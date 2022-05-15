censorship

LinkedIn’s Climate “Script”

1 hour ago
David Middleton
9 Comments

Guest “Level playing field, my @$$” by David Middleton

Over the past year or so, a number of scientists, skeptical of the alarmist climate change narrative, have been banned from LinkedIn or closed out their accounts due to the censorship of their well-documented articles on climate change. Among these people are Gregory Wrightstone, Andy May and Pat Frank. Yet, LinkedIn allows crap like this to flow freely:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/richard-c-33076b6_climate-graphic-of-the-week-record-carbon-activity-6931222137944907776-y8h8?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=member_desktop_web

For some reason, I can’t embed the second post like I did with the first post. It’s probably because it links to a Financial Times article. It again included a variation of the Antarctic ice core CO2 hockey stick.

This hockey stick has been dismantled in at least two WUWT posts:

If you read the comments to the two LinkedIn posts, you’ll find very thoughtful remarks from Rob Bradley, David Siegel, Renee Hannon, Doug Sheridan and many others. These comments were generally replied to with ad hominem fallacies and/or something called “The Script”…

The source of “The Script”, unsurprisingly, is the logical fallacy factory: Skeptical Science.

I generally avoid these sorts of discussions on LinkedIn, because I’m there to network with other professionals, mostly in the energy industries, not to waste time arguing with scientifically illiterate trolls. These posts usually come into my feed because one, or more, of my connections post comments.

I thought about reporting the posts to LinkedIn… But decided I would post them here for the WUWT community to ridicule. Then I’ll post links to this thread with the comment, “Thanks for the material.”

Tom Halla
May 15, 2022 2:08 pm

Skeptical Science is what one would expect from John Cook, of “97%” infamy.

Reply
Galileo9
May 15, 2022 2:13 pm

I love this analogy.

FB_IMG_1652304677007.jpg
Reply
gbaikie
May 15, 2022 2:14 pm

I don’t want to be LinkedIn

Reply
Gregory Wrightstone
May 15, 2022 2:17 pm

LinkedIn Bans Geologist for Climate Change Posts: ‘This Type of Content Is Not Allowed’
https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/10/04/linkedin-bans-geologist-for-climate-change-posts/

Reply
Philip Mulholland
May 15, 2022 2:19 pm

I gave up on LinkedIn and closed my account when it became apparent that they were deliberately reducing the reach, thereby interfering in the growth of personal networks.

Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
May 15, 2022 2:44 pm

If anyone thinks that the Republicans are going to score a big victory this coming November, they are going to be very surprised. Will the Democrats score a 2/3 majority in both houses? Maybe not, but it will be close. Has everyone seen 2000 Mules? It’s going to be double or triple that and they won’t be schleping around their cell phones this time.

Reply
jtl
May 15, 2022 2:41 pm

Models successfully predict past temperatures! Who would have thought they could do that!

Reply
Ron Long
May 15, 2022 2:44 pm

What makes the CAGW crowd dysfunctional and proud of it? A scientist must be introspective and curious, since the CAGW crowd does not doubt their global warming ideas they are neither introspective nor curious. So, where does their fanaticism come from? This is Political Science used as a whip to control the masses. When will it end? Total control or revolution? Don’t mess with taxes or don’t mess with Texas?

Reply
bigoilbob
May 15, 2022 2:45 pm

Ah, the Magic Of The Ideological Market Place. Linkedin is a private sector entity. They claim to censor only flat out lies, and you disagree. So, let the market work it’s magic. If the “skeptics” boycott it and go tell their tale on Truth Social, I’m sure that linkedin will shrivel up and die.

ITMT, any pissed off current subscribers can unjoin. Just add it to their ever growing lists of professional and technical organizations who are part of the Dr. Evil AGW conspiracy. Folks, the immutable rule of Raylan, redux:

Reply
