Critial Comments by Happer and Lindzen on SEC Rule

By Andy May

Marcel Crok, co-founder of CLINTEL, a Dutch foundation, ask me to explain the U.S. controversy over the proposed SEC climate change rule for European audiences. Both the rule and the controversy are complicated, but I did my best. See the essay at clintel.org here.

The root of the controversy is the difference between what Congress intended the SEC to do versus what they are trying to with the new rule. European governments combine their executive and legislative branches, making such a controversy less likely. I work the problem from that perspective.

