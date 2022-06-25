Climate News

Cheers! 'Climate backtracking': Germany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate Blow

From Climate Depot

Bloomberg News: “Pledge to end public financing of such fuels came recently.” – Germany is pushing for Group of Seven nations to walk back a commitment that would halt the financing of overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of the year, according to people familiar with the matter. That would be a major reversal on tackling climate change as Russia’s war in Ukraine upends access to energy supplies. … 

A G-7 shift from a commitment initiated last year and firmed up in May would be a u-turn in global efforts to fight climate change. It would make it harder to rally the rest of the world around more stringent targets and direct investments toward cleaner sources of energy. It would also go against International Energy Agency advice that no new oil and gas projects should be developed if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

By: Admin – Climate Depot

June 25, 2022 1:38 PM

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-25/germany-pushes-for-g-7-reversal-on-fossil-fuels-in-climate-blow

By Alberto NardelliChiara Albanese, and Jess Shankleman

Germany is pushing for Group of Seven nations to walk back a commitment that would halt the financing of overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of the year, according to people familiar with the matter. That would be a major reversal on tackling climate change as Russia’s war in Ukraine upends access to energy supplies.

A draft text shared with Bloomberg would see the G-7 “acknowledge that publicly supported investment in the gas sector is necessary as a temporary response to the current energy crisis.”

The caveat in the proposal is that such funding is done “in a manner consistent with our climate objectives and without creating lock-in effects.”

The text remains under debate and could change before G-7 leaders hold their summit in the Bavarian Alps starting Sunday hosted by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The UK opposes the proposal, two of the people said. A German government spokesman declined to comment.

EU Leaders Brace for Hard Winter as Russia Tightens Gas Grip

A person familiar with the discussions said Italy wasn’t actively opposing the German proposal. Italy, like Germany, is highly dependent on Russian gas. On Friday, speaking during a press conference in Brussels, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy has managed to reduce Russian gas imports from 40% last year to 25% at the moment. This has been possible also by signing new gas deals in countries including Congo, Algeria and Angola.

Germany has responded to the cuts by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas supplies, while continuing with plans to phase out nuclear energy. The World Nuclear Association, an industry lobby group, is urging the G-7 to boost access to nuclear technologies.

Germany Warns of Lehman-Like Contagion From Russian Gas Cuts

Italy has said it will monitor the potential need to trigger emergency energy plans. Any such move could also see it boost coal production.

German power for next year keeps getting more expensive

A G-7 shift from a commitment initiated last year and firmed up in May would be a u-turn in global efforts to fight climate change. It would make it harder to rally the rest of the world around more stringent targets and direct investments toward cleaner sources of energy.

It would also go against International Energy Agency advice that no new oil and gas projects should be developed if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. 

EU buyers start tapping gas from storage to replace missing Russian flows

“Where we saw Chancellor Merkel being the climate chancellor at the last G-7 summit Germany hosted, Scholz could go down in history as the climate backtracking Chancellor, which I think would be a real mark on his record, and we don’t need to do this,” he added.

— With assistance by Michael Nienaber, Isis Almeida, Jenny Leonard, Josh Wingrove, and Brian Platt

4E Douglas
June 25, 2022 2:08 pm

Reality is like being slapped in the face with a fresh flounder.
Now for Biden’s policy. In

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
June 25, 2022 2:09 pm

G7 delusional climate aspirations founder on the rocks of energy reality.

Germany is in deep trouble this coming winter. They know it. Their problem is that EVEN IF the G7 reversed finance course on natgas development funding, it would have next to NO impact by next winter. And financing does not address all the Biden absolute restrictions recently imposed.

The German crash test dummy is launched toward the crash site thanks to Putin.

7
Reply
Fraizer
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 25, 2022 2:15 pm

And Putin is squeezing back just enough so that nothing falls short this summer, but they can’t top off their storage for winter. It’s going to get real interesting in about 4 months. It’s a slow motion train wreck.

7
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Fraizer
June 25, 2022 2:42 pm

And they cannot put in an LNG receiving terminal by then either, even if we had the LNG capacity to solve the Nordstream problem.

Putin ‘beats’ NATO without a shot fired—not that he has many good shots left to fire after his Ukraine fiasco. They are running out of modern tanks, precision guided cruise missiles, and aircraft thanks to Ukraine deployment of simple US stuff like Javelins and Stingers. When they break out totally obsolete T-62 tanks from storage, you know the end is nigh. Russia has no chance of making more modern replacements given the embargo on all the key ‘smart’ components they used to buy from the west.

1
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 25, 2022 2:53 pm

Ukraine fiasco??? It ain’t over Baby, til’ the Fat Lady sings….

0
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 25, 2022 2:42 pm

And Western politicians have learned nothing.

1
Reply
HenryP
June 25, 2022 2:20 pm

Is it not amazing. The arguments for fossil fuel today are the same as they were 20 years ago…
https://breadonthewater.co.za/2022/06/25/a-blast-from-the-past/

Last edited 39 minutes ago by HenryP
3
Reply
Allen Stoner
June 25, 2022 2:25 pm

Russia is not buying these losers off due to the war, so now they can be honest.

1
Reply
markl
June 25, 2022 2:30 pm

This is where the virtue signalers fall silent. What was once a great idea to save humanity has become the real catastrophe. Maybe people will start asking for proof of concept now before backing renewable energy boondoggles.

3
Reply
Peter Wells
Reply to  markl
June 25, 2022 2:36 pm

You are assuming that first of all, they will understand the concept of proof of concept, and secondly, they will believe it.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
June 25, 2022 2:37 pm

Realizing the Energiewende was a misguided failure is the first step. Fracking and reopening and building more nukes is their only way out.

1
Reply
Jeroen B.
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 25, 2022 2:42 pm

But it’ll take time to build up the industry and the plants — and that’s before you get through the whole swamp of activist groups and their lawfare/feet-drag tactics … it’s interesting times and I’d rather like someone else to have them so I can learn from their mistakes .. unfortunately the capacity to observe someone else’s mistakes and take action to avoid falling for the same is lost in the leadership of most European countries, including mine ….

1
Reply
Dave Fair
June 25, 2022 2:40 pm

It would also go against International Energy Agency advice that no new oil and gas projects should be developed if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Given that the world outside of the feckless Western countries is going full steam ahead on FF and nuclear, when will some rational politician tell the IEA to stuff it? And tell the UN IPCC to stuff their CliSciFi climate models? Plans based on political ideology will fail with real world consequences of poverty and death.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 25, 2022 2:51 pm

IEA has been a reality loser for over a decade. They did a massive survey in 2008 that showed definitely that peak conventional oil had already been reached, then explicitly denied the conclusions of their own data. Wrote up a detailed, illustrated, irrefutable explanation in essay ‘IEA Fictions’ in ebook Blowing Smoke.

IEA is a highly politicized organization based in Paris with little remaining street cred.

0
Reply
Mike Lowe
Reply to  Dave Fair
June 25, 2022 2:52 pm

That would take one politician with no expectation careerwise. But does such a politician exist? Most unlikely, since they all appear to have stepped onto an escalator heading for supreme authority. Most of curse fail, but once they fail they lose their ability to command notice especially from the MSM. Oh, for an honest politician. Even one!

0
Reply
