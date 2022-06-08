Coal

India Reopens 100 Coal Mines

By Paul Homewood

By Paul Homewood

Political leaders of developing countries face constant pressure to generate enough electricity for their populations as they are being asked to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. In a bold and rebellious move, India has ordered reopening more than 100 dormant coal mines to meet skyrocketing domestic power demand.

The action is just one of the many measures that the country has taken to ensure a seamless supply of coal to power plants that generate more than 70 percent of the electricity consumed by the subcontinent’s industries and 1.3 billion people. Leaders in developing parts of the world are ready to wear a badge of dishonor that climate alarmists award those who reject their absurd policy proposals.

“Earlier we were hailed as bad boys because we were promoting fossil fuel and now we are in the news that we are not supplying enough of it,” said India’s Coal Secretary, pointing to the negative coverage of a media that change colors as frequently as chameleons and the global hypocrisy over fossil fuels.

The post-pandemic economic recovery has sent power demand to unprecedented levels, resulting in rapid depletion of coal stockpiles at power plants and threatening serious consequences both to individual lives and major industrial processes.

Consistent with recent policies, India has again chosen to prioritize energy production over climate policies. The number of mines to reopen is expected to total nearly 200 soon.

In fact, the government is going as far as to remove mandatory technical requirements for the immediate operation of these mines. “With the mine developer and operator model already existing, companies bidding for shut mines need not be technically qualified to do the mining work and the same could be outsourced on payment of a fee,” said a coal ministry official.

In addition, the government has ordered the removal of environmental regulations that are needed before currently operational coal mines can increase production. In a memo, the government asked operating mines to increase production by as much as 40 percent. Forget international climate strictures, the country is dispensing with local environmental regulations to meet energy demand. Desperate times require desperate measures, we suppose.

There are talks of providing loans to increase domestic coal production. Business Standard reported that “leading mining companies, including Adani Enterprises, Vedanta and Essel Mining, have informed the coal ministry that they will be keen to add sizable chunks of investment to expand coal production. This means they will need more bank financing — marking a reversal of the climate change programme. And the government is keen to walk the extra mile to make it happen.”

The federal government has also ensured that new funding mechanisms will be put in place for its thermal plants to procure more imported coal from countries like Indonesia. Not to forget, the country’s railways have already suspended many commercial passenger trains to free up the tracks for coal freights.

These measures are just the beginning of dominance by fossil fuels as an energy source in a country that will have the world’s highest rate of growth in electricity demand over the next two decades. Last November, the Indian prime minister called out the colonial mindset of Western political leaders when it came to energy freedom in developing parts of the world.

Those in charge of India’s power generation embrace the “bad boy” tag to ensure that 1.3 billion people have affordable and reliable power. However, their legacy may be one of wisdom while those who cling to foggy, pseudo-scientific projections about climate lead their people to economic decline.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Va., and holds a Master’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, England. He resides in Bengaluru, India.

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/05/31/indias_bad_boys_reopen_100_coal_mines_as_demand_skyrockets_835058.html

I cannot understand why they just don’t build loads of solar farms, which the renewable lobby assures us are the cheapest source of electricity now?

Ron Long
June 8, 2022 10:14 am

Now we know the true meaning of “Net Zero”, as in no reduction of anthropogenic carbon dioxide production..

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Ron Long
June 8, 2022 10:16 am

What? Why was griff not informed?

Redge
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
June 8, 2022 10:59 am

Because Griff is ill-informed enough as it is

Vuk
Reply to  Ron Long
June 8, 2022 11:24 am

Guardian:China’s coal production hit record levels in 2021Official government figures show that China’s coal binge also spurred the country to record high coal output over the (2021) year as a whole. Chinese coal production climbed to an all-time high of 4.07bn tonnes, up 4.7% on the previous year, in a blow to climate campaigners months after the UN’s Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jan/17/chinas-coal-production-hit-record-levels-in-2021

Shoki Kaneda
June 8, 2022 10:22 am

Wow. A leader who addresses citizens’ needs and says FU to the wokerati. Sounds like a recent US President.

Derg
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
June 8, 2022 10:57 am

Well let’s not get carried away, but at least, he is not in with the globalist crowd.

Dave Bufalo
June 8, 2022 10:27 am

And here we are in the US shutting down coal fired coal plants. Nuts.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Dave Bufalo
June 8, 2022 10:45 am

The average age of retirement of ‘old coal’ in 2018 (when I looked it up) was 42 years. By that standard, about 1/3 of remaining old coal generation will be retired by 2025. All replaced by CCGT, which has had a lower LCOE thanks to low nat gas prices from fracked shales like Marcellus. Break even LCOE was about $8/mbtu when I last calculated it a few years ago.

But with natgas now at $9/mbtu thanks to Biden, some new USC coal might come into the mix next few years. A new USC coal plant takes about 3.5-4 years to construct based on the only one in the US, Turk in Arkansas.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 8, 2022 11:28 am

Yes, but you might want to look up the legal troubles of Turk and the settlement agreement with the idiot Sierra Club.

Rud Istvan
June 8, 2022 10:35 am

Of course they are doing this. Just like Modi promised. No other India options.

