Paleoclimatology

New Evidence That the Ancient Climate Was Warmer than Today’s

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
14 Comments

From Science Under Attack

Two recently published studies confirm that the climate thousands of years ago was as warm or warmer than today’s – a fact disputed by some believers in the narrative of largely human-caused global warming. That was an era when CO2 levels were much lower than now, long before industrialization and SUVs.

One study demonstrates that the period known as the Roman Warming was the warmest in the last 2,000 years. The other study provides evidence that it was just as warm up to 6,000 years ago. Both studies reinforce the occurrence of an even warmer period immediately following the end of the last ice age 11,000 years ago, known as the Holocene Thermal Maximum.

The first study, undertaken by a group of Italian and Spanish researchers, reconstructed sea surface temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea over the past 5,300 years. Because temperature measurement using scientific thermometers goes back only to the 18th century, temperatures for earlier periods must be reconstructed from proxy data using indirect sources such as tree rings, ice cores, leaf fossils or boreholes.

This particular study utilized fossilized amoeba skeletons found in seabed sediments. The ratio of magnesium to calcium in the skeletons is a measure of the seawater temperature at the time the sediment was deposited; a timeline can be established by radiocarbon dating. The researchers focused on the central part of the Mediterranean Sea, specifically the Sicily Channel as indicated by the red arrow in the figure below. The samples came from a depth of 475 meters (1,550 feet).

Mediterranean Roman era.jpg

Analysis of the data found that ancient sea surface temperatures in the Sicily Channel ranged from 16.4 degrees Celsius (61.5 degrees Fahrenheit) to 22.7 degrees Celsius (72.9 degrees Fahrenheit) over the period from 3300 BCE to July 2014. This is illustrated in the next figure, in which the dark blue dashed line represents the Sicily Channel raw temperature data and the thick dark blue solid line shows smoothed values. The other lines are Mediterranean temperatures reconstructed by other research groups.

Mediterranean Mg-Ca.jpg

With the exception of the Aegean data, the results all show distinct warming during the Roman period from 0 CE to 500 CE, when temperatures were about 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the average for Sicily and western Mediterranean regions in later centuries, and much higher than present-day Sicilian temperatures. The high temperatures in the Aegean Sea result from its land-locked nature. During the 500 years of the Roman Warming, the Roman Empire flourished and reached its zenith. Subsequent cooling, seen in the figure above, led to the Empire’s collapse prior to the Medieval Warm Period, say the researchers.

The second study was conducted by archaeologists in Norway, who discovered a treasure trove of arrows, arrowheads, clothing and other artifacts, unearthed by receding ice in a mountainous region of the country. Because the artifacts would have been deposited when no ice covered the ground, and are only being exposed now due to global warming, temperatures must have been at least as high as today during the many periods when the artifacts were cast aside.

Read the full article here.

4.8 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Notanacademic
December 31, 2020 10:09 am

This is great news it just confirms what us so called deniers have known for a long time. Any bets on where and when a troll will object.

0
Reply
Ron Long
December 31, 2020 10:12 am

Another confirmation of the natural variation of our planet. I wonder if ANY main-stream media will report his? Or anything similar? Don’t show this to Greta or she will be forced to return to therapy. Let’s have a great 2021!

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
December 31, 2020 10:29 am

It looks like a good set of studies and methods. Unfortunately, we are living through the Climate Intolerance Era (debate and evidence). They are now attacking SUVs in NYC and local pipelines in Colo. so Dems own that violence now.

1
Reply
Notanacademic
Reply to  ResourceGuy
December 31, 2020 10:42 am

You are right whilst this is more evidence helping to prove what we have long believed the press and media will say nothing Mr and Mrs ordinary will not hear of it and the doom and gloom it’s worse than we thought narrative will carry on unhindered.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  ResourceGuy
December 31, 2020 11:21 am

It’s doubtful that the SUV attack in NYC had any thought behind it, other than violence/criminal mischief.

0
Reply
a happy little debunker
December 31, 2020 10:34 am

When they compare Apples to Orange they simply look like ripe Na-Nas.
When we compare peanuts and legums, they think we are nuts…

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
December 31, 2020 10:47 am

As religious defenders would say when faced with archival or archeological evidence of deception and mysticism in the formative period–It doesn’t matter.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
December 31, 2020 10:47 am

Gosh … are they suggesting that I’ve been right all along? What a relief to be finally vindicated and to know that my education over 60 years ago wasn’t all in vein. The Holocene thermal optimum did actually exist. This planet has been gradually cooling naturally since then. CO2 really has no measurable influence over this planets numerous climates. We’ve been fed various concentrations of ca-ca for 50 years. “Climate change” is a tautology. Warmer is better.

1
Reply
gringojay
December 31, 2020 10:58 am

Imperial Rome was favored by the insignificant regional volcanic activity from 40 B.C.E. to 150 A.D. Then there was a set of serious volcanic eruptions in 264 A.D. & 267 A.D. that each put over 80 ppb SO4 out into the sky.

The Roman agriculture benefited by good rain patterns that enriched the fields of Tiber river with flooding deposits from 75 B.C.E. to 175 A.D. When Rome took over Egypt (which had more annual rain than as we know it) agricultural bounty was exceptional due to a period of favorable patterns of seasonal Nile flooding from 30 B.C.E. to 155 A.D.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
December 31, 2020 10:59 am

Better add it to the Dead Sea Scrolls repository given the attacks on evidence these days by official settled (political) science.

0
Reply
Jay Willis
December 31, 2020 11:21 am

That was an era when CO2 levels were much lower than now, long before industrialization and SUVs.

That’s rubbish also. We have no idea what the co2 levels were then.

0
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Jay Willis
December 31, 2020 11:45 am

Folks should fact check their own statements. We have ice core CO2 data that goes back hundreds of thousands of years. link

0
Reply
pigs_in_space
December 31, 2020 11:22 am

There’s no suprise in your findings.
Why should there be?
There have been much warmer periods in earth’s history, with none of the much hyped “mass extinction events”.

Each time it was an optimal warmth (mostly like today or warmer!), civilisation and animal life, forests and nature thrived.

It strikes me anyone who has ever collected fossils, would see evidence for massively warm seas where today it’s freezing cold. (The case wandering along the Baltic sea beaches here,picking up bellemnites and bits of fossil coral as well as the world famous amber from buried forests…).

In Oxfordshire, as a child I was astonished to see so much fossilised coral and evidence of a warm sea with such species as sea urchins…

So, if I was not entirely stupid, Oxfordshire had a tropical climate and sea life seemed to thrive, while the huge cretaceous rocks packed with fossils either side of the channel meant warmth and a massively warm climate?

Yet we are constantly being told by the propaganda mongers that warm is bad and cold is better (4 legs good, 2 legs bad!).

Such people are nutters!

1
Reply
Loren C. Wilson
December 31, 2020 11:30 am

Sea levels also show that it was significantly warmer over the past 8000 years.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Paleoclimatology

Eastern Alps may have been ice-free in the time of Ötzi the Iceman

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Paleoclimatology

Modern Iceland’s Climate Is Colder With More Ice Than Any Other Time In The Last 8000 Years Except The 1800s

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic Paleoclimatology

NSF-funded deep ice core to be drilled at Hercules Dome, Antarctica

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Paleoclimatology

New Paleoclimatology Finding Shows Earth’s Climate Was Typically Warmer than Today

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Paleoclimatology

New Evidence That the Ancient Climate Was Warmer than Today’s

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Ecoterrorism

Thousands in Colorado without heat after vandals attack gas system

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness Coronavirus Opinion

Which of These is 2020’s Greatest “Crime against Humanity”

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Oil and Gas

The Middle East Doubles Down on Oil and Gas As the UN Warns of “Climate Emergency”

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: