Climate Politics Opinion

The Conversation: 90% of Aussie Climate Skeptic Voters Believe in Climate Action

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
25 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to Professor Michelle Baddeley, even voters who support openly climate skeptic parties believe politicians should invest in renewables and CO2 emissions reduction.

Almost 90% of us now believe climate change is a problem – across all political persuasions

Published: May 17, 2022 5.59am AEST

Michelle Baddeley
Associate Dean Research/Professor in Economics, UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney

If a week is a long time in politics, three years is an eternity. Since the 2019 election, Australia has endured devastating megafires and unprecedented floods. Meanwhile, news of extreme weather such as India and Pakistan’s horrific heatwaves has poured in. And international pressure to act on climate change is growing.

Perhaps in response, Australian views of climate change have become less partisan. A new poll my colleagues and I organised of around 1,100 Australians found almost 90% now believe climate change is a problem. That’s an average across the political spectrum, from the Greens to One Nation. 

Not only that, but almost 80% of us are optimistic, believing it’s possible for Australia to halve its emissions by 2030. 

In our 2022 poll, views converged. Now, similar proportions of left- and right-leaning voters rate highly the need for government action on environmental damage and climate change.

In short, we found concern for the environment is nearly universal. Fully 94% of all voters believe environmental damage is a problem and 89% believe climate change is a problem. 

Read more: https://theconversation.com/almost-90-of-us-now-believe-climate-change-is-a-problem-across-all-political-persuasions-183038

I highlighted One Nation in the quote above. To give you an idea of the absurdity of the claim that even One Nation voters prioritise climate action, check out One Nation’s climate policy;

Climate

One Nation believes Australia should withdraw from the United Nations Paris Agreement signed in 2016.

Australia has committed to the deepest and most savage carbon emission cuts in the world on a per person basis. This commitment is predicted to slow the Australian economy with enormous job losses. In our view, this economic suicide cannot be justified on the evidence put forward by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

We know that the majority of people believe in man-made global warming caused by carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. This belief is reinforced by media coverage of events like forest fires and droughts, but government policy needs to rest on the evidence and there is a growing concern about the evidence on which the claims of man-made global warming rests.

It is just too easy to allow our memories, often unreliable, to accept the often repeated claims that it has never been hotter. Given the economic costs, we believe we need to listen to the evidence.

It is the evidence we should take regard of when making policy. The history of science is that it’s the evidence that counts.

We have confidence in evidence when the experiment can be repeated and the same results are achieved.

We have confidence in science when the evidence is consistent with the theory and that theory predicts events in the future.

Scientists predicted global warming would lead to extremes of weather, which would be more intense and more frequent, but despite media reports extreme weather events were more common prior to 1960 than at any time since.

Read more: https://www.onenation.org.au/climate

How about One Nation’s views on Net Zero?

Net Zero Common Sense

 Pauline Hanson  December 03, 2021

Labor never learns… 

Labor has doubled down on its threats to destroy jobs and the Australian economy by taking yet another radical emission reduction target to the next Federal election.

Those who fail to learn the lessons of history are doomed to repeat it.

In pledging to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030, it’s abundantly clear that Anthony Albanese has obviously learned nothing from the 2019 Federal election, when Queensland voters played the decisive role in delivering a stunning defeat to Bill Shorten in a contest Labor stupidly thought it could not lose.

With the Morrison-Joyce government caving in to international pressure aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, the choices for Queensland and Australian voters at the next election are narrowing.

Only Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is working to protect Australian jobs, mining, manufacturing, and agriculture from the predations of green-left international climate zealots who attack easy targets like Australia while letting the world’s largest emitter by far—communist China—get away with increasing emissions at an annual rate greater than our entire national total.

One Nation needs your support at the next Federal election to win the balance of power and prevent Labor, the Coalition and the Greens from sacrificing our jobs and the Australian economy on the altar of climate change.

When will Australia wake up to the fact that climate change is pseudo-speak for global wealth transfer? And it’s not to our benefit.

Source: https://www.onenation.org.au/net_zero_common_sense

How do these unequivocally climate skeptic party policy positions reconcile with Professor Baddeley’s claim of strong support for climate action, even amongst One Nation voters?

Climate Action Importance
Importance different Australian voters place on climate action. Source The Conversation, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to identify the Subject.

It is possible Professor Michelle Baddeley believes One Nation voters are so dumb they don’t understand that One Nation are hardline climate skeptics.

But doesn’t it seem more likely that Professor Baddeley’s poll somehow failed to capture the genuine views of voters? At the very least it seems likely One Nation voters at least do not think climate action is a priority, compared to other issues.

We have all seen a series of increasingly absurd claims about popular demand for climate action, especially in the leadup to Australia’s federal election this Saturday, but in my opinion Professor Baddeley’s claim of near universal strong support for climate action truly jumps the shark.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
25 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nick Stokes
May 17, 2022 10:13 pm

“90% of Aussie Climate Skeptic Voters Believe in Climate Action”

It doesn’t say that. It says 90% of all voters.

” A new poll my colleagues and I organised of around 1,100 Australians found almost 90% now believe climate change is a problem. That’s an average across the political spectrum, from the Greens to One Nation”

1
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 17, 2022 10:23 pm

The younger people are the more they believe, indoctrinated at public schools from a very young age, as The Bolt Report on Sky News reported a week ago with a guest panelist who explained how the propaganda is made available to teachers on line, very professional videos supplied complete with instructions for teachers and teaching aids for the students.

The presentations are created and supplied by a cooperative of various left leaning climate alarmist groups and are supplied on application with no charge. However, teaching requires many hours of school time that replaces the official Department of Education curriculum. And do not have the approval of State Education Departments.

Disgraceful situation.

0
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 17, 2022 10:49 pm

The poll is garbage, like most polls are.
It suggests that the One Nation members are for the opposite of their stated positions.
How can anyone lend credence to this fabricated pile of propaganda.

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Brad-DXT
May 17, 2022 11:01 pm

It doesn’t say that. That is the point of “90% of all voters”. In fact 85% of voters voted in 2019 for Coalition/Labor/Greens. For One Nation it was 3%. They could all be in the other 10% of the total.

1
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 17, 2022 11:10 pm

In the row labelled One Nation it has rankings over 5 in every category that is in opposition to their stated positions. Either people lied to her about being in the One Nation group or …

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Brad-DXT
May 17, 2022 11:20 pm

They were people who voted for One Nation candidates, not One Nation members. But the numbers in that table average people’s subjective numbers for the importance of… Perhaps 5 means they think…not very important at all.

0
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 17, 2022 11:38 pm

So people vote for candidates but, they don’t agree with the platform they run on?
Pretzel logic is not my forte, I like the album though.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 17, 2022 11:17 pm

“… In short, we found concern for the environment is nearly universal. Fully 94% of all voters believe environmental damage is a problem and 89% believe climate change is a problem.  …”

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 17, 2022 11:44 pm

Same numbers, breakdown of all voters. But nowhere does it say 90% of climate skeptic voters believe in climate action, as your headline asserts.

As I noted above, at the last election 85% voted for coalition/lab/green. 3% voted for One Nation. There is ample room in the totals for all PHON voters to oppose climate action.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
May 17, 2022 11:53 pm

Then why not say so? You’re reaching Nick.

0
Reply
Dennis
May 17, 2022 10:13 pm

In my opinion sceptics understand that climate change is natural, and so called renewables are not cheap when all costs are accounted, are intermittent in delivery and unreliable, and that a healthy and growing economy is essential, and therefore that fossil fuels cannot be replaced by wind and solar installations.

We also know that CO2 is vital for life on this planet and even with 1,500 ppm in the atmosphere life could be improved, warmer living conditions and greater yields from food crops etc.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Dennis
4
Reply
Pat from kerbob
May 17, 2022 10:13 pm

She’s a progressive
Saying it makes it true

2
Reply
Andy Espersen
May 17, 2022 10:18 pm

I simply do not believe this – and would like to know a bit more about the quality of that poll that “Michelle Baddeley and her colleagues organised among 1100 Australians”.

1
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Andy Espersen
May 17, 2022 10:26 pm

There must be a Federal Government election taking place soon?

/sarc.

0
Reply
alastair gray
May 17, 2022 10:19 pm

Once you commit to fabricating the data, pushing the”consensus” and censoring dissent, it is pretty easy just to continue and fabricate polls and even votes. Its all on the same hymnsheet

2
Reply
Kalsel3294(@kalsel3294)
May 17, 2022 10:20 pm

The author by claiming that the “devastating megafires and unprecedented floods” are something that has not occurred at some time in the past, either since or before settlement, has put his credibility on the line. What happened to the notion that the species in the forests are a result of fire over the ages, and that the water ways and flood plains were formed by persistent flooding?