The US may now see new USC coal also. The breakeven LCOE for new USC coal is about $8/mbtu natgas CCGT. The Henry Hub price is now over $9 thanks to Biden fracking bans on public land, LNG demand, and the EU/Russia natgas situation.

Gary Pearse
June 8, 2022 10:37 am

The countries whose policies are guided by what’s best for their own people are are former colonies, mainly of UK. I note that these countries are run by Trump-like “bad boys” in how they choose to interface with the world. Modi is going to Make India Great Again! (And help save our sorry asses elsewhere in the ‘British Commonwealth’)

markl
June 8, 2022 11:01 am

Go Woke, go broke. People are s l o w l y realizing the Marxist ideology push is not a conspiracy theory and they are out to control the world. After years in the shadows relentlessly indoctrinating and gaining powerful positions the Agenda 21/30 proponents have come out of the closet to a population that knows what they’re up to. AGW may be just a part of the plan but it ranks up there as one of the most damaging. AGW and ESG need to be put in their proper place which is destroyed.

marlene
June 8, 2022 11:02 am

“…to meet skyrocketing domestic power demand.” Good for them. But we in America don’t have such a leadership like India that cares about its people. 

Bruce Cobb
June 8, 2022 11:05 am

Uh-oh, how are they going to ‘splain this at the next shamapalooza climate frolics in Egypt?

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
June 8, 2022 11:13 am

Easy. Don’t go.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
June 8, 2022 11:31 am

Extra Champaigne for all at the open bar and free drinks with little parasols for Mann

ResourceGuy
June 8, 2022 11:20 am

I suggest naming one of them the Griff Pit.

michel
June 8, 2022 11:21 am

As I have said before, no-one believes it. Outside of small cliques in the US, UK and Australia. But the world in general, and in particular the biggest and fastest growing emitters, and the ones who are most at risk of catastrophe if there really is extreme global warming – none of them believe a word of it.

You just have to look at what they are doing. Come to the conferences, then veto any effective decisions, then go home and build more coal fired power stations.

It baffles me why the warmists do not see what is plainly in front of them.

Vuk
Reply to  michel
June 8, 2022 11:26 am

… and EU

michel
Reply to  Vuk
June 8, 2022 11:56 am

Well, Germany maybe, but they are engaged in a complete U-turn, while keeping on with the rhetoric. Even the Commission is reclassifying various previously incorrect fuels as green, or temporarily green, or honorary green.

Andy Pattullo
Reply to  michel
June 8, 2022 12:11 pm

Probably because the “warmists” don’t understand and/or believe the dogma themsleves. All they see is an effective podium from which to pull money and power out of the pockets of the citizens.

ResourceGuy
June 8, 2022 11:25 am

Next thing you know they will be buying discounted Russian oil. oops

fretslider
June 8, 2022 11:45 am

Apparently, the Indians are buying cheap Russian oil and flogging it… to the US and EU

It’s a funny old world

Gordon A. Dressler
June 8, 2022 11:53 am

India to the rest of the world: “Paris Climate Accords? You wanna see our Paris Climate Accords. We don’t need to show you any stinkin’ Paris Climate Accords!”

Or something like that.

TonyL
June 8, 2022 11:57 am

If I recall correctly, India banned and outlawed Greenpeace. Forced them right out of the country. Said their activities were damaging to National Security. That is ugly right there.
The next step was to label Greenpeace as international terrorists.
Greenpeace took the hint and evacuated the country.

So no, I do not think India cares what the international green blob thinks about them. At all.

Andy Pattullo
June 8, 2022 12:07 pm

So India would rather feed its population, provide jobs and opportunities and grow the economy than to commit economic suicide based on eco-mythology just as India is emerging as a successful industrial nation with a large middle class. Fancy that. There is some common sense left in the world after all.

This is what I don’t understand – many leaders of wealthy western nations can be forgiven their idiotic policies and eco-lunacy – they just aren’t very smart to put it mildly. But they must all know in their own minds that they would chose survival and flourishing over destitution and early death. Why don’t they realize that their political career will end as soon as they they offer the latter to their citizens?

ResourceGuy
June 8, 2022 12:11 pm

It’s for the children and it depends on your definition of “is”.

ResourceGuy
June 8, 2022 12:13 pm

It looks like the handlers have waived Griff off on this one.

Bob
June 8, 2022 12:14 pm

While I celebrate India’s move to provide reliable, dispatchable, affordable energy, I think it is a bad idea to abandon all environmental regulations. Just as I distrust and abhor the mindless dredges pushing net zero I feel the same about those who would throw caution to the wind and not put forth a basic effort to produce energy as cleanly as possible and reasonable, just to make another buck.

MarkW
Reply to  Bob
June 8, 2022 12:24 pm

I don’t know about India, but here in the US at least 90% of environmental regulations were never designed to help the environment. They were designed solely to make economic activity too expensive to continue.

Basically what environmental problems that did exist were solved by the early 80’s.

n.n
June 8, 2022 12:14 pm

Follow the science, go green with minority minority emission. Good for them.

Klem
June 8, 2022 1:00 pm

Did Klaus give his permission to do that?

