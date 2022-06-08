Good News

2022 Monarch Butterfly Update

Kip Hansen
Guest Essay by Kip Hansen – 8 June 2022

This last March, I reported on these digital pages the marvelous and mysterious news that the census of the Western Monarch annual migration in California had shown an increase in overwintering monarchs by 100 times over the previous year.  The expert consensus had been that the Western migration would be shown to be extinct

But Nature does not always listen to the experts and just does what it does. 

“The butterflies hit a devastating record low last year [2020-2021], numbering fewer than 2,000 across California.” ….  “We were pretty concerned last year that we were potentially facing a reality where there would no longer be monarch butterflies in the Western US,” Sarina Jepsen, director of the endangered species program at the Xerces Society” [ source ]

That statement from Sarina Jepsen is probably a misquote – no one thinks that the Monarch Butterfly (Danaus plexippus) is going extinct in the Western U.S..  The fear is that the natural phenomena called the Western Monarch Migration will cease.  “…in 1983, the IUCN took the unprecedented step of creating a new category in the Invertebrate Red Data Book, in order to list the monarch migration as a Threatened Phenomenon. This is because the numbers of American migrants are falling sharply.” [ source ]

This last March I reported that due to the Covid pandemic (probably) the usual annual census of overwintering Monarchs in Mexico had either not been completed or had not been reported.  Now, at last, the WWF, in conjunction and partnership with:

[These are, left to right, the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (Mexico), the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (Conanp), the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, World Wildlife Federation, and the TELMEX Foundation.]

has finally, issued the annual report as a four-page .pdf file.

Good News!

Executive Summary

During the second half of December 2021, 10 colonies of Monarch Butterflies were registered covering 2.835 hectares (ha) [about 7 acres] of forest, this represents a 35% increase in relation to the area registered in 2020 (2.10 ha). Six colonies covering 2.174 ha were located inside the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve (MBBR) and four covering 0.661 ha were located outside the MBBR, five of those colonies were located in Michoacan and five in the State of Mexico.

The increase by 35% is far from the 100-times increase seen in the California migration, but is still good news.  The Eastern Monarch migration still has a long way to go to return to the numbers seen in the 1990s.

This year’s count was not quite as high as the one-site estimate of “doubled” reported to me by Joel Moreno Rojas who operates the JM Butterfly B&B in Macheros, Mexico, adjacent to the Cerro Pelón reserve.  Cerro Pelon did have the second largest colony this last year, exceeded only by Sierra Campanario.

Monarch experts are not in agreement about what has caused either the near-disastrous low of 2013-2014 or the recent improvements.  Most agree on the major culprit for the population decline since the 1990s – changes in agricultural practices, including the use of Roundup-type herbicides which greatly reduced the incidence of milkweed among field crops, like corn,  and began to be used to eliminate roadside weeds in addition to the usual mowing.  The aggregate effect on milkweed populations, necessary food for monarch caterpillars, can be seen in the monarch migration numbers.  This is known as the “milkweed limitation hypothesis.”

Chip Taylor, director of Monarch Watch, recently completed a study that found that numbers of monarchs overwintering in central Mexico is directly tied to the size of the summer population in the U.S. Midwest.

Published Aug. 7 in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, the researchers show that the decline in the monarchs’ overwintering numbers is not due to an increase in the deaths of monarchs during the migration — the “migration mortality hypothesis.” The main determinant of yearly variation in overwintering population size, they found, is the size of the summer population.

The “migration mortality hypothesis” has been heavily promoted in Science and Scientific American.  This hypothesis aligns well with the narratives of Climate Change advocacy and goes like this:  “changes in the climate are causing bad weather during critical monarch migrations time windows with more damaging storms, droughts, high winds and climbing temperatures.”  However, Chip Taylor and his colleagues found:

“Showing the migration mortality hypothesis advocates their assumptions were wrong took awhile since that required a significant effort to vet our monarch tagging database for accuracy and to analyze the data,” Taylor said. “Dealing with 1.4 million records is no simple task.”

