INDIAN OCEAN (Oct. 08, 2008) Pirates leave the merchant vessel MV Faina for the Somali shore Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2008 while under observation by a U.S. Navy ship. The Belize-flagged cargo ship is owned and operated by Kaalbye Shipping, Ukraine and is carrying a cargo of Ukrainian T-72 tanks and related military equipment. The ship was attacked seized by pirates Sept. 25 and forced to proceed to anchorage off the Somali coast. U.S. Navy photo by Mass communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason R. Zalasky (Released) - Source Wikimedia, public domain
Agriculture Climate Models

Climate Claim: Somali Pirates and Warlords Need More Access to Financial Services

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to European academic models, the reason the Horn of Africa is a crime and war torn horror show is locals don’t have enough access to Western financial services and high quality crops.

We built an algorithm to predict how climate change will affect future conflict in the Horn of Africa: here’s what we found

Published: July 6, 2022 8.33pm AEST

Jannis Hoch Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Natural Hazards, Utrecht University
Niko Wanders Assistant Professor in Hydrological Extremes, Utrecht University
Sophie de Bruin Researcher in Environmental Change, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

To try to project future risks from armed conflict in the region into the future, we – researchers from Utrecht University and the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency, together with the Peace Research Institute Oslo and Uppsala University – created a new machine learning model to look at how different scenarios of armed conflict over the African continent could play out between now and 2050. Specifically, we wanted to know how armed conflict could be affected by climate change, as well as by future social and economic development.

Our results showed that cutting emissions globally and investing in socioeconomic development locally can reduce the risk of conflict. Doing this would also have the added benefits of helping local food production flourish and lowering dependency on the international trade market. But when we ran this scenario, the Horn of Africa still remained especially prone to conflict.

For example, it’s important that local farmers are given better access to banks and insurance, so if their crops fail one year they can start again the next. Farms need to prioritise crops that are more resilient against drought, such as quinoa, millet and sorghum. And financial organisations, governments, businesses and local communities must all be made responsible for lowering emissions and keeping climate change to a minimum

Read more: https://theconversation.com/we-built-an-algorithm-to-predict-how-climate-change-will-affect-future-conflict-in-the-horn-of-africa-heres-what-we-found-185627

I’m pretty sure there might be one or two social issues which need to be sorted out, before Western banks start issuing rural Somalis with credit cards.

Having said that the Horn of Africa isn’t an unrelenting horror show. I remember watching an interview a long time ago with a finance minister of Somaliland, a comparatively stable region of the Horn of Africa, who explained the reason for the stability of Somaliland is the LACK of access to Western banking services.

I can’t find the original interview, but there are plenty of others who came to the same conclusion.

In Somaliland, less money has brought more democracy

Unable to access foreign aid, Somaliland’s government has had to negotiate with citizens and business leaders for financial support – and provide stability and democracy in return

Nick Eubank
Fri 26 Aug 2011 16.00 AEST

As the humanitarian crisis in southern Somalia threatens millions of lives, Somalia’s little-known northern neighbour, Somaliland, is doing so well that its government recently offered to send aid across the border. That a small and relatively poor country that is also suffering from the ongoing drought would be in a position to help Somalia is itself remarkable; that Somaliland achieved this position without being officially recognised by the international community as a sovereign nation – and thus without being eligible for international assistance – is truly impressive.

But have Somaliland’s accomplishments come in spite of its ineligibility for foreign assistance, or because of it? Somaliland’s success – providing peace, stability and democracy in a region where all are scarce – is in large part due to the fact that the government has never received foreign aid. Because Somaliland’s government cannot access funding from the World Bank, IMF, or other major donors, officials were forced to negotiate with citizens and business leaders for financial support. This negotiation created the responsive political institutions that, in turn, have allowed the nation to fare relatively well in recent years and in the current crisis.

In one notable incident, the government was forced to implement democratic reforms in exchange for tax revenues from Somaliland’s main port. These revenues total less than $30m a year – a fraction of the more than $100m the government would have received from aid organisations if Somaliland had been eligible for international assistance. It is difficult to imagine that the owners of the port would have been able to exact the same concessions if the government had other funding options.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/poverty-matters/2011/aug/26/somaliland-less-money-more-democracy

I suspect the absolute worst thing which could happen to Somalia is what the climate academics say their models advocate, more access to foreign cash. Dropping a truckload of Western money and financial “support” onto a government which has only recently and grudgingly accepted democratic reform, because this was the only way they could convince people to pay their taxes, could wreck the delicate accord which has hopefully set at least one part of Somalia onto the path to better governance, and undo all their hard won progress.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
fretslider
July 7, 2022 2:06 pm

We built an algorithm, er, that’s it.

4
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
July 7, 2022 2:11 pm

You’re telling me the Somali pirates and warlords have plans to fight climate change?

Who knew?

4
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
July 7, 2022 2:40 pm

“…fight climate change?” not exactly Gordon. However, they do have plans to increase their access to financial institutions. What clueless idiots from Utrecht University do with their spare time is amazing.

4
Reply
Mac
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
July 7, 2022 3:36 pm

Speaking of Somali pirates. A woman dentist I knew retired and she and her husband went sailing around the horn of Africa and were boarded and killed. When I heard the news I wondered ..What were they thinking?

1
Reply
2hotel9
July 7, 2022 2:37 pm

They are criminals and they live in desert regions. How are payday loans and unsecured credit/debit cards going to change that?

4
Reply
Simonsays
July 7, 2022 2:42 pm

The left have never found a problem that can’t be solved with other people’s money.

7
Reply
Steve Case
July 7, 2022 2:43 pm

Our results showed that cutting emissions globally and … would also have the added benefits of helping local food production flourish
_______________________________________________

Cutting emissions of CO2 will not make food crops flourish.

4
Reply
John the Econ
July 7, 2022 2:47 pm

Well, duh, of course. It’s hard to launder their booty and pay off people without access to decent banking services.

3
Reply
Michael in Dublin
July 7, 2022 2:53 pm

Anyone familiar with Africa and its history since WWII knows that greed, corruption, mismanagement, incompetence, lust for power and spread of Islam have played an important role in the dismal state of many countries. The rich mineral resources, the availability of huge amounts of water, the rich agricultural land offers the people opportunites if used wisely to vastly improve their standards of living. Flourishing farms have gone to wrack and ruin. Water schemes that have not been maintained have become worthless. The West has been happy to pour in arms into nations that can ill afford them. The UN, the World Bank, the IMF have done more to line the pockets of their management and staff than help impoverished people to become self supporting and independent people.

7
Reply
Joe Gordon
July 7, 2022 2:57 pm

I developed a computer simulation that showed that if I avoided the Somali Pirates long enough, gobbling up energy dots as I sailed around the region, I would eventually level up and score more points.

I ran this simulation with four Somali Pirates at a time. I then added a fifth, because, um, global warming. And to my absolute shock, it was much harder to score points and level up.

Therefore, proof that global warming is accelerating the Pirate crisis. This will likely lead to increased bombardment from asteroids, space invaders and even a tempest.

5
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 7, 2022 3:10 pm

Meanwhile, the Netherlands government, advised by these idiots climate change colleagues, want to forcibly shut down 25% of Dutch agriculture because of cow farts and nitrogen fertilizer made from methane. Isn’t going too well. Farmers win when people starve; store shelves have emptied since farmer’s big tractors have blockaded food distribution warehouses in protest.

Despite their Dutch climate ‘piracy models’, the main Somali problems are two:

  1. Deep corruption, which allows piracy to co-exist (10% for the big guys?).
  2. Al Shabab, the local version of ISIS representing the ‘religion of peace’ so long as FGM, burquas, beards, and such are strictly enforced.
4
Reply
H.R.
July 7, 2022 3:32 pm

The fact that Pay Day Loans® doesn’t have an office in Somalia tells you everything you need to know. They have offices in neighborhoods where police won’t go.

Cash Advance / Payday Loans (amscot.com)

1
Reply
DonM
July 7, 2022 3:36 pm

“According to European academic models, the reason the Horn of Africa is a crime and war torn horror show is locals don’t have enough access to Western financial services ….”

mebbe the European academic institutions would like to step up, and directly invest a portion of their endowment in Somalia.

Then again, maybe they won’t. At a minimum they could model what would happen if they invested half of their endowment in Somalia. Then they could model what would happen if others peoples money was invested in Somalia.

Last edited 23 minutes ago by DonM
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Models Weather

Study: Global Warming is Causing a DECLINE in Tropical Cyclones

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture

Precision Agriculture for South Asia

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models Opinion

Claim: Australia’s Supercomputer Gadi will Solve the Climate Crisis

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture

Sri Lanka Food Shortages Due to Fertilizer Ban, (Not Putin)

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Agriculture Climate Models

Climate Claim: Somali Pirates and Warlords Need More Access to Financial Services

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Energy

Hot Sand

6 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
natural gas nuclear power Ridiculae

European Commission Declares Nuclear and Gas to be Green

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness

Dutch Police Shoot Live Ammo At Anti-Climate Rule Protestors

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: