Climate Craziness of the Week Humor Satire

Monday Mirthiness – The Climate-Energy Clown Show

3 hours ago
Anthony Watts
20 Comments

From an article in the New York Sun via  the latest NetZeroWatch newsletter. It seems they can’t make up their minds.

https://www.nysun.com/article/the-democrats-energy-disaster

Excerpt:

Democrats have spent decades warning that the United States must stop using the most efficient and affordable energy sources or it will be consumed by heat waves, fireballs and cataclysmic weather events. 

Every flood, every hurricane — every natural event, really — is now blamed on climate change. We have burdened our children with an irrational dread over their future. Then again, many in The Cult of Malthus won’t even have children.

So, why, if we’re on the precipice of this apocalypse, if saving the planet trumps every other concern, is President Biden begging everyone to drill? 

On the days Democrats aren’t blaming Vladimir Putin for rising gas prices (a cost the president not long ago argued was worth paying for “freedom”), they’re blaming oil companies for profiteering. 

Wednesday, as the national average hit $5.014 (nearly $2 higher than last year), Mr. Biden sent letters to refining companies threatening to once again abuse his executive powers if they do not immediately alleviate high prices — a political appeal to the imaginary “greedflation.”

Josh has the viewpoint on the insanity.

Like his work? Buy him a pint.

Al Miller
June 20, 2022 9:42 am

This would be funny – if it wasn’t true!
And let’s not forget the gaslighting going on to blame Putin for the cost of fuel…

Rah
Reply to  Al Miller
June 20, 2022 10:08 am

Biden has blamed everyone but himself and even with the help of his press, and all of the liars his administration sends out on the Sunday shows, people aren’t buying it.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Rah
June 20, 2022 10:55 am

The part of Jan 6 the Sewer doesn’t want you to remember!

gasJan6.jpg
Alejandro
June 20, 2022 9:44 am

In Spain in 2008 we were not paying the registration tax (in Europe we have taxes for everything) when buying diesel cars because the socialist government said that “they emit less CO2”. Ten years after, when the socialists came back to government they wanted to forbid using diesel cars because they pollute too much. The same socialist party.
In the end the message is: if your are not rich enough, you do not deserve driving your own car.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Alejandro
June 20, 2022 11:42 am

The European Greens are all the same. One with no technical, scientific or mathematical ability comes up with a bright idea and they all latch onto it and a policy is made despite a few sceptical voices asking “are you sure about this?”. A decade or more later it turns out those voices were right. However Greens and Socialists have moved on to something else.

markl
June 20, 2022 9:55 am

Reality is starting to rear its’ head and the Green crowd realizes it’s losing to those that want to retain their lifestyle. It is always easier to appease until it affects you directly.

ResourceGuy
June 20, 2022 10:20 am

On a slower time scale you also have the same train wreck with mining projects, despite the deflection arguments of relative lack of investment (in the face or stalled or stopped projects on a scale that exceeds anti-pipeline strategy).

Mining Firms’ Cautious Spending Threatens Shift to Green Energy – WSJ

Rud Istvan
June 20, 2022 10:35 am

It is fun watching reality bite hard.

When Biden was illegitimately inaugurated after his stolen election, US was energy independent and a net exporter thanks to Trump energy policies.

Biden cancelled KXL day 1, cancelled ANWAR opening, revoked GoM issued leases, forbade drilling/fracking on federal lands. And then panicked when gasoline inevitably hit $5/gal months before the midterm elections. Red tsunami coming in November.

Steve Case
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 20, 2022 11:58 am

Red tsunami coming in November
___________________________

How ’bout:

Democrat mules sans cell phones.

Mumbles McGuirck
June 20, 2022 10:42 am

What is even more ridiculous, while the Biden Administration has slowed domestic petroleum production it is appealing to foreign sources (OPEC) to increase productivity. This not only outsources US energy needs it increases its carbon footprint. Importing oil from overseas COSTS energy . This is in no way rational. It’s perverse.

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
June 20, 2022 10:52 am

I believe that the US productions has to follow more stringent regulations than that of OPEC countries and hence is better for the environment.

TonyL
June 20, 2022 11:14 am

The Biden administration Secretary of Energy, Jenefer Granholm just said the same thing as Josh. Truly Clown Show.
Here is the clip, as best I can.

https://twitter.com/jason_howerton/status/1537214216989552641

Old Man Winter
Reply to  TonyL
June 20, 2022 11:36 am

The truth revealed!

circuscl.jpg
John Bell
June 20, 2022 11:18 am

I heard once (~10 years ago) that the high US gas prices were due to having to make so many KINDS of gas to meet all the different federal requirements.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  John Bell
June 20, 2022 11:32 am

Still true but with fewer refinery players now

WR2
Reply to  John Bell
June 20, 2022 11:56 am

Well, that’s part of why CA gas prices are so high…that and they import the majority of their oil.

Bob
June 20, 2022 11:38 am

I always worry if a democrat agrees with me on something/anything, it makes me wonder where I went wrong.

Frank S.
June 20, 2022 12:01 pm

The Germans (Karl Benz, in particular) invented the first gasoline powered automobile. There’s been wars fought over oil, fortunes made/lost, now climate change blamed (in part) on this invention. The old wheeze, “Get a horse!” has never been more prescient.

Rah
June 20, 2022 12:17 pm

And you know that none of the protestations and excuses from Biden and this administration have anything to do with concern for the welfare of the people or economy and everything to do with the midterms.

The J6 kangaroo trial has proven to be a bust as far as being an effective distraction. As has the war in Ukraine. They are now reduced to saying it would be worse if the GOP were in charge!

Peta of Newark
June 20, 2022 12:28 pm

It kinda dawned on me, that Biden is a totally empty shell
(That wasn’t The Dawning – that bit’s just obvious)

So who or what is (haha) In Control at the White House?

*Here’s* the dawning – A Committee is in control, has the reins of power and making the executive decisions that a properly functioning President would be making

A nameless faceless unelected & unaccountable gaggle is doing, trying to do, all the moving and shaking but as left-leaning committees always are, they are..

  • Indecisive
  • Muddled, easily confused and mislead
  • Dazzled by their own intelligence
  • Paralysed by self importance
  • Hidebound by Political Correctness
  • Buck passing & blame avoiding
  • Change their minds on a whim for no obvious reason
  • Make bizarre decisions and no-one is ever available to explain

That is what we see in Joe Biden isn’t it?

Is that the same committee that drove itself nuts and into the frenzy of Trump Derangement Syndrome?

explains a lot

