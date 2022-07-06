Alarmism heat wave

Norway Heatwaves Are Perfectly Normal, Despite What Paul Krugman Says

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JULY 5, 2022

By Paul Homewood

Another step towards climate fraud:

We’re having a heat wave, a tropical heat wave. Also a temperate heat wave and an Arctic heat wave, with temperatures reaching the high 80s in northern Norway. Climate change is already doing immense damage, and it’s probably only a matter of time before we experience huge catastrophes that take thousands of lives.

Opinion | Another Step Toward Climate Apocalypse – The New York Times (nytimes.com)

Sheer fraud!

According to the Evening Standard, temperatures in Tromso reached 30C, or 86F:

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/newslondon/europe-sees-record-temperatures-as-heatwave-sweeps-continent/ar-AAZ48N1

Temperatures in the 80s are perfectly normal in the north of Norway, such as Tromso:

https://climexp.knmi.nl/gdcntmax.cgi?id=someone@somewhere&WMO=NOE00134898&STATION=TROMSO_-_LANGNES&extraargs=

And there is no evidence that these sort of temperatures are getting more common.

According to Wikipedia, the record high temperature at Tromso was 86.4F, set in July 1972.

The rest of Krugman’s article is just a boring diatribe against the Republicans and the Supreme Court, which explains perfectly why Krugman is lying through his back teeth.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
niceguy
July 6, 2022 6:06 am

He sounds like an old rocker has been trying to stay on stage and sing.
Why is the guy trying to stay relevant?

3
Reply
oeman 50
July 6, 2022 6:08 am

Isn’t that a picture of a “mostly peaceful” demonstration?

1
Reply
Tom Halla
July 6, 2022 6:23 am

Krugman is valuable in that assuming the reverse of his claims is likely to be true. It takes skill to be so consistently wrong.

1
Reply
Tim
July 6, 2022 6:25 am

I am Flam in Norway at present and it is 9 degrees C and showers. We dream of 80 degrees F !!!!

0
Reply
Alasdair
July 6, 2022 6:30 am

The Alarmists and Greenies specialise in internet fraud and well know how to disappear when challenged.

0
Reply
Michael in Dublin
July 6, 2022 6:48 am

Is this the same Paul Krugman, the economists, whose economic predictions are so spectaculary wrong but we must now believe his climate predictions?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Ridiculae

Aussie ‘Ambassador for Women’ claims ‘climate change’ causes rape! ‘Exacerbates the risks of sexual & gender-based violence’

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

CSIRO: Post Covid Lockdown Economic Rebound was a Missed Climate Opportunity

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Climate Politics

An Unnecessary Tragedy: The New Mexico Hermit’s Peak Fire

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate data heat wave

U.S. Heat Waves: Dessler Continues to Step In It

1 week ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Alarmism heat wave

Norway Heatwaves Are Perfectly Normal, Despite What Paul Krugman Says

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail

Dumb As It Gets: Germany Heads into Winter Refusing to Let Badly Needed Power Plants Operate

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits Opinion

Claim: “I led the US lawsuit against big tobacco … Big oil is next”

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Ozone

Claim: Discovery Reveals Large, Year-Round Ozone Hole Over Tropics

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: