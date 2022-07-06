Dumb As It Gets: Germany Heads into Winter Refusing to Let Badly Needed Power Plants Operate

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 5. July 2022

Germany’s intensifying gas and energy crisis…

By Prof. Fritz Vahrenholt

(Translated by P. Gosselin, one hyperlink added)

There is another taboo law that the German federal government does not want to touch: the nuclear phase-out law. Most people in Germany have seen through the inane statements of the Green president of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, according to whom nuclear power plants do not generate heat and therefore do not help with the gas shortage.

But 14% of electricity comes from gas-fired power plants. We will only be able to replace two-thirds of the gas-fired power plants by ramping up reserve coal-fired power plants. In the end, eliminating three nuclear power plants means giving up a large part of this saving, because the electricity that is eliminated cannot be replaced in any other way than by gas-fired power plants.

Even the accelerated expansion of wind power and solar energy (which, by the way, only produces electricity) will not help. In order to replace the amount of electricity of the three running nuclear power plants arithmetically, one needs two thirds of the 2.2 million existing solar plants. In other words : to replace this amount of electricity, we need five to ten years to replace the resulting gap of about 35 TWh with new PV plants. And then we would still have no electricity at night.

Power company Evonik CEO Christian Kullmann vividly described the extent of the gas crisis: Imagine a train transporting gas that starts in Seville and ends in Frankfurt [1860 km], one wagon at a time the whole way. And he poses the question of how long the German chemical industry would be able to get by on this gas quantity. Mind you, only the chemical industry. Answer: 6 hours. It’s about 5.6 million jobs affected by the lack of natural gas. It is not about taking shorter showers.

