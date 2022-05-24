Weekly Climate and Energy New Roundup #505

The Week That Was: 2022-05-21 (May 21, 2022)

Quote of the Week: “I belong to those theoreticians who know by direct observation what it means to make a measurement. Methinks it were better if there were more of them. – Erwin Schrödinger: Life and Thought (1989, 1998),

Number of the Week: One per 10,000

THIS WEEK:

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Scope: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not upset the scheduled barrage of UN reports claiming fossil fuels are dangerous to humanity. In time for the World Economic Forum, where the wealthy fly into Davos, Switzerland, in their private jets to lament how the use of fossil fuels by the poor and middle class is a threat to humanity, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released a report claiming that four threats from fossil fuels have reached record levels. TWTW will address each of these four threats with physical evidence.

Last month the UN Environmental Program (UNEP) gave a ‘Champion of the Earth’ award to David Attenborough for his for broadcasts on the natural world. Attenborough falsely claimed climate change was causing the deaths of walruses and other Arctic animals. These climate fears are raw propaganda.

Craig Idso has an essay on how increased atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) improves water use efficiency. The essay is supported by hundreds of studies of the physical world, both in laboratories and by observations. In proclaiming threats from CO2, the UN ignores the benefits.

Before he started his series of videos “The Big 5 Natural Causes of Climate Change,” ecologist Jim Steele had another series titled “How Pressure Systems Control the Climate.” Several episodes will be discussed including “The Decline in Extreme Weather” which contradicts many of the claimed threats from carbon dioxide.

As Richard Feynman wrote: “If there is something very slightly wrong in our definition of the theories, then the full mathematical rigor may convert these errors into ridiculous conclusions.” Unfortunately, in many organizations, ridiculous conclusions from using mathematics are accepted as science. TWTW will discuss a few new ones.

Scholar and writer Vaclav Smil wrote: “Four materials rank highest on the scale of necessity, forming what I have called the four pillars of modern civilization: cement, steel, plastics, and ammonia are needed in larger quantities than are other essential inputs.” To this list, TWTW adds reliable energy. All are under attack by the UN and its followers. Discussed below are Smil’s estimates of what is needed in the near future, not the far away land of climate modelers.

Watts Up With That (WUWT) has a contest on essays questioning government positions on climate change. A runner-up cites a NASA a 2009 post on the Earth’s Energy Budget which shows that increasing CO2 will not lead to dangerous warming. Since then, the highly politicized NASA has ignored this understanding of the physical world.

In the pursuit of green dreams, some American politicians and their supporters are showing the judgement of drunken sailors. Francis Menton has an essay exposing the judgement of a California think tank asserting California can go to 85% carbon free energy by 2030. In addition, Kip Hansen asks the costs of such green dreams and energy professional Donn Dears demonstrates their impracticality.

***************

Four Fears: On January 6, 1941, in his annual message to Congress (State of the Union Address) Franklin Roosevelt made the case for American involvement in helping Britain in World War II. According to the FDR library the address articulate “four freedoms: the freedom of speech, the freedom of worship, the freedom from want, and the freedom from fear.”

“The ideas enunciated in the Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms were the foundational principles that evolved into the Atlantic Charter declared by Winston Churchill and FDR in August 1941; the United Nations Declaration of January 1, 1942 [the UN did not exist until 1945]; President Roosevelt’s vision for an international organization that became the United Nations after his death; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations in 1948 through the work of Eleanor Roosevelt.”

Now the UN and its World Meteorological Organization (WMO) are articulating four fears from human emissions of CO2.

“Greenhouse gas concentrations, sea-level rise, ocean heat and ocean acidification — all of which have been established to be significantly impacted by human activity — set new records in 2021, according to the State of the Global Climate 2021 report released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) this week.”

Four Fears – 1: CO2 and Temperature: Humanity is to fear greenhouse gases, mainly CO2, for no clear reason. The WMO report shows increasing surface temperatures from six sources since 1850. Largely these are land based, highly scattered records from the US and Europe. The record begins in a time of cold weather marked by great famines from changing weather and drought. For example, during the Taiping Rebellion, drought, and famine from 1850 to 1873 an estimated 60,000,000 people died in China. The Finnish famine from 1866 to 1868 took about 15% of the population. (Church records are good there.) From 1876 to 1879 a famine took 15,000,000 to 19,000,000 in Northern China, India, and Brazil.

Supported by an extensive database of experiments and observations Craig Idso writes:

“And as CO2 emissions from fossil fuel use continue to increase in the years and decades ahead, the observed positive enhancements to plant water use efficiency will increase even more, as the authors of this Nature Communications study further report a 10% increase in atmospheric CO2 induces a 14% increase in global water use efficiency.

“So it is that nature truly benefits from rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide. Far from being a pollutant, atmospheric CO2 is necessary for enhancing life.”

In a previous essay Idso wrote:

“Over the past five decades literally thousands of laboratory and field-based studies have been conducted to examine growth-related responses of plants at higher levels of atmospheric CO2. These CO2-enrichment studies, as they are called, are near unanimous in what they have found—increased levels of CO2 significantly enhance plant photosynthesis and stimulate growth.”

“Based on the numerous experiments listed there, I can tell you that, typically, a 300-ppm increase in the air’s CO2 content (note that the planet has already experienced approximately half of such increase since the Industrial Revolution began and will complete this full 300 ppm increase before the end of this century) will raise the productivity of most herbaceous plants by about one-third, which stimulation is generally manifested by an increase in the number of branches and tillers, more and thicker leaves, more extensive root systems, and more flowers and fruit.” [Boldface italics in original]

According to the WMO we are to fear that which gives freedom from want? See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy, Defending the Orthodoxy, https://www.fdrlibrary.org/four-freedoms, and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_famines.

***************

Four Fears – 2: Ocean Heat: The second fear discussed in the WMO document is increasing ocean heat content. As discussed by Jim Steele in his essays on “How Pressure Systems Control Climate- Part 3. How the Sun and Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) Controlled Climate and Civilization Collapse” the infrared energy bouncing around in the atmosphere from the greenhouse effect does not penetrate ocean depths. It penetrates about 0.000001 meter (one micron). [It is indisputable, that it’s all absorbed within a millimeter.] The greenhouse effect does not significantly add to ocean heat content. Sunlight does. The WMO has its physics wrong.

Further, as Steele discusses the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is not properly understood. El Niños are the exception. The normal periods are nothing or El Niñas. El Niños release stored heat from the oceans and make the earth’s surface and atmosphere warmer. This can be seen in the atmospheric temperature records, where temperatures spiked during El Niños. By contrast, although WMO claims that La Niñas are unusual cooling events, they are normal events during which sunlight warms the eastern Pacific, off South America, and prevailing winds blow the warm water across the Pacific to what Steele calls the “Maritime Continent” (the islands of Indonesia and the western Pacific.) This is where water builds up by as much as a meter or more (3 feet). It is here in the western Pacific and eastern Indian Oceans that heat energy is normally released. What the WMO attributes to increasing CO2 are normal weather events that change over years and decades. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy and Defending the Orthodoxy.

***************

Four Fears – 3: Sea Level Rise: On page 9 of its report the WMO displays a standard trick of climate propagandists – it shows three rates of sea level rise taken by three different types of satellite instruments. The first covers Jan 1993 to Dec 2002 and has a rate of rise of 2.1 mm/year (8 inches per century). The last covers Jan 2013 to Jan 2022 and has a rate of rise 4.5 mm/yr (18 inches per century). This increasing rise is used to claim acceleration in sea level rise. There is no effort to standardize or calibrate measurements from different types of instruments or from geologically stable tidal gauges. WMO does not address the quality of its measurements. See links under Defending the Orthodoxy

***************

Four Fears – 4: Ocean Acidification: To justify that oceans are becoming acidic, the WMO shows a range of estimates from the Met Office based on data from the Copernicus Marine Service. TWTW was unable to locate the data at Copernicus, but the WMO cited its offspring, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and its latest report. (AR6, 2021).

Page 75 of the Technical Summary of AR6 has a graph showing a decline in ocean pH from about 8.2 in 1850 to as low as 7.7 in 2100. Of course, the concept of pH was not conceived in 1850 so the earlier number is a sheer guess. Contrary to the claim of acidification, a pH of 7.7 is still alkaline, though the graph indicates it is high acidity. Further, the “acidification” is dependent on the absorption of carbon dioxide in a warming ocean? When water warms it gives of gases. Further, as CO2 is a weak acid it does not ionize well. Thus, the natural occurring buffering compounds such as chloride and sodium from salt, as well as calcium, hydrogen carbonate (bicarbonate) and carbonate ionswill minimize any lowering of pH. The White Cliffs of Dover and the marine calcifying organisms are safe. Most of the organisms evolved in an environment far richer in CO2 than today. See links under Defending the Orthodoxy and https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/report/IPCC_AR6_WGI_TS.pdf

***************

Questionable Award: David Attenborough misled the public into believing that climate change was forcing walruses to fall off cliffs when polar bears actually pursued them. There is far too much of the type of propaganda. The two parent organizations to the UN IPCC are the UN WMO and UN Environmental Program (UNEP). Last month UNEP gave a ‘Champion of the Earth’ award to Attenborough for his programs on the natural world. Apparently, it is not the natural world that UNEP is concerned with, but support for its version of nature, no matter how far off it is. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy.

***************

Mathematical Malpractice? The Lancet and GeoHealth published studies on estimates of how many people die from air pollution. The abstract of the GeoHealth article states:

“In this study, we estimate health benefits resulting from the elimination of emissions of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides from the electric power, transportation, building, and industrial sectors in the contiguous US. We use EPA’s CO-Benefits Risk Assessment screening tool to estimate health benefits resulting from the removal of PM2.5-related emissions from these energy-related sectors.”

EPA has no physical evidence that PM2.5 causes respiratory damage. It is all based on speculation and belongs in a group of studies that should be called mathematical absurdities. See links under Defending the Orthodoxy – Bandwagon Science and Article # 1.

***************

Materials Needed! Scholar and writer Vaclav Smil wrote: “Four materials rank highest on the scale of necessity, forming what I have called the four pillars of modern civilization: cement, steel, plastics, and ammonia are needed in larger quantities than are other essential inputs.” To this list, TWTW adds reliable energy.

Largely unnoticed, ammonia is critical for artificial fertilizer. As Jo Nova posts, Smil writes further:

“The world now produces annually about 4.5 billion tons of cement, 1.8 billion tons of steel, nearly 400 million tons of plastics, and 180 million tons of ammonia. But it is ammonia that deserves the top position as our most important material: its synthesis is the basis of all nitrogen fertilizers, and without their applications it would be impossible to feed, at current levels, nearly half of today’s nearly 8 billion people.”

These materials require intensive energy. If there is a global threat to modern population it is from those who fear fossil fuels and the benefits they deliver. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy.

***************

NASA Knew? Writing in WUWT, David Dibbell mentions an essay posted on the NASA website in 2009 on climate and the earth’s energy budget by Rebecca Lindsey. The NASA post begins:

“The Earth’s climate is a solar powered system. Globally, over the course of the year, the Earth system—land surfaces, oceans, and atmosphere—absorbs an average of about 240 watts of solar power per square meter (one watt is one joule of energy every second). The absorbed sunlight drives photosynthesis, fuels evaporation, melts snow and ice, and warms the Earth system.

“The Sun doesn’t heat the Earth evenly. Because the Earth is a sphere, the Sun heats equatorial regions more than polar regions. The atmosphere and ocean work non-stop to even out solar heating imbalances through evaporation of surface water, convection, rainfall, winds, and ocean circulation. This coupled atmosphere and ocean circulation is known as Earth’s heat engine.

“The climate’s heat engine must not only redistribute solar heat from the equator toward the poles, but also from the Earth’s surface and lower atmosphere back to space. Otherwise, Earth would endlessly heat up. Earth’s temperature doesn’t infinitely rise because the surface and the atmosphere are simultaneously radiating heat to space. This net flow of energy into and out of the Earth system is Earth’s energy budget.”

Without identifying it, the essay discusses the Stephan-Boltzmann law discussed by Howard Hayden in his lessons on Basic Climate Physics.

Temperature doesn’t infinitely rise, however, because atoms and molecules on Earth are not just absorbing sunlight, they are also radiating thermal infrared energy (heat). The amount of heat a surface radiates is proportional to the fourth power of its temperature. If temperature doubles, radiated energy increases by a factor of 16 (2 to the 4th power). If the temperature of the Earth rises, the planet rapidly emits an increasing amount of heat to space. This large increase in heat loss in response to a relatively smaller increase in temperature—referred to as radiative cooling—is the primary mechanism that prevents runaway heating on Earth.

The atmosphere and the surface of the Earth together absorb 71 percent of incoming solar radiation, so together, they must radiate that much energy back to space for the planet’s average temperature to remain stable. However, the relative contribution of the atmosphere and the surface to each process (absorbing sunlight versus radiating heat) is asymmetric. The atmosphere absorbs 23 percent of incoming sunlight while the surface absorbs 48. The atmosphere radiates heat equivalent to 59 percent of incoming sunlight; the surface radiates only 12 percent. In other words, most solar heating happens at the surface, while most radiative cooling happens in the atmosphere. How does this reshuffling of energy between the surface and atmosphere happen? [Boldface added]

“Why doesn’t the natural greenhouse effect cause a runaway increase in surface temperature? Remember that the amount of energy a surface radiates always increases faster than its temperature rises—outgoing energy increases with the fourth power of temperature. As solar heating and “back radiation” from the atmosphere raise the surface temperature, the surface simultaneously releases an increasing amount of heat—equivalent to about 117 percent of incoming solar energy. The net upward heat flow, then, is equivalent to 17 percent of incoming sunlight (117 percent up minus 100 percent down).

“Some of the heat escapes directly to space, and the rest is transferred to higher and higher levels of the atmosphere, until the energy leaving the top of the atmosphere matches the amount of incoming solar energy. Because the maximum possible amount of incoming sunlight is fixed by the solar constant (which depends only on Earth’s distance from the Sun and very small variations during the solar cycle), the natural greenhouse effect does not cause a runaway increase in surface temperature on Earth.”

After discussing the different absorption properties of water vapor and CO2, the paper concludes:

“The changes we have seen in the climate so far are only part of the full response we can expect from the current energy imbalance, caused only by the greenhouse gases we have released so far. Global average surface temperature has risen between 0.6 and 0.9 degrees Celsius in the past century, and it will likely rise at least 0.6 degrees in response to the existing energy imbalance.

“As the surface temperature rises, the amount of heat the surface radiates will increase rapidly [as the 4th power of T, discussed above.] If the concentration of greenhouse gases stabilizes, then Earth’s climate will once again come into equilibrium, albeit with the “thermostat”—global average surface temperature—set at a higher temperature than it was before the Industrial Revolution.

“However, as long as greenhouse gas concentrations continue to rise, the amount of absorbed solar energy will continue to exceed the amount of thermal infrared energy that can escape to space. The energy imbalance will continue to grow, and surface temperatures will continue to rise.”

Hayden’s papers show that there is little imbalance. Further, as Hayden, Happer, and Lindzen have made clear, cloudiness is an issue that needs resolving. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy and http://www.sepp.org/science_papers.cfm

***************

Triple Needed Capacity? Using a model called RESOLVE, a couple of think tanks published a study on how California can go to 85% carbon-free electricity by 2030. Francis Menton goes through the calculations and concludes:

“So, what will be the cost of all of this? Building capacity to a level that is triple peak usage; keeping an entire back-up natural gas system fully maintained but idle at least 85% of the time; and adding sufficient storage to deal with the seasonality of wind and solar? Three times the cost of the current system would seem conservative. Five times is more likely. And of course, this Report does not address the cost issue.”

Cost of implication is totally lost to green grand planners, as well as feasibility (or what TWTW terms “proof of concept”). Kip Hansen and Donn Dears look at such “ugly” issues. See links under Questioning Green Elsewhere and California Dreaming

***************

********************

Number of the Week: One per 10,000. The headlines said: “Extreme heat linked to rise in US death rates: study.” The abstract said: “In this cross-sectional study using a longitudinal analysis of county-level monthly all-cause mortality rates from all counties in the contiguous US from 2008 to 2017, each additional extreme heat day in a month was associated with 0.07 additional death per 100 000 adults.”

According to the CDC the death rate in the US in 2017 was 731.9 per 100,000. Looking at mortality rates, by county, these doctors could pick up one additional death per 10,000 deaths as being from heat? And JAMA published it? The funding was from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the American Heart Association. Talk about mathematical malpractice!

See links under Defending the Orthodoxy – Bandwagon Science and https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db328.htm#:~:text=Key%20findings,-Data%20from%20the&text=Life%20expectancy%20for%20the%20U.S.,2016%20to%20731.9%20in%202017.

NEWS YOU CAN USE:

Suppressing Scientific Inquiry

Faculty Freedom of Speech and Diversity is Threatened at the University of Washington

For a university to serve its community, produce new knowledge, and educate its students, the faculty cannot be afraid to speak freely.

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, May 19, 2022

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2022/05/faculty-freedom-of-speech-and-diversity.html

Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science

Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2013

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/CCR/CCR-II/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts

Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2014

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/climate-change-reconsidered-ii-biological-impacts/

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-IIb/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels

By Multiple Authors, Bezdek, Idso, Legates, and Singer eds., Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, April 2019

http://store.heartland.org/shop/ccr-ii-fossil-fuels/

Download with no charge:

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Climate-Change-Reconsidered-II-Fossil-Fuels-FULL-Volume-with-covers.pdf

Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming

The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus

By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), Nov 23, 2015

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/

Download with no charge:

https://www.heartland.org/policy-documents/why-scientists-disagree-about-global-warming

Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate

S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008

http://www.sepp.org/publications/nipcc_final.pdf

Global Sea-Level Rise: An Evaluation of the Data

By Craig D. Idso, David Legates, and S. Fred Singer, Heartland Policy Brief, May 20, 2019

Challenging the Orthodoxy

CO2 Enrichment Improves Plant Water-Use Efficiency

By Craig D. Idso, Master Resource, May 20, 2022

Heat waves are 100% Natural: Part 5 Of How Pressure Systems Control the Climate

By Jim Steele, A Walk On the Natural Side, Feb 7, 2022

Transcript: https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2022_02_07_archive.html

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eddO6RVZ2CM

“‘Attribution science’ is a newly created so-called ‘science’ that appears to be just a rubber stamping of the climate crisis narratives as their analyses never fully account for all the contributing factors as good science must, preferring to push a meaningless statistic that a higher average temperature means more extreme weather. It clearly is misinformation.”

How pressure Systems control the Climate: Part 1 – The Decline in Extreme Weather

By Jim Steele, A Walk On the Natural Side, Dec 20, 2021

Transcript: https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2021/

Video: https://youtu.be/67ie20cjJxU

Link to key study: Global climatology and trends in convective environments from ERA5 and rawinsonde data

By Mateusz Taszarek, et al. Nature, Climate and Atmospheric Science, June 11, 2021

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41612-021-00190-x

[SEPP Comment: Steele explains why a study in Nature found that strong convective storms are not increasing as predicted by the global climate models.]

How Pressure Systems Control Climate- Part 3. How the Sun and Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) Controlled Climate and Civilization Collapse

By Jim Steele, A Walk On the Natural Side, Jan 9, 2022

Video: https://youtu.be/ivVTf1_EZH8

Transcript: https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2022_01_09_archive.html

Inconvenient: The four pillars of civilization all require fossil fuels, and more of them

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, May 16, 2022

WUWT Contest Runner Up, Professional: NASA Knew Better #NASA_Knew

Is there really a climate crisis? NASA Knew Better #NASA_Knew

By David Dibbell, WUWT, May 16, 2022

Link to: Climate and Earth’s Energy Budget

By Rebecca Lindsey, NASA Earth Observatory, Jan 14, 2009

https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/features/EnergyBalance

UK weather has become, if anything, less extreme, annual review shows

Press Release, GWPF, May 17, 2022

Link to paper: The UK’s Weather in 2020-21

By Paul Homewood, Global Warming Policy Foundation, 2022

Defending the Orthodoxy

4 critical climate indicators raised red flags in 2021

A flagship climate report found that four key climate indicators set new records in 2021, prompting the U.N. to highlight a five-point plan for governments and other entities to mitigate harm from climate change.

By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer, May 19, 2022 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://www.accuweather.com/en/climate/4-critical-climate-indicators-set-new-records-in-2021/1189393

Link to report: State of the Global Climate 2021 (WMO-No. 1290)

By Staff, World Meteorological Organization (WMO), 2022

https://library.wmo.int/index.php?lvl=notice_display&id=22080#.YoarGXXMImB

Climate change benchmarks all set records last year, report finds

By Andrew Freedman, Axios, May 18, 2022

https://www.axios.com/2022/05/18/climate-change-records

Press Release: WMO State of Global Climate report 2021 is released 18 May

https://public.wmo.int/en/media/news/wmo-state-of-global-climate-report-2021-released-18-may

Press Release: Four key climate change indicators break records in 2021

https://public.wmo.int/en/media/press-release/four-key-climate-change-indicators-break-records-2021

Report: State of the Global Climate 2021 (WMO-No. 1290)

https://library.wmo.int/doc_num.php?explnum_id=11178

[SEPP Comment: Doubt that China is impressed.]

Green Upheaval

The New Geopolitics of Energy

By Jason Bordoff and Meghan L. O’Sullivan, Foreign Affairs, January/February 2022

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/world/2021-11-30/geopolitics-energy-green-upheaval

[SEPP Comment: Long essay of dubious value.]

Defending the Orthodoxy – Bandwagon Science

Bringing order to the chaos of sea level projections

Press Release, Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, May 18, 2022 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/953117

Link to paper: Rethinking Sea-Level Projections Using Families and Timing Differences

By A. B. A. Slangen, M. Haasnoot, and ,G. Winter, AGU, Earth’s Future, Mar 30, 2022

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021EF002576

[SEPP Comment: Above all, ignore geologically stable tidal gages which would show most of the projections are wild guesses!]

Extreme heat linked to rise in US death rates: study

By Sharon Udasin, The Hill, May 19, 2022

Link to study: Association of Extreme Heat With All-Cause Mortality in the Contiguous US, 2008-2017

By Sameed Ahmed M. Khatana, MD, MPH, JAMA, May 19, 2022

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2792389?utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=051922

Curbing energy-related air pollutants could save 50,000 US lives, $600B each year: study

By Sharon Udasin, The Hill, May 16, 2022

Link to paper: Nationwide and Regional PM2.5-Related Air Quality Health Benefits From the Removal of Energy-Related Emissions in the United States

By Nicholas A. Mailloux, et al. GeoHealth (AGU), May 16, 2022

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2022GH000603

For wetland plants, sea-level rise stamps out benefits of higher CO2

Beneficial effects of rising CO2 for plants disappear under flooding, 33-year field experiment reveals

Press Release by Smithsonian, May 18, 2022 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/952576

Link to paper: Accelerated sea-level rise is suppressing CO2 stimulation of tidal marsh productivity: A 33-year study

By Chunwu Zhu, et al. AAAS Science Advances, May 18, 2022

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abn0054

[SEPP Comment: Sea levels have been rising for 18,000 years!]

Questioning the Orthodoxy

WUWT Contest Runner Up, General: Is There Really a Climate Crisis?

By Ivor Williams, WUWT, May 17, 2022

“The weather and climate of England and Wales have been monitored more closely for much longer than anywhere else in the world. There is no trace of a climate emergency in the temperature, rainfall, storm and tidal measurements.”

Discovery of ‘ghost’ fossils reveals plankton resilience to past global warming events

An international team of scientists have discovered a new type of fossilization

Press Release, University College London, May 19, 2022 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/952860

Link to paper: Global record of “ghost” nannofossils reveals plankton resilience to high CO2 and warming

By Sam Slater, et al. AAAS Science, May 19, 2022

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abm7330

[SEPP Comment: Marine calcifying organisms (mollusks, foraminifera, coccolithophores, crustaceans, echinoderms such as sea urchins, corals, etc.) evolved during an atmosphere richer in CO2 than today. Only modern CO2 alarmists claim more CO2 is harmful.]

Which Woke Mediocrity will Replace the Outgoing UN Climate Chief?

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, May 19, 2022

Intended yet somehow unexpected

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 18, 2022

“There’s a worldwide energy crisis produced by a geopolitical shock colliding with the longstanding plans of Western governments to get rid of reliable, affordable fossil fuels and hope something turns up. Other than the temperature, we mean, since China is blasting ahead with coal plants while letting us cripple ourselves. At some point the painful confrontation between voters’ lives and political virtue-signaling is going to take a toll.”

After Paris!

COP26: No countries have delivered on promise to improve climate plans

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 17, 2022

“I am amazed anybody seriously thought they would!”

Change in US Administrations

Energy Department launches $3.5 billion carbon removal program

By Zack Budryk, The Hill, May 29, 2022

“’The UN’s latest climate report made clear that removing legacy carbon pollution from the air through direct air capture and safely storing it is an essential weapon in our fight against the climate crisis,’ Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.”

“’President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is funding new technologies that will not only make our carbon-free future a reality but will help position the U.S. as a net-zero leader while creating good-paying jobs for a transitioning clean energy workforce.’”

[SEPP Comment: China and India must be roaring with laughter!]

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Is No Friend to Alaska

By Rick Whitbeck, Real Clear Energy, May 17, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/05/17/interior_secretary_deb_haaland_is_no_friend_to_alaska_832813.html

Problems in the Orthodoxy

How phantom forests are used for greenwashing

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 16, 2022

“Moreover, in many of these places, forests would grow naturally anyway, without the need for politicians’ greenwashing.”

Seeking a Common Ground

Judging Truth in the Disinformation Age

By Ron Clutz, Science Matters, May 17, 2022

What if they died?

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 18, 2022

Measurement Issues — Surface

“Record” Temperatures in Delhi, Not All They Seem

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 17, 2022

“For a start, they note that the weather stations that set the record and second highest temperatures only started up this year.”

DWD [Germany’s national weather service] Dives Deep In The Archives To 1961-1900 Reference Period To Claim April 2022 Was “Somewhat Too Warm”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, May 15, 2022

Measurement Issues — Atmosphere

Global Temperature Report

By Staff, Earth System Science Center, The University of Alabama in Huntsville, April 2022

Map: https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/2022/April2022/202204_Map.png

Graph: https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/2022/April2022/202204_Bar.png

Report May 16, 2022: https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/2022/April2022/GTR_202204Apr_1.pdf

Radiosonde Temps Show Northern Hemisphere, Tropical Warming Has Mostly Paused Since 1998

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, May 16, 2022

Link to paper: The New Radiosounding HARMonization (RHARM) Data Set of Homogenized Radiosounding Temperature, Humidity, and Wind Profiles With Uncertainties

By Fabio Madonna, et al, Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, 2022

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdfdirect/10.1029/2021JD035220

Link to paper showing weak correlation between human CO2 emissions and sea surface temperatures: An Ensemble Data Set of Sea Surface Temperature Change From 1850: The Met Office Hadley Centre HadSST.4.0.0.0 Data Set

By J. J. Kennedy, et al., Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, June 20, 2019

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2018JD029867

Changing Weather

La Nina is Not Going Away. What does the mean for this summer’s weather?

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, May 15, 2022

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2022/05/la-nina-is-not-going-away-what-does.html

Anniversary Of The Moore Tornado [2013]

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 20, 2022

“Fortunately, however, it is also the last EF-5 to hit the US, making it the longest such period on record. The previous longest gap was from 1999 to 2007.”

All hail the downward trend in hailstorms

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 18, 2022

Germany Heatwave Of May 1982 [1892]

By Tony Heller, His Blog, May 20, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/05/germany-heatwave-of-may-1982/

May 1922 Paris Heatwave

By Tony Heller, His Blog, May 18, 2022

https://realclimatescience.com/2022/05/may-1922-paris-heatwave/

Changing Seas

International Satellite to Track Impacts of Small Ocean Currents

By Charles Rotter, WUWT, May 11, 2022

[SEPP Comment: Good Videos on SWOT, AIRS, and Ocean Currents. Will NASA manipulate and distort the data as it does with surface temperature data and NOAA does with satellite sea level data? In “Perpetual Ocean” one can see the “leakage” or gyres, of the Agulhas Current off southern Africa discussed by Jim Steele.]

Freshwater forcing [FW] of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation revisited

By Feng He & Peter U. Clark, Nature Climate Change, Apr 7, 2022 [H/t Judith Curry]

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-022-01328-2

“This demonstrates that the AMOC may not be as sensitive to FW fluxes and Arctic freshening as is currently projected for the end of the twenty-first century.”

CDN by the Sea: Siros Greece

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 18, 2022

April Cool Ocean Temps

By Ron Clutz, Science Matters, May 19, 2022

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

Polynyas are critical for polar bear spring feeding

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, May 17, 2022

“Sea ice is still abundant in spring (April-June), which is the critical feeding period for polar bears: they must consume about 2/3 of the total calories they need for the entire year. Most of those calories come from newborn seals (ringed, bearded, and harp).”

The Southwest Atlantic To West Antarctic Peninsula Region Has Been Cooling Since The 1990s

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, May 19, 2022

Link to one study: Long-Term Trends and Interannual Variability of Wind Forcing, Surface Circulation, and Temperature around the Sub-Antarctic Prince Edward Islands

By Tesha Toolsee and Tarron Lamont, Remote Sensing, Mar 9, 2022

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-4292/14/6/1318/htm

Acidic Waters

Effects of Ocean and Coastal Acidification on Marine Life

By Staff, EPA, Accessed May 20, 2022

https://www.epa.gov/ocean-acidification/effects-ocean-and-coastal-acidification-marine-life

[SEPP Comment: Typical EPA alarmist ignorance this time on calcifying organisms.]

Agriculture Issues & Fear of Famine

Go Organic And Starve!

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 20, 2022

Time Is Wrong–Climate Change Will Not Make Us Hungry

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 15, 2022

“On the contrary, a combination of better technology, bioengineering, higher levels of carbon dioxide and longer growing season will continue to lead to ever higher food production and reduced hunger around the world.”

Lowering Standards

Here’s why gasoline prices are spiking again

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, May 16, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

This just in

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 18, 2022

“Then they [BBC] quoted someone from the WMO that

“’For as long as we continue to emit greenhouse gases, temperatures will continue to rise. And alongside that, our oceans will continue to become warmer and more acidic, sea ice and glaciers will continue to melt, sea level will continue to rise and our weather will become more extreme.’”

BBC Climate Check

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 19, 2022

“This confirms that Climate Check is nothing but a propaganda vehicle for spreading the BBC’s climate agenda.”

