Energy Fail

Biden’s climate policies realized: New York’s ‘Home Energy Crisis’ – ‘More than a million households are 60 days in arrears on their energy bills, with an avg. of $1,427.71 in debt, & shut-offs are increasing’

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
3 Comments

From Climate Depot

Marc Morano,

May 21, 2022 12:54 PM

New York Is Facing a Pandemic-Fueled Home Energy Crisis, With No End in Sight

More than 471,629 disconnection notices were sent out in April 2022 for residential customers across New York State, with Orange and Rockland counties leading the way, with 79 shutoffs that month. For commercial customers, there were more than 77,651 disconnection notices overall, with almost 2,544 already carried out. National Grid (KEDLI) had the highest number of service terminations, 882, followed by Con Edison at 831 terminations and National Grid (KEDNY) at 310. Residential terminations in March were at 131 and commercial terminations stood at 1,688.

Advocates fear that if there are more shutoffs by other utilities in the state in the coming days, some residents won’t have the air conditioning needed to stave off the summer’s often scorching heat, a life-threatening situation for some vulnerable people in the community.

“Most people who die of heat in summers are senior citizens or children,” said Jasmine Graham, the Energy Justice Policy Manager at WE ACT Environmental Justice. “Shutoffs in summers are as bad as winters.”

In November 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration added 4.5 billion to the budget for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help families with their utility bills. The money, under the American Rescue Plan, is available until September 2022. New York State is also offering assistance to people who require energy relief. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) highlights several benefits which low-income households and families can apply for.

“More than 471,629 [electricity] disconnection notices were sent out by the electric utility in April 2022 for residential customers across New York State” because the households are more than 2 months behind in payment. THIS IS A DIRECT RESULT OF BIDEN’S WAR ON FOSSIL FUELS. https://t.co/s5p5JILBe6

— Alan Tomalty (@ATomalty) May 21, 2022

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PCman999
May 22, 2022 2:07 am

An unemployed “climate justice organizer”… yup, there is a God.

1
Reply
fretslider
May 22, 2022 2:23 am

That’s one way of reducing emissions and possibly numbers

0
Reply
Mike Lowe
May 22, 2022 3:00 am

Average debt US$1427 – I’d be worried if mine was even a quarter of that! And all due to technically-ignorant politicians!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Energy Fail natural gas

North America May See Natural Gas Prices Follow Global Ones – A Frightening Taste of The Agony Developing Countries Are Facing

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail

The INTENDED Consequences of Climate Policy: ‘Electricity Shortage Warnings Grow Across U.S.’

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail Oil and Gas

Canada: The Federal Climate Plan – Far Out of Touch with The World, With First Nations, with Its Regions, and The Feds Just Don’t Care

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Energy Fail Mining Oil and Gas

Saving America from Planet-Threatening Fossil Fuels

2 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Energy Fail

Biden’s climate policies realized: New York’s ‘Home Energy Crisis’ – ‘More than a million households are 60 days in arrears on their energy bills, with an avg. of $1,427.71 in debt, & shut-offs are increasing’

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Climate Change at Bottom Of List Of Worries For German Households, Comprehensive 8-Year Survey Shows

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

The Floating Life – A Tale of the Vortex

9 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Climate Politics

Australia Goes Deep Green: Federal Election 2022

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: