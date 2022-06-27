Climate News

Critial Comments by Happer and Lindzen on SEC Rule

2 hours ago
Andy May
3 Comments

By Andy May

Marcel Crok, co-founder of CLINTEL, a Dutch foundation, ask me to explain the U.S. controversy over the proposed SEC climate change rule for European audiences. Both the rule and the controversy are complicated, but I did my best. See the essay at clintel.org here.

The root of the controversy is the difference between what Congress intended the SEC to do versus what they are trying to with the new rule. European governments combine their executive and legislative branches, making such a controversy less likely. I work the problem from that perspective.

Ron Long
June 27, 2022 6:23 pm

Well, thanks, Andy. That’s an enlightening and entertaining essay. It actually gives me a little more hope that the CAGW nonsense may someday fade into a dark corner of the history books. One of these days we are going to find out who is writing the briefings that Biden struggles to read, as well as the author of the Executive Orders. Wait for it.

6
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Ron Long
June 27, 2022 7:41 pm

Go woke, go broke. Go green, go without.

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
June 27, 2022 7:12 pm

Critial?

0
Reply
