What Global Warming? Australia Endures Record Breaking Cold

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Following the recent election of a deep green federal government, and offlining of coal stations, Australia is being slammed by a double whammy of skyrocketing green energy bills and extreme cold.

Proof you aren’t going soft: Australian city is now shivering through its coldest start to winter since 1904 – as cold weather records tumble, snow falls on beaches… and it’s not over yet Antarctic cold snap is sending record tumbling as temperatures plummet Brisbane braced for its coldest day since 1904 as polar winds blast Australia Sydney and Melbourne also set for their coldest start to winter in decades By KEVIN AIRS FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA PUBLISHED: 10:39 AEST, 9 June 2022 | UPDATED: 13:40 AEST, 9 June 2022 Brisbane will shiver through its coldest start to winter in more than 100 years as Australia’s brutal big freeze sends records tumbling. An icy polar blast will see forecast temperatures plummet int every major city except Perth to lows not seen in decades. Bob Hawke was in power the last time Sydney got this cold in 1989, and Brisbane is braced for its worst cold snap since 1904. There’s not even an escape in the tropical Top End with both Darwin and Cairns forecast to be noticeably cooler than normal this week, while some of Tasmania’s beaches could even see blizzards. In the snowfields, the history books are being rewritten with the best start to the season in years and more snow on the way thanks to a freezing Antarctic ice storm. … Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10898453/Brisbane-endures-coldest-start-winter-1904-records-fall-Sydney-Melbourne.html

Why do I describe price rises as “skyrocketing green energy bills”? That is because Australia’s deep green politicians are directly responsible for the energy prices Aussies are experiencing, as they try to stay warm through this Antarctic blast. Green political hostility towards coal and gas development created Australia’s energy shortage problem, by discouraging investment in affordable energy resources, and choking off the supply of bank finance for building and maintenance of coal plants.

The result of this foolishness a shortage of dispatchable energy, and no systemic resilience to deal with heat waves and cold snaps.

The funniest part is, within days of promising “real action” on climate change, the new deep green left wing Albanese government has started begging coal stations to ramp up electricity production, as the full scale of Australia’s energy disaster has become apparent. But coal plant operators know the climate war will be on again, as soon as the current crisis has passed.

Bring back coal NOW: Labor BEGS the energy industry to turn on MORE fossil fuel-powered plants to help ease the soaring cost of bills – just days after declaring they’d take ‘real action on climate change’ A quarter of Australia’s electricity power supply is offline as east coast shivers

Labor has now begged industry bosses to fire up all coal-fuelled power stations

Dramatic u-turn comes just days after promising ‘real action’ on climate change

Fuel crisis sparked by Ukraine war has upended international climate policies By KEVIN AIRS FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA AND AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS PUBLISHED: 11:36 AEST, 7 June 2022 | UPDATED: 12:35 AEST, 7 June 2022 Labor has begged industry bosses to fire up all their coal-fuelled power stations at full capacity to ease the national energy crisis in a dramatic policy u-turn. Just days after promising ‘real action on climate change‘, Labor today demanded the nation’s coal power stations are all brought back into service as soon as possible. At least a quarter of Australia’s coal-fired electricity production is currently offline while the east coast shivers through a freezing winter amid soaring price rises. … Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10891127/Anthony-Albanese-calls-coal-power-stations-come-online-climate-change-strategy-shock.html

A part of me feels like laughing and saying “you idiots” to my fellow Australians who supported the political green whackery which led to this disaster, and who are now reaping what they sowed. Even when Albanese was in opposition, the threat of the sanctions everyone thought he would impose when he won power, along with hysterical state government opposition to fracking, wrecked our coal and gas power industries.

But jeering at people doesn’t fix anything. Real people are suffering, struggling to afford their heating bills in the midst of soaring inflation and skyrocketing energy prices. Children in under heated houses don’t deserve to suffer because their parents made a mistake.

The important outcome, the only outcome I want to see, is that the lesson is learned, and that the green political stranglehold on our energy policies is broken. But I fear it will take more than a single severe cold snap to overcome decades of relentless green propaganda, aided and abetted by our state funded Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“Electricity prices will skyrocket”: President Obama, the last green politician to display some honesty about the true cost of renewable energy.

