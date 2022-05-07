IPCC AR6

“Trust” the Process: IPCC AR6 WG1 Edition

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
4 Comments

AR6 WG1 final revised report and expert review comments have just been released

Adapted from an email from David Burton

It appears that the IPCC has finally finished their revisions to the “final” AR6 WG1 Report. This web page has been redesigned and expanded:

https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/

If you scroll down to the bottom you can find the heretofore secret list of Expert Reviewers:

ANNEX X

Expert Reviewers

DOWNLOAD 

And here’s the page with the FOD and SOD documents, and the links to the Expert Reviewer comments and responses:
https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/downloads/drafts-and-reviews/

Note that, until now, even the Expert Reviewers, themselves, were not permitted to see any of this material. Even while reviewing the SOD (Second Order Draft) we were not permitted to see the authors’ responses to even our own FOD (First Order Draft) comments.

In the case of our FOD comments, we’ve had to wait nearly three years to see the authors’ responses.

The IPCC’s “expert review” process, despite the similar name, does not resemble peer review for academic papers. The IPCC treats its own “expert reviewers” like mushrooms. The IPCC’s authors needn’t even take reviewer comments into consideration.

Imagine an academic journal which ran its peer-review process the way that the IPCC runs their “expert review” process:

  1. Reviewers write comments, the authors ignore them or not, as they see fit.
  2. Eventually (perhaps years later!) the authors write excuses for ignoring reviewers’ comments, but they don’t even show those responses to the reviewers until after the Report is published.

That’s how the IPCC’s “Expert Review” process works.

Imagine an academic journal which conducted its peer review process like that. Would YOU trust such a journal? Would YOU publish in it?

Of course not. Nobody sensible would.

Then why would anyone trust the IPCC’s Reports?

Dave

Mr.
May 7, 2022 10:17 pm

IPCC does political science.

Not science science.

Mr.
Reply to  Mr.
May 7, 2022 10:55 pm

Here’s the sort of political shenanigans the IPCC gets up to –

they change the Underlying Scientific-Technical Assessment to ensure consistency with the approved Summary for Policy Makers.
That is – the bureaucrats at the IPCC write what THEY reckon the scientists should have said.

Example –
Replace
“Observed changes in the atmosphere, oceans, cryosphere and biosphere provide unequivocal evidence of a world that has warmed. {2.3}”

with
“It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land. Widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred. {SPM.A.1}”

Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
Reply to  Mr.
May 7, 2022 10:59 pm

So why do the politicions seem to regard anything from thr IPCC as if it’s Holy Writ.

Perhaps that is the basic problem, it has become a religion.

Michael VK5ELL

Duker
Reply to  Michael ElliottMichael Elliott
May 7, 2022 11:48 pm

More than just a religion, it’s a militant faith spread by zealots

