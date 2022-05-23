Welcome to Jonestown. By Jonestown Institute, Attribution, Link
Alarmism Opinion

Claim: “Climate Doomism” Sweeping the Climate Activist Community

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Climate activists appear to be losing control of the narrative, as their followers reach the very logical conclusion that nobody is going to do anything substantial to avert their imaginary climate disaster.

Why is climate ‘doomism’ going viral – and who’s fighting it?

By Marco Silva
BBC climate disinformation specialist

Climate “doomers” believe the world has already lost the battle against global warming. That’s wrong – and while that view is spreading online, there are others who are fighting the viral tide. 

As he walked down the street wearing a Jurassic Park cap, Charles McBryde raised his smartphone, stared at the camera, and hit the record button.

“Ok, TikTok, I need your help.”

Charles is 27 and lives in California. His quirky TikTok videos about news, history, and politics have earned him more than 150,000 followers. 

In the video in question, recorded in October 2021, he decided it was time for a confession.

“I am a climate doomer,” he said. “Since about 2019, I have believed that there’s little to nothing that we can do to actually reverse climate change on a global scale.”

Why it’s not too late

Climate scientist Dr Friederike Otto, who has been working with the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, says: “I don’t think it’s helpful to pretend that climate change will lead to humanity’s extinction.”

“There is no denying that there are large changes across the globe, and that some of them are irreversible,” says Dr Otto, a senior lecturer in climate science at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment. 

“It doesn’t mean the world is going to end – but we have to adapt, and we have to stop emitting.”

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-trending-61495035

McBride’s videos are available here. If anyone can be bothered digging out the doomer video, please comment and I’ll post a link.

Even the newly elected Australian government isn’t going to do anything substantial about emissions – because green solutions just don’t work. They’ll make a few noises about closing down coal, maybe shut down a coal station or two, kill a few big companies, then panic when power prices spike, inward investment collapses and the tax money runs dry.

So the part about “but we have to adapt, and we have to stop emitting.” just isn’t going to happen. In the context of their limited understanding, the doomers are being rational, more rational than the activists.

The only question is, how many committed doomers will “catch the bus” early?

I hope I’m not being too obscure with the Jonestown reference at the top of the page – the mass murder / suicide at Jonestown stands as a grim lesson of what can happen when an apocalyptic death cult embraces the logical conclusion of their warped worldview. I believe the same thing could happen to the climate doomers, except on a much larger scale.

At any moment an insane but charismatic climate doomer could publish a final TikTok video, and trigger a wave of copycats. I doubt it will be Charles McBryde – he seems way too narcissistic to end his show early. But there are some sick people out there, and some of them have a following.

We already have unequivocal evidence that young people are acting on their climate pessimism, embracing self destructive life choices because they genuinely believe there is no hope.

Frankly I would rather climate doomers go back to embracing climate activism instead of continuing to embrace climate doomerism – at least climate activists have a mission, they have something to live for. People can learn by their mistakes, if they are still alive to do so.

H B
May 23, 2022 10:18 pm

Lets hope they give up just maybe the Ukraine war has done some good

Bill Toland
May 23, 2022 10:33 pm

At least the BBC now admits that their climate scare stories are written by “BBC climate disinformation specialists”. I admire their honesty.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Bill Toland
May 23, 2022 11:59 pm

The ultimate irony.

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Bill Toland
May 24, 2022 1:03 am

The irony will be completely lost on them.

TonyL
May 23, 2022 10:40 pm

Nonsense. Climatism has always been about Total DOOM!
Then the movement split into two.
1) DOOM! and we need to do *Everything* to help slow it down.
2) DOOM! and it is Too Late, nothing to be done.
Oops, bad planning……
The “Too Late doomers” were the natural enemies of the “Do Everything doomers”.
Confusion in the ranks.
(Don’t you just hate it when that happens?)
Now the “Do Everything” faction is in a desperate attempt to get the “Too Late” crowd back under control.

Could not have happened to a nicer bunch.

RickWill
May 23, 2022 10:50 pm

I forecast that at least another aluminium smelter will go dark during the Albo government and will not be restarted.

