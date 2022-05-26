Climate Economics

Kentucky AG Legal Opinion: ESG Investing is a Breach of an Asset Manager’s Fiduciary Duty

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
2 Comments

From JunkScience.com

Steve Milloy

Bottomline commonsense: “While asset owners may pursue a social purpose or “sacrifice some performance on their investments to achieve an ESG goal,”25 investment managers entrusted to make financial investments for Kentucky’s public pension systems must be single-minded in their motivation and actions and their decisions must be “[s]olely in the interest of the members and beneficiaries [and for] the exclusive purpose of providing benefits[26] to members and beneficiaries.” Read the entire letter.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Rod
May 26, 2022 10:24 pm

YES!!!

These asset managers, who are so violating their fiduciary duties need to be sued into oblivion. Like Blackrock’s ironically named Larry Fink.
Take the recent Engine 1 attack on Exxon’s board. E1 owned almost no XOM stock, yet with the help of the likes of Blackrock, they got, what, two rogue members elected to Exxon’s Board? Where they are now damaging XOM’s stock value with politically driven positions.

0
Reply
Rod
Reply to  Rod
May 26, 2022 10:29 pm

And don’t buy the line that XOM is up. Yes, but it may have been up much more – just compare it to COP or CVX. I’m pissed…I own XOM and feel defrauded.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics

Watch Western Sanctions on Russia Boomerang: A Global Energy and Food Crisis in The Making

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

The Green Agenda’s Role in Global Inflation–Ben Pile

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Opinion

Climate Skeptic HSBC Banker Suspended for Honesty?

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Opinion

HSBC Senior Banker Spanked After Dissing the Climate Crisis

6 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Economics

Kentucky AG Legal Opinion: ESG Investing is a Breach of an Asset Manager’s Fiduciary Duty

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Craziness of the Week

Just how crazy are these people?

5 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Climate Lawsuits Opinion

Claim: President Biden “Aiming to Destroy a … Climate Lawsuit”

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

Watch Western Sanctions on Russia Boomerang: A Global Energy and Food Crisis in The Making

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: