Stuart Kirk, global head of responsible investing at HSBC Asset Management. Source Youtube, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Climate Economics Opinion

Climate Skeptic HSBC Banker Suspended for Honesty?

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
49 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

A few days ago, WUWT applauded HSBC’s Stuart Kirk for revealing how head bankers like himself are being pressured to add unrealistic assumptions to climate models, like a $200 carbon tax, to produce results which conform to the desired political narrative. Now Stuart has been suspended pending investigation.

HSBC suspends head of responsible investing who called climate warnings ‘shrill’

Bank investigating Stuart Kirk’s conference speech deriding flooding risks and climate warnings from UN and Bank of England

Kalyeena Makortoff
Banking correspondent @kalyeena
Mon 23 May 2022 08.10 AEST

HSBC has suspended a senior banker after he referred to climate crisis warnings as “unsubstantiated” and “shrill” during a conference speech that has since been denounced by the lender’s chief executive.

Stuart Kirk, who has been HSBC’s head of responsible investing since last July, will remain suspended until the bank completes an internal investigation into the matter.

HSBC came under pressure to fire Kirk after he gave a presentation in London entitled “why investors need not worry about climate risk”, in which he made light of major flooding risks, and complained about having to spend time “looking at something that’s going to happen in 20 or 30 years”.

HSBC declined to comment on Kirk’s suspension, which was first reported by the Financial Times. Kirk did not respond to requests to comment sent via LinkedIn or Twitter.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/may/22/hsbc-suspends-head-of-responsible-investing-who-called-climate-warnings-shrill

The following is Stuart Kirk’s presentation.

In my opinion this workplace suspension has a huge potential to hurt HSBC’s reputation.

When people entrust a bank with their money, what they prize above all else is honesty. We’ve all seen the caricatures of greedy bankers, and I’m not denying that there are cases where bankers have abused the trust of their clients, but the reality is a trust relationship with clients is fundamental to conducting business. You don’t give your money to someone unless you trust them, and believe they are honest.

But this suspension has demonstrated that in some circumstances, honesty at HSBC may be a punishable offence.

It doesn’t matter whether you believe Stuart Kirk was right. Stuart spoke his mind, he gave an honest opinion – and has now apparently been suspended, presumably because HSBC top management thinks his honesty was inconvenient or embarrassing.

How can investors trust HSBC bankers to tell the truth, if telling the truth could result in a workplace suspension? How can anyone trust a HSBC advisor to tell the truth about anything climate related, like the true value and risk profile of climate related investments, if everyone knows their HSBC financial advisor is looking over their shoulder?

Consider your actions carefully HSBC. A lot of eyes are watching your next move.

Tom Halla
May 23, 2022 6:08 am

Refusing to endorse a politically correct lie? If he is in the position of having a fiduciary duty to his customers, he has no other choice.
But being politically correct overrules reality.

Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 23, 2022 6:17 am

As I said in preceding thread if Mr. Kirk is dismissed from HSBC he is unlikely to be employed by another large institution, in which case he might set up his own investment fund.
I will follow this case and if Kirk’s investment fund comes to being, I will put a bit of my own money in it, since I think this guy knows what he is talking about.
Hope many others would follow.

AZeeman
Reply to  Vuk
May 23, 2022 7:34 am

If you’re a good investor, you don’t need to work for someone else because your investments will give sufficient income.
If you’re not a good investor, but a good salesman, you sell investment services.
If you’re not a good investor and not a good salesman, you write or talk about investing.
If you’re not a good investor, not a good salesman, not a good writer or orator, you get a real job.

Peta of Newark
Reply to  AZeeman
May 23, 2022 7:37 am

…..and if you can’t do that, become a climate scientist

Derg
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 23, 2022 7:47 am

Thanks for the chuckle

Brad-DXT
Reply to  Vuk
May 23, 2022 9:45 am

I just had a meeting with one of my advisors and asked him if there was a fund that specifically avoided firms following ESG guidelines. He hadn’t heard of one yet.

I think that there may be an opening for some investment institution. I’d toss some cash at it. Anyone else?

alastair gray
Reply to  Vuk
May 23, 2022 9:48 am

If Mr Kirk does set up such a fund I will certainly give him some of my funds to manage assuming inflation , Green Net Zero, wealth tax and high income taxdont bankrupt me first. I was very impressed with Mr Kirk for daring to point out the emperor’s nakedness

Dave Fair
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 23, 2022 8:06 am

“But being politically correct overrules reality.” Only in the (relatively) short term. Mao, Hitler, Pot Pol & etc. come to mind. Much damage can be done during that time.

Anybody reading about this saga who doesn’t worry about HSBC’s future is delusional.

Steve Case
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 23, 2022 9:12 am

… he is in the position of having a fiduciary duty to his customers …
___________________________________________________

First thing I thought of.

jeffery p
May 23, 2022 6:09 am

Suspended for being honest. I’ve been there. While you never want to work in a position where you can’t speak truth to power, the forum for voicing concerns and frustrations should not be a phone call involving clients.

Vuk
Reply to  jeffery p
May 23, 2022 6:31 am

In my previous employment I witnessed gross abuse of regulations, so I went straight to the top and wrote detailed letter to the CEO. I was summoned to a meeting and given one hour to consider
a – destroy the letter which was handed back to me or
b – being dismissed on the sport
I had family to feed and letter was shredded seconds later.
However, some 18 months later the CEO had quietly to resign without compensation after being accessed for financing building of a mansion style house from the company’s bank account. Case never was proven or went to court, but I and few colleges had celebratary drinks.

JimG1
Reply to  Vuk
May 23, 2022 7:59 am

The last memo I wrote was objecting to the elimination of one of my departments while working for a large national corporation. This was due to safety and health considerations that this elimination would cause. I was immediately fired for my opinion after 13 years with the company. I was a national level VP at the time. I guess it still happens.

Dave Fair
Reply to  JimG1
May 23, 2022 8:14 am

And this is a daily occurrence at every level of government. Anybody believing government pronouncements is a fool. I’ve been there at a relatively high Federal position and quit over that crap.

R Taylor
May 23, 2022 6:15 am

Maybe he shorted Vanguard’s ESGV on April Fool’s day this year, and doesn’t need his salary or bonuses any more.

Paul Johnson
May 23, 2022 6:23 am

Please correct the title of this article, should read:
“Climate Skeptic HSBC Banker Suspended for Heresy”

HotScot
May 23, 2022 6:41 am

Breaking News:

Stuart Kirk, HSBC’s head of responsible investing issues retraction.

Promoted to head of irresponsible investing.

vboring
May 23, 2022 6:42 am

After his speech, I considered buying HSBC stock. Then decided that his impact is likely diffuse.

If I can figure out which investments are most directly under his influence, I probably will buy those.

If you want some context, look up “HSBC illegal ” – the bank has a long history of happily helping all sorts of illegal activities.

Wade
Reply to  vboring
May 23, 2022 9:16 am

In the United States, the only industry that has paid more in fines and legal settlements than drug companies are banking companies. I am sure it is the same all over the world.

https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/industry-totals

Brian Bishop
May 23, 2022 7:04 am

There is a certain tension here in the very question of whether corporate executives and boards should be playing the long game. I am not inimical to a corporate world in which tomorrow’s stock price is not the sole guiding principle of corporate policy.

Ironically, though, I think you are right Eric that he was suspended for that very immediate thought, present day reputation and tomorrow’s stock price vs. the question of what are accurate bases for long term corporate strategy.

So in this case Stuart is thinking long term and the company is thinking short term!

JoHo
May 23, 2022 7:06 am

I know the Chinese loaned the Maldives (about to disappear below the waves) many hundreds of millions of $, if not a few billion, to build a new runway and five new 6 star holiday complexes. Were the Hong Kong & Shanghai Bank (HSBC) involved as well?
It appears the Chinese did not do their due diligence as, surely, the islands will not exist in a few years time!! /s

Olen
May 23, 2022 7:47 am

Honesty in banking and insurance is like an object accelerating. The more dishonest those in the business become the less likely they are to be honest in any aspect of the business.

In other words if one part is dishonest the entire business is corrupt where money is concerned. Kirk has pointed out dishonesty in the handling of people’s money and that cannot be tolerated so instead of investigating themselves they investigate Kirk to silence him. And evidently no government oversight.

Jay Willis
Reply to  Olen
May 23, 2022 8:01 am

Yes,Olen, I think you are right. But the relationship of spreading dishonesty happens on a societal scale as well as a business. Once you are happy with any dishonesty – all dishonesty becomes OK. But, I think the good news is that opportunity for some real honesty springs up more and more – to listen to this fellow’s presentation is like a glass of cool water on an otherwise overheated day. Honesty has power and value.

markl
May 23, 2022 8:11 am

Not surprised Kirk became a victim of the cancel culture. Today opinions are allowed only if they support the Marxist narrative. This is a world wide phenomena being shoved down our throats by a compliant media bought and controlled by a cabal intent on One World Government. Call it a conspiracy theory as you watch it unfold and gain steam before you. There are indications that people have had enough and it remains to be seen who wins …. freedom or serfdom.

