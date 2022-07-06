Norway Heatwaves Are Perfectly Normal, Despite What Paul Krugman Says

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JULY 5, 2022

By Paul Homewood

Another step towards climate fraud:

We’re having a heat wave, a tropical heat wave. Also a temperate heat wave and an Arctic heat wave, with temperatures reaching the high 80s in northern Norway. Climate change is already doing immense damage, and it’s probably only a matter of time before we experience huge catastrophes that take thousands of lives.

Sheer fraud!

According to the Evening Standard, temperatures in Tromso reached 30C, or 86F:

Temperatures in the 80s are perfectly normal in the north of Norway, such as Tromso:

And there is no evidence that these sort of temperatures are getting more common.

According to Wikipedia, the record high temperature at Tromso was 86.4F, set in July 1972.

The rest of Krugman’s article is just a boring diatribe against the Republicans and the Supreme Court, which explains perfectly why Krugman is lying through his back teeth.

