Stuart Kirk, global head of responsible investing at HSBC Asset Management. Source Youtube, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Climate Economics Opinion

HSBC Senior Banker Spanked After Dissing the Climate Crisis

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Vuk; “there was always some nut job telling me about the end of the world”, “apocalyptic warnings are ALWAYS wrong”. HSBC’s Stuart Kirk candidly sharing his frustration with economic ignorance of climate alarmists, and the wildly unrealistic assumptions he is being pressured to feed into climate economic models to make them produce interesting results.

HSBC banker draws fire after accusing policymakers of climate change hyperbole

Stuart Kirk also claimed central banks designed climate stress tests to obtain alarming results

Harriet AgnewSimon Mundy and Stephen Morris in London

The global head of responsible investing at HSBC Asset Management has drawn fire after accusing central bankers and policymakers of overstating the financial risks of climate change in an attempt to “out-hyperbole the next guy”.

Speaking at a Financial Times Moral Money event on Thursday, Stuart Kirk said that throughout his 25-year career in the finance industry “there was always some nut job telling me about the end of the world”, likening the climate crisis to the Y2K bug that predicted a widespread computer glitch at the turn of the millennium.

“Unsubstantiated, shrill, partisan, self-serving, apocalyptic warnings are ALWAYS wrong,” he wrote on a slide accompanying his presentation.

Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/1716d9fb-4c8f-4d05-a6b4-bb02a48a73a4

A video of Stuart’s speech;

The video is straight to the point, entertaining, well worth watching. Stuart is fed up with government demanding he waste time examining climate risks he knows are a nonsensical exaggeration, so he doesn’t pull any punches. In this video he shares his frustration.

Stuart’s video also contains a plea for regulators to respond with pragmatism to the current economic crisis, which Stuart emphasises has nothing to do with climate change.

You’ve got my vote Stuart. I hope Stuart keeps his job. His points are well argued, but these days clarity and honesty sometimes gets you into trouble. Stuart is drawing a lot of fire for his candour.

4.3 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Vic Hardy
May 21, 2022 10:04 am

Wow, talk about sticking your neck on the chopping block. Good luck.

4
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Vic Hardy
May 21, 2022 10:37 am

Yep, the Church of Climate Catastrophists doesn’t want acolytes that are capable of individual logical thought, they want Yes Men who extol the Greenspeak Virtues and are willing to either self Flagellate or Self Immolate for the cause

3
Reply
Lloyd L. Hatch
May 21, 2022 10:05 am

Wow someone sane!

6
Reply
Joe Gordon
May 21, 2022 10:14 am

Good for him. When he is on trial for heresy, I hope the Ministry of Justice is lenient in its sentencing.

4
Reply
Tom Halla
May 21, 2022 10:21 am

I have been casually following environmentalists predictions of imminent doom since the late 1960’s, and they have the same track record as. Milenarian preachers.

3
Reply
Solomon Green
May 21, 2022 10:21 am

Takes a lot of courage to speak out publicly when you work for the wokest bank in the West.

3
Reply
Anti_griff
May 21, 2022 10:21 am

Well, he said something that is going to happen in 20 to 30 years. He doesn’t have the background or time to examine these climate change allegations. That is why more scientists need to stand up and speak out.

1
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Anti_griff
May 21, 2022 10:30 am

True but he does have the background and expertise to identify false and misleading economic claims or the economic incompetence of the climate activists. Everybody who is brave enough to stand up at this point will only encourage others to do the same and this will roll back the Green insanity.

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Anti_griff
May 21, 2022 10:52 am

The only thing that I think he got wrong is confusing feet with meters. I may have misheard, however. Great talk.

0
Reply
Brian Mead
May 21, 2022 10:28 am

Well he’s brave i must say…

2
Reply
Ron Long
May 21, 2022 10:32 am

Good for Stuart for speaking out. The problem of CAGW Misinformation is astoundingly large. I was just watching a special on geothermal energy and additional hot water usage on Iceland, when the commentator declared (…however, there is a problem with geothermal, and that is the generation of a lot of carbon dioxide, the toxic greenhouse gas.” We have a long way to go, but it is a journey that is needed.

2
Reply
william Johnston
Reply to  Ron Long
May 21, 2022 10:37 am

Pardon me while I scratch my head and try to make some sense out of that.

0
Reply
Joe Gordon
Reply to  Ron Long
May 21, 2022 10:54 am

I think I can explain that one, in green-speak, having been in Iceland a few years ago. We rented a cottage a couple of miles from the country’s largest geothermal plant.

Now, if you’re not properly ordained in the green religion, you wouldn’t recognize this. All the outside world sees is a modern series of buildings in a field, with a long pipe connecting alongside the road all the way to Reykjavik. It’s so unassuming that the power company has spent quite a bit of money installing hiking trails in the area and even scenic viewpoints overlooking the plant.

This is all to convince the unanointed that the plant is serene, poses no threat to the very survival of the earth. You can hike right to the gates of the plant if you like, and never see the dangers.

But they’re there, those harbingers of climageddon. Oh they are. It’s the hikers themselves, shedding CO2 like they discard plastic fast-food containers. It’s the ubiquitous sheep and goats on the countryside, belching out toxins.

And the power… oh the power. People who are secure in their reliable energy might heat their homes. And in Iceland, that’s every single month, January through December. Heated homes emit micro-CO2, which is several times more noxious than ordinary CO2, because it implies that people are actually comfortable inside and free to think about things other than the fight to save our planet.

Make no mistake about it, heretics, geothermal energy is the greatest threat the world has ever seen.

0
Reply
Scissor
May 21, 2022 10:50 am

I’d like to see woke Sharon’s presentation for contrast.

240 pounds for video on demand: https://moralmoneyeurope.live.ft.com/page/2167465/register-for-video-on-demand

Last edited 1 minute ago by Scissor
0
Reply
Doonman
May 21, 2022 10:51 am

So, who has Stuart Kirk drawn fire from?

The usual unnamed “climate scientists”, or somebody else with an agenda? Trying to read more at the Financial Times website is a waste of time they want money.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics

Claim: “Cryptocurrency price collapse offers hope for slowing climate change”

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

“Negative Electricity Prices and the Production Tax Credit” (2012 warning for Texas went unheeded)

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion

The Conversation: 90% of Aussie Climate Skeptic Voters Believe in Climate Action

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Oil and Gas

The ESG Community Lacks an Understanding of What Crude Oil is Used For

4 days ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Economics Opinion

HSBC Senior Banker Spanked After Dissing the Climate Crisis

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture Global Greening

CO2 Enrichment Improves Plant Water-Use Efficiency

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Agriculture

Go Organic, And Starve!

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Ridiculae

Claim: Climate Change Likely to Reduce the Amount of Sleep That People Get Per Year

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: