Reply to  Dacre Bush
May 14, 2022 8:18 pm

1240 Paso Robles Street, Paso Robles – May 14, 2022

1240 Paso Robles St. Paso Robles, CA May 14 2022 - 4.jpg
1
Reply
Kevin kilty
May 14, 2022 7:22 pm

Anthony,

I got the Hot Springs, SD station,while the kids played at Evan’s Plunge, but all the photos and other data are scattered among camera, computer and a few hand written notes I took while talking to the firemen and police. The building is the onsite fire/police for the VA facility. MMTS took a while to find — lost in the trees, surrounded by equipment and on a hillside. Let me know how you’d like this packaged.

Tomorrow we head to Cody.

3
Reply
Kevin kilty
Reply to  Kevin kilty
May 16, 2022 8:07 pm

Anthony,

I got the Buffalo Bill dam site this morning. It is very rough terrain in there and I decided against a couple of shots on steeply sloped scree covered boulder fields. Looked tough for someone 70 even though I hike and bike a lot. But I got plenty of shots to show you what a crazy station that is. It is under the control of Bureau of Rec and they were very cooperative.

Kevin

0
Reply
George
May 15, 2022 4:36 am

I looked around my area in both north east Louisiana and several in Mississippi
The most suspect one is HATTIESBURG 5SW, MS 1967-12-01 to Present
31°15’17″N, 089°20’21″W. I do not have a camera but maybe someone in the Hattiesburg area does. The google street level photos from Hwy 11 appears to show the tower next to a metal building facing South.
All of the the LA and MS sites I looked at appear to be well placed.

0
Reply
Bob Smith
May 15, 2022 11:28 am

I plan to visit the Hendersonville, NC location tomorrow (Monday, 16 May). I don’t have a thermal camera but I’ll send you the info I’m able to collect.

0
Reply
Cold Marc
Reply to  Bob Smith
May 16, 2022 10:11 am

Are you getting it? I already posted I had it, but no sweat. I visit Hendersonville every Monday. Please respond as I have a full afternoon.

0
Reply
Bob Smith
Reply to  Cold Marc
May 16, 2022 11:24 am

Sorry, I missed your post. I took several pictures and a video today (16 May). I do not have nor do I plan to buy a thermal camera.

0
Reply
Cold Marc
Reply to  Bob Smith
May 16, 2022 11:28 am

Me neither so I bet we are as good as we are going to get. Thanks! Saves me the trip cross town.

0
Reply
Bob Smith
Reply to  Bob Smith
May 16, 2022 11:31 am

Anthony can let me know where to send my photos and the video. If you have a thermal camera, I know Anthony would like your input as well. The radio station personnel were very cooperative and open to me taking pictures. It is still an active weather station. Part of the equipment is on a tower beside the building.

0
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
May 15, 2022 8:16 pm

Got photos for Durham, NH – US Forest Service, W End Path, 271 Mast Rd, Durham, NH 03824

The photos you asked for are 4032 × 3024 pixels and 3.3 MB. Is there a smaller size you’d prefer? (If these go in a paper, I assume you’ll want this hi-res size.)

Bonuses:

This site is relocated a couple hundred feet and is much better than the 2008 site. The MMTS at the old site is still there, I have a photo that may be taken close to a 2008 shot.

I also visited the two CRN stations in NH, they’re both nearby on UNH research farms. They’re both in decent shape, issues with the snow/rain fencing are the most significant, but probably not very important. Do you want their photos?

I have 360° panoramas for each. North to north while standing north of the MMTS so it’s in the center (south) of each photo.

0
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
Reply to  Ric Werme
May 15, 2022 8:19 pm

Hmm, I tried attaching a panoramic shot, but Pressable may have rejected it.

0
Reply
NavarreAggie
May 17, 2022 5:24 pm

I have a different take on the situation. I think we need to fight fire with fire.

Is there no funding to pick several of the suspect stations and install control stations nearby that are properly sited to directly measure the effect of poorly sited stations (think of a controlled experiment)? If the project started with 20 competing control stations, how much money would be required to run a project like that for a year or two? I would be willing to donate to such an effort. If properly designed, the project might actually be able to smoke out just how much of the supposed warming trend is due to poor siting and how much is due to adjustment. Maybe even determining the anthropogenic signal would be possible with enough data points.

