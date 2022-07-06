Announcements

Announcing a Video Upgrade

1 min ago
Charles Rotter
No Comments

We’ve been working in the background on our Videos page, but it’s now time to take a look.

Videos

You have the ability to sort via date, importance (subjective value), topic, speaker, or organization, either ascending or descending.

Play around. Comments or suggestions welcome below.

We’d like this to become a comprehensive library so please send us suggestions for any video you think should be included.

If you wish to bypass the contact page, feel free to send an email with “Video suggestion” in the subject line to:

