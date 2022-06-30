Oil and Gas

Coal: Europe’s Security Blanket, Third World’s Necessity

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
4 Comments

By Vijay Jayaraj

How many lives do European coal plants have? Nobody knows. But by now, most of the world understands that Europe’s reliance on coal is no longer deniable. In a time of global energy instability featuring an embargo on Russian energy, the EU’s wealthiest nations have embraced coal as a savior like the Peanuts character Linus grasping his blanket.

Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands are planning to utilize their coal plants to make up for a shortage in power from gas plants. Although many gas drilling projects have been resurrected around Europe, electricity from gas plants is set to decrease due to the Russian ban.

This return to coal prompts us to revisit promises made by these very same nations to end coal dependency. Is the reign of King Coal inevitable? Is European pressure on less developed countries to abandon coal carbon-colonialism?

EU countries have been notorious for backtracking on climate pledges. Germany, for example, has pushed back emission-reduction targets several times, despite being touted as the leader in green energy.

“We will probably miss our targets also for 2022, even for 2023 it will be hard enough,” said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck. As the use of coal increases, renewable energies remain almost stagnant.

Germany and others have come to the realization that their domestic energy sector needs large amounts of reliable power to meet baseload demands of cities and industries. Only fossil fuels, nuclear, and large hydro projects are capable of providing such reliability. The vagaries of wind and sunlight make it so.

EU nations had resorted to natural gas as a substitute for coal, calling it a transitionary fuel to carry them to the impossible nirvana of carbon net zero. However, the disruption in Russian gas supplies has them restarting idled coal plants to avoid blackouts. “The Netherlands on Monday joined Britain and Germany in warning that it will have to use more of the dirtiest fossil fuel this winter to stave off a looming energy shortage,” reported The Daily Telegraph.

I support their decision to use coal. but reject their badgering of developing countries for burning the fossil fuel.

If the European nations, with superior economies and living standards, have the right to utilize fossil fuel to meet their energy needs, there is no reason why the same should be disallowed for poorer nations where the availability of such energy is even more critical.

Each year, the United Nations castigates “dirty, polluting countries” like India and China for their use of fossil fuels.

For United Nations and the West, there is a lack of perspective on this matter. Europe and the U.S. enjoy their current economic success due to the unrestricted use of fossil fuels during the last two centuries. And they continue to use them as technological and geopolitical realities come home to roost.

Yet poorer countries are pressed to forego the benefit of abundant and affordable energy from coal, oil, and gas. For someone living in a Third World country, this attitude of the West is hypocritical and lacks compassion, reminiscent of an era when colonizers sought control over the lives of subjects.

I believe the would-be colonialists in the comfortable offices of such cities as Brussels, Copenhagen and New York have another realization coming: For the people of developing nations wanting to better their lives, the use of hydrocarbons is not negotiable.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, VA., and holds a master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, UK. He resides in Bengaluru, India.

This commentary was first published by American Thinker, June 28, 2022

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bill Toland
June 30, 2022 6:20 am

I know British Greens who have told me that Africa cannot be allowed to industrialise “because the planet cannot afford it”. I find their attitudes to be hypocritical, patronising and imperialistic.

4
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Bill Toland
June 30, 2022 6:27 am

Keep the peasants in their mud huts.

3
Reply
Andy Pattullo
Reply to  Bill Toland
June 30, 2022 6:48 am

Many of the best solutions too real problems involve allowing or helping countries to industrialize, not heartlessly holding them back to live in poverty. The wealthiest nations have the healthiest environments and have continuously lessened their footprint on the land and the energy intensity of their lifestyles as they urbanize and concentrate agriculture/aquaculture on less and less land and sea. Concerns about population growth disappear with development and, in fact we already know human population growth will stop and slowly reverse about mid century. There are no catastrophic malthusians threats except in the imaginations of the fools and the frauds.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Andy Pattullo
1
Reply
Andy Pattullo
June 30, 2022 6:50 am

If only reality could force people to think more critically and make decisions based on fact not fiction.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Oil and Gas

The Best-Mislaid Plans of Mice and Men Often Go Awry: Biden Oil Edition

1 day ago
David Middleton
Oil and Gas

‘Ten Policies to Unleash American Energy and Fuel Recovery’ (API gets nine of ten right)

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

Biden Ahead of Schedule in Destroying US Offshore Oil Production

1 week ago
David Middleton
Oil and Gas

Why Does Boston Buy Natural Gas from Russia

1 week ago
Andy May

You Missed

Oil and Gas

Coal: Europe’s Security Blanket, Third World’s Necessity

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits EPA

All Eyes on SCOTUS: Supreme Court to Issue Climate Endangerment Finding Ruling – To Decide if EPA, or Congress, has authority to regulate CO2

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
extreme weather

Extreme temperatures linked to nearly 1 million deaths

9 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Climate Politics Government idiocy Opinion

Aussie Climate Minister Promises to Legislate Away that Evil CO2

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: