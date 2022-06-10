Drought Paleoclimatology

New Study Finds Extreme, Severe Drought Impacting the Upper Colorado River Basin in the Second Century

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
[System inertia, perhaps. Thermal inertia? Oy.~cr]

New study will help inform understanding of natural climate variability and assist the evaluation of the current drought compared to history

Peer-Reviewed Publication

BUREAU OF RECLAMATION

Colorado River near Lees Ferry
IMAGE: THE COLORADO RIVER BELOW GLEN CANYON DAM BEFORE YOU ARRIVE AT LEES FERRY. A NEW STUDY HAS FOUND THAT THE COLORADO RIVER EXPERIENCED A SEVERE DROUGHT IMPACTING THE UPPER COLORADO RIVER BASIN IN THE SECOND CENTURY. view more 
CREDIT: BUREAU OF RECLAMATION/ALEXANDER STEPHENS

DENVER – The drought currently impacting the upper Colorado River Basin is extremely severe. A new study from federal government and university scientists led by the Bureau of Reclamation and published in Geophysical Research Letters identifies a second-century drought unmatched in severity by the current drought or previously identified droughts.

“Previous studies have been limited to the past 1,200 years, but a limited number of paleo records of moisture variability date back 2,000 years,” said Subhrendu Gangopadhyay, lead author and principal engineer for the Water Resources Engineering and Management Group at the Bureau of Reclamation. “While there has been research showing extended dry periods in the southwest back to the eighth century, this reconstruction of the Colorado River extends nearly 800 years further into the past.”

The research finds that compared to the current 22-year drought in the Colorado River, with only 84% of the average water flow, the water flow during a 22-year period in the second century was much lower, just 68% of the average water flow. 

“Tree-ring records are sparse back to the second century,” said Connie Woodhouse, a professor at the University of Arizona and a study co-author. “However, this extreme drought event is also documented in paleoclimatic data from lakes, bogs, and caves.”

The authors reconstructed the streamflow at Lees Ferry on the Colorado River to develop these findings. Paleoclimatic data for the reconstruction is from a gridded network of tree-ring-based Palmer Drought Severity Index values. These extended records inform water managers whether droughts in the distant past were similar to or more severe than observed droughts in the past centuries. The baseline for the study’s analysis uses the natural flow estimates data from 1906 to 2021 from the Lees Ferry gage.

What’s Next?

The reconstructed streamflow data developed in this research is now available for public use. It is anticipated that water managers will use this new extended data to understand past droughts better and to plan for future droughts. 

“The results of this work can provide water managers with an increased understanding of the range of flow variability in the Colorado River,” added Gangopadhyay. “It should provide information to help water managers plan for even more persistent and severe droughts than previously considered.” 

“For future work, collection and analysis of more remnant wood can further document this second century drought,” added Woodhouse.

The Colorado River basin is experiencing a severe 22-year drought with extensive impacts throughout the West. This includes water for homes and crops to the generation of electricity that supports everything we do. Drought impacts everything within the basin.

Study co-authors also include Greg McCabe of the U.S. Geological Survey, Cody Routson from Northern Arizona University, and Dave Meko of the University of Arizona.

Reclamation continues to work with its partners to mitigate the impacts of this current 22-year drought. To learn more about the operations on the Colorado River, please visit https://www.usbr.gov/ColoradoRiverBasin/

Tom Halla
June 10, 2022 6:07 am

I would accept tree rings as drought indicators much more than as indications of temperature.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 10, 2022 8:11 am

Yes, but with the caveat that the tree ring data originates from the same drought-affected region, i.e., not cherry picked from, say, the Urals.

Len Werner
June 10, 2022 6:20 am

Since when has 70 to 80% of the recorded average snowpack come to invite the rhetoric ‘severe drought’? I have enjoyed Lake Powell so have enough interest to follow the Colorado snow data; both last winter and the one before the snow water equivalent figures were around that range. 70 to 80% of average is not ‘severe drought’.

Just because there’s not enough for all the straws sucking water out of the system does not mean the climate is broken; it just means there isn’t enough water for all the human activity that wants some. We’ll never solve that problem by trying to ‘fix the climate’.

