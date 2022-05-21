Climate Change at Bottom Of List Of Worries For German Households, Comprehensive 8-Year Survey Shows

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 21. May 2022

“Surprising results”: Germans are much more worried about the economy, peace and health than they are about “climate change”, a comprehensive series of surveys reveals.

Part 3 of the most recent German Klimaschau here looks at five recent surveys of some 2000 German private households conducted since 2012 by market research group FORSA. The surveys were commissioned by the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research.

The results were published in a paper authored by Manuel Frondel et al, May, 2021 in Zeitschrift für Energiewirtschaft (Journal for Energy Management). The title of the study in English: “Perception of Climate Change in Germany: A long-term survey of private households.”

The main purpose of course was probably to determine just how much concern and anxiety exist among the German population with regards to climate change. Are they now ready to relinquish their liberties and prosperity in exchange for the illusion of better weather?

One of the survey questions was: “There are many challenges that people worldwide are confronted with. Please indicate how important you personally view the following challenges.”

Respondents were able to rate the various challenges using a scale of 1 to 5

1 = not important at all

2 = somewhat unimportant

3 = moderately important

4 = rather important

5 = very important.

According to the Klimaschau, the results “were surprising.”

Climate change was rated by the 2000 households as being among the least of their worries. More important were issues concerning health, war and social equality. Over the 8-year period, worries over climate change barely changed, despite all the XR, FFF and Greta Thunberg publicity.

And with the current spiraling inflation, energy shortages and other supply chain woes, “climate change” likely has fallen even lower on the list of worries by German private households today, and is probably very near dead last.

When the persons surveyed were asked to rate the challenges with respect to how relevant they were to their families, “climate change” did indeed land dead last.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the authors believe Germans may in fact not be open to paying more on climate change, especially in view that electricity prices in the country are the world’s highest.