Big new coal power plants spawned aluminium smelters in the 1970s and 1980s and green policy will destroy them in the 2020s. They are the worst possible load for sporadic generators. A freezer full of mush is cheap to dispose of and recover compared with digging out and restarting a reduction line.

Large supermarkets that do not have emergency power soon will. So food losses during power outages will be minimal.

Reduction lines are the canary for unreliable power networks. Australia has already lost two and the remains ones are on life support.

NZAS Tiwai Point smelter is on life support and operating in deep red but is trying to rebrand itself as a low carbon plant, being mostly powered by hydro. It also produces the highest purity aluminium in the world that goes into the alloys for high stress aircraft components.

ray g
May 23, 2022 10:58 pm

If we wait long enough the doomers and the people not willing to have children because of their fears will die out. Idiots not producing more idiots. Problem solved

Mr.
May 23, 2022 10:59 pm

Yes it requires deft skill to credibly talk out of both sides of one’s mouth at the same time.

Remember when the new chief of the CSIRO downscaled the research efforts & staffing on climate change because the researchers themselves said “the science is settled”.

They howled in disbelief that someone should take them at their word.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Mr.
May 24, 2022 12:37 am

Not both sides of the mouth. It’s speaking from two orifices.

Steve Case
Reply to  Mr.
May 24, 2022 1:18 am

Yes it requires deft skill to credibly talk out of both sides of one’s mouth at the same time.
____________________________________________________

George Orwell had a term for it:

Doublethink; The holding of two contradictory beliefs in
one’s mind simultaneously and accepting both of them
as true or correct, without realizing the contradiction.

J.R.
May 23, 2022 11:01 pm

Umm, global warming and climate change have ALWAYS been about doom, from the very beginning. One side says it’s too late to do anything about the doom, the other side says we must take drastic and ruinous measures to avoid the doom. The common denominator is impending doom.

The environmental movement has been a doomsday cult for more than 50 years. The population bomb, the coming ice age, rising sea levels, melting ice caps, acid rain, the ozone hole, etc. It’s the same words sung to slightly different tunes.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  J.R.
May 24, 2022 1:34 am

I’d say same tune differant lyrics

RoHa
May 23, 2022 11:25 pm

I’ve been telling you that we’re doomed for years now. Right here on WUWT.

Chaswarnertoo
May 23, 2022 11:32 pm

All greentards should be encouraged to remove themselves from the population.

fretslider
May 23, 2022 11:47 pm

How to screw kids up

They had to mess them up to save them

MARTIN BRUMBY
Reply to  fretslider
May 24, 2022 1:28 am

Yup. Just like many in the German Green Party. Screwing kids was once a policy.

Not admitted quite so boldly today.

Mike Dubrasich
May 23, 2022 11:48 pm

 “Since about 2019, I have believed that there’s little to nothing that we can do to actually reverse climate change on a global scale.”

Hey, I’m with Charlie, except I reached his conclusion 50+ years earlier than he did. Doom may be coming, but not via the climate. General idiocy will be our downfall. The climate is doing fine. Best to leave it alone since nothing can be done to alter it anyway. Embrace warmth. You’ll be happier.

ThinkingScientist
May 24, 2022 12:35 am

Its not too late because nothing is actually going to happen.

However, if the climate doomsters are so fatalistic I suggest they read Nevil Shute’s novel On The Beach for inspiration on how to live out their lives.

The rest of us can just get back to normal.

Meanwhile, I think building an Ark B for the entire BBC staff sounds like a good plan, and would be money well spent. Don’t think it would take much to persuade BBC staffers to get on board, they don’t seem to be the brightest.

Andy H
May 24, 2022 12:57 am

Any extinction rebellion protest is littered with death cult iconography. The coffins and people dressed as skeletons/death kind of give it away.

Michael in Dublin
May 24, 2022 1:15 am

A young person pushing doomism is ignorant.
An old person pushing doomism is a denialist.
A sensible person pushes human adaption.

Redge
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
May 24, 2022 1:43 am

A sensible person pushes human adaption.

A sensible person looks at the data, realises there is no crisis, puts his/her feet up and has a cold beer

