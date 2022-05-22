Climate Propaganda

Claim: How a Cognitive Bias is Blocking the Rise of Electric Cars

[More in the genre of: If those stoopid peasants only understood what is good for them!]

A UNIGE team shows that underestimating battery autonomy is a major psychological barrier to buying an electric car.

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITÉ DE GENÈVE

What are the barriers to the adoption of electric cars? Although the main financial and technological obstacles have been removed, their market share still needs to increase. In a recent study, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) investigated the cognitive factors that still dissuade many people from switching to electric cars. They found that car owners systematically underestimate the capacity of electric driving ranges to meet their daily needs. These results, published in Nature Energy, open up new avenues to speed up the electrification of mobility in addition to conventional policy approaches.

The increase of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the atmosphere is one of the main causes of global warming. Among the GHGs is carbon dioxide – the well-known CO2 – of which the transport sector is one of the main emitters. Fossil fuel vehicles alone account for nearly 18% of global CO2 emissions. The electrification of the vehicle fleet has therefore become one of the major challenges of the energy transition.

The number of electric vehicles is increasing in many countries. However, they are still far from having the market share that would allow a significant reduction in road traffic emissions. In 2020, they represented only 1% of the global vehicle fleet, including hybrid vehicles. To meet the 2030 climate targets, this proportion needs to reach at least 12%.

It’s (almost) all in the head

Now that the main financial and technological barriers have been removed (more affordable purchase prices, financial incentives, denser network of charging stations), what factors are still blocking widespread adoption of this mode of transportation? A large part of the answer lies in the cognitive biases and shortcuts of car drivers.

“Until now, initiatives related to the energy transition generally focused on the technological and financial barriers to their realization. Psychological factors have been given very little consideration. However, many studies show that individuals do not automatically adopt the behaviors most beneficial for themselves or society, often due to a lack of access to complete information”, explains Mario Herberz, first author of the study and researcher at the Consumer Decision and Sustainable Behavior Laboratory of the Department of Psychology at the Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences of the UNIGE.

The solution: tailored information

By interviewing more than 2,000 car drivers of different backgrounds and ages in Germany and the United States, the UNIGE scientists identified the source of the cognitive biases that were holding them back from adopting an electric vehicle. “We observed that the participants systematically underestimated the compatibility of electric battery capacities available on the current market with their real needs,” says Tobias Brosch, director of the Consumer Decision and Sustainable Behavior Laboratory and last author of the research.


In other words, consumers wrongly believe that the autonomy of current batteries is not sufficient to cover their daily journeys. This underestimation is substantial, the researchers estimating it at around 30%. “To reassure people, the solution is not only to densify the network of charging stations or to increase the size of batteries, which require scarcer resources such as lithium and cobalt. It is the provision of information adapted to the concrete needs of drivers that will reduce their concern and increase their willingness to adopt an electric vehicle,” explains Mario Herberz.

250 kilometers, the ideal range

The research team found that more than 90% of car trips could be completed with vehicles with a driving range of 200 kilometers, a modest range among the currently available batteries. “The trend is to increase performance, but we have observed that a greater range, beyond 300km for example, does not increase the fit to daily needs. It would only have a minimal impact on the number of additional trips that can be completed with one electric charge. Increasing the size of the batteries is therefore not a key element in the energy transition,” says Mario Herberz.


This research, partly financed by the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, demonstrates the importance of psychological factors and access to relevant information when implementing the energy transition. It opens up new avenues for promoting the electrification of mobility with scientifically informed interventions, as a complement to conventional policy approaches.

JOURNAL

Nature Energy

DOI

10.1038/s41560-022-01028-3 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

News article

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

People

ARTICLE TITLE

Counteracting electric vehicle range concern with a scalable behavioural intervention

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

19-May-2022

From EurekAlert!

Simonsays
May 22, 2022 2:34 pm

Obviously none these people have tried towing a boat or caravan with an EV.

3
Reply
Duane
Reply to  Simonsays
May 22, 2022 2:48 pm

Obviously you’ve never driven a Ford F-150 Lightning that has both substantially higher towing capacity, towing torque, horsepower, and equal if not longer range than a IC powered Ford Pickup. Which is why Ford is selling hundreds of thousands of them a year despite just being introduced.

-2
Reply
BobM
Reply to  Duane
May 22, 2022 3:08 pm

Price of a F-150 starts at $30.5K, the F-150 Lightning, $39.5K (tax credits available). Range for F-150 (23 gallon tank) at 21 mpg (combined) almost 500 miles, vs. around 300 tops for the Lightning (no air conditioning or heat on long trips though 300 mile range is not a long trip).
Sure, some will be bought, but most folks don’t want to have to worry about what restrictions they may have purshased with a new toy.

Then there’s this quote from the article: “However, many studies show that individuals do not automatically adopt the behaviors most beneficial for themselves or society, often due to a lack of access to complete information”, explains Mario Herberz.”

Well, duh. The entire automobile market is based upon people buying a dream, not a utility. That has been the case for ICE vehicles for a century. Now all of a sudden they need to be worried about charging stations and what is “most benefiticial”? Hardly.

2
Reply
SMC
Reply to  Duane
May 22, 2022 3:23 pm

Wrong. Of course, it depends on the trim. The ICE F-150 has a greater towing capacity, larger payload capacity and greater range on a tank of gas than the Lightning does.

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Simonsays
May 22, 2022 3:16 pm

Kiss your Bass goodbye

0
Reply
Robert B
May 22, 2022 2:39 pm

Anyone else get the feeling that we are being pushed into electric cars so that it’s a privilege to drive? The poor in first world nations make more from social security than the average worker in developing countries and can’t afford heating. What chance is there that after phasing out fossil fuels that charging up a car will be cheap?

4
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Robert B
May 22, 2022 2:43 pm

You will own nothing, and be happy…

5
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  Robert B
May 22, 2022 3:27 pm

And they can turn off your power and you can walk, peasant!

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
May 22, 2022 2:42 pm

Electric cars do bugger all to ‘save the planet’. Net zero is a very stupid idea. Anyone who believes in this nonsense should stop breathing out, right now!

3
Reply
badEnglish
May 22, 2022 2:49 pm

Cognitive bias related to battery range, huh? How about this: https://bc.ctvnews.ca/mobile/video?clipId=2447968&utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR1TCqBBSzbzJ7XA3Na8YAJcdVcOw99cHiZCH3DqaDyMGJZVbTjGCzQYbEk

I think if my car locked me in and spontaneously caught fire, that might have something do with my willingness to adopt EV’s moving forward.

badEnglish

0
Reply
commieBob
May 22, 2022 2:53 pm

People aren’t as stupid as the supposed elites think. My observation is that the effect exists at all time scales and over geography. For instance, modern scholars, who would starve if they had to farm, fish, or hunt for a living, often assume that people from other places and times are/were too stupid to do the bloody obvious.

People’s choice of vehicle is driven by many factors. The price of fuel is one such factor.

Lately, when gas has been relatively cheap, folks around here tend to drive giant pickup trucks, most of which, as far as I can tell, seldom carry cargo.

When we had arab oil embargoes, people drove tiny econoboxes.

So, what factors would keep people from driving electric cars? Could it be the price?

A while ago, I calculated that the price of gas would have to more than double before switching away from gasoline would make sense. Mind you, natural gas or propane might be a better choice than electric.

If enough people switch to electric cars, the government will lose enough gas taxes that it will slap a mileage fee on the electrics. So there’s that.

1
Reply
Eng_Ian
May 22, 2022 2:54 pm

If an EV was released onto the market with a range of 1000km it would be beneficial to almost everybody. The reason seems obvious. After driving 1000km in one day you’d need to sleep, so there would be 12+ hours of recharge time available.

Now let me think, where can I get a solar charger at night so that I am sufficiently green in my life choices……

Another way of looking at this, that range would probably require a 250kWHr battery. Ignore the cost, weight and the mining resources required for your lifestyle choice, that’s all fairy dust to the green cohort anyway.

The other option…. Just make and sell electric cars to the rich who want to show how internally green they are, the car can sit on charge all week and be driven the 10km to the coffee shop in a Saturday morning. The latte on the other hand will be manufactured from cradle to grave using fossil fuels and will in most cases fully outweigh the benefits of elite and their environmental medal.

They buy one car, once every ten years, they buy coffees everyday. I wonder where the true benefits could be found if a change was forced to be made.

1
Reply
markl
May 22, 2022 2:57 pm

Having more charging stations doesn’t impact charge time which wasn’t mentioned. Because of the longer time to charge vs. fill with gas many more charging stations will be needed. Range anxiety doesn’t disappear with more charging stations. Reduced cost doesn’t mean competitive to ICE car cost either. The least expensive EV is still over double the cost of the least expensive ICE car. EVs are a niche vehicle suited for city driving if they can be afforded and charged at home during sleep hours.

0
Reply
John Bell
May 22, 2022 3:01 pm

FORD is set to build a huge new factory in Michigan just for e-cars, seems risky to me. I guess if it does not fly then it can be written off.

0
Reply
Anthony
May 22, 2022 3:10 pm

What about the prevalence of high density living without off street parking? As with other green initiatives such as rooftop solar, home charging an EV is a luxury afforded only to those wealthy enough for a home with a large footprint.

0
Reply
H B
May 22, 2022 3:12 pm

They are getting desperate they must think the public is extremely stupid

0
Reply
Bryan A
May 22, 2022 3:12 pm

What are the barriers to the adoption of electric cars? Although the main financial (??? Financial obstacles still exist as EV$ are minimum twice the cost of ICE equivalents) and technological obstacles have been removed, their market share still needs to increase (and where will the materials come from for this necessary increase??). In a recent study, a team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) <UN(H)I(N)GEd investigated the cognitive factors that still dissuade many people from switching to electric cars. They found that car owners systematically underestimate the capacity of electric driving ranges to meet their daily needs. they need to allow for Worst Case Scenarios not best case These results, published in Nature Energy, open up new avenues to speed up the electrification of mobility in addition to conventional policy approaches
Just …
Increase mining DRAMATICALLY
Increase smelting DRAMATICALLY
Increase mineral processing
Increase Raw Ore (ICE diesel) Transportation Fleet
Increase Refined Mineral Transportation (ICE diesel)
Quintuple electricity generation for production and redouble for full electrification
Quadruple quantity of distribution Transformers with minimum 100KVA sizing (4 house max per)
Increase primary wire ampacity for increased load
Replace and upsize almost every distribution pole for increased weight
Build Thousands of miles of Transmission Lines/Towers to allow for remotely produced unreliable energy to be accessed where it’s needed
Quadruple shipping fleet to transport raw ore to offshore refiners
Quadruple diesel production for increased shipping
All the above may need to be doubled or redoubled depending on the timeframe for full net zero

0
Reply
John Bell
May 22, 2022 3:15 pm

Tailored information. Sounds Orwellian

0
Reply
