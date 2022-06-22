Government idiocy

USDA Food Waste Climate Initiative Tells People How to Compost

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Your tax dollars at work – I read this three times and it still looks like a word salad. But there is a disturbing question – why?

Community Resources to Combat Climate Change and Food Loss and Waste

Posted by Nina Bhattacharyya, Natural Resources Specialist, USDA Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production inClimate Initiatives

Jun 21, 2022

Local communities face many challenges when mitigating and adapting to climate change. Cities across the country are experiencing the effects of increased natural disasters, limited resources, sea-level rise, and other impacts. Municipalities and stakeholders have an opportunity to curb greenhouse gas emissions and increase food security through addressing food loss and waste.

It is estimated that 4% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions is attributable to uneaten food[1]. In the U.S. and beyond, food is wasted along all parts of the supply chain. Therefore, a variety of local strategies and tools are needed to tackle this issue, including preventing food waste, connecting wholesome excess food to those who need it, and composting food scraps. Resilient cities are those that have a sustainable and equitable food system that includes a strong food recovery network and food waste reduction solutions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recognizes the need for community resources to address food loss and waste. Through the 2018 Farm Bill, the Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production (OUAIP) established the Composting and Food Waste Reduction pilot program. The program supports projects that develop and test strategies for planning and implementing food waste reduction plans and composting plans. OUAIP has announced the latest funding opportunity for local governments, school districts, and Native American tribes to host pilot projects for fiscal year 2022. Applications will be accepted on Grants.gov until September 1, 2022. Learn more about the program and past recipients by visiting the webpage for Composting and Food Waste Reduction Cooperative Agreements.

Finally, and on a related note, learning from others is a great place to start exploring solutions. The USDA has compiled food loss and waste resources for farmers, businesses, consumers, schools and more. Our partners at the Environmental Protection Agency have assembled helpful links on wasted food programs across the United States and have regional representatives available to answer questions about how to reduce wasted food. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration provides important information on maintaining food safety while also avoiding food waste.

Get started today and be part of the solution to combat climate change and food loss and waste.

[1] Food Waste: The Challenge, REFED, refed.com/food-waste/the-challenge/#overview (last visited April 1, 2022).

Source: https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2022/06/21/community-resources-combat-climate-change-and-food-loss-and-waste

I clicked the link food loss and waste resources for farmers, and it mostly seems to be about cheap loans for better onsite storage, and advice on how to turn berries into jam. The finance might be welcome, but seriously?

The easiest way to reduce food waste is to eat that droopy looking carrot in the bottom of the chiller drawer. And I’ve done that, when money was tight. You have to spend half a minute cutting off the rotten bits, usually the tip of the carrot and the skin, which can go a bit mouldy. Even after all that, there is still a risk the trimmed carrot will taint the food, and a very small risk it will make you sick.

I’d much rather have fresh vegetables, remove the risk of taint in tonight’s dinner, and throw the out of date food in the trash.

Food waste is a luxury people with money can afford. We’ve all seen Venezuelans chasing garbage trucks, and people in poor countries who live in trash dumps, scavenging discarded food. It is amazing what you can live on if you have to, those multi generation survivors, people scavenging scraps from trash heaps are so adapted, they can eat things which would kill most people. But personally I’d rather not have to learn to live that way.

Frankly I find it a bit alarming that Biden’s USDA suddenly feels the urge for people in the USA to learn skills only really poor people need to know.

dk_
June 22, 2022 6:17 pm

Hate to tell them, but the compost pile releases CO2 and methane, uses water, and houses pests. Unless you’re using it right there where it is produced, or have a direct line to a gardener, still has to be hauled off for disposal. Farmers usually have enough compost, and don’t need more pest control. Organic farmers need to control the sources of their compost, so casual donations aren’t appreciated.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  dk_
June 22, 2022 7:42 pm

Quote:”but the compost pile releases CO2 and methane, uses water, and houses pests.

Nice accurate description of Climate Science btw

A properly built and functioning pile will not release methane – methane comes from anaerobic decomposition. You forgot Sulphur, likewise.
i.e. from heaps of stinking shit. If anything smells bad, it is bad.

Pests are like weeds, things you you personally don’t like in places where you think you don’t want them.
There are no real pests. Learn to love them, they are trying to be positive and helpful

Water and CO2 are the Stuff of Life.

Ideally, what is referred to as Food Waste, would go back to the farm, field and or soil where it was grown.

No real matter otherwise.
Stuff, any stuff, all stuff is only really actually truly wasted if when it is ever set fire and burned
Do Not Ever Burn Stuff that was once and recently alive.

Simply putting it back where you found it or where it was created is The Best Thing you could ever do for anyone, everyone, anything & anywhere.
Doing so will genuinely help the climate.
Anything else involves the consumption/waste of other resources and thus is a big phat negative for climate

Which is where USDA and their ‘advice’ all falls flat.
In their minds it is all about money money money = the acquisition & love of same

We all know that little cliche and it’s never more applicable to almost all of contemporary western governmental thinking.
it cannot end well

Quote:”Farmers usually have enough compost

You could not be more wrong, a quick glance at Sri Lanka’s recent little experiment tells you that

John Bell
June 22, 2022 6:22 pm

There is a Thunderfoot video where he debunks an in-home food composter.

Curious George(@moudryj)
June 22, 2022 6:26 pm

I wonder how much is the USDA Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production yearly budget.

Ivo
June 22, 2022 6:36 pm

“I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”

2
Old Man Winter
June 22, 2022 6:51 pm

They never considered how much food will spoil in blackouts during a heatwave because of
unreliable RE!

Steve Case
June 22, 2022 6:51 pm

… Biden’s USDA suddenly feels the urge for people in the USA to learn skills only really poor people need to know.
When we throw a party, we save the leftovers. The younger generations don’t, in the garbage it goes.

On the other hand some of the younger generations don’t put out three different kinds of potato salad and enough hot dogs so everyone can eat four.

In other news:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced a new city ordinance Dec. 15 that would prohibit Chicago restaurants from serving sugary drinks as the “default beverage” with kids’ meals. LINK

ggm
June 22, 2022 6:52 pm

Here in Melbourne, our local council is forcing everyone to compost. They’ve cut our weekly garbage collection to fortnightly and have given us small bins to compost food scraps. The stupidity from government bureaucrats is only getting worse as the younger and woker employees move up the public service ranks.

TonyL
June 22, 2022 7:02 pm

As EW notes, careful shopping and attention to detail eliminates food waste in the frugal household.
A basic compost pile is almost to easy to manage. Composting harder things like tree branches requires a bit more thought and time. Although we think sometimes the hobby gardeners way over do it. In any event a good compost pile is a joy in the spring when it is time to prep the garden for planting.