2
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Kalsel3294
May 17, 2022 10:37 pm

The present but gradually ever changing climate zone Australia became much hotter and drier around 130,000 years ago, the rainforests retreated and became just 3 per cent of forest area and eucalypts that are heat and drought tolerance replaced the rainforests.

And of of course, naturally, since “The Little Ice Age” peaked the warming has melted the ice and living conditions have become tolerable again, and that spans only a couple of hundred years to date.

The “dreamtime” or past history stories of Indigenous Australians (the Aborigines) include very long periods of droughts and of flooding rains and resulting floods exceeding the worst since white settlement in 1788. One report I read about the NSW Hunter River (Port of Newcastle at the heads) was about the Hunter River drying up completely above the high tide reach and tribes moving into the hills (Great Dividing Range – Barrington Tops) to access natural springs still flowing.

1
Reply
Brad-DXT
May 17, 2022 10:37 pm

Professor Michelle Baddeley, an expert in behavioral economics and behavioral finance. I fail to see anything in her background that suggests studying science or engineering. She does have an interest in psychology.

It could be she’s researching the behavior of voters when given dodgy information for a new book. Maybe it’ll be titled “When Lies Work – and When They Don’t”.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Brad-DXT
1
Reply
Rod Evans
May 17, 2022 10:44 pm

In a chaotic system it is certain there will be chaos. Sometimes the chaos such a system generates, is dramatic.
The weather and ultimately the climate is in chaos. That is its natural condition.
The crazy thing going on with climate is the evolved idea, we as humans can overwhelm the natural variability of the chaos by destroying civilisation and reducing the amount of CO2 we release in the atmosphere.
If the concept of a butterfly flapping its wings in one part of the world can result in strong gales blowing in another part of the world, is accepted. Then we would need to model all butterfly wing activity, to be confident we had a full model to guide us.
The models that tell us we are heading for uncontrollable climate outcomes don’t even model clouds, let alone butterflies.
Here is the thing.
We are heading for uncontrollable climate outcomes, because that is how chaotic systems work. They can not be controlled.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Rod Evans
1
Reply
lee
May 17, 2022 10:50 pm

If pollsters ring me up asking voter intentions I either say

  1. Tell porkies
  2. Say I don’t know
Last edited 1 hour ago by lee
3
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  lee
May 17, 2022 11:20 pm

I just hang up and block the number.

0
Reply
b.nice
May 17, 2022 11:10 pm

PureProfile…. Paid research partner of the CONversation/ mono-log

Is anyone but a far-left gullible actually going to take anything they produce as being relevant to reality !

You have got to be kidding !

0
Reply
b.nice
Reply to  b.nice
May 17, 2022 11:12 pm

I might add that PureProfile’s main page looks like a bad case of child-like far-left “safe zone”

0
Reply
Dennis
May 17, 2022 11:18 pm

AUSTRALIA has had eight mega-droughts over the last 1000 years. The biggest was a 39-year drought between 1174 and 1212 AD during a century of aridity (1102-1212 AD) during the global Medieval warming.

There was a 23-year mega-drought from 1500-1522 AD. It was continent-wide. Tree ring studies in Western Australia covering the period from 1350 AD show many 30-year droughts during the Little Ice Age between 1300 and 1850 AD.PC

Professor Ian Plimer

1
Reply
fretslider
May 17, 2022 11:47 pm

Polls?

9 out of 10 cats….

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Energy

Can California Really Achieve 85% Carbon-Free Electricity By 2030?

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar Opinion

Claim: California can Hit 85% Renewable Energy by 2030

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Mining Opinion

ABC: Miners Ripping up the Wilderness to Feed the Green Energy Revolution

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Agriculture Climate Politics Ridiculae

Watch: Morano on TV explains how climate agenda is pushing ‘the end of private car ownership’ & end of meat-eating

1 week ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Politics Opinion

The Conversation: 90% of Aussie Climate Skeptic Voters Believe in Climate Action

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
PEOPLE WILL DIE!

Air Conditioning a Human Right… Because Climate Change?

6 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate Economics Oil and Gas

The ESG Community Lacks an Understanding of What Crude Oil is Used For

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Energy

Can California Really Achieve 85% Carbon-Free Electricity By 2030?

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: