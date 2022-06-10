Southpark: Two Days Before The Day After Tomorrow. Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Climate News

WaPost: The Desperate Search for Climate Change Resistant Coffee Plants

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
22 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Our heroic coffee explorers trekking through remote African wilderness, searching for species which can withstand global warming.

To survive climate change, coffee must embrace new and resilient beans

By Marissa Garcia
June 9, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT

The research team’s task was as lofty as the mountains they scaled in December 2018. Their mission? To find a coffee species not seen for nearly 70 years in Sierra Leone.

The species, though lost to the wild, lived on in textbooks. Daniel Sarmu, a local researcher on the team, had searched from “field to field” for four years. If any peculiar plant caught his eye, he’d collect a sample, hoping it’d be the lost species. But each genetic test came back negative; the search carried onward.

Until the expedition in 2018, when researchers found one plant of Coffea stenophylla in the largely deforested Kasewe Hills.

The moment was bittersweet. To regrow the elusive species, they needed to cross this plant with another — but a second stenophylla plant was not in sight. A few days later, they ventured to Kambui Hills. After just an hour of hiking — a drop in the bucket compared with Sarmu’s four-year search — they uncovered 20 plants. At all life stages, stenophylla was flourishing: seedlings, saplings and trees.

“Then, we knew we had something to build upon in terms of rescuing the species,” recalls Jeremy Haggar, a researcher on the team and a professor of agroecology at the University of Greenwich.

Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-solutions/2022/06/09/climate-change-coffee-stenophylla-arabica-robusta/

Let us hope our intrepid explorers discover their magic beans.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
22 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
June 10, 2022 10:03 am

All the losses in coffee growing regions I am aware of were due to frost

9
Reply
DHR
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 10, 2022 11:41 am

That’s why they call it “climate change.” Anything counts and is eligible for funding. Global warming was too narrow a focus.

1
Reply
Pauleta
June 10, 2022 10:04 am

All you need to know about coffee:

Coffea is a genus of flowering plants in the family RubiaceaeCoffea species are shrubs or small trees native to tropical and southern Africa and tropical Asia

3
Reply
ResourceGuy
June 10, 2022 10:11 am

They will find it right next to the ivory-billed woodpecker and probably ahead of a pending enviro court date.

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
June 10, 2022 10:12 am

Would this be the famous Lost Dutchman Coffee tin?

2
Reply
Steve Case
June 10, 2022 10:23 am

The research team’s task was as lofty as the mountains they scaled in December 2018. Their mission? To find a coffee species not seen for nearly 70 years in Sierra Leone.
_______________________________________________________

Maybe they will discover the East Pole hefalumps and woozles.

1
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Steve Case
June 10, 2022 10:55 am

Well, if you’re going to be First To Trek To The East Pole, you’re probably gonna need some coffee. It’s a long, long way away.

1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
June 10, 2022 10:25 am

Wouldn’t it be simpler to extend the area in which Coffee is grown? Probably cheaper too

3
Reply
Oldseadog
June 10, 2022 10:34 am

Never mind the magic beans, I think they have been eating too many magic mushrooms.

2
Reply
Flash Chemtrail
Reply to  Oldseadog
June 10, 2022 11:16 am

Magic mushrooms do not make one stupid, self righteous nor devout.

0
Reply
Dave Fair
June 10, 2022 10:37 am

I just can’t get used to saying “gimme a cuppa Brandon.”

Downscaling unverified climate models is a no-no.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
June 10, 2022 10:42 am

The climate change/coffee alarm pops up again. I covered a 2012 version of the alarm in essay ‘Last Cup of Coffee’ in ebook Blowing Smoke. Wait a decade, recycle the faux alarm.
As if the internet has no memory and books specifically debunking such nonsense do not exist.

The only reason the rediscovery is important is genetic diversity, to insure against coffea disease in aribica (the more valuable of two commercially grown coffees). The newly rediscovered ‘highland coffee’ isn’t grown commercially because of low yield and small berry size. The name is a misnomer—it grows on hilltops in low lying rain forest at 200-500 meters. The flavor is similar to arabica, hence the potential future genetic utility. Aribica was originally found from 1000-2000 meters altitude but now extirpated in severely deforested Ethiopia.

3
Reply
fretslider
June 10, 2022 11:00 am

More hubris

“…rescuing the species,”

1
Reply
Art
June 10, 2022 11:05 am

Isn’t COLD the climate problem for coffee? Wouldn’t global warming boost the amount of coffee growing acreage?

2
Reply
Bob boder
Reply to  Art
June 10, 2022 11:40 am

Yes

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
June 10, 2022 11:07 am

Wasn’t there an awful lot of coffee in Brazil?

1
Reply
Bob boder
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
June 10, 2022 11:41 am

Yep and a lot of it got damaged last year in a big frost.

0
Reply
DPP
June 10, 2022 11:16 am

Hmm yes a climate warrior expedition. The list of elusive prey is extensive, magic coffee beans, leprechauns, bigfoot, unicorns, winged pegasus, global warming. Will our intrepid hero’s make it out alive.

1
Reply
Disputin
Reply to  DPP
June 10, 2022 11:25 am

Will our intrepid hero’s make it out alive.”

I hope not.

0
Reply
n.n
June 10, 2022 11:22 am

More CO2, less Green.

0
Reply
Joe Gordon
June 10, 2022 11:24 am

It’s an unusual hobby. Glad he found his plant. Next up: collecting all the tea in China.

0
Reply
Pete Bonk
June 10, 2022 11:43 am

Kasewe Hills and Kambui Hills; are these the famous coffee purveyors found in US markets known as the Hills Brothers? 🙂

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Climate News Oceans

Model vs Model: Is the North Atlantic Current Collapsing?

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #506

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Oil and Gas

Biden Considering Retroactive Cancellation of Federal Oil & Gas Leases… As Gas Prices Approach $10/gal in California

5 days ago
David Middleton
Climate News Education Opinion

Claim: Climate Change is Making US Classrooms Too Hot

6 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate News

WaPost: The Desperate Search for Climate Change Resistant Coffee Plants

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Drought Paleoclimatology

New Study Finds Extreme, Severe Drought Impacting the Upper Colorado River Basin in the Second Century

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Electric Vehicles Technology

Top Producer Albemarle Risks Shutting German Plant if EU Declares Lithium a Hazard

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Carbon sequestration Oceans

How ‘Viral Dark Matter’ May Help Mitigate Climate Change

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: