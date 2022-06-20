Oil and Gas

Why Does Boston Buy Natural Gas from Russia

1 hour ago
Andy May
5 Comments

My latest op-ed appeared in American Greatness while I was on vacation, and I missed it, here is a quote and the link. A photo of a Russian LNG tanker arriving in Boston Harbor 4 years ago can be seen here.

“Europe is vulnerable and needs our natural gas; prices are absurdly high and going higher. Yet, everyone in the oil and gas industry is afraid to invest any money, even if they have financing available. Who wants to start a 10- to 20-year natural gas project, whether it’s a gas field, pipeline, or LNG (liquified natural gas) terminal, when the current administration is saying it will shut you down in 10 years?

“You’ve got six years, eight years, no more than 10 years or so,” says climate envoy John Kerry. “No one should make it easy for the [natural] gas interests to be building out 30- or 40-year infrastructure.”

In the meantime, India has relaxed its environmental regulations and plans to double its use of coal. China has cut coal import tariffs to zero to ensure energy security and lower costs.”

American Greatness

Read more here.

Old Retired Guy
June 20, 2022 6:12 pm

Simple solution. Every O&G CEO says to FJB I want a guaranteed return for every dollar we invest. Otherwise FUJB. And as a shareholder, I don’t see how they agree to anything less.

Nick Stokes
June 20, 2022 6:17 pm

“Why Does Boston Buy Natural Gas from Russia”
It doesn’t. The US has not imported LNG from Russia since 2019

rd50
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 20, 2022 6:36 pm

The article about the boat is from 2018.

Nick Stokes
Reply to  rd50
June 20, 2022 6:45 pm

I quoted the headline question and answered it.

In fact the boat that arrived in Boston in 2018 had a chequered history. The cargo was in violation of US sanctions dating from 2014. It had arrived in UK, but was not allowed to land. It went to France, but was not landed there,. Along the way there were changes of ownership, and it France, of the ship. The gas eventually arrived in Boston under French ownership in a French ship (Gaselys), and, in Trump’s USA, that was apparently good enough. The only place the cargo could evade US sanctions was the USA.

Nick Stokes
June 20, 2022 6:52 pm

A photo of a Russian LNG tanker arriving in Boston Harbor 4 years ago”
It is actually a French tanker, the Gaselys, as you can read on the side. And the cargo was owned by a French firm after passing through several hands. The cargo had been to UK and France, tagged by US sanctions (Obama 2014). But yes, it did eventually find a home in Boston. A murky story.

