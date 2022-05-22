Electric Vehicles

Fire at a bus depot in Potters Bar, just North of Greater London.

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
20 Comments

BBC Reports:

“A number of buses have caught fire at a town centre transport depot. Heavy smoke drifted across Potters Bar after Hertfordshire crews were called to the scene on the High Street at 14:36 BST.”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-61543634

“Paul Kirby, a BBC reporter who saw the fire, said he spoke to bus drivers who told him they were relieved the underground diesel storage appeared to be safe. It is thought that up to seven hybrid buses had gone up in flames and “you could hear several loud bangs which they said were tyres” he said.”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-61543634

No idea, at this stage if the fire started in a battery; however, this quote also in the report: –
“Eyewitness Shaun Cunningham said he heard an “unbelievable noise that sounded like a jet” and he saw a bus had “exploded into a ball of flames”.”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-61543634

HT/Auto, Jim T, Jerome P and maybe others I’ve missed.

JOHN T. SHEA
May 22, 2022 10:13 pm

They’re hybrids.

Vuk
Reply to  JOHN T. SHEA
May 22, 2022 11:45 pm

Buses are more vulnerable on probability because of number of batteries and number of cells in each battery. If only one cell overheats or goes short during charging the whole lot will go up in flames.
p.s. Tesla car battery has about 7,000 cells, so total number in the bus system could be in dozens of thousands.

Bryan A
May 22, 2022 10:21 pm

Here is a lithium battery roaring “like a jet”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqV6zEO7hEQ
And this one really “Jets”

Dennis
Reply to  Bryan A
May 22, 2022 10:33 pm
  1. Spectacular, imagine being in an EV with seat belt on and exothermic reaction takes place resulting in that inferno.
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Dennis
May 22, 2022 10:41 pm

I think the windows wind up and the doors are locked if there is an issue with the battery. If you are in an inferno can anyone hear you scream?

Nick Graves
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
May 23, 2022 12:16 am

That’s one of the reasons that they have a separate conventional 12v system on HEVs and BEVs.

Which flummoxes the owners if the 12v one goes flat & the car won’t start.

Dennis
May 22, 2022 10:31 pm

State Governments in Australia now require Electric Vehicles and hybrids to display a blue triangle sticker on the front and rear registration plates to alert road traffic authorities and fire services to the potential fire hazard.

Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles are not required to display a warning sticker unless converted to Liquid Petroleum Gas or Compressed Natural Gas fuels, fully or dual fuel system.

I understand that the number of EV (plus Hybrid) are about one per cent of the global fleet of vehicles registered.

Phil Salmon
May 22, 2022 10:38 pm

Putin can save his missiles

Phillip Bratby
May 22, 2022 10:48 pm

No sane person would travel in an electric bus.

Watch this by the UK’s leading expert on battery fires, starting at about 1hr 62mins: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9B5M8qHQQ0

Andrew Wilkins
May 22, 2022 10:54 pm

I watched it on the BBC news. The explosion is just like the electric bus that blow up recently in Europe (France?). That isn’t a diesel explosion. It’s a battery lighting up. They need to withdraw all electric buses from operation.

Brad-DXT
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
May 22, 2022 11:44 pm

I think Biden’s limo should be switched to an EV to save the planet.

fretslider
May 22, 2022 11:43 pm

Anyone remember Mattel’s hot wheels?

Brad-DXT
Reply to  fretslider
May 22, 2022 11:46 pm

Yeah, they were developed after Matchbox.

fretslider
Reply to  Brad-DXT
May 23, 2022 12:01 am

Not to mention Dinky and Corgi

Nick Graves
Reply to  fretslider
May 23, 2022 12:17 am

Go and have some coffee…

JCM
May 22, 2022 11:49 pm

It’s all bogus.

The value of green tech is solely based on speculation of its future value. It relies on speculative interest (new investors). Any doubt about climate will directly impact valuation. The financial risks from climate denialism far outweigh real climate changes. The capex is over $5 trillion for green tech. Too big to fail.

$5 trillion annual investment today is riding on a real market of buyers ‘only’ $50 billion. It’s totally out of hand, speculative value exceeds the market 100 fold. It’s dangerous. This, where ordinary citizens now have pensions tied up in this scheme.

A significant flaw in climate science can cause global financial collapse. At $5 trillion would be equivalent to wiping a large country off the map. The financial marketplace now completely reliant on legislation by democratically elected governments. Where every lawmaker, every media institution, and every NGO ‘charity’ has skin in the game. Not good.

All it would take is a decade of global cooling to drive everyone nuts. Climate reporting is being driven to a catastrophism narrative not by science, but by financial market forces. This, under the guise of moral purity and ‘responsible investment’.

michel
May 22, 2022 11:51 pm

In other news Stuart Kirk, the HSBC banker who said publicly that Global Warming was not a significant investment risk, and backed it up with slides, has been suspended….

According to the FT.

fretslider
May 22, 2022 11:54 pm

Now is the time to move against the GWPF…

“The Global Warming Policy Foundation, a climate sceptic thinktank, has been reported to the Charity Commission by the Green MP Caroline Lucas and Extinction Rebellion.

The move comes after the Guardian revealed that the group received funding from fossil fuel interests.”

Vuk
May 23, 2022 12:08 am

OT
HSBC has reportedly suspended a senior executive ahead of an internal investigation into a presentation he made that accused central bankers of overstating the financial risks of climate change.
Stuart Kirk, the global head of responsible investing at HSBC’s asset management division, attacked climate “nut jobs” during the speech.
Britain’s biggest bank had faced calls to sack Mr Kirk after he hit out at climate activists and asked “who cares if Miami is six metres underwater in 100 years?”
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/05/23/hsbc-suspends-banker-nut-job-climate-remarks/

Louis Hunt
May 23, 2022 12:17 am

Recent headlines:

Mar 29, 2022 — California’s Modesto City Schools ordered 30 Blue Bird All American Type D electric school buses to convert nearly half of its fleet…

Apr 8, 2022 — New York State legislators have agreed a budget that includes committing the state to 100% electric school buses by 2035.

MAY. 20, 2022 The Biden administration announced Friday it’s making $500 million available to school districts and other eligible operators and contractors to replace their fleet of diesel school buses with electric ones. 

What could go wrong? If they can’t abort them, they’ll find another way to reduce future generations.