If nothing else, I would expect a pristine, comparison data set to garner enough potential interest to further expand the project.

0
Reply
Ric Werme(@ricwerme)
Editor
Reply to  NavarreAggie
May 19, 2022 6:41 am

In the case of the Durham NH station, recently relocated and improved, it can be compared to the pair of nearby CRN stations.

0
Reply
Bob Smith
May 18, 2022 6:10 am

Anthony,

Where do you want me to email the Hendersonville, NC photos?

Bob Smith

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Bob Smith
May 24, 2022 12:53 pm

check your email

0
Reply
menace
May 18, 2022 8:28 am

The Weldon Spring MO NOAA facility shows a station on a very small grass peninsula extending into their 50′ x 80′ concrete parking lot next to the weather radar tower…

USC00238805 in operation since 6/1/1957

https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cdo-web/datasets/GHCND/stations/GHCND:USC00238805/detail

https://www.google.com/maps/place/38%C2%B041'56.2%22N+90%C2%B040'58.3%22W/@38.6989604,-90.6829474,134m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x2eca5f56c2374415!8m2!3d38.69893!4d-90.68287

I was hiking right near there the other day at the Busch Greenway just to the south. If I had realized the station was there I would have stopped by for a look.

0
Reply
Scott Marlow
May 18, 2022 10:43 am

Hi Anthony. There are five GHCN stations in Lake, Geauga and Portage counties in NE Ohio. I have found, surveyed and photographed four of these, the fifth seems unfindable. Please advise how to send the photos and notes. Thanks for your continuing leadership on these siting issues.

0
Reply
Mike Nelson
May 18, 2022 12:53 pm

Anthony:

I was passing through Ashland OR today so stopped by the sewage treatment plant listed. The facility was open and I had no problem accessing the exact location Google indicated. From all appearances however this station has been retired because nothing I saw remotely resembled the pictures you have shared. I have a few photos and a video snippet I can share if you want just to confirm. Also, I drove around the entire facility in case the station was located somewhere else within the fence line but all I saw were pumps and piping as you’d expect for a treatment plant.

Mike

0
Reply
Ron Broadaway
May 18, 2022 2:35 pm

Anthony,

I have the Spanish Fork, UT station site info. Just let me know how to get it to you.

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Ron Broadaway
May 24, 2022 12:58 pm

check your email

0
Reply
Tom Konerman(@tkonerman)
May 18, 2022 4:50 pm

I’ve got the pictures for Brookville, IN.

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Tom Konerman
May 24, 2022 1:01 pm

check your email

0
Reply
Kevin kilty
May 18, 2022 6:25 pm

Anthony,

Buffalo Bill Dam site has the following issues:

  1. Adjacent a paved asphalt surface. I mean zero feet away on one quadrant.
  2. Adjacent on one side a slope of perhaps 40-50%, far greater than 19 degrees anyway.
  3. Situated in a very deep canyon.
  4. Adjacent two sides with Big Sage that is perhaps 6 feet tall, growing amongst boulders and loose scree. 
  5. Less than 10 m from a metal building wall with an air conditioner installed.

I took 6 photos, and spoke with Bureau of Reclamation personnel.

Hot Springs, SD has the following issues:

  1. 10-15 meters from a very large parking lot paved with asphalt. 
  2. Trees shade the MMTS extensively.
  3. Tall grass on surface.
  4. Substantial slope up to a small leveled bench where the MMTS is located. Then more slope to hill top.
  5. Heat generating equipment of various sorts all within 10 meters of MMTS. Air conditioning, building vents, and transformer.

Took 7 photos. Police came out to see what I was up to. They knew nothing of the weather station. It is “owned” by the fire department. I spoke to one of the firemen on duty about it.

I took photos at the highest possible resolution so the are about 5 MB each in size.

I have to submit grades tomorrow, then I plan to leave for Fort Morgan, CO and Gunnison.
Kevin

0
Reply
Kevin kilty
Reply to  Kevin kilty
May 19, 2022 9:31 pm

I got the station at Ft. Morgan, Colorado, this afternoon, Anthony, but ran into car troubles heading toward Gunnison. I ended up in Golden and may not make Gunnison right away — depends on what is wrong with Mr. Beetle.

You will find the Ft. Morgan station amusing when you see the photos.

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Kevin kilty
May 24, 2022 8:57 am

Email sent to you

0
Reply
Kevin A
May 18, 2022 8:54 pm

I found two around were I am, Malta, Idaho, one is sited in the center of 4 pivots but 3,000 feet upwind is a 52,000 head feed lot, it’s description places it in sage brush, nope, dirt and cheat grass… The second one has a car wash 30 feet from where it sits, all cement parking.

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
Reply to  Kevin A
May 24, 2022 1:03 pm

check your email

0
Reply
Anthony Watts(@wattsupwiththat)
Author
May 19, 2022 5:48 am

UPDATE:

I have been traveling and unable to respond in comments. Thanks to everyone who got stations. I will be in touch soon.

Anthony

Last edited 5 days ago by Anthony Watts
2
Reply
Thomas Norkunas
May 19, 2022 9:22 am

I have photographed the Spooner Wisconsin site.

1
Reply
James Bull
May 20, 2022 3:23 am

A dog that returns to its vomit is like a fool who reverts to his folly. 

The old Biblical proverb certainly seems right for what they have done, hoping that once they change the name and closed/moved a few sites that you would be happy shut up and go away so they could carry on. Not realising that you are way more of a scientist than they are and would be keeping an eye on them as they returned to the same old same old.
Hope you all find and chech each and every one of the sites and show just how bad it is.
I’ve found the odd one or two here in the UK and live near a famous one at Heathrow airport that was used by the usual suspects to show it was the hottest ev’a ev’a a few years ago (with plane exhaust blowing over the sensor)

James Bull

0
Reply
Sam Capricci
May 20, 2022 6:27 pm

This is what I’d love to see after this is all collected. An article that answers the following questions:

Do we rely on satellite or earth based station temperature data? If earth based, why, does the satellite not give them what they want, is it inaccurate?

How accurate are the temperature stations, = or – 0.0002 of a degree (F), or + or – 0.002 degree or + or – 0.02 or + or – 0.2 or + or – 2 degrees? The reason I ask this is because I thought I had read somewhere the accuracy was the last, plus or minus 2 degrees, but NOAA constantly releases “last month we had a new record temperature of” (fill in the x) x.xxxx “degrees Fahrenheit”, a new record temperature and a number to ten thousandths of a degree which I find specious. Math can give you a number to that level but the rules of accuracy (if we’re talking about plus or minus 2 degrees) make it nonsensical.

Are there more temperature recording stations in and around large cities than in rural farm and mountain areas? In other words, are we putting more emphasis on the heat island effect by including more stations in large cities and fewer in rural areas?

I’d also love to see (from those on here who gather the data) how the reporting agencies “change” the data over time and what does the unaltered data show?

I believe I’ve gained answers in bits and pieces over time by checking this site but I’d love to see a more complete article that compiles these questions that I have and (and likely) those of others as well.

0
Reply
zee raja
May 20, 2022 9:41 pm

The planet has been here billions of years, with mankind only having been here for the last million or so. In that time, the planet has changed climates several times.

0
Reply
Alex Avery (Dennis Avery was my father)
May 21, 2022 8:27 am

Anthony, I have a couple of photos of the site in Staunton, Virginia. Still located exactly where it was when I photographed it in 2008-9. I could only get photos from perimeter fence. I’ll get permission from the city this week to get better photos.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Announcements

WUWT Contest Winner, Professional, 2nd Place – ‘Is there really a climate crisis?’

3 months ago
Anthony Watts
Announcements

WUWT Contest Winner, Professional, 1st Place – ‘The Greta Leap Forward’

3 months ago
Anthony Watts
Announcements

WUWT Contest Winners Announced

3 months ago
Anthony Watts
Announcements

Contest Winners to be Announced Friday

3 months ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

hurricanes

NOAA Predicts Above-Normal 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Sustainability

Bullshit in the Sustainability and Transitions Literature: A Provocation

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy New Roundup #505

12 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Opinion

Claim: “Climate Doomism” Sweeping the Climate Activist Community

16 hours ago
Eric Worrall