“In contrast to the predictions of the migration mortality advocates, the tagging recoveries — a measure of migration success — did not decrease over time, the researchers found.”

“In addition, the number tagged each year was correlated with the size of the overwintering population in Mexico, consistent with the milkweed limitation hypothesis. The tagging also confirmed that the majority of monarchs reaching the overwintering sites originated from the Upper Midwest.”  [ source ]

The Monarch Watch study reinforces the need to restore milkweed to its original range and numbers.   Restore milkweed, restore the monarchs.

Monarchs have painted themselves into a corner by requiring milkweed for reproduction.  This was a perfectly fine idea when milkweed grew almost literally “everywhere”.  It is still widespread but not nearly in the numbers seen in earlier decades. In the American Mid-West, the milkweed that would be maturing in the vast cornfields never got past seedling stage due to Round-up Ready agriculture.  In my area, roadsides and highway verges, where milkweed flourishes, are generally mowed down in the late summer coinciding with the exact time that the caterpillars that will become the migrating super-generation of monarchs are on the milkweed plants.

All-in-all, this is encouraging science news, Western Monarchs have surged in some mysterious way, Eastern Monarchs are recovering, and the need to plant more milkweed has been established through rigorous painstaking science. 

Bottom Line:

1)  Migrating monarch populations are recovering – though the underlying reasons for the dramatic recovery in the West is a mystery.

2)  The actions needed to restore monarch migrations to the previously seen numbers are clear: a) encourage local and state agencies to cease mowing milkweed patches along highways with special emphasis on the Midwest,  b) assist Mexico to fight the illegal logging in monarch reserve areas of Mexico.

and

3)  You can help by planting beautiful native milkweeds at your home or encourage your local parks department to plant them in public gardens. Native Milkweeds are available from many commercials seed and plant companies such as Spring Hill, Select Seeds, Gardens Alive or American Meadows.  Search the ‘net for “buy native milkweed seeds and plants”.

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

My wife manages a small public garden as a volunteer at our local public-access boat launch on the river.  We encourage a few native milkweed to grow as tall background flowers and have a few in our yard.  They actually grown best in the “worst” places which is why they are often found on highway verges and abandoned fields.  She also plants a few vegetables in amongst the flowers for the amusement of visitors – free cherry tomatoes for the pickin’. 

My fascination with Monarch Butterflies dates back to my youth in Los Angeles, California, where Monarchs and Swallowtails can be found year around. 

Monarch Watch does good work – like proving that climate change is not responsible for the decline of the monarchs —  it also makes milkweed available through their Milkweed Market and through a program for their Free Milkweeds for Restoration Projects program. 

I generally do not approve of international scale environmental organizations like WWF (which brags that 82% of its donations go to environmental programs, which is “pretty good” – in contrast, the charity my wife and I worked for in the Dominican Republic spent 100% of all donations on direct help programs, the overhead cost being covered by separate funding.)  But WWF in Mexico does good work and is a prime mover in protecting the Monarch preserves in Central Mexico.

My other essays on Monarchs are found here.

Thanks for reading.

# # # # #

Mike
June 8, 2022 2:11 pm

I thought this was another article about Prince Charles. My bad.

5
Reply
Call me a skeptic
Reply to  Mike
June 8, 2022 2:32 pm

I thought the Monarch Butterfly disappearance was due to Global Warming/ Climate Change. Does that mean the re-emergance is due to Global Cooling? It has been cooler in Nor Cal over the last few seasons. Isn”t correlation what the Climate Fraudsters hang their hat on?

1
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Call me a skeptic
June 8, 2022 4:39 pm

Call me ==> There has been a big push on a couple of speculative studies that tried to tie the demise of Monarchs to Climate Change — Scientific American [sic] and Science have been pushing them as part of their Climate Change narrative.

The Monarch Watch study (link in the essay) shows that they are wrong.

0
Reply
markl
June 8, 2022 2:32 pm

I live on the coast in Orange County, CA by the Santa Ana River. Some years the Monarch are so thick they look like dark clouds moving close to the ground. The caterpillars are everywhere and you have to be careful not to step on them or run over them with your bike. Haven’t seen it like that in a decade. I have also seen the areas in Mexico where Monarchs literally blanket everything. If they are headed to extinction someone needs to tell them because they aren’t listening.