TheFinalNail
Reply to  markl
May 23, 2022 8:21 am

This is a world wide phenomena being shoved down our throats by a compliant media bought and controlled by a cabal intent on One World Government.

Do you get Fox News where you are?

Dave Fair
Reply to  TheFinalNail
May 23, 2022 9:01 am

So, TFN, the UN IPCC and those governments supporting its proposals for worldwide governance don’t exist? You know, all that social justice stuff? Screw off, Troll.

Steve Case
Reply to  TheFinalNail
May 23, 2022 9:32 am

When I get into it with my favorite Liberal, I hear about Fox News, The Proud Boys and “These Corporations”

To which I respond, ABC, CBS, NBC, NPR, PBS CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Scientific American, National Geographic, Time Magazine, Academia, Black Lives Matter, The Extinction Rebellion, Occupy Wall Street and exactly what did Donald Trump do that you didn’t like?

Russell Cook
Reply to  TheFinalNail
May 23, 2022 9:55 am

If, by chance, you are getting all of your global warming news from the PBS NewsHour, that news is brought to you by a compliant media seemingly bought and controlled by a cabal intent on making sure you see only the information they want you to see.

NewsHour Global Warming Bias Tally, Updated 5/23/22: 97 to 0” (updated today, due to the Mann’s 4th appearance there last night)

fretslider
May 23, 2022 8:14 am

For heresy of the most grievous kind only excommunication and burning at the stake on social media will do.

He must have known what would follow

TheFinalNail
May 23, 2022 8:18 am

On a technical point, Amsterdam is currently around 2m below sea level, not 6m. Maybe he meant 6 ft?

BobM
May 23, 2022 8:20 am

And I was soooo hoping this was finally an honest “the worm is turning” moment in finance. It still may be. Fingers crossed that Stuart Kirk survives and more like him emerge. Those like Moore, Schellenberger, Koonin, are hugely important, but can’t make a serious impact on the financial world as Kirk possibly can. One of them has to say the Emperor has no clothes. Hope he makes it, but he still did mention “the transition” as an attractive investment area. As in this:

“For example, on wind energy, we get a tax credit if we build a lot of wind farms. That’s the only reason to build them. They don’t make sense without the tax credit.” –Warren Buffet cited by U.S. News/Nancy Pfotenhauer

Dave Fair
Reply to  BobM
May 23, 2022 9:03 am

That, in one paragraph, sums up ESG.

DMacKenzie
May 23, 2022 8:23 am

HSBC will spin this to get customers and protect institutional investors on both sides of the CC narrative. Might have even been pre-planned. They didn’t just get off the potato boat.

Dave Fair
Reply to  DMacKenzie
May 23, 2022 8:46 am

Knee-jerk reactions are endemic to the human condition. It is likely that HSBC didn’t think their suspension of Mr. Kirk through all of its possible ramifications. Power exacerbates that tendency. It is probable, however, there will be no short term consequences to HSBC’s action.

Rick C
May 23, 2022 8:24 am

After I watched Kirk’s presentation a few days ago I started to think about transferring my accounts to HSBC. My current bank is going “woke”. Oh well, looks like no one can be honest and survive the progressive’s cancel culture.

Oldseadog
Reply to  Rick C
May 23, 2022 9:30 am

I have been considring that as well but am now going to wait to see what happens next.
I might end up giving Mr. Kirk my stuff, or some of it at least, to look after.

Dave Fair
May 23, 2022 8:36 am

Fascinating. Like all good witch hunts HSBC’s “investigation” of Mr. Kirk can only reach one conclusion: Guilty. Of what offense remains to be debated. Remember Stalin’s man Lavrently Beria’s dictum: “Show me the man, and I’ll show the crime.” Modern cancel culture is simply a democratization of that age old truth.

HSBC is wealthy enough to do whatever it wants with Mr. Kirk without obvious repercussion. It is, however, one more piece of straw on that Leftist camel’s back.

Alan Welch
May 23, 2022 8:40 am

Some years ago I replied to an article in a Magazine that asked “how do we stop the sea rising”. The article referred to an “accelerating sea level rise” and the high rate it was increasing at. In my reply I pointed out that sea level rates of rise after the last ice age were about 5 times more than now and that sea levels rose over 400 feet over 8000 years Man or no Man.
I received a barrage of abuse. I was liken to a Holocaust Denier and told I was no better than Trump or Nigel Farage. (The later is UK’s equivalent to Trump but with a sense of humour!)
Most people I talk to think it is a solid fact that Climate Change is Man made. But most people can’t think long term and only consider what has happened in their life time or more frightening what the BBC or the Guardian tell them.

TEWS_Pilot
May 23, 2022 8:47 am

He should sue them and force them to PROVE that his statements are false. He should also file criminal charges against the bank for fiduciary malfeasance and incompetence and intentionally destroying share value by making financial decisions based on unproven philosophy and not on sound banking rules.

Dave Fair
Reply to  TEWS_Pilot
May 23, 2022 9:12 am

Pilot, why don’t you sue or file criminal charges?

MarkW2
May 23, 2022 8:47 am

The big mistake he made was the reference to Miami. A real shame because this gave those who want to cancel views such as his the excuse to do so.

Also, he shouldn’t have said that he “agrees with the science”. By doing this he just came over as not caring what happens.

Had he kept any references to Miami out — or anywhere else come to that — and said ‘the science’ is way over the top with its doomsday scenarios, then he could have made people sit up and listen.

Instead, he’s just given those who disagree with him the perfect excuses to get him out, which I suspect will be the case. Very naive not to see this coming, I’m afraid.

Dave Fair
Reply to  MarkW2
May 23, 2022 9:10 am

Mark, it is surely a shame that none of us are as smart as you.

Fred Hubler
May 23, 2022 8:49 am

Off topic, but the graph of US Climate Reference Network temperature displayed on the right is updated monthly and the one displayed has been out of date for a couple weeks.

Rod Evans
May 23, 2022 8:59 am

How predictable was that corporate reaction to someone giving a well consider presentation that was too honest.
His criticisms of previous doom laden presenters, who were in sync with corporate group think was only ever going to result in him being fired.
The power and predictable actions of climate alarmism is worryingly on display all the time.

MarkW
May 23, 2022 9:01 am

How can anyone trust a HSBC advisor to tell the truth about anything climate related

How can they be trusted in anything.
They have revealed that they are willing to lie. What else are they willing to lie about?

michel
May 23, 2022 9:11 am

His presentation is interesting, and the reaction to it by HSBC even more so, because he is not skeptical about climate change.

What he seems to do is argue that even if the IPCC scenarios are correct, and even if global warming happens at the rate forecast, with the GDP effects forecast, the effects are neither sufficiently large nor sufficiently near at hand to have any material effect on investments made today. And that in evaluating investments there are other much more important considerations to take account of.

So he rebuts the ‘stranded assets’ meme that you read about in the Guardian, and he notes that the supposed climate crisis and Net Zero push has not impaired share prices of oil, gas and coal companies.

Something which is very obvious if you pull up a chart of Peabody.

And this is what he is being suspended for pointing out! He is you see really dangerous. Because he is pointing out that the argument from climate doesn’t work, doesn’t justify the investment conclusions that are orthodoxy.

Its interesting because we are seeing a pattern of argument lately all of a similar form. Eg the argument that it doesn’t matter what the climate outlook is, you can’t run grids off wind and solar. The argument that it doesn’t matter what the climate outlook is, local reductions in emissions will have no effect on global emissions, when China India etc are bent on increasing as fast as possible. Even the argument that taking the grid to renewable will not materially affect emissions even if the whole of the West does it. Now this, which says, even if the alarmist views are correct, they are irrelevant to investment decisions.

The whole narrative – Climate Disaster, Reduce Emissions, Go to Renewables, Stranded Assets – is coming to bits in front of us, in public.

Lets hope it continues.

Dave Fair
Reply to  michel
May 23, 2022 9:22 am

In other words, as always, official dogma trumps rationality. That is until everything falls apart. Its a shame that nobody learns from history. That is understandable because current profit benefits from fads.

TEWS_Pilot
May 23, 2022 9:18 am

How many of THESE investments have the “Green” HSBC executives approved?

It is thought that up to seven hybrid buses had gone up in flames and “you could hear several loud bangs which they said were tyres” he said.”

comment image

n.n
May 23, 2022 9:39 am

Take a knee, beg, good boy… Throw another baby on the barbie for social, redistributive, clinical, and fair weather causes. Welcome to flat world… to paraphrase Floyd: to the consensus.

ResourceGuy
May 23, 2022 9:39 am

We are reliving the church reprisals for heresy.

