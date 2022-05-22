Biden’s climate policies realized: New York’s ‘Home Energy Crisis’ – ‘More than a million households are 60 days in arrears on their energy bills, with an avg. of $1,427.71 in debt, & shut-offs are increasing’

From Climate Depot

More than 471,629 disconnection notices were sent out in April 2022 for residential customers across New York State, with Orange and Rockland counties leading the way, with 79 shutoffs that month. For commercial customers, there were more than 77,651 disconnection notices overall, with almost 2,544 already carried out. National Grid (KEDLI) had the highest number of service terminations, 882, followed by Con Edison at 831 terminations and National Grid (KEDNY) at 310. Residential terminations in March were at 131 and commercial terminations stood at 1,688.

Advocates fear that if there are more shutoffs by other utilities in the state in the coming days, some residents won’t have the air conditioning needed to stave off the summer’s often scorching heat, a life-threatening situation for some vulnerable people in the community.

“Most people who die of heat in summers are senior citizens or children,” said Jasmine Graham, the Energy Justice Policy Manager at WE ACT Environmental Justice. “Shutoffs in summers are as bad as winters.”

In November 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration added 4.5 billion to the budget for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help families with their utility bills. The money, under the American Rescue Plan, is available until September 2022. New York State is also offering assistance to people who require energy relief. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) highlights several benefits which low-income households and families can apply for.

