Aussie PM: NSW Climate Change Floods are the Rest of the World’s Fault

Essay by Eric Worrall

If only you selfish Chinese and Americans and Europeans hadn’t burnt all that coal Australia keeps exporting. Of course, some NSW flood management projects might also have helped.

Albanese blames global inaction on climate change for flooding disaster in Sydney

By Lucy Cormack

July 6, 2022 — 5.55pm

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a global failure to act on climate change has thrust disaster on the state’s flood-ravaged communities, as he visited the Hawkesbury to face locals inundated for the fourth time in 18 months.

In his first visit to the region, Albanese vowed to heed the lessons of the emergency and work with all levels of government on flood mitigation strategies in the national interest.

“My government has changed Australia’s position on climate change from day one,” he said.

“The science told us that if we continued to not take action globally on climate change, then these events, extreme weather events, would be more often and more intense. And what we’re seeing, unfortunately, is that play out.”

The prime minister travelled to Windsor and Richmond on Wednesday with Premier Dominic Perrottet to survey the impacts of the flood, after receiving a briefing at the state emergency operations centre in Homebush.

Earlier he announced a $1000 disaster recovery payment to be made available to flood victims from Thursday, on top of initial disaster assistance already flagged this week.

…

The debate over the state government’s proposal to raise the Warragamba Dam wall has also been reignited by the flooding event. The $1 billion-plus plan to raise the wall by 14 metres has proven controversial, with opponents arguing it could impact the world heritage-listed Blue Mountains.

…