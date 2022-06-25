Coal Burning Germany: Pay Poor Countries to Switch to Renewables

Essay by Eric Worrall

“It’s difficult to cajole developing countries to abandon coal while reopening your own coal-fired power plants.”

Less talk, more action from the G7 on climate change Leaders meeting starting Sunday in Bavaria turn to carrots rather than sticks to push global climate efforts. It’s difficult to cajole developing countries to abandon coal while reopening your own coal-fired power plants. That’s the dilemma facing leaders of the G7 rich industrialized countries at their three-day summit starting Sunday. Dealing with gas shortages and the need to break free of Russian energy dependence, they’re looking to pour money into fossil fuels — but that doesn’t jibe with their message to poorer countries that they should make the jump to green energy to stop global warming. The answer? The incentives could come in the form of energy investment deals, invitations to a climate club, offers of technological transfers and funding for innovation — all of which have been discussed in the run-up to the G7 summit. … Read more: https://www.politico.eu/article/talk-action-g7-climate-change/

There is something deeply wicked about this plan.

Having messed up its own economy in a ruinous and unsuccessful push to embrace renewables, which Germany is now rapidly backtracking, why do they still want to inflict this same misery on other countries?

I once met an old English political advisor, who explained to me that European climate action is a plot to freeze the current world order, to sabotage the economic development of poor countries. The plan was to divert poor countries into a green energy economic dead end, to prevent them from rising to challenge Europe’s global influence. European powers wanted to continue to call the shots, to continue to enjoy a shadow of their once total control over their former colonies, and they didn’t care what dirty tricks they had to pull to maintain the status quo.

At the time I argued this didn’t make sense, because European nations were inflicting so much green damage on their own economies.

But now perhaps the mask has slipped? Now we have coal burning Germany apparently continuing to attempt to sabotage others, demanding others make sacrifices Germans themselves can no longer even pretend to stomach?

Whatever the explanation, I hope in the light of Germany’s own failure and return to coal, the apparent intended victims of G7 green evangelism can see through the falsehoods. Because if a wealthy nation of engineers like Germany cannot achieve a green energy transition, there is no way that anyone else can make it happen.

Germany must know all this – yet they continue to push others to embrace green failure.

The following is a clip from “The Great Global Warming Swindle“, Kenyan Economist James Shikwati saying “… There is someone keen to kill the African dream, and the African dream is to develop …”.

