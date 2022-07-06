Aussie PM: NSW Climate Change Floods are the Rest of the World’s Fault

Essay by Eric Worrall
If only you selfish Chinese and Americans and Europeans hadn’t burnt all that coal Australia keeps exporting. Of course, some NSW flood management projects might also have helped.
Albanese blames global inaction on climate change for flooding disaster in Sydney
By Lucy Cormack
July 6, 2022 — 5.55pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a global failure to act on climate change has thrust disaster on the state’s flood-ravaged communities, as he visited the Hawkesbury to face locals inundated for the fourth time in 18 months.
In his first visit to the region, Albanese vowed to heed the lessons of the emergency and work with all levels of government on flood mitigation strategies in the national interest.
“My government has changed Australia’s position on climate change from day one,” he said.
“The science told us that if we continued to not take action globally on climate change, then these events, extreme weather events, would be more often and more intense. And what we’re seeing, unfortunately, is that play out.”
The prime minister travelled to Windsor and Richmond on Wednesday with Premier Dominic Perrottet to survey the impacts of the flood, after receiving a briefing at the state emergency operations centre in Homebush.
Earlier he announced a $1000 disaster recovery payment to be made available to flood victims from Thursday, on top of initial disaster assistance already flagged this week.
…
The debate over the state government’s proposal to raise the Warragamba Dam wall has also been reignited by the flooding event. The $1 billion-plus plan to raise the wall by 14 metres has proven controversial, with opponents arguing it could impact the world heritage-listed Blue Mountains.
…Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/politics/nsw/albanese-warns-inaction-on-climate-change-has-brought-flooding-disaster-to-sydney-20220706-p5azje.html
Early Aussie colonists recorded massive and frequent floods in New South Wales, but please don’t go confusing the current climate change floods with the entirely natural floods which occurred in the 19th and 20th centuries.
There is an obvious solution – Aussie Prime Minister Albanese must immediately halt all coal exports, and stop all burning of coal in Australia, to help combat NSW flooding.
Aussie Prime Minister Albanese stopped short of demanding the rest of the world pay the flood repair bill, but I’m sure contributions would be welcome.
h/t Climate Believer – “It will flood again” – SES Flood video, a long list of historic NSW floods. There is nothing historically unusual about NSW experiencing a tight series of devastating floods. What is reprehensible is various Aussie governments have had almost two centuries to address the issue, but politicians are still dragging their feet, making excuses and blaming others instead of acting to fix the problem.