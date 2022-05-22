Intermittent Wind and Solar

Weather-Dependent Power Generation

Guest Blogger
Originally posted at edmdotme

The primary policy to combat “Climate Change” in the West has been to install and heavily subsidise “Renewable”  Wind and Solar power generation.  The recorded productivity history of European wide “Renewable” Power generation since 2008 is shown below.

The impact of the 2021 Wind drought can be seen clearly in terms of reduced 2021 productivity.

The 2021 European Wind Drought and Weather-Dependent power generation

For the last 10 years as “Renewable” installations have become established in Europe they have achieved on average the overall productivity percentages as shown below.

Note that Conventional power generators are rated at ~90%, that is the full potential achievable when un-encumbered by the political interventions that prioritise the mandatory imposition of power input from Weather-Dependent “Renewables”.

It is unlikely that any advances in the established “Renewable” technologies can provide further significant improvement from these current average productivity values.

Gas-fired power

The most cost effective, reliable and incidentally the least CO2 emitting means of fossil fuel power generation is the use of Natural Gas.  Gas-firing produces:

  • CO2 emissions 1/2 that of burning Coal or Lignite
  • CO2 emissions almost 1/4 of the use of imported Biomass.

Over the past 20 years, the cost-effective use of Fracked Natural Gas for power generation, replacing Coal in the USA, has reduced USA CO2 emissions / head by about 1/3.  In the 1990’s the UK’s “Dash for Gas policy” contributed significantly to the UK’s reduction of CO2 emissions by about 40%.

Global Man-made CO2 emissions 1965 – 2020: BP data

Power generation costings compared 

Except for Offshore Wind power generation, the comparative basic capital and long-term costs are roughly comparable between fossil fuel and Weather-Dependent generators. However, Gas-firing is particularly cost effective.

The comparative costs above show the costs of installing and running the generation technologies:  the picture changes radically when the productivity achievable by the various technologies is taken into account.  This then shows the comparative costs of actually delivering a Gigawatt unit of energy to the Grid.

It is only when their actual  productivity contributing power to the grid that true cost comparisons of the power supplied to the Grid can be made: these are summarised below.

So, when not accounting for productivity, the US EIA comparative power generation costs for the installation and running of:

  • Onshore Wind power is roughly twice the cost of Gas-firing
  • Offshore Wind power is 5 – 7 times the cost of Gas-firing.
  • Solar Power is about 1 1/2 times the cost of Gas-firing

But taking into account productivity for the same power output the installation and running of:

  • Onshore Wind power is ~7 times the cost of Gas-firing
  • Offshore Wind power is ~16-20 times the cost of Gas-firing.
  • Solar power is about ~10-12 times the cost of Gas-firing
A 2020 model of comparative costings for power generation technologies

Any assertion that “Renewables” are reaching cost parity with conventional power generation is patently false.

These comparative values show how the irrational political obsession with nominally reducing CO2 emissions, (UK at 1% of Global CO2 emissions), increases the costs and reliability of power generation for the Nation.

The appalling delusion

As Professor David Mackay FRS, (eminent Cambridge physicist and former chief scientific officer at the UK Department of Energy), said in an interview just before his untimely death in 2016, that the promotion of

“Renewable Energy” was driven by an “appalling delusion”.

The delusion has been perpetrated by people who have no understanding of the mathematics, engineering and practicalities of Energy technologies.

Would anyone sane ever buy a car costing between 8 – 20 times the normal price that only works one day in five, when you never know which day that might be ?  And then insist that its technology is used to power the whole economy.

The comparative figures above are underestimates of the true costs of mandating Weather-Dependent “Renewables”.  These comparative results only account for the cost comparisons for capital and running costs of the generation installations themselves and the actual electrical power generated accounting for their measured productivity capability of each generating technology.

The other Cost implications and CO2 emissions penalties of Weather Dependent “Renewables”

The significant ancillary costs, not accounted for in the calculations above, inevitably also associated with Wind power and Solar PV generators result from:

  • their unreliability in terms of both power intermittency and power variability.
  • the non-dispatchability of Renewables:  the wind will not blow, the clouds will not clear away and the world will not stop rotating to order, whenever power is needed by Man-kind.

Weather-Dependent generators do not run 24/7:  they do not achieve 90% productivity. 

  • the poor timing of power generation by “Renewables”, it is often unlikely to be well coordinated with demand:  for example, Solar energy, as has been seen recently in California power falls off in the evening, at times of peak demand, leading to rolling blackouts.  Winter Solar output is virtually absent even in Southern European countries, ~1/7th of the output than in the summer, the periods of lower power demand.
  • the long transmission lines from remote, dispersed generators, incurs both power losses in transmission, further infrastructure  and increased maintenance costs.
  • requirement for the sterilisation of large land areas, especially when compared with conventional electricity generation, (Gas-firing and Nuclear).
  • much destructive additional engineering infrastructure is needed for access.
  • the continuing costs of back-up generation, which is essential to maintain continuous power supplies, but which may only be used on occasions and has to be wastefully running in spinning reserve and emitting some CO2 nonetheless.

It should always be noted that if there has to be sufficient back-up capacity using fossil fuels to support the grid whenever wind and solar are not available.  Such support is costly to run continuously, then there is very little point in doubling up the generation capacity, to be available 24/7,  with comparatively non-productive and much more costly Weather-Dependent generators, which might conceivably substitute some CO2 emissions but they certainly still emit substantial levels of CO2 for their manufacture, installation and maintenance. 

Comparing Performance and Costs of power generation technologies: 2020
  • any consideration of electrical storage using batteries, which would impose very significant additional costs, were long-term, (only a few days), battery storage even feasible economically.  This makes any idea of long-term seasonal power storage impractical.
  • unsynchronised generation with lack of inherent inertia essential to maintain grid frequency.
  • Weather-Dependent generators cannot provide a “black start” recovery from a major grid outage.

Importantly in addition these cost analyses do not account for:

  • the inevitable environmental damage and wildlife destruction caused by Weather-Dependent generators.
  • the “Carbon footprint” of Weather-Dependent generation technologies:  they may never save as much CO2 during their service life as they are likely to require for their materials sourcing, manufacture, installation, maintenance and eventual demolition.
  • when viewed in the round, all these installation activities are entirely dependent on the use of substantial amounts of fossil fuels both as feedstocks for the materials and as fuels for manufacturing.
  • the technologies used in Weather-Dependent generators are also highly dependent on large amounts of scarce materials giving rise to very extensive mining demands.
  • the Energy Return on Energy Invested:  Weather-Dependent generators may well produce only a minimal excess of Energy during their service life as was committed for their original manufacture and installation.  They certainly do not provide the regular massive excess power sufficient to support the multiple needs of a developed society.  Accordingly, they are parasitic on the use of fossil fuels for their existence.

None of these imposed supplementary costs are assessed in the Cost comparisons above.

kybill
May 22, 2022 6:29 am

Most of us already understand the above. What we don’t understand is the “WHY”. Are our leaders ignorant of the facts? I do not believe so. Are our leaders afraid of going against the green religion? Could be. Are our leaders intentionally trying to destroy western civilization? Could be.

So why does Joe Public keeping putting these people in office? Are they ignorant? I believe so. Is the general public afraid of going against the green religion? I believe so. Is the general public intentionally trying to destroy western civilization? I doubt it.

So how does this get resolved? I don’t have any idea.

Doug S
Reply to  kybill
May 22, 2022 7:15 am

Pretty much agree with what you’ve said here kybill. The one thing IMO we can do is speak up and offer people another opinion on “Climate Change”. Offer the idea that this issue has taken on a religious dimension, a cult like following where dissenters are not tolerated. I think we should take the opportunity to tell people that increased CO2 is greening the planet and in the end, it could be a very good thing to maintain CO2 at high levels. I also like showing people the sea level measurements that NOAA displays on their website. People sometimes can’t believe NOAA’s own projections, based on 80 years of sea level measurements at some locations, that at the end of this century sea level is projected to rise by 4 inches! People have been so thoroughly propagandized that they believe in this climate change cult religion by faith and not by reason. Simple, calm, repeated reminders that most of the actual measurement and data show there is not crisis might be enough to save some folks from the grips of this cult.

pigs_in_space
Reply to  kybill
May 22, 2022 7:19 am

simple

authoritarian government.
Was tried and tested for sars-cov19.
works in Russia, PRC.

If you don’t like it Gulag, PRISON or who gives a sh…t after the liars have been there.

Read Orwell hommage to Catalonia. U have it all in a nutshell.

David Foster
Reply to  kybill
May 22, 2022 7:35 am

It seems to be very difficult for people to grasp the *time* factor, that a kwh generated at 11AM on a sunny day is something totally different from a kwh needed at 7PM on a winter evening–and that electricity is not a commodity like coal that you can store in a big pile for use when required.

David Foster
Reply to  David Foster
May 22, 2022 7:39 am

Here is an example of the kind of analysis that is going around and leading people to believe that wind/solar can do it all:

https://www.solarfeeds.com/mag/solar-vs-natural-gas/

michel
Reply to  kybill
May 22, 2022 7:36 am

I think the answer is, as I have argued in other posts, to stop arguing about climate, and instead focus on policy. Don’t try to tell people not to move to wind and solar because there is no Global Warming. Don’t even argue that it will have minimal effects on Global Warming. You will get nowhere.

Instead point out to them, and this piece is a very useful example, that wind and solar will not work to run the grid. They are too expensive and too intermittent. And it can be shown, and is being shown, in numbers and beyond argument, that they will not work.

The people you need to convince of this are the elected politicians of whichever party. Avoid all argument about Global Warming and Climate Crisis. Just focus on the realities of wind and solar power generation, and what the grid needs to work.

It is the only way. And its increasingly coming out in publications, its going to get through to politicians in the next few years and they are going to drop it.

I think the Global Warming mania will carry on, in the West, for some time, and that belief and bitterness will only increase with lack of any evidence. The Guardian and BBC and Washington Post and NY Times are going to keep chanting the mantra. Hysterical demonstrations will continue. But its quite possible that at the same time policy makers will come to see they have to give up on wind and solar and the move to electricity and just quietly drop it.

The signs are here. One is the German volte face, which has reached the Greens. There will be many more in the next few years.

David Wojick
Reply to  kybill
May 22, 2022 7:47 am

I think the why? is pretty clear. They believe the threat of climate change is so cataclysmic that these huge costs and inefficiencies are worth incurring. Many also believe that innovation will bring these costs down a lot. They are wrong but their reasoning is clear.

observa
May 22, 2022 6:34 am

The problem is the climate changers only see the 58.3% maximum but not the 5.3% minimum-
Wind Energy in Australia | May 2022 | Aneroid
If you paid the taxeaters wages like that it would quickly sink in no doubt.

michel
Reply to  observa
May 22, 2022 7:40 am

You see the problem? Its in your phrase ‘the climate changers’. Don’t even approach it from this point of view. Who you want to hit are the people who believe the grids of the world can be run on wind and solar. They cannot be, and it can be and is being shown. Climate crisis is religion and emotion. Never mind what they think about climate. Running the grid is engineering. Focus on engineering alone, and you can get somewhere.

Start by insisting they have to specify how much storage the Net Zero plans will require. And what it will cost. And what it will consist of.

MarkW
May 22, 2022 6:44 am

Parity?

They usually try to claim that wind and solar are the cheapest forms of power.

RevJay4
May 22, 2022 6:45 am

Charts and graphs and illustrations…oh my! All brought to us by…those who have a vested interest in furthering the “renewables” in the world. In other words, horsepuckey. The aim is to destroy the “fossil fuel” industry and have everyone dependent on government for everything. Power is the ultimate goal for the left.

Tom Halla
May 22, 2022 6:46 am

A real problem is making sure costs are allocated properly. One really should attribute the costs of conventional backup to weather dependent sources, making them even more expensive.
And the system where speculators in wind do not pay for backup, either by receiving vastly discounted rates for their unreliable power, or direct payments to the conventional source owners lead to bad investment choices.

Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 22, 2022 7:28 am

When all of the real costs are exposed, they will come up with, ” But how much are you prepared to pay or to Save the Planet.

Only when we the general public demand that that they ” Prove” that we face a End of Life situation, will we get any sense out of our politicians.

So what about India & China, plus the rest.

Do we go to War to stop them emitting.

After all we could say that they are putting us in grave danger.

Of course when the lights start to go out & the politicians run for cover, the madness will cease.

Michael VK5ELL

michel
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 22, 2022 7:41 am

Yes, exactly.

Matt Kiro
May 22, 2022 7:13 am

So much good information in this article, especially the cost analysis comparison. But the idea that CO2 is some kind of poison and needs to be captured or eliminated at all costs needs to be continually fought all the time. It is essential to life on this planet and if humans help return more of it to the atmosphere, that is a good thing. There doesn’t seem to be a consistent way for all the carbon based fuels we use to naturally get recycled if humanity isn’t doing it.

Ron Long
May 22, 2022 7:22 am

Although I am heartened by the good comments, regarding the true cost of “renewables”, I believe the real problem is that unscrupulous politicians buy the votes of the stupid/gullible portion of the population, and remember “you can’t fix stupid”. Sure, eventually the right people are elected and they repair the economic damage, but as soon as everyone is doing OK they throw their vote to the left and start the cycle over again. CAGW is one trick pony for the left, and they won’t give it up.

Rud Istvan
May 22, 2022 7:42 am

There is a pretty simple basic renewable dynamic. The renewable companies fund politicians who provide renewable subsidies that enable renewable companies to fund politicians…. In the US we had Solyndra/Obama for half a $billion, and many others. That is in principle a fixable dynamic. It will just take a few renewable disasters to wake voters up to oust the culpable politicians like Newsom, Hochul, Biden, and BoJo.

And then we also have the really stupid, like AOC and her Green New Deal. You cannot fix stupid.

Jeroen B.
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 22, 2022 7:48 am

There is a fix for stupid, but it’s both terminal and generally gets frowned on.

fretslider
May 22, 2022 7:56 am

The fact that gas is clean and efficient – plus we all have connections – should make it a no-brainer.

This has spooked the alarmists into ludicrous claims that increased supply does not lower prices.

Now The Guardian has a new name for any coal, oil or gas project

A Carbon bomb

“Revealed: the ‘carbon bombs’ set to trigger catastrophic climate breakdown”

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/ng-interactive/2022/may/11/fossil-fuel-carbon-bombs-climate-breakdown-oil-gas?ref=refind

That probably took a few lunches…