And a plague of locusts too

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 18, 2022

Heatwaves Getting Worse In India? More BBC Lies

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 16, 2022

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

New drought benchmark in Europe

The drought event from 2018 to 2020 was the most intense in over 250 years.

Press Release, Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research – UFZ, May 16, 2022 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/952817

Link to paper: The 2018–2020 Multi-Year Drought Sets a New Benchmark in Europe

By Oldrich Rakovec, AGU Earth’s Future, Mar 15, 2022

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021EF002394

[SEPP Comment: Based on model simulations not data?]

Communicating Better to the Public – Do a Poll?

Planet Tracker: Proxy voters ignoring environmental concerns

By Christopher Marchant, Investment Week, May 10, 2022

https://www.investmentweek.co.uk/news/4049404/planet-tracker-proxy-voters-ignoring-environmental-concerns

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda

UN awards Attenborough prize for his devotion to broadcasting climate breakdown nonsense

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, May 18, 2022

[SEPP Comment: The UN Environmental Program (UNEP) is a parent of the IPCC and presents propaganda as fact.]

The BBC’s (false) prophet of doom–Ross Clark

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 16, 2022

[SEPP Comment: BBC’s climate editor Justin Rowlatt is accused of being a campaigner. According to the UK MacMillan Dictionary, a campaigner is “someone who tries to achieve political or social change by persuading other people or the government to do something.”]

https://www.macmillandictionary.com/us/dictionary/british/campaigner

Environmental cases

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 18, 2022

Expanding the Orthodoxy

Another UN WHO power-grab — Global Pandemic Treaty is “a trillion-dollar business deal”

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, May 19, 2022

“While the UN may not command an army or police force, they can wave the IMF threateningly, call in their banker friends, hustle up hurtful press releases, cut off career prospects and make life hard for non-compliant politicians and states. In the end, only a celebrity billionaire commanding the largest military empire on Earth would dare suggest cutting their funding (which he did).

“Such is the soft-power of centralized corruption — unelected, unaudited, and unaccountable. What career politician wouldn’t hanker for a sweet job, foreign travel, and no voters to get in the way?”

First ESG Taskforce Lawsuit Shows SEC Serious on Disclosures

By Benjamin S. Lippard, Vinson & Elkins LLP, Bloomberg Law, May 13, 2022

https://news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/first-esg-taskforce-lawsuit-shows-sec-serious-on-disclosures

[SEPP Comment: The idealogues of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) follow the UN / Biden administration on the causes of climate change.]

Overview of the SEC Climate Risk Disclosure Rule

By Gary Shorter and Rena S. Miller, Congressional Research Service, May 17, 2022

https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/IF/IF12108

Questioning European Green

German Conservationists Score Win In Battle To Protect 1000-Year-Old “Grimm’s Fairytale Forest” From Green Insanity

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, May 18, 2022

Questioning Green Elsewhere

What is the Full Cost?

By Kip Hansen, WUWT, May 20, 2022

Net-Zero Carbon Reality Check #1

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, May 18, 2022

“Here is the first reality check: Can wind turbines achieve net-zero carbon?”

Net-Zero Reality Check #2

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, May 20, 2022

“Here is the second reality check: Can nuclear power achieve net-zero carbon?

The Political Games Continue

Congressional progressives warn Biden, EU natural gas reliance may hurt climate goals

By Zack Budryk, The Hill, May 20, 2022

[SEPP Comment: Politicians for energy poverty have spoken.]

House passes gasoline price-gouging bill

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, May 19, 2022

[SEPP Comment: What about Washington cancelling leases and rising costs?]

Litigation Issues

‘The $287 Million Pipeline No One Needed’: Deconstructing an Anti-Natural Gas Argument

By Mark Krebs, Master Resource, May 18, 2022

Subsidies and Mandates Forever

‘The Supply Chain Does Not Exist’: Green Energy Is in for a Rude Awakening

By Thomas Catenacci, Daily Caller, May 1, 2022 [H/t Cooler Heads]

https://dailycaller.com/2022/05/01/renewable-energy-industry-prices-supply-chain-joe-biden/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=thedcenergy

“’One of the problems with this industry as a whole is that, since at its very foundation it is based on government subsidies and government mandates, its market value is never truly known,’ Daniel Turner, the executive director of Power the Future, told the DCNF in an interview.”

A Quarter Of UK’s Electricity Could Be Wasted By 2030, Thanks To Intermittent Wind Farms

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 16, 2022

“I have deliberately allocated this surplus to offshore wind, because this is exactly the root of the problem lies. In a normal world, we would still build nuclear power for baseload, whilst solar power remains insignificant in the overall view of things.

“But in a normal world, we would not be subsidising offshore wind farms.”

Ohio County Veto of Wind Project Shows It’s Time to End Federal Wind Subsidies

By Robert Bryce, Real Clear Energy, May 19, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/05/19/ohio_county_veto_of_wind_project_shows_its_time_to_end_federal_wind_subsidies_833054.html

“Negative Electricity Prices and the Production Tax Credit” (2012 warning for Texas went unheeded)

By Robert Bradley Jr., Master Resource, May 17, 2022

Energy Issues – Non-US

The Energy Security and Emissions Twofer That Nobody Is Talking About

By Dan Byers, Real Clear Energy, May 18, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/05/18/the_energy_security_and_emissions_twofer_that_nobody_is_talking_about_832870.html

“…side note: the EU is currently expected to close a whopping 82 gigawatts of coal, lignite, and nuclear power between now and 2030—the supplies of which are largely free from Russian influence.”

Extinction Rebellion vs. African Energy Alliance (affordable, reliable energy at stake)

By Robert Bradley Jr, Master Resource, May 19, 2022

Heat pump costs soar because Britain’s radiators are ‘too small’

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 17, 2022

“Heat pumps need larger radiators to achieve the same heat output as gas boilers, which heat water to much higher temperatures.

“Some 99pc of British homes do not have radiators large enough to heat a room on the coldest winter’s day, using a low-temperature heat pump, the most common model, according to a Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy study. ‘High temperature’ heat pumps can help fix this but 90pc of homes would still need better radiators.”

New Trading Firms Replace Oil Majors In Business With Russia

By Irina Slav, Oil Price.com, May 17, 2022

https://oilprice.com/Latest-Energy-News/World-News/New-Trading-Firms-Replace-Oil-Majors-In-Business-With-Russia.html

Energy Issues – Australia

Shocking electricity price rises starting in Australia — so bad that small retailers ask customers to leave

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, May 20, 2022

Energy Issues — US

Don’t Look to Oil Companies to Lower High Retail Gasoline Prices

By Garrett Golding and Lutz Kilian, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, May 10, 2022 [H/t Cooler Heads]

https://www.dallasfed.org/research/economics/2022/0510

“Data provider Enersection found that since 2015, an average of 1,560 wells have been drilled on federal lands annually, but only 47 percent of federal permits issued were actually utilized. This is because companies tend to acquire permits on the acreage they lease even if they are not certain whether the location is worth developing.

“The latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey shows that investor pressure to maintain capital discipline—which precludes higher investment in expanding oil production—is the primary restraint on publicly traded companies. This is not simply a case of investors being selfish, but of investors who suffered persistent losses in years past wanting compensation for the risk they take.”

“Even under the most optimistic view, U.S. production increases would likely add only a few hundred thousand barrels per day above current forecasts. This amounts to a proverbial drop in the bucket in the 100-million-barrel-per-day global oil market, especially relative to a looming reduction in Russian oil exports due to war-related sanctions that could easily reach 3 million barrels per day.

“Placing the responsibility to lower retail gasoline prices on shale oil producers is thus unlikely to work, and additional regulation of oil producers is unlikely to lower pump prices.”

Blackouts… Because Climate Change! Blame Natural Gas!

By David Middleton, WUWT, May 19, 2022

Power Off? Grid Operators Expect More Outages

By H. Sterling Burnett, Climate Change Weekly, May 19, 2022

Texas Spring Heatwave Is Not Unusual

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 15, 2022

“There has naturally been an attempt to blame the Texas power shortages on an ‘unusual heatwave.’”

“Houston, we have a problem! But it is not global warming!”

Column: North America may see natural gas prices follow global ones – a frightening taste of the agony developing countries are facing

By Terry Etam, BOE Report, May 17, 2022

“Regardless of whether the mighty Appalachia field is peaking geologically, we know it is peaking physically, due to the inability to build more pipe to get gas out of the region. The last big project on the books, the Mountain Valley Pipeline, is almost complete, yet activists have managed to halt completion for several years. Cost estimates have doubled, and there is serious doubt that the project will ever be completed.”

“There is therefore a very real possibility that US gas prices could link to global ones, and you don’t even want to think about what that might mean. US and Canadian gas prices are now in the $7-8 USD/mmbtu range. Global gas prices are 4 times that, with LNG bidding wars happening on a global basis.”

[SEPP Comment: Does not include a discussion of total transportation costs of LNG.]

Oil Prices May Not Drop, Even If There Is A Recession

By Tsvetana Paraskova, Oil Price.com, May 19, 2022

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Oil-Prices/Oil-Prices-May-Not-Drop-Even-If-There-Is-A-Recession.html

A growing number of economists are warning that a recession could be on the horizon.

A recession will surely impact oil demand, but it could just weaken its growth, not lead to an annual decline in global demand.

For oil demand to actually contract, a recession has to be severe, and the Fed is optimistic that the U.S. will have a soft landing.

Gas prices cross $4 in every state for first time

By Zack Budryk, The Hill, May 18, 2022

Washington’s Control of Energy

Canceled lease sales raise new questions for offshore drilling

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, May 15, 2022

“However, the cancellations are not expected to impact current oil supply or prices since it usually takes seven to 10 years for offshore leases to actually produce fuel.”

[SEPP Comment: Are we seeing the effects of the policies of the Obama/Biden administration which promised if its policies were adapted, energy prices would skyrocket?]

Washington’s war on air conditioning heats up

The 2022 air conditioning season is shaping up to be a very expensive one

By Ben Lieberman, Fox News, May 20, 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/washington-dc-war-air-conditioning-summer-un-ben-lieberman

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

U.S. Shale Drillers Cautious Despite Record Earnings

By Irina Slav, Oil Price.com May 18, 2022

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/US-Shale-Drillers-Cautious-Despite-Record-Earnings.html

Oil Spills, Gas Leaks & Consequences

Measuring Our Way to Net-Zero

By Chris Romer, Real Clear Energy, May 17, 2022

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/05/17/measuring_our_way_to_net-zero_832815.html

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

From Solar Grid To Cattle Shed!

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 17, 2022

• “A Greenpeace-funded solar energy project in India has become completely defunct just years after it was built, according to local media reports.

• “When this solar farm went defunct, it was primarily because of two reasons,” said Vijay Jayaraj, an India-based researcher. “One, is the cost of the power and the second is reliability.”

• “No one uses solar power anymore here,” Ravi Kumar, a local shopkeeper, told an India-based news outlet.

Renewable energy industry warns of ‘concerning’ impact of regulatory uncertainty

By Zack Budryk, The Hill, May 17, 2022

Link to: Clean Power Annual Market Report 2021

By Staff, American Clean Power, 2022

Link may not work without registration

[SEPP Comment: Texas leads the country in 2021 additions with 7,690 MW of capacity; California # 2 with 2,852 MW; Oklahoma # 3 with 1408 MW. In total capacity, Texas # 1 with 45,301 MW; California #2 23,434 MW; Iowa #3 with 12,341 MW and Oklahoma with 11,050 MW. Does not state how much of the $292 million in capital investment in wind ($35 million for construction) was in the US; or how much of the $142 million for solar ($14 million during construction). Does not address who supplies electricity when they fail, and how that supply is maintained.]

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

The World Bank’s Impractical Electric Car Clap-Trap

By Connor Tomlinson, Net Zero Watch, May 17, 2022

Carbon Schemes

The IPCC bucket list

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 18, 2022

“’…. But the IPCC report implies that within the lifetime of children alive today, the world might be spending more than a third of its total energy production removing carbon from the atmosphere.,. What’s more, this mass removal will need to happen while the world does everything else that decarbonizing entails, such as building wind and solar farms, expanding public transit, and switching to electric vehicles.’ No, that’s not a nightmare, that’s their dream. And wait till you hear what’s in the other buckets.”

If Chevron, Exxon and Shell can’t get Gorgon’s carbon capture and storage to work, who can?

By Bruce Robertson and Milad Mousavian, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), Apr 26, 2022 [H/t Paul Homewood]

https://ieefa.org/articles/if-chevron-exxon-and-shell-cant-get-gorgons-carbon-capture-and-storage-work-who-can

California Dreaming

Can California Really Achieve 85% Carbon-Free Electricity By 2030?

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, May 16, 2022

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2022-5-16-can-california-really-achieve-85-carbon-free-electricity-by-2030

Link to report: “Reliably Reaching California’s Clean Energy Targets.”

Stress Testing Accelerated 2030 Clean Portfolios

By Derek Stenclik and Michael Welch (Telos Energy) & Priya Sreedharan (GridLab, May 2022

[SEPP Comment: The model RESOLVE indicates it is possible, so with enough RESOLVE it will happen?]

California’s gas average tops $6 per gallon as prices surge across the U.S.

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC, May 27, 2022

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/17/californias-gas-average-tops-6-per-gallon-as-prices-across-the-us-surge.html

Other News that May Be of Interest

Harvard Progressives Covering Up For Their Systemic Racist Friends

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, May 14, 2022

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2022-5-14-harvard-progressives-covering-up-for-their-systemic-racist-friends

Link to report: The Consequences of Remote and Hybrid Instruction During the Pandemic

By Dan Goldhaber, et al. Center for Education Policy Research, Harvard University, 2022

https://cepr.harvard.edu/files/cepr/files/5-4.pdf?m=1651690491

[SEPP Comment: Progressives punishing the poor with inferior education.]

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE

Climate change is leading to loss of sleep worldwide: study

By Sharon Udasin, The Hill, May 20, 2022

Link to study? Rising temperatures erode human sleep globally

By Kelton Minor, et al. One Earth, May 20, 2022

https://www.cell.com/one-earth/fulltext/S2590-3322(22)00209-3

“By 2099, suboptimal temperatures may erode 50–58 h of sleep per person-year, with climate change producing geographic inequalities that scale with future emissions.”

[SEPP Comment: What is optimal temperature world-wide for getting 10 minutes more sleep?]

Is Climate Change Affecting Marine Pilots Brains?

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 18, 2022

“What is it about climate change that turns otherwise intelligent people’s brains to mush?”

Monash Professor: Eat Kangaroo to Prevent Climate Change

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, May 19, 2022

[SEPP Comment: Do it the aboriginal way, chase them in hot, dry weather until they drop? Will the professor show us how it is done?]

1. Pollution Caused One in Six Deaths World-Wide in 2019, Study Says

Exposure to pollution was blamed for nine million deaths in 2019

By Nidhi Subbaraman, WSJ, May 17, 2022

https://www.wsj.com/articles/pollution-caused-one-in-six-deaths-world-wide-in-2019-study-says-11652826602?mod=lead_feature_below_a_pos1

TWTW Summary: The reporter begins:

“The number of deaths world-wide caused by industrial pollution, including from chemicals and the burning of fossil fuels, rose between 2015 and 2019 even as the toll exacted by household pollutants and unsafe drinking water fell, new research shows.

“Exposure to pollution accounted for about nine million deaths in 2019, or about one in every six deaths, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Lancet Planetary Health.

“The research is an update of a major study published in 2017 by the Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health, a team now made up of researchers from 23 institutions across 10 countries. The earlier study showed that 16 percent of deaths world-wide—about nine million deaths overall—were caused by exposure to pollution.

“‘The very disheartening bottom-line finding is that the total number of deaths from pollution hasn’t really changed,’ said study co-author Philip Landrigan, director of the Global Public Health Program and Global Pollution Observatory at Boston College.

“The researchers called pollution a ‘major global threat to health and prosperity’ especially in low- and middle-income countries, adding that it claimed roughly as many lives as smoking and more than malaria, tuberculosis and HIV combined.

“The scientists credited the drop in household pollution deaths to programs in low- and middle-income countries that promoted the use of cleaner-burning cooking fuel in homes over smoky solid fuels such as animal dung and built infrastructure for clean drinking water and sewage disposal.

“That decline was offset, however, by a rise in deaths attributable to industrial activity and emissions in growing cities, especially in Asia.

“Air pollutants including fine particulates, methane and soot from the burning of fossil fuels were found to be the top pollution killers, responsible for 6.7 million deaths in 2019. Water pollutants, including disease-causing microbes and heavy metals like arsenic and lead, accounted for 1.4 million deaths. Lead from the disposal of batteries and electronic waste, among other sources, was linked to 900,000 deaths.

“Because many of the air pollutants described in the study also contribute to climate change, taking steps to curb industrial emissions would also help rein in global temperature increases, the researchers said.”

The article continues as above, citing no physical evidence PM2.5 kills. This is unlike the physical evidence showing that microbes in water and heavy metals kill. TWTW was unable to link to the latest study, but reviewed the 2017 study and considers it a mathematical absurdity.

********************

2. Biden’s Dance With a Latin Dictator

Democrats want to help Venezuela’s Maduro sell oil, while restricting U.S. drillers.

By The Editorial Board, WSJ, May 16, 2022

https://www.wsj.com/articles/bidens-dance-with-venezuela-sanctions-oil-supply-maduro-amlo-import-climate-change-11652641749?mod=opinion_lead_pos2

TWTW Summary: The editorial begins:

“Is the Biden Administration preparing to ease sanctions on Venezuela to increase the global supply of oil? The State Department denies it, but this is a potentially damaging U.S. policy shift that bears watching in Congress.”

After going through various tricks being used by Mexico and Cuba the editorial concludes:

“Mr. Maduro and predecessor Hugo Chávez destroyed the nation’s oil infrastructure and looted the national oil monopoly. Even if U.S. investors are allowed to begin pumping oil again, Venezuelan supply wouldn’t make much of a dent in global oil prices. But it is revealing that American progressives apparently put appeasing the Latin left above their climate-change principles.

“Meantime, the Maduro regime still murders dissidents and holds hundreds of political prisoners. There have been no free and honest elections in Venezuela in two decades. The regime supports the Cuban dictatorship with oil shipments, while Havana remains the most destabilizing, antidemocratic actor in the Western Hemisphere. Both are allies of Russia.

“The Biden Administration’s sanctions dance with the dictator is taking place even as it acts at every turn to restrict U.S. oil and production. The contradiction is hard to fathom other than as the triumph of ideology over reason.”

