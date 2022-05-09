Climate Models

“Climate models have not ‘exaggerated’ global warming” except when they do…

2 hours ago
David Middleton
33 Comments

Guest “double take” by David Middleton

September 2017

21 September 2017

Factcheck: Climate models have not ‘exaggerated’ global warming

ZEKE HAUSFATHER

A new study published in the Nature Geosciences journal this week by largely UK-based climate scientists has led to claims in the media that climate models are “wrong” and have significantly overestimated the observed warming of the planet.

Here Carbon Brief shows why such claims are a misrepresentation of the paper’s main results. In reality, the results obtained from the type of model-observation comparisons performed in the paper depend greatly on the dataset and model outputs used by the authors.

Much of the media coverage surrounding the paper, Millar et al, has focused on the idea that climate models are overestimating observed temperatures by around 0.3C, or nearly 33% of the observed warming since the late 1800s.

[…]

Carbon Brief

May 2022

Use of ‘too hot’ climate models exaggerates impacts of global warming
U.N. report authors say researchers should avoid suspect models
4 MAY 2022 11:00 AM BYPAUL VOOSEN

One study suggests Arctic rainfall will become dominant in the 2060s, decades earlier than expected. Another claims air pollution from forest fires in the western United States could triple by 2100. A third says a mass ocean extinction could arrive in just a few centuries.

All three studies, published in the past year, rely on projections of the future produced by some of the world’s next-generation climate models. But even the modelmakers acknowledge that many of these models have a glaring problem: predicting a future that gets too hot too fast. Although modelmakers are adapting to this reality, researchers who use the model projections to gauge the impacts of climate change have yet to follow suit. That has resulted in a parade of “faster than expected” results that threatens to undermine the credibility of climate science, some researchers fear.

Scientists need to get much choosier in how they use model results, a group of climate scientists argues in a commentary published today in Nature. Researchers should no longer simply use the average of all the climate model projections, which can result in global temperatures by 2100 up to 0.7°C warmer than an estimate from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). “We need to use a slightly different approach,” says Zeke Hausfather, climate research lead at payment services company Stripe and lead author of the commentary. “We must move away from the naïve idea of model democracy.” Instead, he and his colleagues call for a model meritocracy, prioritizing, at times, results from models known to have more realistic warming rates.

[…]

Science!
Scissor
May 9, 2022 2:06 pm

The Aztecs had some things right.

n.n
Reply to  Scissor
May 9, 2022 2:40 pm

Human rites for social, redistributive, clinical, and fair weather causes.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  n.n
May 9, 2022 2:53 pm

They also expended disproportionate amounts of their wealth on temples, monuments and alters for the cause. Today, this is done for green infrastructure and for the same cause and rationalization,

Scissor
Reply to  n.n
May 9, 2022 3:18 pm

No, the losers were sacrificed.

Walter Sobchak
Reply to  Scissor
May 9, 2022 4:04 pm

And eaten.

Tom Halla
May 9, 2022 2:07 pm

So Hausfather is only using the Russian model?

David Kamakaris
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 9, 2022 2:22 pm

Russia Colluuuuuiuusion!

Ed Zuiderwijk
May 9, 2022 2:08 pm

Moving Way from ‘model democracy’.

How about ditching the lot?

n.n
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
May 9, 2022 2:43 pm

Model democracy/dictatorship is the modern measure of political congruence (“=”).

zemlik
May 9, 2022 2:20 pm

does this mean we can stop panicking ?

Arjan Duiker
May 9, 2022 2:30 pm

And how do they determine which models are more realistic?

Dave Fair
Reply to  Arjan Duiker
May 9, 2022 3:04 pm

Consistency with (valid) paleo reconstructions and fidelity to pre- and post-tuning periods of historical measurement estimates are a couple of ways of pruning. My personal opinion is any model with an atmospheric hot spot should be rejected; with the modeled hot spot the only way to get consistent model vs observed surface comparisons is to fudge model parameters somewhere.

Danley Wolfe
May 9, 2022 2:34 pm

graphics such as this shirtsleeve-less chap do not add to the story, but just the reverse … looks like a far right looney blog… hmmmm.

M Courtney
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
May 9, 2022 3:06 pm

It is a (quite) far right loony blog. The politics is way out there, especially by global standards.

The economics is laughably out of date – still stuck in the 80s and baffled by the slowing growth.

But this site allows discussion of the science. That’s considered obscene on most websites. The flaws in climate science (even the method) are so terrible that the only defence is to shut down all discussion and hope the bandwagon keeps rolling on it’s own inertia.

Free speech is good. That means we must put up with the crazy. Because at least we are allowed the science here.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  M Courtney
May 9, 2022 3:48 pm

That image is ‘Larry the cable guy’, a comic posing as a southern backwoods red neck. Look it up. The image is very appropriate here.

Doonman
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
May 9, 2022 3:34 pm

We The People
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Now that’s funny right there I don’t care who you are.

