Monday Mirthiness – The Climate-Energy Clown Show

From an article in the New York Sun via the latest NetZeroWatch newsletter. It seems they can’t make up their minds.



https://www.nysun.com/article/the-democrats-energy-disaster

Excerpt:

Democrats have spent decades warning that the United States must stop using the most efficient and affordable energy sources or it will be consumed by heat waves, fireballs and cataclysmic weather events.

Every flood, every hurricane — every natural event, really — is now blamed on climate change. We have burdened our children with an irrational dread over their future. Then again, many in The Cult of Malthus won’t even have children.

So, why, if we’re on the precipice of this apocalypse, if saving the planet trumps every other concern, is President Biden begging everyone to drill?

On the days Democrats aren’t blaming Vladimir Putin for rising gas prices (a cost the president not long ago argued was worth paying for “freedom”), they’re blaming oil companies for profiteering.

Wednesday, as the national average hit $5.014 (nearly $2 higher than last year), Mr. Biden sent letters to refining companies threatening to once again abuse his executive powers if they do not immediately alleviate high prices — a political appeal to the imaginary “greedflation.”