3
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  markl
June 8, 2022 4:42 pm

markl ==> Insect populations, especially those with short lifespans like Monarchs, can be Chaotic in nature — with rather inexplicable booms and busts on top of normal predator/prey and resource availability curves.

I too remember summers awash with Monarchs and Swallowtails in LA.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
June 8, 2022 2:35 pm

On my Wisconsin dairy farm, we have about a two acre swale that drains adjacent contours into a natural gully in the west woodlot that in turn drains into a deep steeply wooded ravine. I used to plant and mow pasture grass, but was silly since was not worth fencing off to keep cows out of the row crops even tho abuts west neighbors pasture. Too small to justify the effort. So about 20 years ago I got the idea to plant milkweed there for monarchs and just let the stuff go. Happy monarch caterpillars, for sure. And the milkweed renews itself and slows the run off to slow erosion where I used to have to place bad hay bales.

It is also true the the county mows the road edges and drainage ditches along NN (which bisects the farm for about a half mile, as rural as it gets, and which was just gravel until they chip and tarred in the early 1990’s to lower maintenance). Bad for monarchs.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 8, 2022 2:55 pm

Sorry, it needs to be a California govt EPA program first. Unregulated milkweed could be a problem.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  ResourceGuy
June 8, 2022 3:49 pm

Believe it or not, on the farms north 40 the previous owner constructed a state permitted small earth dam creating an artificial 8’ deep one acre stock pond. We used to let our horses roam there summers; the pond was their natural water source. I built a three 8’ section east faced open shelter plus small corral next to the farm equipment shed to summer feed and train them.

During spring snow melt and during big summer Tstorms, the pond needs and uses a sophisticated overflow mechanism (debris cage over vertical 18” sheet metal concreted tube with a screw valve at the bottom [to drain pond if necessary for repairs] to a buried 3’ outlet pipe to natural outflow level) to protect the earthen dam. When that happens, the pond overflow goes down my farm to a normally dry creek bed along NN (like it always has) into non- navigable Otter Creek along County 142 (but which once had and now again does have river otters), into lower but still non-navigable Wisconsin River, into navigable Mississippi. Google the USGS topos given these coordinates.

So, of course, the since canceled by PDJT WOTUS EPA regs would have federally regulated my artificial and state permitted stock pond. FUBAR.

0
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 8, 2022 4:47 pm

Rud ==> Yes, the incredible overreach of the Waters of the US act is legend.

0
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 8, 2022 4:45 pm

Rud ==> Thanks for your wisdom in planting milkweeds and letting them grow.

Many highway departments consider weedy verges a threat…of fire? I don’t know — but blooming milkweed is beautiful and local pressure can be brought to bear to discourage cutting milkweed stands.

0
Reply
Myron
June 8, 2022 3:40 pm

I have lived all my 60 years in Temple, TX. Here is what I have noticed. The population has doubled since I was a teenager. Lots of former ranges, cropland and wild fields are now subdivisions. You won’t find any milkweed in these subdivisions. It takes just a few minutes to reach rural areas. Plenty of milkweed along rural roads and fence lines.
Some years ago I conversed with an A&M professor that studies Monarchs. He said the biggest threat to Monarch migration in Texas is large cities. That Monarchs often fatigue and starve trying to fly over miles of urbanization. There is little food and water for them in concrete jungles.
He called cities green deserts.

1
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  Myron
June 8, 2022 4:50 pm

Myron ==> Urbanization can be a impediment to Monarch migration but somehow they learn to route themselves around the cities. City parks can become refuges for them when planted with butterfly gardens for food and when this includes milkweeds, for reproduction.

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
June 8, 2022 3:51 pm

Clearly the Monarchs have just now been able to get their Covid shots and are permitted to fly again.

0
Reply
Kip Hansen(@kiphansen2)
Author
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
June 8, 2022 4:50 pm

nicholas ==> Some of them are still wearing facemasks….

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

