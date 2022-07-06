Aussie Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Fiddles While Australia's Energy Security Burns. Note this is a satirical photoshopped image.
Climate Politics Ridiculae

Aussie PM: NSW Climate Change Floods are the Rest of the World’s Fault

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

If only you selfish Chinese and Americans and Europeans hadn’t burnt all that coal Australia keeps exporting. Of course, some NSW flood management projects might also have helped.

Albanese blames global inaction on climate change for flooding disaster in Sydney

By Lucy Cormack
July 6, 2022 — 5.55pm

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a global failure to act on climate change has thrust disaster on the state’s flood-ravaged communities, as he visited the Hawkesbury to face locals inundated for the fourth time in 18 months.

In his first visit to the region, Albanese vowed to heed the lessons of the emergency and work with all levels of government on flood mitigation strategies in the national interest.

“My government has changed Australia’s position on climate change from day one,” he said.

The science told us that if we continued to not take action globally on climate change, then these events, extreme weather events, would be more often and more intense. And what we’re seeing, unfortunately, is that play out.”

The prime minister travelled to Windsor and Richmond on Wednesday with Premier Dominic Perrottet to survey the impacts of the flood, after receiving a briefing at the state emergency operations centre in Homebush.

Earlier he announced a $1000 disaster recovery payment to be made available to flood victims from Thursday, on top of initial disaster assistance already flagged this week.

The debate over the state government’s proposal to raise the Warragamba Dam wall has also been reignited by the flooding event. The $1 billion-plus plan to raise the wall by 14 metres has proven controversial, with opponents arguing it could impact the world heritage-listed Blue Mountains.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/nsw/albanese-warns-inaction-on-climate-change-has-brought-flooding-disaster-to-sydney-20220706-p5azje.html

Early Aussie colonists recorded massive and frequent floods in New South Wales, but please don’t go confusing the current climate change floods with the entirely natural floods which occurred in the 19th and 20th centuries.

There is an obvious solution – Aussie Prime Minister Albanese must immediately halt all coal exports, and stop all burning of coal in Australia, to help combat NSW flooding.

Aussie Prime Minister Albanese stopped short of demanding the rest of the world pay the flood repair bill, but I’m sure contributions would be welcome.

h/t Climate Believer – “It will flood again” – SES Flood video, a long list of historic NSW floods. There is nothing historically unusual about NSW experiencing a tight series of devastating floods. What is reprehensible is various Aussie governments have had almost two centuries to address the issue, but politicians are still dragging their feet, making excuses and blaming others instead of acting to fix the problem.

Streetcred
July 6, 2022 6:05 pm

That is how the left rolls … we Australians are now ‘victims’.

I’m sashaying to the front of the queue to get my part of the pie ! /s

Craig from Oz
Reply to  Streetcred
July 6, 2022 7:49 pm

If we are going to be victims we may as well go full and declare we are a Developing Country as well.

I mean it wouldn’t be THAT hard. Go out beyond the Latte Zone and you will find people living in dry creek beds using dogs for warmth AND the government supporting that lifestyle by default.

Come on UN, gets some of those African nations where people don’t live in creek beds to give us some development bucks!

Tom Halla
July 6, 2022 6:21 pm

It is a La Nina year, so Australia is wet and the US West is in a drought.

H B
July 6, 2022 6:29 pm

Might be trying to shift the blame instead of f$#king Australia next step admit co2 is not the cause
Soon if the current situation persists industry will leave the country

Quilter52
July 6, 2022 6:31 pm

Sorry about that, folks. Our new PM is not demented like ole Pres Biden. Our PM is just dumb. Unfortunately, he was also voted in by the even dumber some of whom are asking why it’s still flooding now a Climate Change believer has been elected. They have all built in flood plains and strangely, at least according to these folk, flood plains tend to flood especially when there has been a La Nina around for a while. These are the same people who believed there was no point in building more dams or in lifting dam walls for greater storage for flood protection because it was never going to rain again. That advice was issued by our then Climate Czar, one Tim Flannery, an anthropologist by training.

Graham
Reply to  Quilter52
July 6, 2022 7:34 pm

Tim Flannery has swallowed the AGW nonsense.
As a scientist he should know some basic science .
CO2 on its own cannot make cold air hold more water vapour.
The theory is that CO2 will warm the atmosphere and the warmer atmosphere will absorb more water .
It is mid winter in Australia and the air is a lot colder than in the peak of summer .
We have had over a year of La Nina weather conditions in Aus and NZ.
This rainfall cannot be blamed on rising CO2 levels .
I would blame government inaction .Build some dams upriver and clear the flood channels .
I would point out that flooding on the lower Waikato river in NZ used to be a regular occurrence .
There are now eight hydro dams on the river that do a great job of holing back flood waters and as they are remotely controlled they can be turned on and off as needed .
Oh I forgot you can’t block rivers any more .Just let them run free and moan about the destructive floods .

waza
July 6, 2022 6:35 pm

The storm the hit NSW this winter is an East Coast Low (ECL)

CAGW alarmist models suggest Summer ECL will be stronger and more frequent BUT Winter ECLs will be weaker and less frequent.

This current ECL storm directly contradicts CAGW theory.

Steve Case
July 6, 2022 6:36 pm

“The science told us that if we continued to not take action globally on climate change, then these events, extreme weather events, would be more often and more intense. And what we’re seeing, unfortunately, is that play out.”
________________________________________________________

After viewing the video link, it is obvious that floods have been happening right along making the quote above obvious bullshit.

rhs
July 6, 2022 6:41 pm

So, that is what a modern version of Nero looks like…

waza
July 6, 2022 6:43 pm

The IPCC Summary for Policy Makers under Figure SPM.3 | Synthesis of assessed observed and attributable regional changes clearly shows NSW (AEU eastern Australia) as has having:-

Low agreement for type of change in droughts
Low agreement in type of change of extreme precipitation.
And
Low confidence in level of human contribution to change.

The region has had floods and droughts before and will again.
The events occur due to different competing weather phenomena.

Ron Long
July 6, 2022 6:47 pm

Repeated flooding at 12 to 14 meters above normal river level? And now we are to believe coal/oil/SUV’s/methane etc have become the cause? Tie my kangeroo down (I don’t have any idea what that means but it sounds great).

waza
July 6, 2022 6:52 pm

Using BS victim/perpetrator neo Marxism.
Canadians will benefit from Climate Change and Australians will suffer.

Clearly Canadians must pay to put these flooded houses on stilts. 🙂

Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
July 6, 2022 7:06 pm

Albanese sounds so stupid climbing on board the climate change bandwagon just after he has committed to continuing to use coal for the foreseeable future. Stop exporting our coal if you really believe this, Albanese, keep it in the ground.

Old Man Winter
July 6, 2022 7:08 pm

“An obvious question is how do our modern droughts and floods stack up against earlier events? Of the five most extreme single years of drought in the past 500 years (when averaged across all of eastern Australia), not one occurred after 1900.

In contrast, two of the five wettest years in our data took place after 1950 (2011 was the wettest year in the 513-year record). The 1700s were particularly dry with three of the five worst drought years, but also notably had the most prolonged wet period (1730-60).

In eastern Australia, wet and dry conditions cycle back and forth over several decades, driven by the oceans around us.”

Australia is possibly getting wetter. An old farmer’s saying- “rain makes grain”.

https://theconversation.com/500-years-of-drought-and-flood-trees-and-corals-reveal-australias-climate-history-51573

Richard Hill
July 6, 2022 7:11 pm

It is wrong to blame the politicians for the current climate frenzy.
We don’t need politicians who ignore advice from qualified people.
The blame lies squarely on leaders of the scientific community.
A politician should listen to the leaders of bodies like the AAAS, RS, CSIRO,,,
A senior scientist by the time they reach their position should know 4 basic things.

  1. Uncertainty is rampant.
  2. Correlation is not causation.
  3. Computer models are not trustworthy.
  4. People are not trustworthy.

The senior scientists have shown that they are deficient in these 4 things with respect to climate.
The senior scientific community does not need to know anything about climate science, but they should be able to advise politicians to be careful.

Old Man Winter
July 6, 2022 7:20 pm

On the propaganda front of climate change- which is what Albanese’s comment is really all about-
a breakthrough on classifying nuclear & natty gas elsewhere as being green, too, may help ease the
pressure on Oz to go Full Tilt Green Crazy.

https://joannenova.com.au/2022/07/major-loss-for-renewables-industry-eu-declares-nuclear-and-gas-are-green-too/

Eve
July 6, 2022 7:23 pm

Can someone tell me if the current weather could be related to the Tongan volcano?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Eve
July 6, 2022 7:30 pm

Jonova explored this intriguing possibility.
https://joannenova.com.au/2022/03/did-volcanic-dust-from-hunga-tonga-cause-flooding-in-australia/

Craig from Oz
July 6, 2022 7:43 pm

What is the recent quote from An Al?

The one where we were going to go to battery storage because if we could store water we could store electricity?

Well… Looks like you are rubbish at storing water.

aussiecol
July 6, 2022 7:49 pm

Build a house in a flood plain, may as well build it in the river itself. Trying to prevent man made climate change will never stop the floods from occurring. Proper council planning and flood mitigation… That’s what’s really needed.