‘If you don’t properly identify the problem, don’t expect to arrive at the correct solution’.

Steve Case
Reply to  Len Werner
June 10, 2022 6:59 am

‘If you don’t properly identify the problem, don’t expect to arrive at the correct solution’.
_____________________________________________________________

‘If there isn’t a problem, you don’t need a solution’.

Duane
Reply to  Len Werner
June 10, 2022 7:03 am

Correct – when you look at how much population and development have increased in California, Arizona, and Nevada over the last 50 years, or even the last 20 years, it’s clear that the problem is not insufficient flow but excessive draw.

Of course, the great majority of “consumptive” water use has been agriculture and maintenance of urban and suburban landscaping. Actual water use for drinking, bathing, sanitation, laundry and cooking is tiny compared to water used in irrigation.

I don’t know the extent to which the southwestern states have adopted “recycled” wastewater for landscape irrigation, but that is the norm here in Florida, which despite getting lots of precipitation, we can’t store it in snowpack and large reservoirs due to our flat terrain, so water conservation has been a very big deal here for decades. The Tampa Bay area also has been using desalinated salt water for decades to reduce groundwater draws.

The state and local governments in the southwestern US could easily reduce much of their current demand by limiting landscape irrigation – such as by switching to native xeriscape plants instead of imported grass lawns and trees. But the governments don’t want to annoy their voters, so they simply blame the environment and global warming, which make convenient scapegoats for their overconsumption. The American southwest is primarily a desert, always has been, and attempting to make it as green as the eastern states is the problem.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Duane
June 10, 2022 8:07 am

Since 1960, the Colorado’s been very low/dry going into the Gulf of California.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colorado_River

Citizen Smith
Reply to  Len Werner
June 10, 2022 7:37 am

What comes after extreme-severe drought?

https://youtu.be/r3LzJzQ3wj4

fretslider
June 10, 2022 6:30 am

“Tree-ring records are sparse back to the second century,””

Who can help Connie Woodhouse out?

Step forward Michael Mann, climate hero, Nobel chaser and general whinge-bag.

Andrew Kerber
June 10, 2022 6:43 am

There is a reason this is called the great American desert.

lee riffee
Reply to  Andrew Kerber
June 10, 2022 7:46 am

Exactly….Makes me wonder what on earth do people expect when they are living in a desert and depending on water from elsewhere. And then to blame “climate change” when you run low (or run out) of water in said desert!

ResourceGuy
June 10, 2022 7:22 am

Is there an analog with Great Plains soil data?

Old Man Winter
June 10, 2022 7:34 am

According to these- in much wetter Europe- sea water extended above London Bridge even at ebb
tide, the Danube could be “passed over dry-footed”, the Seine and Loire were as dry land, & the Rhine dried up. So this shouldn’t be a big surprise either!

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/05/historic-heatwaves-in-europe/
https://realclimatescience.com/sixteenth-century-heat-and-drought/

The graph below shows extended droughts were quite common 1k yrs ago in the US West-

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/12/14/californias-wild-weather-wet-or-dry-is-nothing-new/

CAdrough.png
bdgwx
June 10, 2022 7:39 am

This is interesting. The 1906-2021 mean flow in the Colorado River is 18 bcm as compared to the 2000-2021 mean flow of 15 bcm with 2001 getting down to 10 bcm. But in the 2nd century annual mean flows remained as low as 10 bcm for many years consecutively. Given the precedence of previous megadroughts in this publication in conjunction with increasingly higher water consumption rates today it would be unwise to scoff at the possibility of more extreme water shortages in the area than are already occurring.

TonyL
June 10, 2022 8:13 am

This is what makes the study of climate interesting.
A big drought in the Western US in the 2nd century. This is apparently due to the climate swinging colder, the Roman Empire largely collapsed and Europe went into the Dark Ages with crop failures, famine and Plague.
Then the desert Southwest had a big drought centered around 1200 AD, corresponding to the Medieval Warm Period.

drought cold
drought warm

Go figure.

Olen
June 10, 2022 8:18 am

The more people they import the less resources for US citizens. The impact is in all areas.