Chris Hanley
Reply to  Danley Wolfe
May 9, 2022 3:48 pm

… graphics such as this shirtsleeve-less chap do not add to the story, but just the reverse looks like a far right looney blog …

Yes he looks like one of Clinton’s ‘deplorables’ — you know one of those guys that builds things, fixes things, grows and maintains supplies of food fuel and other essentials and generally protects and keeps civilization from collapsing into chaos.

ferdberple(@ferdberple)
May 9, 2022 2:34 pm

Ipcc 2 said that climate was chaotic and thus past performance is no indication of future performance.

Thus the proposed solution is nothing more than cherry picking which ever model fits your already preconceived idead of future climate.

In other words selecting the “best” model doesnt predict the future. It simply document what the model analyst believes the future will be.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  ferdberple
May 9, 2022 3:01 pm

The climate system is chaotically self organized which is far more predictable then simply chaotic. Chaotic self organization has a strange attractor, that for natural systems, guides optimizing the use of available resources, usually energy, along fractal like paths.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  ferdberple
May 9, 2022 3:50 pm

It was AR3 WG1, but your point is still well taken.

CD in Wisconsin
May 9, 2022 2:38 pm

This sort of reminds me of the story of someone making 49 wrong predictions in a row. Then the person makes a 50th prediction which turns out to be true and he says, “See, I told ya!”

Wade
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
May 9, 2022 3:47 pm

Except these models have never been right and will never be right, not even accidentally.

Rud Istvan
May 9, 2022 2:38 pm

Well, if we move to Zeke’s ‘model meritocracy’ to solve the ‘run hot problem’ noted by Zeke—based on accurately predicting future temperatures (not tuned past temperature hindcasts), features thereof, and ECS—then there are only two climate models to use, both from INM in Russia. The rest (over 60 from at least 32 distinct climate model groups) can be scrapped and defunded, to the horror of their modeler groups who would be out of ‘work’. (Sort of like the CSIRO kerfuffle when they said the climate science was settled, so parliament said ‘OK, we don’t need to finance you on that anymore’.)

INM CM4.8 and CM5.1 :

  1. CM4.8 closely matches UAH 6 since CMIP5.
  2. CM5.1 does NOT produce a tropical troposphere hotspot, unlike all the rest of CMIP6. (See previous posted comment image proof here at WUWT).
  3. CM4.8 has ECS at 1.8; CM5.1 has ECS at 1.9. Observational energy budget methods have ECS about 1.7. Close enough in model world.
Tony Taylor
May 9, 2022 2:45 pm

Peer reviewed cherry picking.

DMacKenzie
May 9, 2022 2:54 pm

….more consistent consensus science is their goal…..

Dave Fair
May 9, 2022 2:56 pm

What did Zeke know about CliSciFi models’ accuracy and when did he know it? An about face in less than 5 years sounds like a case of “his opinion has evolved” with no underlying justification. The discrepancies were known by the establishment even back then.

Dave Fair
Reply to  Dave Fair
May 9, 2022 3:13 pm

To answer my own question, Zeke is simply reflecting the politicians’ admission in AR6 that some models were so far out that they had to be removed from consideration. When dogma changes smart cadre fall in line quickly. Otherwise, “off with his head.”

Steven Candy
May 9, 2022 3:16 pm

But there is no serious disagreement that continued emissions will lead to dangerous levels of warming.”

How can you even have a disagreement or heaven-forbid a debate given such vague statements such as “lead to…” and “dangerous levels…”? What is the contribution of anthropogenic CO2 to “luke-warming” since the industrial revolution and what is “dangerous” when there are mitigating benefits like CO2 fertilisation and corresponding improvements in food security?

RickWill
May 9, 2022 3:32 pm

Researchers should no longer simply use the average of all the climate model projections,

How could any consensus scientist support a claim that one model was better than another. They are on a slippery slope to reality if they start comparing modes with measured data.

What will this do for the homogenisation process. How will homogenisers know how much to cool the past if consensus science is broken?

MarkW2
May 9, 2022 3:36 pm

Of course the predictions from models are wrong. I’ve just been involved in a discussion with Nick Stokes on the subject of confidence intervals — or lack of them — for climate models on this very site.

The plain truth is that using climate models for predictive purposes is no better than throwing dice. This doesn’t mean that climate models aren’t useful, because they are for helping to build understanding, but it absolutely means that predictions based on them should be taken with a pinch of salt.

There are too many variables, many co-linear, for what is a non-deterministic system — and climate is certainly that — for any predictions based on models to be taken seriously. Anyone who claims otherwise is talking utter nonsense.

It’s high time that statisticians spoke out about this.

Taphonomic
May 9, 2022 3:45 pm

“climate research lead at payment services company Stripe”

Payment services companies need climate research leads?

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Taphonomic
May 9, 2022 4:00 pm

I had to look it up. In 2020 ‘green’ Stripe based in Ireland and CA started a new subsidiary, Stripe Climate, to help its clients invest in and benefit from climate change. So they gotta have a warmunist on board that subsidiary, and chose Zeke. Who is apparently now concerned that the whole climate house of cards based on wrong models is falling down. No more model spaghetti charts, only meritocracy charts—which will cancel the alarm and bankrupt Stripe Climate. Oopsy.

tommyboy
May 9, 2022 4:02 pm

The hotter the model the more popular.
Less hot models just don’t get much attention.
Maximum hotness equals maximum success and wealth.

