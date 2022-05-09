Yellow-orange toxic waste in water on the mountain, close to abandoned mines in Colorado, USA.
Mining Opinion

ABC: Miners Ripping up the Wilderness to Feed the Green Energy Revolution

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
18 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

“Everything is now an emergency” – How can governments which declare climate emergencies refuse applications to extract Lithium and other vital minerals from sensitive wilderness areas?

The rush to renewable energy means a new mining boom. But first, Australia needs to make some tough choices 

Four Corners / By Angus Grigg, Jeanavive McGregor and Lucy Carter

Electric cars, solar panels, large batteries and wind turbines — the technology needed to go green relies on what can be a dirty industry.

“It’s absolutely ironic, but to save the planet we are going to need more mines,” says Allison Britt, director of mineral resources at government agency Geoscience Australia.

The need for one of the biggest increases in mining the world has ever seen is forcing some tough choices and redrawing old battlelines between environmentalists and miners.

In Tasmania, a mine that’s been leaking contaminated water for the past five years wants permission to expand into a wilderness area because the lead, zinc and copper it produces are vital for solar panels, electric cars and wind turbines.

King Island, famed for its high-end produce and rugged beauty, will soon be home to one of the world’s largest tungsten mines.

Outside Darwin, an open-cut mine that will produce lithium vital for electric car batteries looks to be already impacting local waterways.

“Everything is now an emergency,” says entrepreneur and inventor Saul Griffith, whose advocacy organisation Re-wiring America has advised US politicians and businesses.

“We need to be making wind turbines 10 times as fast as we do. We need to be making solar cells 10 times as fast as we do. We need to be making batteries and electric vehicles 10 times as fast as we do today.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-05-09/renewable-energy-may-require-australian-mining-boom/101034914

The main beneficiaries of this free for all are mining entrepreneurs, who are rushing to ram through their mine expansion plans and environmental permits with minimal oversight, under the guise of addressing the alleged climate emergency.

Once die hard Environmentalists are now supporting or at least passively accepting new mines and the wholesale destruction of pristine wilderness, to maintain the flow of minerals required to supply their green energy delusions.

How did we get to this point?

In my opinion, it was wind turbines which opened the floodgates. When everyone saw environmentalists passively accepting wind turbines slaughtering thousands of endangered birds, it was obvious that the key to getting environmentalists to roll over for wilderness destruction was their belief in a climate crisis. Now every imaginable act of environmental destruction for profit is being tagged as a vital stepping stone on the path to net zero.

A few net zero supporters have woken up that something is not right, and are demanding a pause, but the majority have yet to notice they have all been owned by the mining industry.

atticman
May 9, 2022 10:08 am

I’ve always said that I’m not worried by the effects of climate change; but I’m seriously worried by what results from the belief that we can stop it. Destroying the planet in order to save it…!

Reply
Steve Case
May 9, 2022 10:11 am

They say they care about saving the planet:
_____________________________________

“Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? 
Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?” Maurice Strong May 1990
____________________________________

But obviously they don’t.

Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Steve Case
May 9, 2022 10:46 am

I thought Obi-Wan Kenobi was our only hope?

(which is probably more realistic than John Kerry being our only hope)

Reply
Pete Bonk
May 9, 2022 10:13 am

Maintain Social Distancing, as absolutists Green heads will explode en mass when the reality of “no free lunch” settles in. If you want metals you need holes in the ground. Maybe coal isn’t so bad after all- China, India and now Germany seem to think so.

Reply
DaveS
May 9, 2022 10:26 am

“Everything is now an emergency” – How can governments which declare climate emergencies refuse applications to extract Lithium and other vital minerals from sensitive wilderness areas?”

They can and no doubt will. Joined-up thinking isn’t a common trait in climate-obsessed politicians.

Reply
Gordo
May 9, 2022 10:34 am

Eric,
It’s actually worse than we thought!. Not only is government green lighting a plethora of projects aimed at “future facing metals” , they are funding the companies to develop the resources. There is an avalanche of monies coming from both state and federal government here in Australia in the form of grants, accelerated write off’s and “public – private partnerships ” (read…the tax payer pays). These cover everything from incentivising exploration to R&D. When were the voters asked whether this was a good use of public monies?
The coming election will do precisely nothing to change any of this for the better, rather the opposite I suspect.

Reply
wazz
May 9, 2022 10:46 am

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mining_in_Australia
The Minerals Council of Australia estimates that 0.02% of Australia’s land surface is directly impacted by mining.
Mineral exploration and mining is administered by the States & Territories – the Feds have powers over exports.
Greens and anti-mining groups are ever-ready often with assist of the ABC to pile on the misinformation.

Reply
Mr.
May 9, 2022 10:51 am

So everything old is new again?

Wasn’t it alarm over industrial pollution of waterways and landscapes that started the environmentalism movement?

(that, of course, and the failure of communism as a viable economic / social system)

Reply
Rud Istvan
May 9, 2022 10:54 am

IMO a false environmental dichotomy. Mining can be done responsibly or irresponsibly. Not that there is no environmental impact; there is but it can be minimized to an extent.

But the greens don’t see it that way. For them the dilemma is ‘real’. Good when that throws sand in their renewable gears.

Reply
John the Econ
May 9, 2022 11:00 am

A couple of times a year, I get those useful idiot “clipboard people” at my doorstep to sign petitions against new mines in my state. Since they’re usually college students, they’ll often have a piercing or two on their face. I’ll ask where the metals for those came from. Of course, they don’t know. Then I’ll ask, “Don’t you believe in locally-sourced minerals?”. That usually dumbfounds them.

Now, I add “Don’t you realize that we’re in a “climate crisis”, and need these minerals for solar panels and windmills to replace the fossil fuels that are destroying the planet?” I then point to the south-facing foothills that are protected against development on the other side of the valley, and say “Don’t you think those should be covered with solar panels, and with windmills at the top so that we no longer have to import fossil-fueled electricity from outside of town?

They usually say “Thank you” and walk away at that point.

Reply
Sailorcurt
May 9, 2022 11:12 am

A few net zero supporters have woken up that something is not right, and are demanding a pause

But how can they reconcile that with their “this is the end of the world as we know it” doom-mongering?

Dude is actually understating things when he says: “We need to be making wind turbines 10 times as fast as we do. We need to be making solar cells 10 times as fast as we do. We need to be making batteries and electric vehicles 10 times as fast as we do today”

They keep claiming that we need to get to net zero…that’s what it would take – and more.

Half the earth will be covered with wind farms, solar plants and battery storage and the other half with the mines to unearth the materials needed to build all that crap.

Destroying the planet to save it. Yea that sounds like a great plan.

Reply
fretslider
May 9, 2022 11:18 am

It’s worse…

“ In a windowless conference room in Canary Wharf, dozens of mining executives, bankers and government officials are being promised unique insights into how to profit from “the deep-sea gold rush”. – The Grauniad

Electrification isn’t going to be cheap on any level

Reply
Ron Long
May 9, 2022 11:29 am

As a Mining Exploration Geologist, and also in management thereof, I Know that mines can be designed, permitted, guarded by bonds, constructed, operated, and reclaimed without environmental disasters. OK, some countries don’t care about this, but the global warming crowd will cozy up to anyone producing their raw materials. Disclaimer: I have rejected many projects because where they were located made it close to impossible to mine saftely.

Reply
Paul James
May 9, 2022 11:32 am

How much of this rush to EV’s using fraudulent climate data is actually a sneaky way to support Israel? Nearly all western nations bow before & worship Israel, so what if the push to EV’s is to deprive ME nations of their main income, sales of oil & NG, so they’ll be seriously weakened, making them easy prey for the Israeli land thieves?

Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Paul James
May 9, 2022 12:41 pm

So, getting oil and gas from the North Sea is Israel worship?

What a strange world you live in

Reply
ResourceGuy
May 9, 2022 11:33 am

That’s a bit harsh but typical in an ever-increasing ante toward intolerance.

Reply
The Dark Lord
May 9, 2022 11:53 am

bitter, bitter irony … but sweet, sweet profits …

Reply
DMacKenzie
May 9, 2022 12:28 pm

Wastelands should be exploited by mining them for their natural resources with royalties going to benefit local citizens….then put back into something resembling their natural state when mined out. Most strip mines and oil well leases require this already as a term of receiving the lease, with reclamation bonds required by the developer and placed in the hands of the governing body.
Interestingly, nobody assumes residential lots should have a reclamation bond to return the urban development back to nature….oops, I hope municipal revenuers don’t read WUWT comments…

Reply
